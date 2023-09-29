AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin High Maroons picked up their first win of the season with a 31-27 win over Bowie at Burger Stadium on Friday.

Now every team except for Akins in 6A-District 26 has a district victory. The loss drops Bowie to 2-2 in district play and a three-way tie for fourth with Buda Johnson and Anderson.

Dripping Springs thumped Buda Johnson 62-13 and LBJ picked up a 32-14 win over McCallum. Liberty Hill got back on track with a 59-14 win over Cedar Creek and Round Rock shut out Stony Point 28-0.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the area, and around Texas, below.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

A&M Consolidated 24, Cedar Park 16

Austin High 31, Bowie 27

Bastrop 41, Kerrville Tivy 21

Belton 45, Elgin 16

Coleman 40, San Saba 26

College Station 65, East View 29

Dripping Springs 62, Buda Johnson 13

Flatonia 35, Thorndale 28

Franklin 25, Rockdale 15

Georgetown 44, Hendrickson 14

Glenn 44, Leander 21

LBJ 32, McCallum 14

Liberty Hill 59, Cedar Creek 14

Llano 53, Luling 14

Mason 14, Wall 7

Navarro 54, Eastside 6

Randolph 21, Blanco 7

Regents 55, Victoria St. Joseph 7

Round Rock 28, Stony Point 0

SA Veterans 49, Lockhart 42 (OT)

Schulenburg 10, Hearne 0

Thrall 38, Weimar 35

Vandegrift 51, Manor 6

Weiss 28, Temple 25

Westlake 58, Del Valle 0

Westwood 41, Cedar Ridge 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 42, Amarillo Tascosa 20

Allen 42, Prosper Rock Hill 7

Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Alief Hastings 0

Arlington Bowie 45, Grand Prairie 21

Arlington Martin 37, Arlington Lamar 10

Clear Brook 14, Brazoswood 7

Clear Falls 22, League City Clear Springs 14

Clear Creek 24, Clear Lake 21

Coppell 49, Lewisville 28

Cypress Ridge 33, Houston Spring Woods 13

Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Ranch 31

Denton Guyer 55, McKinney Boyd 7

EP Americas 24, EP Pebble Hills 23

EP Eastwood 38, EP Coronado 33

EP Montwood 41, EP Franklin 35

Fort Bend Dulles 37, Fort Bend Bush 27

Fort Bend Travis 21, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Galena Park North Shore 42, Houston King 6

Garland Rowlett 41, South Garland 14

Hebron 38, Plano East 28

Houston Heights 49, Houston Bellaire 6

Houston Memorial 41, Houston Northbrook 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 30, Alvin 0

Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble 15

Justin Northwest 63, Azle 7

Katy 42, Katy Jordan 35

Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Morton Ranch 21

Klein Cain 52, Klein 38

Killeen Harker Heights 28, Hewitt Midway 14

La Porte 33, Humble Kingwood Park 27, OT

League City Clear Creek 24, Houston Clear Lake 21

Lewisville Hebron 38, Plano East 28

Lewisville Marcus 35, Lewisville Flower Mound 26

McKinney 35, Denton Braswell 14

Plano West 24, Plano 21

Prosper 51, Little Elm 13

Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 3

Richardson Pierce 39, Irving MacArthur 18

Rockwall 35, Mesquite Horn 31

Rockwall-Heath 25, Mesquite 14

Rowlett 41, South Garland 14

SA Churchill 29, SA Roosevelt 13

SA Northside Clark 30, SA Madison 28

SA Taft 28, SA Warren 21

SA Reagan 59, SA Lee 0

Spring Westfield 23, Spring Dekaney 13

South Grand Prairie 54, Arlington Hou 25

Tomball 35, Klein Oak 14

Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 0

Willis 75, Cleveland 14

Wylie 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 29

Wylie East 28, Garland 17

CLASS 5A

Aledo 60, Lewisville The Colony 14

Amarillo 38, Amarillo Caprock 7

Barbers Hill 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Brownsville Memorial 49, Donna 10

Carrollton Smith 45, Dallas Molina 16

Castroville Medina Valley 30, Eagle Pass Winn 7

CC Calallen 22, Kingsville King 7

CC Carroll 47, CC King 6

Colleyville Heritage 43, Grapevine 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, CC Ray 8

Dallas Highland Park 15, Dallas Jesuit 13

Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Spruce 3

Frisco Heritage 46, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Centennial 10

FW Arlington Heights 20, FW Wyatt 6

Lake Dallas 40, Frisco Memorial 37

Lindale 40, Athens 7

Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Coronado 2

Magnolia 33, Friendswood 22

Mansfield Timberview 40, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21

Manvel 40, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Marshall 31, Hallsville 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 36, Montgomery 35

Nederland 34, Dayton 30

North Forney 33, Royse City 26

Port Arthur Memorial 63, Crosby 31

Port Neches-Groves 38, Texas City 23

SA Southside 27, SA South San Antonio 26

SA Southwest 47, Laredo Nixon 7

Tomball 35, Klein Oak 14

Wylie East 28, Garland 17

CLASS 4A

Anna 52, Walnut Grove 7

Bandera 42, Robstown 35

Bellville 63, West Columbia 0

Canyon 35, Andrews 14

Carrollton Ranchview 27, North Dallas 13

China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 28

Dalhart 41, Levelland 31

Decatur 48, WF Hirschi 21

Graham 54, Wichita Falls 13

Ingleside 69, Carrizo Springs 28

Kilgore 49, Jacksonville 7

Lorena 56, Little River Academy 38

Lubbock Estacado 49, Sweetwater 14

Mexia 41, Kemp 0

Midland Greenwood 52, San Angelo Lake View 0

Navasota 30, Bay City 26

Needville 42, Freeport Brazosport 13

Orange Grove 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27

Pampa 34, Borger 33

Quinlan Ford 36, Mabank 0

Seminole 51, Big Spring 33

Sinton 38, Raymondville 0

Springtown 22, Waco Connally 19

Stephenville 27, Brownwood 17

Waxahachie Life 40, Robinson 14

CLASS 3A

Alpine 74, Tornillo 0

Anson 42, C-City 13

Arp 65, Winona 7

Brock 61, Peaster 0

Bushland 63, EP Riverside 28

Cisco 49, Winters 7

Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Crockett 10

Daingerfield 42, Hughes Springs 0

De Kalb 48, New Boston 28

Diboll 14, Palestine Westwood 3

Dilley 41, West Campus 0

Edna 35, CC London 0

El Maton Tidehaven 15, East Bernard 7

Elysian Fields 32, Waskom 16

Franklin 25, Rockdale 15

Frankston 61, Gladewater Union Grove 7

Friona 15, Slaton 8

Ganado 48, Kenedy 16

George West 54, Monte Alto 8

Hebbronville 41, Banquete 7

Hemphill 22, Kountze 20

Holliday 31, Snyder 0

Malakoff 51, Fairfield 0

Mount Vernon 59, Bonham 22

Muleshoe 48, Brownfield 21

Newton 53, Anderson-Shiro 8

Nixon-Smiley 26, Karnes City 14

Odem 44, Santa Rosa 27

Orangefield 32, Anahuac 20

Palacios 45, Aransas Pass 0

Redwater 56, Omaha Pewitt 30

Stockdale 21, Pearsall 14

Troup 42, Quitman 22

Van Vleck 61, Danbury 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 0

Winnsboro 52, Commerce 7

Woodville 42, Shepherd 14

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 29, CC John Paul 14

Axtell 40, Kerens 14

Baird 63, Ranger 24

Booker 50, White Deer 6

Bruni 14, La Pryor 13

Celeste 34, Lindsay 27

D’Hanis 41, Charlotte 8

De Leon 56, Goldthwaite 14

Electra 54, Munday 14

Garrison 49, Joaquin 20

Grapeland 52, Pineland West Sabine 44

Gruver 28, Amarillo River Road 22

Haskell 27, Petrolia 7

Honey Grove 47, Alba-Golden 0

Louise 29, Somerville 22

Marlin 61, Moody 7

Mart 23, Hico 0

Olton 52, Vega 21

Riesel 28, Rosebud-Lott 14

Roscoe 20, Junction 14

Seymour 46, Archer City 28

Shiner 61, Bloomington 6

Stamford 58, Olney 16

Stratford 33, Perryton 13

Sunray 68, Guymon, Okla. 27

Timpson 72, San Augustine 6

Wallis Brazos 14, Altair Rice 7

Wheeler 34, Boys Ranch 0

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 90, Wellman-Union 44

Amherst 51, Claude 6

Apple Springs 42, Chester 38

Balmorhea 72, Fort Davis 0

Benjamin 61, Loraine 16

Bluff Dale 58, Three Way 12

Brackett 63, Sabinal 6

Crowell 62, Turkey Valley 61

Follett 56, Paducah 6

Garden City 32, Van Horn 20

Haskell Paint Creek 37, Chillicothe 19

Hermleigh 42, Throckmorton 22

Jayton 63, Spur 6

Knox City 48, Saint Jo 0

Kopperl 50, Mullin 0

Lamesa Klondike 72, O’Donnell 24

McLean 46, Wildorado 0

Miami 56, Groom 6

Oglesby 54, May 8

Rising Star 54, Woodson 8

Rochelle 52, Moran 0

Silverton 63, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6

Strawn 75, Sidney 46

Trent 49, Olfen 0

Veribest 53, Paint Rock 22

Whitharral 62, Nazareth 36

Zephyr 60, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 62, Midland Trinity 14

Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Dallas Christian 58, Fort Worth Christian 16

FW Lake Country 17, CC West Oso 14

Lubbock Christian 48, Muenster Sacred Heart 0

Plano Prestonwood 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 7

SA Christian 21, Brownsville St. Joseph 20

SA Holy Cross 40, San Antonio YMLA 7