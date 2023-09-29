AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin High Maroons picked up their first win of the season with a 31-27 win over Bowie at Burger Stadium on Friday.
Now every team except for Akins in 6A-District 26 has a district victory. The loss drops Bowie to 2-2 in district play and a three-way tie for fourth with Buda Johnson and Anderson.
Dripping Springs thumped Buda Johnson 62-13 and LBJ picked up a 32-14 win over McCallum. Liberty Hill got back on track with a 59-14 win over Cedar Creek and Round Rock shut out Stony Point 28-0.
Check out the rest of the scores from around the area, and around Texas, below.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
A&M Consolidated 24, Cedar Park 16
Austin High 31, Bowie 27
Bastrop 41, Kerrville Tivy 21
Belton 45, Elgin 16
Coleman 40, San Saba 26
College Station 65, East View 29
Dripping Springs 62, Buda Johnson 13
Flatonia 35, Thorndale 28
Franklin 25, Rockdale 15
Georgetown 44, Hendrickson 14
Glenn 44, Leander 21
LBJ 32, McCallum 14
Liberty Hill 59, Cedar Creek 14
Llano 53, Luling 14
Mason 14, Wall 7
Navarro 54, Eastside 6
Randolph 21, Blanco 7
Regents 55, Victoria St. Joseph 7
Round Rock 28, Stony Point 0
SA Veterans 49, Lockhart 42 (OT)
Schulenburg 10, Hearne 0
Thrall 38, Weimar 35
Vandegrift 51, Manor 6
Weiss 28, Temple 25
Westlake 58, Del Valle 0
Westwood 41, Cedar Ridge 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 42, Amarillo Tascosa 20
Allen 42, Prosper Rock Hill 7
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Alief Hastings 0
Arlington Bowie 45, Grand Prairie 21
Arlington Martin 37, Arlington Lamar 10
Clear Brook 14, Brazoswood 7
Clear Falls 22, League City Clear Springs 14
Clear Creek 24, Clear Lake 21
Coppell 49, Lewisville 28
Cypress Ridge 33, Houston Spring Woods 13
Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Ranch 31
Denton Guyer 55, McKinney Boyd 7
EP Americas 24, EP Pebble Hills 23
EP Eastwood 38, EP Coronado 33
EP Montwood 41, EP Franklin 35
Fort Bend Dulles 37, Fort Bend Bush 27
Fort Bend Travis 21, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Galena Park North Shore 42, Houston King 6
Garland Rowlett 41, South Garland 14
Hebron 38, Plano East 28
Houston Heights 49, Houston Bellaire 6
Houston Memorial 41, Houston Northbrook 0
Houston Strake Jesuit 30, Alvin 0
Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble 15
Justin Northwest 63, Azle 7
Katy 42, Katy Jordan 35
Katy Seven Lakes 24, Katy Morton Ranch 21
Klein Cain 52, Klein 38
Killeen Harker Heights 28, Hewitt Midway 14
La Porte 33, Humble Kingwood Park 27, OT
League City Clear Creek 24, Houston Clear Lake 21
Lewisville Hebron 38, Plano East 28
Lewisville Marcus 35, Lewisville Flower Mound 26
McKinney 35, Denton Braswell 14
Plano West 24, Plano 21
Prosper 51, Little Elm 13
Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 3
Richardson Pierce 39, Irving MacArthur 18
Rockwall 35, Mesquite Horn 31
Rockwall-Heath 25, Mesquite 14
Rowlett 41, South Garland 14
SA Churchill 29, SA Roosevelt 13
SA Northside Clark 30, SA Madison 28
SA Taft 28, SA Warren 21
SA Reagan 59, SA Lee 0
Spring Westfield 23, Spring Dekaney 13
South Grand Prairie 54, Arlington Hou 25
Tomball 35, Klein Oak 14
Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 0
Willis 75, Cleveland 14
Wylie 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 29
Wylie East 28, Garland 17
CLASS 5A
Aledo 60, Lewisville The Colony 14
Amarillo 38, Amarillo Caprock 7
Barbers Hill 70, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Brownsville Memorial 49, Donna 10
Carrollton Smith 45, Dallas Molina 16
Castroville Medina Valley 30, Eagle Pass Winn 7
CC Calallen 22, Kingsville King 7
CC Carroll 47, CC King 6
Colleyville Heritage 43, Grapevine 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, CC Ray 8
Dallas Highland Park 15, Dallas Jesuit 13
Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Spruce 3
Frisco Heritage 46, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Frisco Reedy 49, Frisco Centennial 10
FW Arlington Heights 20, FW Wyatt 6
Lake Dallas 40, Frisco Memorial 37
Lindale 40, Athens 7
Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Coronado 2
Magnolia 33, Friendswood 22
Mansfield Timberview 40, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
Manvel 40, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Marshall 31, Hallsville 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 36, Montgomery 35
Nederland 34, Dayton 30
North Forney 33, Royse City 26
Port Arthur Memorial 63, Crosby 31
Port Neches-Groves 38, Texas City 23
SA Southside 27, SA South San Antonio 26
SA Southwest 47, Laredo Nixon 7
Tomball 35, Klein Oak 14
Wylie East 28, Garland 17
CLASS 4A
Anna 52, Walnut Grove 7
Bandera 42, Robstown 35
Bellville 63, West Columbia 0
Canyon 35, Andrews 14
Carrollton Ranchview 27, North Dallas 13
China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 28
Dalhart 41, Levelland 31
Decatur 48, WF Hirschi 21
Graham 54, Wichita Falls 13
Ingleside 69, Carrizo Springs 28
Kilgore 49, Jacksonville 7
Lorena 56, Little River Academy 38
Lubbock Estacado 49, Sweetwater 14
Mexia 41, Kemp 0
Midland Greenwood 52, San Angelo Lake View 0
Navasota 30, Bay City 26
Needville 42, Freeport Brazosport 13
Orange Grove 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27
Pampa 34, Borger 33
Quinlan Ford 36, Mabank 0
Seminole 51, Big Spring 33
Sinton 38, Raymondville 0
Springtown 22, Waco Connally 19
Stephenville 27, Brownwood 17
Waxahachie Life 40, Robinson 14
CLASS 3A
Alpine 74, Tornillo 0
Anson 42, C-City 13
Arp 65, Winona 7
Brock 61, Peaster 0
Bushland 63, EP Riverside 28
Cisco 49, Winters 7
Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Crockett 10
Daingerfield 42, Hughes Springs 0
De Kalb 48, New Boston 28
Diboll 14, Palestine Westwood 3
Dilley 41, West Campus 0
Edna 35, CC London 0
El Maton Tidehaven 15, East Bernard 7
Elysian Fields 32, Waskom 16
Franklin 25, Rockdale 15
Frankston 61, Gladewater Union Grove 7
Friona 15, Slaton 8
Ganado 48, Kenedy 16
George West 54, Monte Alto 8
Hebbronville 41, Banquete 7
Hemphill 22, Kountze 20
Holliday 31, Snyder 0
Malakoff 51, Fairfield 0
Mount Vernon 59, Bonham 22
Muleshoe 48, Brownfield 21
Newton 53, Anderson-Shiro 8
Nixon-Smiley 26, Karnes City 14
Odem 44, Santa Rosa 27
Orangefield 32, Anahuac 20
Palacios 45, Aransas Pass 0
Redwater 56, Omaha Pewitt 30
Stockdale 21, Pearsall 14
Troup 42, Quitman 22
Van Vleck 61, Danbury 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 0
Winnsboro 52, Commerce 7
Woodville 42, Shepherd 14
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 29, CC John Paul 14
Axtell 40, Kerens 14
Baird 63, Ranger 24
Booker 50, White Deer 6
Bruni 14, La Pryor 13
Celeste 34, Lindsay 27
D’Hanis 41, Charlotte 8
De Leon 56, Goldthwaite 14
Electra 54, Munday 14
Garrison 49, Joaquin 20
Grapeland 52, Pineland West Sabine 44
Gruver 28, Amarillo River Road 22
Haskell 27, Petrolia 7
Honey Grove 47, Alba-Golden 0
Louise 29, Somerville 22
Marlin 61, Moody 7
Mart 23, Hico 0
Olton 52, Vega 21
Riesel 28, Rosebud-Lott 14
Roscoe 20, Junction 14
Seymour 46, Archer City 28
Shiner 61, Bloomington 6
Stamford 58, Olney 16
Stratford 33, Perryton 13
Sunray 68, Guymon, Okla. 27
Timpson 72, San Augustine 6
Wallis Brazos 14, Altair Rice 7
Wheeler 34, Boys Ranch 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 90, Wellman-Union 44
Amherst 51, Claude 6
Apple Springs 42, Chester 38
Balmorhea 72, Fort Davis 0
Benjamin 61, Loraine 16
Bluff Dale 58, Three Way 12
Brackett 63, Sabinal 6
Crowell 62, Turkey Valley 61
Follett 56, Paducah 6
Garden City 32, Van Horn 20
Haskell Paint Creek 37, Chillicothe 19
Hermleigh 42, Throckmorton 22
Jayton 63, Spur 6
Knox City 48, Saint Jo 0
Kopperl 50, Mullin 0
Lamesa Klondike 72, O’Donnell 24
McLean 46, Wildorado 0
Miami 56, Groom 6
Oglesby 54, May 8
Rising Star 54, Woodson 8
Rochelle 52, Moran 0
Silverton 63, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6
Strawn 75, Sidney 46
Trent 49, Olfen 0
Veribest 53, Paint Rock 22
Whitharral 62, Nazareth 36
Zephyr 60, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 62, Midland Trinity 14
Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
Dallas Christian 58, Fort Worth Christian 16
FW Lake Country 17, CC West Oso 14
Lubbock Christian 48, Muenster Sacred Heart 0
Plano Prestonwood 49, Dallas Bishop Dunne 7
SA Christian 21, Brownsville St. Joseph 20
SA Holy Cross 40, San Antonio YMLA 7