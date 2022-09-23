AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake claimed its 44th consecutive win with a 35-20 victory over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes to highlight Friday’s high school football action in Central Texas.

Dripping Springs made a huge statement with a 55-7 clobbering of Bowie at Burger Stadium for a big district win. Buda Johnson took out Anderson 38-21.

Check out all the scores from Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

Belton 28, Pflugerville 7

Buda Johnson 38, Anderson 21

Burnet 49, Early 48

Cedar Park 59, East View 17

College Station 38, Leander 10

College Station A&M Consolidated 45, Georgetown 34

Dripping Springs 55, Bowie 7

Eagle Pass 39, San Marcos 31

Elgin 22, Connally 7

Fredericksburg 23, Marble Falls 0

Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7

Glenn 38, Hendrickson 28

Hewitt Midway 48, Hutto 37

Hyde Park 35, SA Texas Military 12

Jarrell 26, Taylor 20

Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8

Liberty Hill 63, Kerville Tivy 6

Llano 59, SA Cole 0

Lockhart 56, Cedar Creek 21

Mason 55, Ballinger 0

Regents 55, SA Christian 0

SA Pieper 30, Bastrop 21

St. Michael 42, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7

Westlake 35, Lake Travis 20

Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 37, Lubbock Monterey 7

Allen 43, Denton Braswell 7

Amarillo Tascosa 45, Amarillo 10

Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 18

Arlington Martin 34, South Grand Prairie 21

Brownsville Rivera 32, Edinburg Economedes 7

Cibolo Steele 48, Fort Bend Christian 7

Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13

Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21

Coppell 46, Plano West 35

Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17

Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12

Dallas White 42, Dallas Sunset 0

Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21

Duncanville 59, Cedar Hill 28

Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6

Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0

Garland 19, Garland Rowlett 0

Harlingen South 7, Weslaco East 3

Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13

Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0

Hurst Bell 21, Crowley 17

Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14

Keller 49, Keller Central 28

Keller Fossil Ridge 46, Northwest Eaton 28

Killeen Shoemaker 16, Killeen Ellison 8

Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7

La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27

Laredo Alexander 48, Sharyland Pioneer 21

Laredo United South 32, Weslaco 18

League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35

Lewisville 28, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Lewisville Marcus 23, Lewisville Hebron 21

Longview 21, Lancaster 13

Los Fresnos 42, Mission 13

Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34

Mansfield Summit 40, Burleson 22

McAllen 56, Rio Grande City 14

McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3

Mesquite 37, Tyler Legacy 14

Midland 74, EP Andress 14

North Crowley 35, Euless Trinity 20

Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28

Plano 33, Plano East 22

Prosper 49, Prosper Rock Hill 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Berkner 7

Richardson Pearce 48, Irving Nimitz 7

Rockwall 56, Rockwall-Heath 21

SA Johnson 63, SA Roosevelt 35

SA Northside Taft 24, SA Northside O’Connor 6

SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Martin 25

San Benito 51, Edinburg 0

Temple 53, Bryan 19

Wolfforth Frenship 56, Cleveland, N.M. 52

Wylie 28, North Garland 24

CLASS 5A

Aledo 73, Saginaw 7

Amarillo Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24

Angleton 48, Magnolia 37

Brownsville Pace 48, Donna North 13

Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 17

Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Molina 28

CC Calallen 54, Zapata 0

CC Flour Bluff 38, Rockport-Fulton 13

CC Miller 49, CC Ray 17, OT

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Moody 0

Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27

Denton Ryan 24, Lewisville The Colony 10

Everman 35, Ennis 33

Floresville 49, SA Memorial 19

Forney 41, Lufkin 21

Frisco Reedy 59, Frisco Liberty 7

Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Lone Star 10

Grapevine 56, FW North Side 21

Greenville 34, Princeton 6

Gregory-Portland 41, Port Lavaca Calhoun 22

Jacksonville 34, Athens 17

Lake Dallas 59, Carrollton Creekview 14

Laredo Cigarroa 27, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22

Lindale 44, Henderson 17

Lucas Lovejoy 51, Denison 7

Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14

Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0

Mission Memorial 27, Brownsville Hanna 25

Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21

Plainview 35, Hereford 32

PSJA Memorial 29, Pharr Valley View 10

Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0

Roma 43, Brownsville Porter 21

SA Houston 26, SA Edison 24

SA Southside 33, Castroville Medina Valley 21

Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 31

Texas City 41, Galena Park 7

Wichita Falls 34, Iowa Park 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 64, Lubbock 14

Anna 47, Pittsburg 12

Aubrey 66, Bridgeport 15

Bandera 25, Hondo 24

Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0

Bellville 63, La Marque 6

Boerne 41, Salado 7

Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21

Burkburnett 35, Vernon 30

Burnet 49, Early 48

Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14

Carrizo Springs 27, Crystal City 2

Carthage 56, Bullard 7

Dalhart 35, Borger 27

Decatur 59, Alvarado 29

Devine 42, Uvalde 14

El Campo 45, Navasota 35

Fischer Canyon Lake 20, SA East Central 10

Fort Stockton 34, EP Ysleta 14

Gatesville 56, Godley 42

Ingleside 45, Raymondville 8

Kilgore 32, Palestine 0

La Vernia 28, Sinton 27

Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0

Livingston 21, Madisonville 9

Midlothian Heritage 41, Joshua 0

Orange Grove 27, San Diego 6

Pampa 28, Perryton 21

Paris North Lamar 48, Wills Point 7

Pleasanton 28, Poteet 13

Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20

Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18

Shepherd 34, Crockett 26

Stephenville 43, WF Rider 42

Van 41, Brownsboro 21

Wharton 28, Sweeny 14

CLASS 3A

Alpine 41, Odessa Compass 7

Anahuac 65, Hardin 12

Bangs 49, De Leon 21

Brady 47, Christoval 27

Breckenridge 56, FW Benbrook 17

Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14

Bushland 38, Dumas 20

Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44

CC London 38, Aransas Pass 6

Childress 49, Bowie 22

Cisco 54, Colorado City 0

Coahoma 21, Merkel 0

Coleman 61, Goldthwaite 0

Comanche 31, Albany 28

Crane 67, Tornillo 0

Diboll 21, Woodville 14

Grandview 70, Maypearl 7

Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36, OT

Karnes City 56, West Campus 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26

Malakoff 63, Kemp 0

Mount Vernon 42, Mineola 25

Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20

Newton 53, Warren 6

Nixon-Smiley 40, Comfort 34

Orangefield 28, Buna 14

Santa Gertrudis Academy 17, Premont 14

Shallowater 15, Idalou 8

Stanton 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14

Taft 33, Odem 26

Van Alstyne 32, Krum 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 23, Goliad 22

Waskom 35, New Diana 14

CLASS 2A

Amarillo Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33

Ben Bolt 36, Pettus 0

Bronte 52, Eden 35

Burton 13, Falls City 12

Cayuga 30, Axtell 7

Celeste 43, Chico 8

Clarendon 41, Tulia 28

Cross Plains 45, Smyer 20

Cushing 23, Colmesneil 20

Farwell 30, Friona 6

Hale Center 13, Floydada 7

Hamilton 40, San Saba 28

Hawley 55, Anson 0

Joaquin 67, Shelbyville 20

Junction 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Mart 67, Meridian 0

Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8

New Deal 27, Vega 12

Petrolia 34, Electra 7

Refugio 55, Bloomington 0

Rocksprings 12, D’Hanis 0

Sabinal 49, Charlotte 0

Santa Maria 62, Progreso 0

Seymour 71, Munday 0

Shamrock 44, Bovina 0

Shiner 50, Ganado 12

Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22

Stamford 48, Winters 12

Stinnett West Texas 12, Lockney 6

Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20

Wellington 26, Panhandle 13

Wortham 69, Hubbard 6

CLASS 1A

Abbott 46, Avalon 0

Amherst 48, Southland 0

Benjamin 56, Roby 6

Blanket 56, Moran 0

Bluff Dale 62, Dallas Academy 12

Borden County 47, Roscoe Highland 40

Brackett 73, La Pryor 34

Bryson 48, Woodson 0

Bynum 39, Gholson 38

Cherokee 50, Sidney 0

Claude 50, Meadow 40

Covington 58, Walnut Springs 12

Cranfills Gap 63, Waco Parkview Christian 0

Garden City 46, Westbrook 42

Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0

Hamlin 14, Quanah 12

Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Titans 4

Hermleigh 62, Lenorah Grady 14

Ira 64, Lamesa Klondike 40

Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 44

Knox City 48, Crowell 30

Kress 84, Matador Motley County 52

Lazbuddie 49, Afton Patton Springs 45

McLean 62, Groom 42

Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7

Milford 62, Gorman 28

Morgan 60, Mullin 10

Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0

New Home 60, Roscoe 32

Newcastle 67, Vernon Northside 22

Oglesby 68, Waco Methodist 22

Penelope 51, Kopperl 0

Richland Springs 74, Coolidge 30

Rochelle 66, Evant 19

Saint Jo 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 14

Savoy 26, Ladonia Fannindel 24

Sterling City 41, Iraan 0

Three Way 73, Aquilla 54

Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33

Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8

Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52

Zephyr 58, Olfen 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20

Bay Area Christian 26, Bryan Brazos Christian 6

Brownsville St. Joseph 47, Victoria St. Joseph 40

Bryan Allen Academy 64, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0

Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14

Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, China Spring 16

Dallas St. Mark 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21

FW Country Day 46, Dallas Greenhill 7

Greenville Christian 44, Longview Trinity 20

Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31

Irving Cistercian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 42

John Cooper 60, Arlington Oakridge 3

Lubbock Christian 56, Waco Reicher 0

Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16

Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0

OTHER

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 60, Hughes Springs 34

Emerson 47, Denton 13

Episcopal Academy, Pa. 51, FW All Saints 10

Fort Worth Christian 27, Grapevine Faith 20

Frisco Panther Creek 50, North Dallas 9

Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19

FW Covenant Classical 69, Irving The Highlands 20

Lake Belton 42, Waco 0

Longview East Texas Christian 72, Oakwood 58

Longview Heritage 56, Eagle Christian 6

Menard def. Valor South Austin , forfeit

N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Adams 9

Plano Coram Deo 52, Dallas Lakehill 6

SA Jubilee 60, SA Brooks 47

Waco Live Oak Classical 47, Lometa 0