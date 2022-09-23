AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake claimed its 44th consecutive win with a 35-20 victory over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes to highlight Friday’s high school football action in Central Texas.
Dripping Springs made a huge statement with a 55-7 clobbering of Bowie at Burger Stadium for a big district win. Buda Johnson took out Anderson 38-21.
Check out all the scores from Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
Belton 28, Pflugerville 7
Buda Johnson 38, Anderson 21
Burnet 49, Early 48
Cedar Park 59, East View 17
College Station 38, Leander 10
College Station A&M Consolidated 45, Georgetown 34
Dripping Springs 55, Bowie 7
Eagle Pass 39, San Marcos 31
Elgin 22, Connally 7
Fredericksburg 23, Marble Falls 0
Geronimo Navarro 28, Giddings 7
Glenn 38, Hendrickson 28
Hewitt Midway 48, Hutto 37
Hyde Park 35, SA Texas Military 12
Jarrell 26, Taylor 20
Lago Vista 35, Smithville 8
Liberty Hill 63, Kerville Tivy 6
Llano 59, SA Cole 0
Lockhart 56, Cedar Creek 21
Mason 55, Ballinger 0
Regents 55, SA Christian 0
SA Pieper 30, Bastrop 21
St. Michael 42, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Thorndale 36, Schulenburg 7
Westlake 35, Lake Travis 20
Wimberley 38, Lampasas 28
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 37, Lubbock Monterey 7
Allen 43, Denton Braswell 7
Amarillo Tascosa 45, Amarillo 10
Arlington 35, Grand Prairie 18
Arlington Martin 34, South Grand Prairie 21
Brownsville Rivera 32, Edinburg Economedes 7
Cibolo Steele 48, Fort Bend Christian 7
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 13
Clute Brazoswood 42, League City Clear Creek 21
Coppell 46, Plano West 35
Cypress Ranch 49, Cypress Woods 17
Cypress Ridge 47, Houston Northbrook 12
Dallas White 42, Dallas Sunset 0
Denton Guyer 49, Little Elm 21
Duncanville 59, Cedar Hill 28
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Austin 6
Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont United 0
Garland 19, Garland Rowlett 0
Harlingen South 7, Weslaco East 3
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Alief Elsik 13
Humble Atascocita 56, Humble Kingwood 0
Hurst Bell 21, Crowley 17
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Seven Lakes 14
Keller 49, Keller Central 28
Keller Fossil Ridge 46, Northwest Eaton 28
Killeen Shoemaker 16, Killeen Ellison 8
Klein Collins 42, Klein Oak 7
La Porte 34, Barbers Hill 27
Laredo Alexander 48, Sharyland Pioneer 21
Laredo United South 32, Weslaco 18
League City Clear Springs 38, Dickinson 35
Lewisville 28, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Lewisville Marcus 23, Lewisville Hebron 21
Longview 21, Lancaster 13
Los Fresnos 42, Mission 13
Mansfield 49, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34
Mansfield Summit 40, Burleson 22
McAllen 56, Rio Grande City 14
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
Mesquite 37, Tyler Legacy 14
Midland 74, EP Andress 14
North Crowley 35, Euless Trinity 20
Odessa Permian 56, Abilene Cooper 28
Plano 33, Plano East 22
Prosper 49, Prosper Rock Hill 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Richardson Berkner 7
Richardson Pearce 48, Irving Nimitz 7
Rockwall 56, Rockwall-Heath 21
SA Johnson 63, SA Roosevelt 35
SA Northside Taft 24, SA Northside O’Connor 6
SA South San Antonio 34, Laredo Martin 25
San Benito 51, Edinburg 0
Temple 53, Bryan 19
Wolfforth Frenship 56, Cleveland, N.M. 52
Wylie 28, North Garland 24
CLASS 5A
Aledo 73, Saginaw 7
Amarillo Caprock 40, Lubbock Coronado 24
Angleton 48, Magnolia 37
Brownsville Pace 48, Donna North 13
Canyon Randall 24, Amarillo Palo Duro 17
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Molina 28
CC Calallen 54, Zapata 0
CC Flour Bluff 38, Rockport-Fulton 13
CC Miller 49, CC Ray 17, OT
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, CC Moody 0
Dayton 51, Santa Fe 27
Denton Ryan 24, Lewisville The Colony 10
Everman 35, Ennis 33
Floresville 49, SA Memorial 19
Forney 41, Lufkin 21
Frisco Reedy 59, Frisco Liberty 7
Frisco Wakeland 38, Frisco Lone Star 10
Grapevine 56, FW North Side 21
Greenville 34, Princeton 6
Gregory-Portland 41, Port Lavaca Calhoun 22
Jacksonville 34, Athens 17
Lake Dallas 59, Carrollton Creekview 14
Laredo Cigarroa 27, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22
Lindale 44, Henderson 17
Lucas Lovejoy 51, Denison 7
Manvel 30, Magnolia West 14
Midlothian 57, Cleburne 0
Mission Memorial 27, Brownsville Hanna 25
Montgomery 28, Huntsville 21
Plainview 35, Hereford 32
PSJA Memorial 29, Pharr Valley View 10
Richmond Foster 41, Friendswood 0
Roma 43, Brownsville Porter 21
SA Houston 26, SA Edison 24
SA Southside 33, Castroville Medina Valley 21
Texarkana Texas 56, Hallsville 31
Texas City 41, Galena Park 7
Wichita Falls 34, Iowa Park 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 64, Lubbock 14
Anna 47, Pittsburg 12
Aubrey 66, Bridgeport 15
Bandera 25, Hondo 24
Bay City 7, Freeport Brazosport 0
Bellville 63, La Marque 6
Boerne 41, Salado 7
Brownwood 52, Waco Connally 21
Burkburnett 35, Vernon 30
Burnet 49, Early 48
Canyon 21, Midland Greenwood 14
Carrizo Springs 27, Crystal City 2
Carthage 56, Bullard 7
Dalhart 35, Borger 27
Decatur 59, Alvarado 29
Devine 42, Uvalde 14
El Campo 45, Navasota 35
Fischer Canyon Lake 20, SA East Central 10
Fort Stockton 34, EP Ysleta 14
Gatesville 56, Godley 42
Ingleside 45, Raymondville 8
Kilgore 32, Palestine 0
La Vernia 28, Sinton 27
Levelland 17, San Angelo Lake View 0
Livingston 21, Madisonville 9
Midlothian Heritage 41, Joshua 0
Orange Grove 27, San Diego 6
Pampa 28, Perryton 21
Paris North Lamar 48, Wills Point 7
Pleasanton 28, Poteet 13
Rio Hondo 33, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20
Sealy 48, West Columbia Charter 18
Shepherd 34, Crockett 26
Stephenville 43, WF Rider 42
Van 41, Brownsboro 21
Wharton 28, Sweeny 14
CLASS 3A
Alpine 41, Odessa Compass 7
Anahuac 65, Hardin 12
Bangs 49, De Leon 21
Brady 47, Christoval 27
Breckenridge 56, FW Benbrook 17
Brownfield 28, Littlefield 14
Bushland 38, Dumas 20
Cameron Yoe 48, Lorena 44
CC London 38, Aransas Pass 6
Childress 49, Bowie 22
Cisco 54, Colorado City 0
Coahoma 21, Merkel 0
Coleman 61, Goldthwaite 0
Comanche 31, Albany 28
Crane 67, Tornillo 0
Diboll 21, Woodville 14
Grandview 70, Maypearl 7
Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36, OT
Karnes City 56, West Campus 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 29, Sundown 26
Malakoff 63, Kemp 0
Mount Vernon 42, Mineola 25
Muleshoe 27, Abernathy 20
Newton 53, Warren 6
Nixon-Smiley 40, Comfort 34
Orangefield 28, Buna 14
Santa Gertrudis Academy 17, Premont 14
Shallowater 15, Idalou 8
Stanton 35, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Taft 33, Odem 26
Van Alstyne 32, Krum 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 23, Goliad 22
Waskom 35, New Diana 14
CLASS 2A
Amarillo Highland Park 37, Dimmitt 33
Ben Bolt 36, Pettus 0
Bronte 52, Eden 35
Burton 13, Falls City 12
Cayuga 30, Axtell 7
Celeste 43, Chico 8
Clarendon 41, Tulia 28
Cross Plains 45, Smyer 20
Cushing 23, Colmesneil 20
Farwell 30, Friona 6
Hale Center 13, Floydada 7
Hamilton 40, San Saba 28
Hawley 55, Anson 0
Joaquin 67, Shelbyville 20
Junction 21, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Mart 67, Meridian 0
Memphis 22, Boys Ranch 8
New Deal 27, Vega 12
Petrolia 34, Electra 7
Refugio 55, Bloomington 0
Rocksprings 12, D’Hanis 0
Sabinal 49, Charlotte 0
Santa Maria 62, Progreso 0
Seymour 71, Munday 0
Shamrock 44, Bovina 0
Shiner 50, Ganado 12
Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 22
Stamford 48, Winters 12
Stinnett West Texas 12, Lockney 6
Sunray 77, Crosbyton 20
Wellington 26, Panhandle 13
Wortham 69, Hubbard 6
CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Avalon 0
Amherst 48, Southland 0
Benjamin 56, Roby 6
Blanket 56, Moran 0
Bluff Dale 62, Dallas Academy 12
Borden County 47, Roscoe Highland 40
Brackett 73, La Pryor 34
Bryson 48, Woodson 0
Bynum 39, Gholson 38
Cherokee 50, Sidney 0
Claude 50, Meadow 40
Covington 58, Walnut Springs 12
Cranfills Gap 63, Waco Parkview Christian 0
Garden City 46, Westbrook 42
Guthrie 45, Chillicothe 0
Hamlin 14, Quanah 12
Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Titans 4
Hermleigh 62, Lenorah Grady 14
Ira 64, Lamesa Klondike 40
Jonesboro 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 44
Knox City 48, Crowell 30
Kress 84, Matador Motley County 52
Lazbuddie 49, Afton Patton Springs 45
McLean 62, Groom 42
Miami 64, Lubbock Christ The King 7
Milford 62, Gorman 28
Morgan 60, Mullin 10
Nazareth 45, O’Donnell 0
New Home 60, Roscoe 32
Newcastle 67, Vernon Northside 22
Oglesby 68, Waco Methodist 22
Penelope 51, Kopperl 0
Richland Springs 74, Coolidge 30
Rochelle 66, Evant 19
Saint Jo 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 14
Savoy 26, Ladonia Fannindel 24
Sterling City 41, Iraan 0
Three Way 73, Aquilla 54
Turkey Valley 78, Petersburg 33
Whiteface 74, Wildorado 8
Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52
Zephyr 58, Olfen 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Pantego Christian 24, Frisco Legacy Christian 20
Bay Area Christian 26, Bryan Brazos Christian 6
Brownsville St. Joseph 47, Victoria St. Joseph 40
Bryan Allen Academy 64, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
Conroe Covenant 70, Katy Faith West 14
Dallas Parish Episcopal 24, China Spring 16
Dallas St. Mark 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
FW Country Day 46, Dallas Greenhill 7
Greenville Christian 44, Longview Trinity 20
Houston Kinkaid 44, Houston Second Baptist 31
Irving Cistercian 52, Arlington Grace Prep 42
John Cooper 60, Arlington Oakridge 3
Lubbock Christian 56, Waco Reicher 0
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Logos Prep 16
Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0
OTHER
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 60, Hughes Springs 34
Emerson 47, Denton 13
Episcopal Academy, Pa. 51, FW All Saints 10
Fort Worth Christian 27, Grapevine Faith 20
Frisco Panther Creek 50, North Dallas 9
Fulshear 50, Rosenberg Terry 19
FW Covenant Classical 69, Irving The Highlands 20
Lake Belton 42, Waco 0
Longview East Texas Christian 72, Oakwood 58
Longview Heritage 56, Eagle Christian 6
Menard def. Valor South Austin , forfeit
N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Adams 9
Plano Coram Deo 52, Dallas Lakehill 6
SA Jubilee 60, SA Brooks 47
Waco Live Oak Classical 47, Lometa 0