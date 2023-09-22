AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Battle of the Lakes went to Westlake for the third consecutive time as the Chaparrals held off the Cavaliers 20-14 on Friday, part of all kinds of high school football action across the Lone Star State.
Dripping Springs dropped Bowie 49-12 at home while Buda Johnson topped Anderson 49-27. Del Valle picked up its first win of the season 22-14 over Akins and Weiss blasted Harker Heights 52-14.
Wimberley grabbed a 40-21 win over Lampasas in a marquee Class 4A matchup while Cedar Park crushed East View 47-6.
Georgetown slid by A&M Consolidated 14-10 and Hendrickson beat Glenn 24-3. Liberty Hill fell to Kerrville Tivy 34-28 and Elgin dispatched Pflugerville Connally 50-28.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Blanco 49, Luling 7
Boerne Champion 40, Hays 21
Buda Johnson 49, Anderson 27
Burnet 52, Early 14
CC Incarnate Word 65, McDade 38
Cedar Park 47, East View 6
College Station 70, Leander 28
Del Valle 22, Akins 14
Dripping Springs 49, Bowie 12
Dublin 56, Florence 7
Eagle Pass 40, San Marcos 32
Elgin 50, Pflugerville Connally 28
Georgetown 14, A&M Consolidated 10
Geronimo Navarro 56, Giddings 28
Hendrickson 24, Glenn 3
Hyde Park 49, SA Texas Military 14
Johnson City 30, Rogers 19
Kerrville Tivy 34, Liberty Hill 28
La Grange 63, Splendora 47
Lago Vista 56, Smithville 6
Lexington 33, Caldwell 25
Llano 37, SA Cole 0
Lockhart 42, Cedar Creek 20
Lorena 43, Cameron Yoe 41
Marble Falls 14, Fredericksburg 9
Mason 69, Ballinger 0
Midway 45, Hutto 42
Regents 58, SA Christian 0
SA Antonian 49, Crockett 28
SA Pieper 63, Bastrop 22
Taylor 62, Jarrell 28
Travis 49, Manor New Tech 7
Weiss 52, Harker Heights 14
Westlake 20, Lake Travis 14
Wimberley 41, Lampasas 20
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 35, Aldine MacArthur 10
Alief Elsik 26, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Allen 33, Denton Braswell 9
Arlington 43, Grand Prairie 16
Arlington Bowie 57, Arlington Hou 6
Arlington Martin 55, South Grand Prairie 37
Brownsville Rivera 24, Edinburg Economedes 10
Bryan 53, Temple 25
Cibolo Steele 49, Birmingham Charter, Calif. 7
Clear Falls 55, Clear Brook 0
Coppell 55, Plano West 7
Dallas Jesuit 52, Irving 13
De Soto 56, Waxahachie 35
Denton Guyer 55, Little Elm 13
Dickinson 35, League City Clear Springs 14
Duncanville 56, Cedar Hill 0
Fort Bend Austin 31, Fort Bend Elkins 16
Fulshear 40, Rosenberg Terry 22
Galena Park North Shore 49, Beaumont United 7
Garland 33, Garland Rowlett 6
Garland Sachse 20, Wylie East 7
Harlingen South 23, Weslaco East 16
Houston Memorial 28, Cypress Creek 14
Houston Yates 42, Houston North Forest 36
Humble Summer Creek 56, Beaumont West Brook 0
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Morton Ranch 42
Keller 35, Keller Central 8
Killeen 26, Granbury 13
Killeen Shoemaker 54, Killeen Ellison 6
Klein Collins 33, Klein Oak 7
La Porte 35, Barbers Hill 28
Lake Belton 48, Waco 0
Laredo United 30, Harlingen 29
League City Clear Creek 28, Clute Brazoswood 21
Lewisville 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 7
Lewisville Marcus 34, Lewisville Hebron 33, OT
Longview 52, Lancaster 35
Los Fresnos 55, Mission 30
Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 33
McAllen 22, Rio Grande City 13
McAllen Rowe 54, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
McKinney 42, McKinney Boyd 7
Midland 62, EP Andress 14
Midland Legacy 39, Converse Judson 31
Odessa Permian 41, Abilene Cooper 20
Pasadena Dobie 38, Deer Park 35
Pasadena South Houston 63, Pasadena 14
Pearland Dawson 45, Alief Hastings 7
Plano East 31, Plano 28
Prosper 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28
PSJA North 30, Edinburg Vela 0
Richardson Berkner 55, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Richardson Pearce 50, Irving Nimitz 28
Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 22
SA Northside Clark 33, LEE 0
SA Northside Jay 21, SA Northside Stevens 14
SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside O’Connor 0
Smithson Valley 42, New Braunfels Canyon 21
Southlake Carroll 66, Haltom 14
Tomball Memorial 79, Klein Cain 33
Tyler Legacy 34, Mesquite 14
Weatherford 41, FW Chisholm Trail 10
Weslaco 28, Laredo United South 17
Wolfforth Frenship 35, Cleveland, N.M. 0
Wylie 35, North Garland 25
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 37, San Angelo Central 27
Aledo 70, Saginaw 0
Alice 41, La Feria 6
Amarillo 42, Amarillo Tascosa 6
Amarillo Palo Duro 45, Canyon Randall 27
Brownsville Pace 26, Donna North 14
Bryan Rudder 40, Rosenberg Lamar 13
Burleson Centennial 56, FW South Hills 0
CC Calallen 28, Zapata 7
Colleyville Heritage 62, FW Trimble Tech 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Moody 0
Dallas Wilson 59, Dallas Conrad 26
Dayton 56, Santa Fe 28
Donna 33, Brownsville Lopez 18
Ennis 49, Everman 33
EP Bel Air 63, EP Jefferson 6
EP Eastwood 49, EP El Dorado 35
Floresville 42, SA Memorial 21
Fort Bend Hightower 56, Fort Bend Bush 7
Friendswood 42, Richmond Foster 21
Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 31
Frisco Heritage 47, Frisco Centennial 24
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Wakeland 31
Gregory-Portland 21, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Houston Sterling 53, Sharpstown 3
Lake Dallas 58, Carrollton Creekview 14
Laredo Martin 37, SA South San Antonio 14
Lindale 56, Henderson 7
Lucas Lovejoy 47, Denison 7
Magnolia 42, Angleton 35
Mansfield Timberview 55, Carrollton Smith 14
North Forney 20, Mesquite Horn 16
Port Arthur Memorial 52, Baytown Sterling 10
Port Neches-Groves 7, Fort Bend Marshall 0
PSJA Memorial 38, Pharr Valley View 7
SA Harlandale 53, SA Brackenridge 0
SA McCollum 40, SA Lanier 33
SA Southside 21, Castroville Medina Valley 17
Seguin 57, SA MacArthur 0
Sharyland Pioneer 46, Laredo Alexander 40, OT
Texarkana Texas 42, Hallsville 7
Victoria West 53, CC King 0
Vidor 48, Addison Trinity 3
West Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 16
Whitehouse 35, Nacogdoches 32
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 36, Decatur 35, OT
Andrews 55, Lubbock 21
Anna 38, FW All Saints 20
Athens 48, Jacksonville 28
Bay City 42, Freeport Brazosport 6
Boerne 41, Salado 17
Borger 35, Dalhart 31
Brownwood 31, Waco Connally 28
Canyon 35, Midland Greenwood 21
Carrizo Springs 25, Crystal City 23
Devine 28, Uvalde 24
El Campo 48, Navasota 14
Fort Stockton 41, EP Ysleta 21
FW Western Hills 39, FW Carter-Riverside 25
Gatesville 30, Godley 0
Hereford 24, Plainview 21
Hondo 37, Bandera 25
Ingleside 45, Raymondville 13
Kilgore 37, Palestine 7
Levelland 32, San Angelo Lake View 13
Lumberton 44, Tatum 14
Melissa 59, Terrell 28
Midlothian Heritage 56, Joshua 10
Monahans 49, Denver City 6
Needville 63, Stafford 35
Paris North Lamar 27, Wills Point 6
Pearsall 33, Lytle 7
Perryton 29, Pampa 21
Pittsburg 56, Gladewater Sabine 28
Pleasanton 32, Poteet 0
Rio Hondo 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13
Robinson 21, Hillsboro 0
San Antonio YMLA 33, Falfurrias 32, OT
Seminole 56, Pecos 13
Shepherd 30, Crockett 13
Sinton 47, La Vernia 42
Springtown 51, Glen Rose 27
Stephenville 21, WF Rider 20
Sweeny 61, Wharton 20
Van 28, Brownsboro 7
Venus 60, Arlington Newman 0
Vernon 42, Burkburnett 7
Waco La Vega 48, Dallas Roosevelt 0
West Columbia 24, Sealy 15
CLASS 3A
Amarillo River Road 44, Sanford-Fritch 13
Anahuac 13, Hardin 0
Banquete 42, Monte Alto 0
Boling 49, Danbury 0
Breckenridge 36, FW Benbrook 28
Brock 78, Boyd 0
Bushland 28, Dumas 17
CC London 44, Aransas Pass 0
Childress 41, Bowie 13
Cisco 36, C-City 7
Clyde 41, Sweetwater 7
Coldspring-Oakhurst 55, Huntington 0
Coleman 46, Goldthwaite 33
Comfort 43, Nixon-Smiley 16
Diboll 29, Woodville 6
Eastland 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 19
El Maton Tidehaven 52, Altair Rice 0
Elkhart 40, White Oak 12
Friona 35, Farwell 27
Ganado 28, Shiner 6
Groesbeck 30, Mexia 9
Gunter 49, Gladewater 7
Hallettsville 27, SA Central Catholic 7
Hitchcock 44, The Woodlands Christian 14
Hooks 47, Omaha Pewitt 6
Jefferson 41, Centerville 0
Jourdanton 56, SA Kennedy 16
Karnes City 26, West Campus 18
Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Sundown 13
Malakoff 76, Kemp 0
Merkel 34, Coahoma 27
Millsap 14, Clifton 10
Mineola 42, Mount Vernon 27
Muleshoe 47, Abernathy 0
New Boston 28, Redwater 16
New Diana 36, Waskom 35
New London West Rusk 49, Arp 19
Newton 51, Warren 0
Palacios 9, Mathis 8
Pattonville Prairiland 32, Paris Chisum 22
Poth 10, Dilley 7
Queen City 34, Elysian Fields 13
Santa Gertrudis Academy 29, Premont 0
Spearman 23, Gruver 22
Tornillo 47, Crane 6
Universal City Randolph 21, Marion 14
Van Vleck 35, Wallis Brazos 21
Winnsboro 59, Emory Rains 0
Yoakum 34, Gonzales 14
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 51, Riviera Kaufer 8
Albany 31, Comanche 13
Amarillo Highland Park 47, Dimmitt 45
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 68, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 19
Beckville 69, Big Sandy 14
Ben Bolt 20, Pettus 8
Boys Ranch 26, Memphis 7
Celeste 49, Chico 2
Christoval 20, Brady 16
Clarendon 44, Tulia 21
Cross Plains 32, Smyer 0
Cushing 50, Colmesneil 0
De Leon 40, Bangs 21
Evadale 42, Acadiana Christian, La. 22
Falls City 28, Burton 20
Floydada 46, Hale Center 18
Forsan 40, Kermit 32
Garrison 64, Pineland West Sabine 0
Groveton 44, Alto 20
Hawley 45, Anson 0
Holland 43, Weimar 22
Iraan 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 7
Junction 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 20
Kerens 36, Itasca 31
Lockney 36, Stinnett West Texas 21
Lovelady 30, Jewett Leon 6
Marlin 62, Bosqueville 7
Mart 64, Meridian 0
Menard 49, Priddy 0
Muenster 48, Era 6
New Deal 41, Vega 3
Panhandle 38, Wellington 32, OT
Petrolia 28, Electra 16
Post 32, Slaton 6
Price Carlisle 21, Lone Oak 14
Ralls 14, Seagraves 0
Riesel 39, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Rosebud-Lott 28, Crawford 27
Sabinal 47, Charlotte 21
Seymour 49, Munday 0
Shelbyville 48, Joaquin 14
Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 0
Stamford 63, Winters 0
Sunray 81, Crosbyton 0
Tahoka 42, Ropesville Ropes 36, 2OT
Three Rivers 55, Skidmore-Tynan 13
Timpson 53, Grapeland 0
Windthorst 47, Haskell 7
Wink 52, Lamesa 6
Woodsboro 44, Bartlett 36
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 70, Loraine 62
Amherst 54, Southland 8
Aquilla 58, Three Way 13
Aspermont 62, Rule 12
Balmorhea 42, Imperial Buena Vista 22
Benjamin 77, Roby 12
Borden County 54, Roscoe Highland 24
Brackett 58, La Pryor 6
Brookesmith 38, Gustine 18
Bryson 54, Woodson 14
Campbell 46, Tyler Heat 0
Cherokee 61, Bulverde Bracken 16
Claude 78, Meadow 32
Follett 60, Booker 14
Guthrie 58, Chillicothe 13
Hamlin 13, Quanah 8
Happy 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 6
Harrold 47, Lueders-Avoca 0
Haskell Paint Creek 72, Trent 26
Hermleigh 52, Lenorah Grady 28
Iredell 46, Lingleville 0
Knox City 51, Crowell 6
Lamesa Klondike 78, Ira 30
Lefors 69, Amarillo PCHEA 21
May 55, Fort Worth THESA 52
McLean 54, Groom 40
Miami 59, Lubbock Christ The King 14
Milford 55, Gorman 0
Morgan 65, Mullin 18
New Home 22, Roscoe 15
Newcastle 63, Vernon Northside 0
O’Donnell 44, Nazareth 39
Oglesby 38, Waco Methodist 19
Paducah 38, Hedley 0
Penelope 66, Hill Homeschool 0
Petersburg 28, Turkey Valley 18
Ranger 59, Kopperl 58
Rankin 52, Van Horn 22
Richland Springs 42, Coolidge 38
Rising Star 90, Bluff Dale 42
Robert Lee 52, Zephyr 35
Rochelle 53, Evant 6
Sidney 60, Cranfills Gap 14
Strawn 63, Rotan 0
Veribest 49, Valera Panther Creek 6
Westbrook 60, Garden City 8
Whiteface 68, Wildorado 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 47, Keller Harvest Christian 0
Alvin Living Stones 67, Divine Savior Academy 22
Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7
Bryan Allen Academy 65, Apple Springs 20
Bryan St. Joseph 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 26
Colleyville Covenant 38, Muenster Sacred Heart 7
Dallas Lakehill 30, Plano Coram Deo 28, 2OT
Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, China Spring 23
Frisco Legacy Christian 42, Katy Pope John 0
FW Nazarene 78, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 28
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Houston Northland Christian 0
Houston Christian 34, FW Trinity Valley 32
Midland Christian 37, Del Rio 24
Pasadena First Baptist 63, Logos Prep 14
Plano Prestonwood 47, SA Cornerstone 22
Rockwall Heritage 72, Dallas Fairhill 0