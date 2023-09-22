AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Battle of the Lakes went to Westlake for the third consecutive time as the Chaparrals held off the Cavaliers 20-14 on Friday, part of all kinds of high school football action across the Lone Star State.

Dripping Springs dropped Bowie 49-12 at home while Buda Johnson topped Anderson 49-27. Del Valle picked up its first win of the season 22-14 over Akins and Weiss blasted Harker Heights 52-14.

Wimberley grabbed a 40-21 win over Lampasas in a marquee Class 4A matchup while Cedar Park crushed East View 47-6.

Georgetown slid by A&M Consolidated 14-10 and Hendrickson beat Glenn 24-3. Liberty Hill fell to Kerrville Tivy 34-28 and Elgin dispatched Pflugerville Connally 50-28.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Blanco 49, Luling 7

Boerne Champion 40, Hays 21

Buda Johnson 49, Anderson 27

Burnet 52, Early 14

CC Incarnate Word 65, McDade 38

Cedar Park 47, East View 6

College Station 70, Leander 28

Del Valle 22, Akins 14

Dripping Springs 49, Bowie 12

Dublin 56, Florence 7

Eagle Pass 40, San Marcos 32

Elgin 50, Pflugerville Connally 28

Georgetown 14, A&M Consolidated 10

Geronimo Navarro 56, Giddings 28

Hendrickson 24, Glenn 3

Hyde Park 49, SA Texas Military 14

Johnson City 30, Rogers 19

Kerrville Tivy 34, Liberty Hill 28

La Grange 63, Splendora 47

Lago Vista 56, Smithville 6

Lexington 33, Caldwell 25

Llano 37, SA Cole 0

Lockhart 42, Cedar Creek 20

Lorena 43, Cameron Yoe 41

Marble Falls 14, Fredericksburg 9

Mason 69, Ballinger 0

Midway 45, Hutto 42

Regents 58, SA Christian 0

SA Antonian 49, Crockett 28

SA Pieper 63, Bastrop 22

Taylor 62, Jarrell 28

Travis 49, Manor New Tech 7

Weiss 52, Harker Heights 14

Westlake 20, Lake Travis 14

Wimberley 41, Lampasas 20

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 35, Aldine MacArthur 10

Alief Elsik 26, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Allen 33, Denton Braswell 9

Arlington 43, Grand Prairie 16

Arlington Bowie 57, Arlington Hou 6

Arlington Martin 55, South Grand Prairie 37

Brownsville Rivera 24, Edinburg Economedes 10

Bryan 53, Temple 25

Cibolo Steele 49, Birmingham Charter, Calif. 7

Clear Falls 55, Clear Brook 0

Coppell 55, Plano West 7

Dallas Jesuit 52, Irving 13

De Soto 56, Waxahachie 35

Denton Guyer 55, Little Elm 13

Dickinson 35, League City Clear Springs 14

Duncanville 56, Cedar Hill 0

Fort Bend Austin 31, Fort Bend Elkins 16

Fulshear 40, Rosenberg Terry 22

Galena Park North Shore 49, Beaumont United 7

Garland 33, Garland Rowlett 6

Garland Sachse 20, Wylie East 7

Harlingen South 23, Weslaco East 16

Houston Memorial 28, Cypress Creek 14

Houston Yates 42, Houston North Forest 36

Humble Summer Creek 56, Beaumont West Brook 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Morton Ranch 42

Keller 35, Keller Central 8

Killeen 26, Granbury 13

Killeen Shoemaker 54, Killeen Ellison 6

Klein Collins 33, Klein Oak 7

La Porte 35, Barbers Hill 28

Lake Belton 48, Waco 0

Laredo United 30, Harlingen 29

League City Clear Creek 28, Clute Brazoswood 21

Lewisville 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 7

Lewisville Marcus 34, Lewisville Hebron 33, OT

Longview 52, Lancaster 35

Los Fresnos 55, Mission 30

Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 33

McAllen 22, Rio Grande City 13

McAllen Rowe 54, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

McKinney 42, McKinney Boyd 7

Midland 62, EP Andress 14

Midland Legacy 39, Converse Judson 31

Odessa Permian 41, Abilene Cooper 20

Pasadena Dobie 38, Deer Park 35

Pasadena South Houston 63, Pasadena 14

Pearland Dawson 45, Alief Hastings 7

Plano East 31, Plano 28

Prosper 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28

PSJA North 30, Edinburg Vela 0

Richardson Berkner 55, Richardson Lake Highlands 35

Richardson Pearce 50, Irving Nimitz 28

Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 22

SA Northside Clark 33, LEE 0

SA Northside Jay 21, SA Northside Stevens 14

SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside O’Connor 0

Smithson Valley 42, New Braunfels Canyon 21

Southlake Carroll 66, Haltom 14

Tomball Memorial 79, Klein Cain 33

Tyler Legacy 34, Mesquite 14

Weatherford 41, FW Chisholm Trail 10

Weslaco 28, Laredo United South 17

Wolfforth Frenship 35, Cleveland, N.M. 0

Wylie 35, North Garland 25

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 37, San Angelo Central 27

Aledo 70, Saginaw 0

Alice 41, La Feria 6

Amarillo 42, Amarillo Tascosa 6

Amarillo Palo Duro 45, Canyon Randall 27

Brownsville Pace 26, Donna North 14

Bryan Rudder 40, Rosenberg Lamar 13

Burleson Centennial 56, FW South Hills 0

CC Calallen 28, Zapata 7

Colleyville Heritage 62, FW Trimble Tech 0

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 42, CC Moody 0

Dallas Wilson 59, Dallas Conrad 26

Dayton 56, Santa Fe 28

Donna 33, Brownsville Lopez 18

Ennis 49, Everman 33

EP Bel Air 63, EP Jefferson 6

EP Eastwood 49, EP El Dorado 35

Floresville 42, SA Memorial 21

Fort Bend Hightower 56, Fort Bend Bush 7

Friendswood 42, Richmond Foster 21

Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 31

Frisco Heritage 47, Frisco Centennial 24

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Wakeland 31

Gregory-Portland 21, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14

Houston Sterling 53, Sharpstown 3

Lake Dallas 58, Carrollton Creekview 14

Laredo Martin 37, SA South San Antonio 14

Lindale 56, Henderson 7

Lucas Lovejoy 47, Denison 7

Magnolia 42, Angleton 35

Mansfield Timberview 55, Carrollton Smith 14

North Forney 20, Mesquite Horn 16

Port Arthur Memorial 52, Baytown Sterling 10

Port Neches-Groves 7, Fort Bend Marshall 0

PSJA Memorial 38, Pharr Valley View 7

SA Harlandale 53, SA Brackenridge 0

SA McCollum 40, SA Lanier 33

SA Southside 21, Castroville Medina Valley 17

Seguin 57, SA MacArthur 0

Sharyland Pioneer 46, Laredo Alexander 40, OT

Texarkana Texas 42, Hallsville 7

Victoria West 53, CC King 0

Vidor 48, Addison Trinity 3

West Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 16

Whitehouse 35, Nacogdoches 32

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 36, Decatur 35, OT

Andrews 55, Lubbock 21

Anna 38, FW All Saints 20

Athens 48, Jacksonville 28

Bay City 42, Freeport Brazosport 6

Boerne 41, Salado 17

Borger 35, Dalhart 31

Brownwood 31, Waco Connally 28

Canyon 35, Midland Greenwood 21

Carrizo Springs 25, Crystal City 23

Devine 28, Uvalde 24

El Campo 48, Navasota 14

Fort Stockton 41, EP Ysleta 21

FW Western Hills 39, FW Carter-Riverside 25

Gatesville 30, Godley 0

Hereford 24, Plainview 21

Hondo 37, Bandera 25

Ingleside 45, Raymondville 13

Kilgore 37, Palestine 7

Levelland 32, San Angelo Lake View 13

Lumberton 44, Tatum 14

Melissa 59, Terrell 28

Midlothian Heritage 56, Joshua 10

Monahans 49, Denver City 6

Needville 63, Stafford 35

Paris North Lamar 27, Wills Point 6

Pearsall 33, Lytle 7

Perryton 29, Pampa 21

Pittsburg 56, Gladewater Sabine 28

Pleasanton 32, Poteet 0

Rio Hondo 30, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13

Robinson 21, Hillsboro 0

San Antonio YMLA 33, Falfurrias 32, OT

Seminole 56, Pecos 13

Shepherd 30, Crockett 13

Sinton 47, La Vernia 42

Springtown 51, Glen Rose 27

Stephenville 21, WF Rider 20

Sweeny 61, Wharton 20

Van 28, Brownsboro 7

Venus 60, Arlington Newman 0

Vernon 42, Burkburnett 7

Waco La Vega 48, Dallas Roosevelt 0

West Columbia 24, Sealy 15

CLASS 3A

Amarillo River Road 44, Sanford-Fritch 13

Anahuac 13, Hardin 0

Banquete 42, Monte Alto 0

Boling 49, Danbury 0

Breckenridge 36, FW Benbrook 28

Brock 78, Boyd 0

Bushland 28, Dumas 17

CC London 44, Aransas Pass 0

Childress 41, Bowie 13

Cisco 36, C-City 7

Clyde 41, Sweetwater 7

Coldspring-Oakhurst 55, Huntington 0

Coleman 46, Goldthwaite 33

Comfort 43, Nixon-Smiley 16

Diboll 29, Woodville 6

Eastland 21, Tuscola Jim Ned 19

El Maton Tidehaven 52, Altair Rice 0

Elkhart 40, White Oak 12

Friona 35, Farwell 27

Ganado 28, Shiner 6

Groesbeck 30, Mexia 9

Gunter 49, Gladewater 7

Hallettsville 27, SA Central Catholic 7

Hitchcock 44, The Woodlands Christian 14

Hooks 47, Omaha Pewitt 6

Jefferson 41, Centerville 0

Jourdanton 56, SA Kennedy 16

Karnes City 26, West Campus 18

Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Sundown 13

Malakoff 76, Kemp 0

Merkel 34, Coahoma 27

Millsap 14, Clifton 10

Mineola 42, Mount Vernon 27

Muleshoe 47, Abernathy 0

New Boston 28, Redwater 16

New Diana 36, Waskom 35

New London West Rusk 49, Arp 19

Newton 51, Warren 0

Palacios 9, Mathis 8

Pattonville Prairiland 32, Paris Chisum 22

Poth 10, Dilley 7

Queen City 34, Elysian Fields 13

Santa Gertrudis Academy 29, Premont 0

Spearman 23, Gruver 22

Tornillo 47, Crane 6

Universal City Randolph 21, Marion 14

Van Vleck 35, Wallis Brazos 21

Winnsboro 59, Emory Rains 0

Yoakum 34, Gonzales 14

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 51, Riviera Kaufer 8

Albany 31, Comanche 13

Amarillo Highland Park 47, Dimmitt 45

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 68, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 19

Beckville 69, Big Sandy 14

Ben Bolt 20, Pettus 8

Boys Ranch 26, Memphis 7

Celeste 49, Chico 2

Christoval 20, Brady 16

Clarendon 44, Tulia 21

Cross Plains 32, Smyer 0

Cushing 50, Colmesneil 0

De Leon 40, Bangs 21

Evadale 42, Acadiana Christian, La. 22

Falls City 28, Burton 20

Floydada 46, Hale Center 18

Forsan 40, Kermit 32

Garrison 64, Pineland West Sabine 0

Groveton 44, Alto 20

Hawley 45, Anson 0

Holland 43, Weimar 22

Iraan 58, Abilene Texas Leadership 7

Junction 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 20

Kerens 36, Itasca 31

Lockney 36, Stinnett West Texas 21

Lovelady 30, Jewett Leon 6

Marlin 62, Bosqueville 7

Mart 64, Meridian 0

Menard 49, Priddy 0

Muenster 48, Era 6

New Deal 41, Vega 3

Panhandle 38, Wellington 32, OT

Petrolia 28, Electra 16

Post 32, Slaton 6

Price Carlisle 21, Lone Oak 14

Ralls 14, Seagraves 0

Riesel 39, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Rosebud-Lott 28, Crawford 27

Sabinal 47, Charlotte 21

Seymour 49, Munday 0

Shelbyville 48, Joaquin 14

Springlake-Earth 50, White Deer 0

Stamford 63, Winters 0

Sunray 81, Crosbyton 0

Tahoka 42, Ropesville Ropes 36, 2OT

Three Rivers 55, Skidmore-Tynan 13

Timpson 53, Grapeland 0

Windthorst 47, Haskell 7

Wink 52, Lamesa 6

Woodsboro 44, Bartlett 36

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 70, Loraine 62

Amherst 54, Southland 8

Aquilla 58, Three Way 13

Aspermont 62, Rule 12

Balmorhea 42, Imperial Buena Vista 22

Benjamin 77, Roby 12

Borden County 54, Roscoe Highland 24

Brackett 58, La Pryor 6

Brookesmith 38, Gustine 18

Bryson 54, Woodson 14

Campbell 46, Tyler Heat 0

Cherokee 61, Bulverde Bracken 16

Claude 78, Meadow 32

Follett 60, Booker 14

Guthrie 58, Chillicothe 13

Hamlin 13, Quanah 8

Happy 52, Lubbock Home School Titans 6

Harrold 47, Lueders-Avoca 0

Haskell Paint Creek 72, Trent 26

Hermleigh 52, Lenorah Grady 28

Iredell 46, Lingleville 0

Knox City 51, Crowell 6

Lamesa Klondike 78, Ira 30

Lefors 69, Amarillo PCHEA 21

May 55, Fort Worth THESA 52

McLean 54, Groom 40

Miami 59, Lubbock Christ The King 14

Milford 55, Gorman 0

Morgan 65, Mullin 18

New Home 22, Roscoe 15

Newcastle 63, Vernon Northside 0

O’Donnell 44, Nazareth 39

Oglesby 38, Waco Methodist 19

Paducah 38, Hedley 0

Penelope 66, Hill Homeschool 0

Petersburg 28, Turkey Valley 18

Ranger 59, Kopperl 58

Rankin 52, Van Horn 22

Richland Springs 42, Coolidge 38

Rising Star 90, Bluff Dale 42

Robert Lee 52, Zephyr 35

Rochelle 53, Evant 6

Sidney 60, Cranfills Gap 14

Strawn 63, Rotan 0

Veribest 49, Valera Panther Creek 6

Westbrook 60, Garden City 8

Whiteface 68, Wildorado 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 47, Keller Harvest Christian 0

Alvin Living Stones 67, Divine Savior Academy 22

Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

Bryan Allen Academy 65, Apple Springs 20

Bryan St. Joseph 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 26

Colleyville Covenant 38, Muenster Sacred Heart 7

Dallas Lakehill 30, Plano Coram Deo 28, 2OT

Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, China Spring 23

Frisco Legacy Christian 42, Katy Pope John 0

FW Nazarene 78, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 28

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Houston Northland Christian 0

Houston Christian 34, FW Trinity Valley 32

Midland Christian 37, Del Rio 24

Pasadena First Baptist 63, Logos Prep 14

Plano Prestonwood 47, SA Cornerstone 22

Rockwall Heritage 72, Dallas Fairhill 0