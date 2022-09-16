AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs made its entry into Class 6A district play with an emphatic 77-0 win over Austin High and Round Rock took the “Battle for the Bell” in a 52-7 blowout win Friday over Westwood.

Bowie and Anderson battled back and forth at House Park, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 27-24 victory.

Below are other scores from a full slate of Friday night football from around Texas.

Scores from around Central Texas

Bowie 27, Anderson 24

Buda Johnson 40, Del Valle 14

Burnet 28, Giddings 7

Dripping Springs 77, Austin 0

Elgin 44, Cedar Creek 15

Hays 64, San Antonio MacArthur 14

Hutto 24, Converse Judson 23

Johnson City 45, Florence 7

Lake Travis 64, Akins 0

Lago Vista 36, La Grange 2

Lampasas 44, Connally 13

LASA 33, Eastside Memorial 8

Liberty Hill 49, Rouse 21

Llano 31, Coleman 6

Mason 50, Christoval 12

Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35

Round Rock 52, Westwood 7

San Antonio Davenport 62, Lockhart 42

San Marcos 65, Laredo Alexander 34

Seguin 39, Lehman 7

Taylor 40, Smithville 35

Vandegrift 41, Stony Point 13

Vista Ridge 30, Cedar Ridge 10

Weiss 49, New Braunfels 42

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10

Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28

Arlington Martin 53, Temple 16

Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31

Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6

Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6

Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7

Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29

Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7

Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7

Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26

Keller Central 31, Haltom 16

Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33

La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20

Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0

Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7

League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18

Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0

Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16

McKinney 49, Little Elm 16

Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15

North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0

North Garland 52, South Garland 0

Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27

SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14

SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7

San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12

Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14

Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0

Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21

Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28

Aledo 55, Azle 20

Amarillo 42, Odessa 17

Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14

Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14

Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10

Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38

Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0

Forney 43, West Mesquite 14

Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10

Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13

Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0

Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27

Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14

Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6

Manvel 24, Friendswood 14

New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7

Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17

PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7

Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7

SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20

SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28

SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7

Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3

Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23

Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14

Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22

CLASS 4A

Argyle 41, Montgomery 20

Bay City 22, Sealy 17

Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14

Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7

Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27

Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3

Canton 35, Mabank 7

China Spring 51, Waco Connally 21

Decatur 42, Pampa 13

Dumas 57, Plainview 6

Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6

Godley 64, Ponder 54

Huntington 19, Warren 16

La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14

Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13

Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28

Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6

Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14

Needville 29, Sweeny 0

Pearsall 30, Poteet 29

Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14

Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13

SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28

WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13

CLASS 3A

Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6

Bloomington 54, Runge 0

Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12

Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10

Bushland 51, Borger 13

Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28

Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30

Dilley 19, Freer 6

Friona 49, Dalhart 26

Ganado 40, Danbury 0

Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8

Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12

Holliday 28, Childress 14

Hooks 40, Hawkins 0

Idalou 17, Vernon 0

Marion 35, Karnes City 12

Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20

Poth 55, Schulenburg 0

Queen City 44, Clarksville 7

Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7

Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21

Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0

Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0

Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

CLASS 2A

Baird 40, Veribest 25

Booker 39, Memphis 6

Bremond 46, Holland 35

Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6

Clarendon 55, Smyer 8

Cross Plains 35, Junction 20

Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14

De Leon 52, Hico 7

Deweyville 32, Acadiana Christian, La. 22

Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0

Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14

Hawley 26, Albany 14

Kenedy 21, Somerville 13

La Pryor 65, Benavides 0

Menard 50, Bronte 0

Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2

Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7

Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18

Sabinal 34, Pettus 2

Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14

Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0

Shiner 49, East Bernard 7

Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6

Stratford 35, Vega 8

Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12

Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25

Timpson 40, Waskom 14

Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8

Wellington 14, Spearman 13

Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16

CLASS 1A

Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0

Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0

Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16

Brackett 58, Comfort 24

Follett 40, Borden County 8

Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14

Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6

Loraine 70, Ira 34

May 46, Harrold 0

May 63, Garden City 34

McLean 68, Lefors 14

Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24

Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24

Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22

Paint Rock 66, Trent 16

Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14

Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0

Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6

Rochelle 65, Lometa 36

Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7

Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8

Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0

Westbrook 58, Spur 8

White Deer 63, Wildorado 0

Zephyr 68, Lohn 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6

Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0

Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7

Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14

FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27

Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28

Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21

Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35

Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12

SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0

SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21

OTHER

Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40

Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit

Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28

Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19

Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14