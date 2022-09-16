AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs made its entry into Class 6A district play with an emphatic 77-0 win over Austin High and Round Rock took the “Battle for the Bell” in a 52-7 blowout win Friday over Westwood.
Bowie and Anderson battled back and forth at House Park, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 27-24 victory.
Below are other scores from a full slate of Friday night football from around Texas.
Scores from around Central Texas
Bowie 27, Anderson 24
Buda Johnson 40, Del Valle 14
Burnet 28, Giddings 7
Dripping Springs 77, Austin 0
Elgin 44, Cedar Creek 15
Hays 64, San Antonio MacArthur 14
Hutto 24, Converse Judson 23
Johnson City 45, Florence 7
Lake Travis 64, Akins 0
Lago Vista 36, La Grange 2
Lampasas 44, Connally 13
LASA 33, Eastside Memorial 8
Liberty Hill 49, Rouse 21
Llano 31, Coleman 6
Mason 50, Christoval 12
Pflugerville 42, Bastrop 35
Round Rock 52, Westwood 7
San Antonio Davenport 62, Lockhart 42
San Marcos 65, Laredo Alexander 34
Seguin 39, Lehman 7
Taylor 40, Smithville 35
Vandegrift 41, Stony Point 13
Vista Ridge 30, Cedar Ridge 10
Weiss 49, New Braunfels 42
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10
Arlington 32, Mesquite Horn 28
Arlington Martin 53, Temple 16
Dallas Jesuit 32, Richardson Lake Highlands 31
Dallas White 66, Dallas Molina 6
Denton Guyer 23, Prosper 6
Dickinson 52, Nuevo Leon, Mexico 7
Duncanville 44, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6
EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29
Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 7
Houston Lamar 35, Pasadena Dobie 7
Houston Langham Creek 29, Cypress Bridgeland 26
Keller Central 31, Haltom 16
Killeen Shoemaker 34, Lake Belton 33
La Porte 27, Baytown Lee 20
Laredo Johnson 42, Edinburg Economedes 0
Laredo Nixon 31, Eagle Pass Winn 7
League City Clear Springs 46, Huntsville 18
Los Fresnos 45, La Joya 0
Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 16
McKinney 49, Little Elm 16
Mesquite 26, Arlington Lamar 15
North Crowley 54, FW Paschal 0
North Garland 52, South Garland 0
Odessa Permian 28, Killeen Harker Heights 27
SA Madison 42, SA Roosevelt 14
SA Northside Clark 45, SA Northside Marshall 7
San Angelo Central 35, Belton 12
Schertz Clemens 37, Laredo United 14
Southlake Carroll 51, Keller Timber Creek 0
Waxahachie 51, Cedar Hill 21
Wolfforth Frenship 21, Abilene 7
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28
Aledo 55, Azle 20
Amarillo 42, Odessa 17
Brownsville Memorial 44, Port Isabel 14
Bryan Rudder 44, Killeen Chaparral 14
Burleson Centennial 49, Lewisville The Colony 10
Canyon Randall 44, Wichita Falls 38
Castroville Medina Valley 38, Laredo Martin 0
Forney 43, West Mesquite 14
Frisco Heritage 43, Frisco Liberty 10
Frisco Independence 24, Pittsburg 13
Humble Kingwood Park 44, Baytown Sterling 0
Lake Dallas 57, Grand Prairie 27
Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14
Mansfield Timberview 63, Carrollton Turner 6
Manvel 24, Friendswood 14
New Caney 14, The Woodlands 7
Port Arthur Memorial 18, New Caney Porter 17
PSJA Memorial 42, Donna North 7
Richmond Foster 35, Angleton 7
SA Harlandale 22, SA Houston 20
SA Jefferson 34, SA Brackenridge 28
SA Southside 20, SA Southwest 7
Texarkana Texas 27, Tyler Legacy 3
Tyler 27, North Mesquite 23
Uvalde 23, Crystal City 14
Wylie East 36, Garland Naaman Forest 22
CLASS 4A
Argyle 41, Montgomery 20
Bay City 22, Sealy 17
Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14
Big Spring 20, Sweetwater 7
Boerne 52, Gregory-Portland 27
Brownwood 17, Glen Rose 3
Canton 35, Mabank 7
China Spring 51, Waco Connally 21
Decatur 42, Pampa 13
Dumas 57, Plainview 6
Fort Stockton 46, Crane 6
Godley 64, Ponder 54
Huntington 19, Warren 16
La Vernia 40, Geronimo Navarro 14
Lubbock Estacado 39, Levelland 13
Midland Greenwood 43, Shallowater 28
Midlothian Heritage 33, Burleson 6
Navasota 42, Huffman Hargrave 14
Needville 29, Sweeny 0
Pearsall 30, Poteet 29
Pleasanton 37, Gonzales 14
Raymondville 28, Hidalgo 13
SA Brooks 71, Austin Harmony Science 26
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 28
WF Hirschi 63, Carrollton Ranchview 13
CLASS 3A
Anderson-Shiro 41, Evadale 6
Bloomington 54, Runge 0
Breckenridge 62, Eastland 12
Brownfield 61, Dimmitt 10
Bushland 51, Borger 13
Cisco 41, Jacksboro 28
Corrigan-Camden 33, Coldspring-Oakhurst 30
Dilley 19, Freer 6
Friona 49, Dalhart 26
Ganado 40, Danbury 0
Goliad 31, Jourdanton 8
Henrietta 42, Archer City 7
Hitchcock 61, Houston Wheatley 12
Holliday 28, Childress 14
Hooks 40, Hawkins 0
Idalou 17, Vernon 0
Marion 35, Karnes City 12
Muleshoe 37, Tulia 20
Poth 55, Schulenburg 0
Queen City 44, Clarksville 7
Stockdale 33, Yorktown 7
Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Rockdale 21
Universal City Randolph 35, SA Kennedy 0
Van Vleck 49, Katy Pope John 0
Yoakum 28, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21
CLASS 2A
Baird 40, Veribest 25
Booker 39, Memphis 6
Bremond 46, Holland 35
Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6
Clarendon 55, Smyer 8
Cross Plains 35, Junction 20
Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0
D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14
De Leon 52, Hico 7
Deweyville 32, Acadiana Christian, La. 22
Farwell 48, Texico, N.M. 0
Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14
Hawley 26, Albany 14
Kenedy 21, Somerville 13
La Pryor 65, Benavides 0
Menard 50, Bronte 0
Ozona 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 2
Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7
Roscoe 58, Sterling City 18
Sabinal 34, Pettus 2
Shamrock 48, Sanford-Fritch 14
Shelbyville 61, KIPP Generations 0
Shiner 49, East Bernard 7
Stamford 52, Arlington Pantego Christian 6
Stratford 35, Vega 8
Sunray 43, Stinnett West Texas 12
Tahoka 52, Crosbyton 25
Timpson 40, Waskom 14
Wallis Brazos 39, Nixon-Smiley 8
Wellington 14, Spearman 13
Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0
Balmorhea 60, Marfa 0
Blanket 52, Santa Anna 16
Brackett 58, Comfort 24
Follett 40, Borden County 8
Gilmer Union Hill 47, Milford 14
Hedley 53, Afton Patton Springs 6
Loraine 70, Ira 34
May 46, Harrold 0
May 63, Garden City 34
McLean 68, Lefors 14
Mertzon Irion County 69, Roscoe Highland 24
Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24
Oakwood 68, Coolidge 22
Paint Rock 66, Trent 16
Premont 27, Agua Dulce 14
Priddy 46, Brookesmith 0
Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6
Rochelle 65, Lometa 36
Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7
Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24
Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8
Water Valley 34, Odessa Compass 0
Westbrook 58, Spur 8
White Deer 63, Wildorado 0
Zephyr 68, Lohn 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Arlington Oakridge 35, Colleyville Covenant 6
Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0
Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0
Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7
Dallas St. Mark 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 14
FW Trinity Valley 30, Irving Cistercian 27
Houston Christian 29, FW Country Day 28
Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Houston St. John’s 49, Houston Second Baptist 21
Houston St. Pius X 41, La Marque 35
Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12
SA Central Catholic 27, Floresville 0
SA Cornerstone 28, Midland Christian 21
OTHER
Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40
Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit
Grand Oaks 38, Conroe Caney Creek 28
Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 45, SA South San Antonio 19
Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit
West Columbia Charter 51, Iowa Colony 14