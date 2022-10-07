AUSTIN (KXAN) — A showdown for the 6A-District 26 lead is brewing.

Westlake ran away with a 66-17 win over Anderson and Dripping Springs thumped Akins 67-6 on Friday, and the two juggernauts meet next week to see who has the inside track to the district title.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Georgetown picked up a big win 70-16over Leander and Cedar Ridge topped Stony Point 44-20. Liberty Hill won a wild one over SA Veterans Memorial 56-49 and Wimberley blew out Jarrell 73-14.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

A&M Consolidated 41, Hendrickson 0

Bastrop 54, Cedar Creek 14

Belton 43, Rouse 20

Boerne Geneva 42, Brentwood 7

New Braunfels Canyon 44, Hays 41

Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7

Cedar Ridge 44, Stony Point 20

College Station 17, Cedar Park 0

Dripping Springs 67, Akins 6

Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13

Fredericksburg 36, SA Memorial 0

Georgetown 70, Leander 16

Glenn 31, East View 21

Hill Country 62, Gainesville State School 13

Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24

Lampasas 24, Burnet 7

LBJ 89, LASA 0

Lexington 61, Florence 0

Liberty Hill 56, SA Veterans Memorial 49

Llano 21, Universal City Randolph 14

Luling 47, Ingram Moore 13

Marble Falls Faith 54, Waco Live Oak Classical 36

McCallum 28, Northeast 0

McDade 59, Nueces Canyon 39

Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21

Round Rock 17, Manor 7

Regents 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 28

SA Davenport 32, Taylor 29

San Marcos 28, Schertz Clemens 24

San Saba 35, De Leon 21

Smithson Valley 48, Lehman 0

Smithville 14, La Grange 10

Austin TSD 58, Waco Vanguard 13

Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20

Westlake 66, Anderson 17

Wimberley 73, Jarrell 14

Vandegrift 57, McNeil 0

Vista Ridge 27, Westwood 16

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 45, Amarillo Caprock 0

Amarillo Tascosa 21, Lubbock Monterey 10

Byron Nelson 65, Haltom 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7

Coppell 38, Lewisville Marcus 14

Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7

Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16

De Soto 56, Mansfield Legacy 7

Duncanville 24, Waxahachie 7

Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13

Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0

Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0

Justin Northwest 70, Saginaw 0

Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31

Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17

Lewisville 15, Plano West 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31

Mansfield 31, Cedar Hill 13

Odessa Permian 38, Odessa 7

Pearland 40, Alvin 7

Plano 28, Lewisville Hebron 13

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Churchill 10

SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Northside Warren 30

SA Reagan 52, SA Madison 10

SA South San Antonio 40, Eagle Pass Winn 17

San Angelo Central 28, Midland 25

Weslaco East 22, Brownsville Memorial 21

Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 10

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 38, Plainview 14

Aledo 68, FW South Hills 0

Burleson Centennial 23, Denton Ryan 16

Canyon Randall 17, Dumas 13

Carrollton Smith 72, Dallas Sunset 14

Castroville Medina Valley 35, Laredo Nixon 14

CC Flour Bluff 54, Edcouch-Elsa 14

CC Miller 42, CC King 0

Colleyville Heritage 42, FW Southwest 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Kimball 0

Dayton 49, Galena Park 0

EP El Dorado 51, EP Coronado 31

Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6

Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0

Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0

Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0

Lubbock Cooper 38, Amarillo 21

Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21

Midlothian 56, Granbury 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Molina 0

New Caney 50, Conroe 28

Port Arthur Memorial 54, La Porte 34

Port Neches-Groves 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 13

SA Brackenridge 20, SA Edison 16

SA Lanier 8, SA Houston 7

SA Southside 27, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18

Tomball 62, Waller 13

Wichita Falls 42, Mineral Wells 18

Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24

Wylie East 41, South Garland 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 33, San Angelo Lake View 0

Anna 40, Mabank 0

Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14

Beeville Jones 24, Floresville 17

Bellville 48, Brookshire Royal 3

Boerne 62, Uvalde 7

Brownwood 41, Big Spring 10

Dalhart 28, Amarillo River Road 26

Decatur 55, Burkburnett 21

El Campo 37, Bay City 27

Glen Rose 69, Venus 0

Houston Washington 61, Houston North Forest 0

La Vernia 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14

Lake Worth 10, Kennedale 3

Midland Greenwood 35, Snyder 13

Monahans 49, Pecos 10

Navasota 41, Needville 14

Pampa 53, Hereford 20

Perryton 28, Levelland 10

Salado 33, Robinson 24

Vernon 35, Clyde 21

Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 20, Idalou 3

Anahuac 30, Kirbyville 0

Anson 35, Winters 0

Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0

Brady 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Breckenridge 42, Iowa Park 0

Bushland 34, Muleshoe 0

Canadian 62, Childress 28

Comanche 45, Millsap 28

Cotulla 19, Crystal City 8

Crane 14, Alpine 0

Daingerfield 73, New Diana 6

De Kalb 39, Omaha Pewitt 27

Early 36, Ballinger 0

Friona 13, Tulia 7

Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0

Hooks 41, Paris Chisum 7

Lubbock Roosevelt 39, Stanton 14

Merkel 51, Dublin 25

Newton 34, Hemphill 0

Odem 49, Monte Alto 6

Orangefield 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Paradise 33, Boyd 12

Pattonville Prairiland 28, Redwater 16

Sonora 38, Ozona 6

Spearman 47, Dimmitt 0

Stockdale 56, Junction 6

Tolar 16, Coleman 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0

Wall 68, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Waskom 54, Queen City 19

Woodville 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8

CLASS 2A

Albany 49, Miles 18

Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20

Centerville 48, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Chilton 41, Bremond 30

Christoval 37, Anthony 6

Clarendon 47, Wheeler 0

Crawford 33, Marlin 20

Deweyville 40, Evadale 30

Falls City 48, Yorktown 20

Floydada 37, Sundown 34

Gruver 28, Booker 14

Hawley 61, Colorado City 7

Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7

Iraan 10, Water Valley 8

Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8

Lovelady 68, Colmesneil 12

Mart 56, Frost 0

Memphis 26, Quanah 14

Menard 64, Robert Lee 38

Panhandle 82, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Plains 22, Morton 2

Ralls 27, Bovina 20

Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44

Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6

Sabinal 41, La Pryor 12

Sanford-Fritch 28, Stinnett West Texas 26

Stratford 40, Farwell 7

Wellington 36, Shamrock 0

Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14

CLASS 1A

Avalon 50, Campbell 0

Blackwell 48, Paint Rock 0

Brackett 30, D’Hanis 27

Bryson 48, Lingleville 46

Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8

Coolidge 54, Gholson 8

Crowell 61, Harrold 0

Follett 46, Claude 0

Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18

Gordon 60, Gorman 14

Happy 58, McLean 6

Ira 70, Rotan 24

Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8

Knox City 65, Forestburg 0

Kress 56, Anton 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Apple Springs 6

Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12

Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16

May 60, Evant 0

Milford 56, Three Way 0

Morgan 107, Iredell 82

Nazareth 53, Miami 8

New Home 42, Seagraves 7

Oglesby 66, Bronte 20

Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 15

Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8

Rochelle 64, Lohn 0

Ropesville Ropes 35, Smyer 24

Saint Jo 53, Bynum 8

Sidney 56, Mullin 8

Silverton 63, Lefors 13

Spur 79, Wellman-Union 12

Turkey Valley 58, White Deer 13

Veribest 41, Eden 21

Whitharral 54, Hart 8

Zephyr 64, Gustine 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John’s 0

Bullard Brook Hill 54, Dallas Shelton 0

Dallas Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 7

Dallas Lutheran 46, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0

Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14

Irving Cistercian 38, Arlington Oakridge 9

John Cooper 36, FW Country Day 14

Pasadena First Baptist 69, Houston Westbury Christian 12

SA Holy Cross 41, Shiner St. Paul 7

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 62, Alief Elsik 7

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34, Elysian Fields 14

Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 47, SA Cornerstone 7

Bulverde Gloria Deo 54, SA Winston 8

Conroe Covenant def. St. Francis Episcopal Day, forfeit

Emerson 40, Frisco Memorial 30

Fort Worth THESA 64, Melissa CHANT 18

FW Covenant Classical 58, Midland Trinity 8

Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13

Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0

Loop def. Welch Dawson, forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Lubbock Trinity 48, Colleyville Covenant 0

McCamey def. TLC Midland, forfeit

Oakwood def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit

Throckmorton def. Lueders-Avoca, forfeit

Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28