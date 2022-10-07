AUSTIN (KXAN) — A showdown for the 6A-District 26 lead is brewing.
Westlake ran away with a 66-17 win over Anderson and Dripping Springs thumped Akins 67-6 on Friday, and the two juggernauts meet next week to see who has the inside track to the district title.
MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters
Georgetown picked up a big win 70-16over Leander and Cedar Ridge topped Stony Point 44-20. Liberty Hill won a wild one over SA Veterans Memorial 56-49 and Wimberley blew out Jarrell 73-14.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
A&M Consolidated 41, Hendrickson 0
Bastrop 54, Cedar Creek 14
Belton 43, Rouse 20
Boerne Geneva 42, Brentwood 7
New Braunfels Canyon 44, Hays 41
Canyon Lake 42, Marble Falls 7
Cedar Ridge 44, Stony Point 20
College Station 17, Cedar Park 0
Dripping Springs 67, Akins 6
Elgin 28, Killeen Chaparral 13
Fredericksburg 36, SA Memorial 0
Georgetown 70, Leander 16
Glenn 31, East View 21
Hill Country 62, Gainesville State School 13
Harker Heights 42, Hutto 24
Lampasas 24, Burnet 7
LBJ 89, LASA 0
Lexington 61, Florence 0
Liberty Hill 56, SA Veterans Memorial 49
Llano 21, Universal City Randolph 14
Luling 47, Ingram Moore 13
Marble Falls Faith 54, Waco Live Oak Classical 36
McCallum 28, Northeast 0
McDade 59, Nueces Canyon 39
Navarro 42, Lago Vista 21
Round Rock 17, Manor 7
Regents 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 28
SA Davenport 32, Taylor 29
San Marcos 28, Schertz Clemens 24
San Saba 35, De Leon 21
Smithson Valley 48, Lehman 0
Smithville 14, La Grange 10
Austin TSD 58, Waco Vanguard 13
Weiss 51, Copperas Cove 20
Westlake 66, Anderson 17
Wimberley 73, Jarrell 14
Vandegrift 57, McNeil 0
Vista Ridge 27, Westwood 16
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 45, Amarillo Caprock 0
Amarillo Tascosa 21, Lubbock Monterey 10
Byron Nelson 65, Haltom 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 50, Grand Oaks 7
Coppell 38, Lewisville Marcus 14
Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 7
Cypress Woods 17, Houston Langham Creek 16
De Soto 56, Mansfield Legacy 7
Duncanville 24, Waxahachie 7
Houston Clear Lake 17, Clear Brook 13
Houston Memorial 51, Houston Spring Woods 0
Humble Atascocita 38, Beaumont United 0
Justin Northwest 70, Saginaw 0
Katy Morton Ranch 45, Katy Taylor 31
Killeen Ellison 47, Cleburne 17
Lewisville 15, Plano West 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 48, Plano East 31
Mansfield 31, Cedar Hill 13
Odessa Permian 38, Odessa 7
Pearland 40, Alvin 7
Plano 28, Lewisville Hebron 13
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Churchill 10
SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Northside Warren 30
SA Reagan 52, SA Madison 10
SA South San Antonio 40, Eagle Pass Winn 17
San Angelo Central 28, Midland 25
Weslaco East 22, Brownsville Memorial 21
Wylie 30, Garland Rowlett 10
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 38, Plainview 14
Aledo 68, FW South Hills 0
Burleson Centennial 23, Denton Ryan 16
Canyon Randall 17, Dumas 13
Carrollton Smith 72, Dallas Sunset 14
Castroville Medina Valley 35, Laredo Nixon 14
CC Flour Bluff 54, Edcouch-Elsa 14
CC Miller 42, CC King 0
Colleyville Heritage 42, FW Southwest 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Kimball 0
Dayton 49, Galena Park 0
EP El Dorado 51, EP Coronado 31
Frisco Heritage 13, Sherman 6
Frisco Independence 28, Carrollton Creekview 0
Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Centennial 0
Grapevine 70, FW Polytechnic 0
Lubbock Cooper 38, Amarillo 21
Magnolia West 26, Magnolia 21
Midlothian 56, Granbury 7
N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Molina 0
New Caney 50, Conroe 28
Port Arthur Memorial 54, La Porte 34
Port Neches-Groves 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
SA Brackenridge 20, SA Edison 16
SA Lanier 8, SA Houston 7
SA Southside 27, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Santa Fe 41, Nederland 18
Tomball 62, Waller 13
Wichita Falls 42, Mineral Wells 18
Willis 49, The Woodlands College Park 24
Wylie East 41, South Garland 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 33, San Angelo Lake View 0
Anna 40, Mabank 0
Argyle 30, Lake Dallas 14
Beeville Jones 24, Floresville 17
Bellville 48, Brookshire Royal 3
Boerne 62, Uvalde 7
Brownwood 41, Big Spring 10
Dalhart 28, Amarillo River Road 26
Decatur 55, Burkburnett 21
El Campo 37, Bay City 27
Glen Rose 69, Venus 0
Houston Washington 61, Houston North Forest 0
La Vernia 35, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Lake Worth 10, Kennedale 3
Midland Greenwood 35, Snyder 13
Monahans 49, Pecos 10
Navasota 41, Needville 14
Pampa 53, Hereford 20
Perryton 28, Levelland 10
Salado 33, Robinson 24
Vernon 35, Clyde 21
Waco Connally 35, Gatesville 6
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 20, Idalou 3
Anahuac 30, Kirbyville 0
Anson 35, Winters 0
Bangs 40, Goldthwaite 0
Brady 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Breckenridge 42, Iowa Park 0
Bushland 34, Muleshoe 0
Canadian 62, Childress 28
Comanche 45, Millsap 28
Cotulla 19, Crystal City 8
Crane 14, Alpine 0
Daingerfield 73, New Diana 6
De Kalb 39, Omaha Pewitt 27
Early 36, Ballinger 0
Friona 13, Tulia 7
Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0
Hooks 41, Paris Chisum 7
Lubbock Roosevelt 39, Stanton 14
Merkel 51, Dublin 25
Newton 34, Hemphill 0
Odem 49, Monte Alto 6
Orangefield 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Paradise 33, Boyd 12
Pattonville Prairiland 28, Redwater 16
Sonora 38, Ozona 6
Spearman 47, Dimmitt 0
Stockdale 56, Junction 6
Tolar 16, Coleman 6
Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0
Wall 68, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Waskom 54, Queen City 19
Woodville 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 8
CLASS 2A
Albany 49, Miles 18
Axtell 35, Rio Vista 20
Centerville 48, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Chilton 41, Bremond 30
Christoval 37, Anthony 6
Clarendon 47, Wheeler 0
Crawford 33, Marlin 20
Deweyville 40, Evadale 30
Falls City 48, Yorktown 20
Floydada 37, Sundown 34
Gruver 28, Booker 14
Hawley 61, Colorado City 7
Hull-Daisetta 44, Sabine Pass 7
Iraan 10, Water Valley 8
Joaquin 48, Grapeland 8
Lovelady 68, Colmesneil 12
Mart 56, Frost 0
Memphis 26, Quanah 14
Menard 64, Robert Lee 38
Panhandle 82, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Plains 22, Morton 2
Ralls 27, Bovina 20
Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44
Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6
Sabinal 41, La Pryor 12
Sanford-Fritch 28, Stinnett West Texas 26
Stratford 40, Farwell 7
Wellington 36, Shamrock 0
Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14
CLASS 1A
Avalon 50, Campbell 0
Blackwell 48, Paint Rock 0
Brackett 30, D’Hanis 27
Bryson 48, Lingleville 46
Calvert 50, Killeen Memorial Christian 8
Coolidge 54, Gholson 8
Crowell 61, Harrold 0
Follett 46, Claude 0
Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18
Gordon 60, Gorman 14
Happy 58, McLean 6
Ira 70, Rotan 24
Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8
Knox City 65, Forestburg 0
Kress 56, Anton 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Apple Springs 6
Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12
Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16
May 60, Evant 0
Milford 56, Three Way 0
Morgan 107, Iredell 82
Nazareth 53, Miami 8
New Home 42, Seagraves 7
Oglesby 66, Bronte 20
Petersburg 60, Lorenzo 15
Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8
Rochelle 64, Lohn 0
Ropesville Ropes 35, Smyer 24
Saint Jo 53, Bynum 8
Sidney 56, Mullin 8
Silverton 63, Lefors 13
Spur 79, Wellman-Union 12
Turkey Valley 58, White Deer 13
Veribest 41, Eden 21
Whitharral 54, Hart 8
Zephyr 64, Gustine 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John’s 0
Bullard Brook Hill 54, Dallas Shelton 0
Dallas Christian 47, Dallas Covenant 7
Dallas Lutheran 46, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Dallas Bishop Lynch 0
Houston Kinkaid 49, Dallas St. Mark 14
Irving Cistercian 38, Arlington Oakridge 9
John Cooper 36, FW Country Day 14
Pasadena First Baptist 69, Houston Westbury Christian 12
SA Holy Cross 41, Shiner St. Paul 7
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 62, Alief Elsik 7
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 34, Elysian Fields 14
Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 47, SA Cornerstone 7
Bulverde Gloria Deo 54, SA Winston 8
Conroe Covenant def. St. Francis Episcopal Day, forfeit
Emerson 40, Frisco Memorial 30
Fort Worth THESA 64, Melissa CHANT 18
FW Covenant Classical 58, Midland Trinity 8
Lake Belton 43, Killeen 13
Longview Heritage 45, Longview Trinity 0
Loop def. Welch Dawson, forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Lubbock Trinity 48, Colleyville Covenant 0
McCamey def. TLC Midland, forfeit
Oakwood def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit
Throckmorton def. Lueders-Avoca, forfeit
Weatherford Christian 47, Lubbock Christian 28