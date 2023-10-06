AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rouse knocked off Class 5A Division II No. 10 Belton 32-30 on Friday to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

East View clipped Glenn 42-38, Flatonia edged Hearne 21-19, Liberty Hill topped SA Veterans Memorial 28-21 and then there were a fair share of blowouts around the viewing area.

Vandegrift thumped McNeil 49-3, Lake Travis blanked Del Valle 49-0 and Weiss took care of Copperas Cove 49-7.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the area and Texas below:

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

A&M Consolidated 42, Hendrickson 3

Bastrop 34, Cedar Creek 7

Blanco 48, Marion 7

Canyon Lake 52, Marble Falls 13

College Station 56, Cedar Park 28

Crockett 51, Navarro 3

Cuero 55, Giddings 14

De Leon 42, San Saba 20

Dripping Springs 48, Akins 0

East View 42, Glenn 38

Flatonia 21, Hearne 19

Fredericksburg 49, SA Memorial 6

Geronimo Navarro 27, Lago Vista 13

Gonzales 56, Caldwell 7

Granger 23, Iola 14

Harker Heights 44, Hutto 35

Holland 41, Thrall 21

Ingram Moore 29, Luling 7

Johnson City 61, Harper 14

Killeen Chaparral 42, Elgin 26

La Grange 36, Smithville 21

Lake Travis 45, Del Valle 0

Lampasas 35, Burnet 14

LBJ 69, LASA 14

Lexington 48, Florence 7

Liberty Hill 28, SA Veterans Memorial 21

Little River Academy 36, Cameron Yoe 28

McCallum 49, Northeast 3

New Braunfels Canyon 36, Hays 18

Randolph 24, Llano 7

Regents 50, Brownsville St. Joseph 22

Rockdale 29, Troy 21

Round Rock 42, Manor 13

Rouse 32, Belton 20

SA Davenport 59, Taylor 42

Schertz Clemens 48, San Marcos 41

Stony Point 21, Cedar Ridge 17

Vandegrift 49, McNeil 3

Weimar 35, Thorndale 22

Weiss 49, Copperas Cove 7

Wimberley 49, Jarrell 14

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 55, Amarillo Caprock 0

Arlington Bowie 28, Arlington 21

Arlington Lamar 46, Arlington Hou 17

Byron Nelson 42, Haltom 17

Cedar Hill 47, Mansfield 14

Conroe Oak Ridge 28, Grand Oaks 16

Converse Judson 49, SA East Central 12

Coppell 20, Lewisville Marcus 6

Cypress Fairbanks 40, Cypress Creek 17

Cypress Woods 42, Houston Langham Creek 21

De Soto 64, Mansfield Legacy 3

Duncanville 44, Waxahachie 10

Edinburg 38, Mission 24

Edinburg Vela 73, Rio Grande City 14

EP Coronado 19, EP El Dorado 7

EP Pebble Hills 44, EP Socorro 7

Euless Trinity 55, FW Paschal 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 55, Fort Bend Elkins 14

Fulshear 61, Friendswood 29

Garland 24, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Garland Lakeview Centennial 49, North Garland 28

Harlingen South 64, Donna North 0

Hewitt Midway 40, Temple 29

Houston Stratford 49, Houston Northbrook 0

Humble Atascocita 78, Beaumont United 0

Irving Nimitz 28, Irving 7

Jordan 48, Katy Cinco Ranch 21

Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Klein Collins 35, Tomball Memorial 14

Lewisville 57, Plano West 6

Lewisville Hebron 34, Plano 13

Longview 13, Forney 7

Los Fresnos 49, Brownsville Rivera 10

McAllen 62, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 13

McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen Rowe 7

Mesquite Horn 48, Mesquite 27

North Crowley 54, Saginaw Boswell 7

Northwest Eaton 55, Keller Central 3

Odessa 48, Odessa Permian 42, OT

Pasadena Dobie 42, Pasadena Memorial 27

Pearland 73, Alvin 0

Pearland Dawson 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 17

Plano East 41, Lewisville Flower Mound 25

Richmond George Ranch 27, Fort Bend Bush 14

Rockwall-Heath 34, Tyler Legacy 7

SA Johnson 56, SA Northside Clark 7

SA Northside Brennan 31, SA Northside Warren 0

SA South San Antonio 29, Eagle Pass Winn 7

San Benito 53, Brownsville Hanna 0

South Grand Prairie 31, Grand Prairie 14

Spring Westfield 42, Aldine Nimitz 28

Weatherford 26, Hurst Bell 21

Weslaco 35, Harlingen 32

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 36, Plainview 34

Alice 40, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Amarillo Palo Duro 58, Lubbock 24

Barbers Hill 42, Baytown Lee 21

Boerne-Champion 52, Seguin 19

Brenham 40, Montgomery 14

Brownsville Memorial 25, Weslaco East 20

Burleson 36, Corsicana 32

Canutillo 28, EP Burges 0

Canyon Randall 14, Dumas 13

CC Calallen 63, La Feria 0

CC Flour Bluff 42, Edcouch-Elsa 3

CC Miller 70, CC King 13

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Victoria West 19

Crowley 49, FW Chisholm Trail 6

Dallas Conrad 72, Dallas Jefferson 7

Dallas Highland Park 28, Richardson Berkner 13

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Kimball 13

Dayton 55, Galena Park 13

Denton Ryan 35, Burleson Centennial 14

EP Austin 54, San Elizario 7

EP Del Valle 63, EP Parkland 28

EP Eastwood 26, EP Americas 21

EP Hanks 31, Clint Horizon 14

EP Riverside 59, EP Irvin 7

EP Ysleta 21, EP Bel Air 14

Frisco Heritage 31, Sherman 17

Frisco Independence 38, Carrollton Creekview 17

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Centennial 28

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Liberty 0

Galveston Ball 70, Houston Austin 0

Grapevine 49, FW Polytechnic 0

Gregory-Portland 45, Brownsville Porter 0

Huntsville 17, Bryan Rudder 3

Lake Belton 52, Killeen 28

Laredo Martin 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

Lewisville The Colony 43, FW Brewer 36

Lubbock Cooper 49, Amarillo 19

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Princeton 0

Magnolia 44, Magnolia West 14

Melissa 50, Mesquite Poteet 7

Midlothian 49, Granbury 15

Mount Pleasant 17, Marshall 7

Nederland 34, Santa Fe 20

New Caney 28, Conroe 18

New Caney Porter 28, Crosby 20

Port Arthur Memorial 38, La Porte 27

Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, La Vernia 14

PSJA Memorial 29, PSJA Southwest 14

Red Oak 63, Waco 7

Roma 45, Mission Sharyland 21

SA Burbank 48, SA McCollum 13

SA Harlandale 59, SA Highlands 6

SA Southside 42, Laredo Cigarroa 7

Seagoville 34, Dallas Wilson 6

Sharyland Pioneer 56, Mission Memorial 36

Somerset 60, SA Kennedy 13

Terrell 28, Denison 21

Texas City 15, Fort Bend Marshall 7

Tomball 42, Waller 8

Whitehouse 57, Longview Pine Tree 35

Wichita Falls 41, Mineral Wells 26

Wylie East 70, South Garland 6

CLASS 4A

Andrews 63, San Angelo Lake View 7

Argyle 52, Lake Dallas 21

Athens 30, Henderson 27

Bay City 25, El Campo 21

Beeville Jones 45, Floresville 14

Boerne 35, Uvalde 14

Brownsboro 34, Bullard 28

Brownwood 56, Big Spring 7

Caddo Mills 66, Dallas Lincoln 43

Carthage 50, Canton 0

China Spring 64, Alvarado 28

Clint Mountain View 22, Fabens 21

Crystal City 24, Cotulla 18

Dalhart 42, Amarillo River Road 8

Decatur 51, Burkburnett 21

Fairfield 22, Mexia 15

Hamshire-Fannett 21, West Orange-Stark 14, OT

Hereford 44, Pampa 13

Iowa Park 31, Breckenridge 28

Kilgore 64, Lindale 29

Kingsville King 34, Hidalgo 7

Liberty 20, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 16

Longview Spring Hill 34, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, OT

Lorena 47, McGregor 20

Lumberton 41, Splendora 7

Midland Greenwood 27, Snyder 23

Monahans 49, Pecos 13

Needville 56, Navasota 42

Paris North Lamar 21, Pittsburg 7

Pearsall 32, Carrizo Springs 26

Perryton 41, Levelland 18

Sweeny 56, La Marque 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Gilmer 28

West Columbia 55, Wharton 0

CLASS 3A

Altair Rice 63, Danbury 0

Anderson-Shiro 34, New Waverly 13

Anson 35, Winters 21

Arp 46, Grand Saline 34

Atlanta 40, Gladewater Sabine 37

Bloomington 44, Kenedy 30

Boling 14, Van Vleck 13

Brady 38, San Angelo Texas Leadership 18

Bushland 56, Muleshoe 26

Canadian 63, Childress 21

Cisco 40, Olney 13

Clyde 60, Vernon 36

Columbus 42, Hallettsville 14

Cooper 62, Como-Pickton 8

Crockett 60, Huntington 19

Daingerfield 42, New Diana 0

De Kalb 64, Omaha Pewitt 21

Denver City 59, Brownfield 24

Early 35, Ballinger 0

East Bernard 28, Wallis Brazos 0

Edna 52, Palacios 6

Frankston 49, Big Sandy 18

Friona 55, Tulia 8

Henrietta 35, WF City View 28

Holliday 60, Valley View 0

Hooks 62, Paris Chisum 6

Idalou 48, Abernathy 6

Jacksboro 49, Eastland 24

Jefferson 71, White Oak 18

Jourdanton 56, Hondo 25

Kountze 47, Trinity 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 28, Stanton 21

Lyford 42, Falfurrias 21

Malakoff 35, Teague 0

Merkel 47, Dublin 21

Millsap 35, Comanche 22

New London West Rusk 55, Winona 7

Newton 76, Hemphill 0

Odem 43, Monte Alto 6

Orangefield 43, Cleveland Tarkington 17

Ore City 46, Hawkins 32

Palestine Westwood 42, Shepherd 28

Paradise 65, Boyd 7

Poth 57, West Campus 0

Pottsboro 56, Bonham 0

Spearman 45, Dimmitt 19

Taft 30, Santa Rosa 20

Tatum 41, Gladewater 21

Tolar 43, Coleman 0

Troup 45, Edgewood 21

Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Bowie 6

Wall 67, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Waskom 37, Queen City 34

Whitney 64, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14

Winnsboro 44, Mount Vernon 0

Woodville 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 18

CLASS 2A

Albany 41, Miles 0

Alvord 16, Trenton 13

Archer City 7, Electra 6

Axtell 62, Rio Vista 0

Baird 28, Perrin-Whitt 21

Ben Bolt 20, Premont 7

Benavides 62, Runge 13

Booker 61, Hedley 12

Burkeville 48, Alpha Omega 38

Burton 27, Louise 0

Center Point 50, Charlotte 12

Centerville 54, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Chilton 28, Bremond 27, 2OT

Clarendon 32, Wheeler 0

Collinsville 40, Celeste 17

Dawson 63, Meridian 0

De Leon 42, San Saba 20

Deweyville 58, Evadale 28

Falls City 38, Yorktown 0

Freer 33, Santa Maria 7

Garrison 49, Shelbyville 14

Goldthwaite 42, Bangs 14

Groveton 14, Jewett Leon 13

Haskell 39, Munday 0

Joaquin 46, Grapeland 14

Junction 43, Stockdale 41

La Villa 46, Riviera Kaufer 0

Lovelady 53, Colmesneil 0

Marlin 33, Crawford 30

Mart 71, Frost 0

Moody 28, Bosqueville 21

New Deal 29, Tahoka 12

Olton 36, Post 15

Overton 42, Cushing 21

Panhandle 72, Amarillo Highland Park 32

Quanah 10, Memphis 6

Ralls 14, Bovina 8

Refugio 62, Skidmore-Tynan 7

Riesel 29, Valley Mills 19

Roscoe 57, Cross Plains 21

Sabinal 42, La Pryor 3

Santo 41, Chico 0

Shiner 45, Three Rivers 30

Stinnett West Texas 40, Sanford-Fritch 7

Stratford 38, Farwell 7

Sudan 20, Hale Center 7

Sundown 21, Floydada 14

Sunray 34, Lubbock Christian 0

Tenaha 47, Price Carlisle 30

Van Horn 59, Fort Hancock 0

Wellington 64, Shamrock 0

Windthorst 41, Petrolia 7

Wink 34, Iraan 7

Wolfe City 28, Alba-Golden 21

CLASS 1A

Abbott 52, Aquilla 6

Balmorhea 56, Loop 28

Benjamin 51, Paducah 6

Bryson 74, Lingleville 27

Coolidge 56, Gholson 6

Cranfills Gap 64, Priddy 18

Follett 54, Claude 6

Gordon 61, Gorman 0

Groom 62, Darrouzett 0

Happy 50, McLean 0

Hermleigh 52, Roby 6

Imperial Buena Vista 62, Meadow 6

Ira 76, Rotan 0

Iredell 77, Morgan 8

Jayton 48, Aspermont 0

Jonesboro 74, Lometa 28

Knox City 60, Forestburg 6

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 63, Apple Springs 14

Lamesa Klondike 88, Southland 6

Matador Motley County 51, Guthrie 6

May 55, Evant 0

Medina 58, Prairie Lea 13

Mertzon Irion County 70, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Miami 48, Nazareth 0

Milford 52, Three Way 6

Morton 28, Plains 14

New Home 43, Seagraves 6

O’Donnell 52, Loraine 50

Oglesby 58, Bronte 8

Rankin 79, Ackerly Sands 30

Richland Springs 40, Cherokee 32

Saint Jo 68, Bynum 41

Sidney 70, Mullin 18

Throckmorton 56, Lueders-Avoca 0

Turkey Valley 52, White Deer 0

Veribest 58, Eden 12

Walnut Springs 32, Kopperl 28

Westbrook 46, Roscoe Highland 0

Whiteface 34, Springlake-Earth 22

Whitharral 44, Hart 12

Woodson 51, Rule 6

Zephyr 60, Gustine 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Rice 14

Bryan Christian Homeschool 68, Eagle Christian 0

Bullard Brook Hill 27, Arlington Grace Prep 7

Conroe Covenant 51, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6

Dallas Parish Episcopal 58, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

FW All Saints 14, Midland Christian 7

Houston St. Thomas 49, SA Central Catholic 20

John Cooper 28, FW Country Day 21

Lubbock Christ The King 52, Amarillo PCHEA 7

McKinney Christian 42, HSAA 12

Round Rock Christian 54, Temple Holy Trinity 8

SA Castle Hills 58, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12

SA Holy Cross 53, Shiner St. Paul 19

SA Texas Military 52, SA St. Anthony’s 7

Tomball Concordia 14, Houston St. Pius X 6

Tyler Grace Community 61, Grapevine Faith 35

Waco Vanguard 60, Mount Calm 46