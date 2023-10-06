AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rouse knocked off Class 5A Division II No. 10 Belton 32-30 on Friday to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.
East View clipped Glenn 42-38, Flatonia edged Hearne 21-19, Liberty Hill topped SA Veterans Memorial 28-21 and then there were a fair share of blowouts around the viewing area.
Vandegrift thumped McNeil 49-3, Lake Travis blanked Del Valle 49-0 and Weiss took care of Copperas Cove 49-7.
Check out the rest of the scores from around the area and Texas below:
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
A&M Consolidated 42, Hendrickson 3
Bastrop 34, Cedar Creek 7
Blanco 48, Marion 7
Canyon Lake 52, Marble Falls 13
College Station 56, Cedar Park 28
Crockett 51, Navarro 3
Cuero 55, Giddings 14
De Leon 42, San Saba 20
Dripping Springs 48, Akins 0
East View 42, Glenn 38
Flatonia 21, Hearne 19
Fredericksburg 49, SA Memorial 6
Geronimo Navarro 27, Lago Vista 13
Gonzales 56, Caldwell 7
Granger 23, Iola 14
Harker Heights 44, Hutto 35
Holland 41, Thrall 21
Ingram Moore 29, Luling 7
Johnson City 61, Harper 14
Killeen Chaparral 42, Elgin 26
La Grange 36, Smithville 21
Lake Travis 45, Del Valle 0
Lampasas 35, Burnet 14
LBJ 69, LASA 14
Lexington 48, Florence 7
Liberty Hill 28, SA Veterans Memorial 21
Little River Academy 36, Cameron Yoe 28
McCallum 49, Northeast 3
New Braunfels Canyon 36, Hays 18
Randolph 24, Llano 7
Regents 50, Brownsville St. Joseph 22
Rockdale 29, Troy 21
Round Rock 42, Manor 13
Rouse 32, Belton 20
SA Davenport 59, Taylor 42
Schertz Clemens 48, San Marcos 41
Stony Point 21, Cedar Ridge 17
Vandegrift 49, McNeil 3
Weimar 35, Thorndale 22
Weiss 49, Copperas Cove 7
Wimberley 49, Jarrell 14
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 55, Amarillo Caprock 0
Arlington Bowie 28, Arlington 21
Arlington Lamar 46, Arlington Hou 17
Byron Nelson 42, Haltom 17
Cedar Hill 47, Mansfield 14
Conroe Oak Ridge 28, Grand Oaks 16
Converse Judson 49, SA East Central 12
Coppell 20, Lewisville Marcus 6
Cypress Fairbanks 40, Cypress Creek 17
Cypress Woods 42, Houston Langham Creek 21
De Soto 64, Mansfield Legacy 3
Duncanville 44, Waxahachie 10
Edinburg 38, Mission 24
Edinburg Vela 73, Rio Grande City 14
EP Coronado 19, EP El Dorado 7
EP Pebble Hills 44, EP Socorro 7
Euless Trinity 55, FW Paschal 7
Fort Bend Ridge Point 55, Fort Bend Elkins 14
Fulshear 61, Friendswood 29
Garland 24, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Garland Lakeview Centennial 49, North Garland 28
Harlingen South 64, Donna North 0
Hewitt Midway 40, Temple 29
Houston Stratford 49, Houston Northbrook 0
Humble Atascocita 78, Beaumont United 0
Irving Nimitz 28, Irving 7
Jordan 48, Katy Cinco Ranch 21
Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Klein Collins 35, Tomball Memorial 14
Lewisville 57, Plano West 6
Lewisville Hebron 34, Plano 13
Longview 13, Forney 7
Los Fresnos 49, Brownsville Rivera 10
McAllen 62, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 13
McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen Rowe 7
Mesquite Horn 48, Mesquite 27
North Crowley 54, Saginaw Boswell 7
Northwest Eaton 55, Keller Central 3
Odessa 48, Odessa Permian 42, OT
Pasadena Dobie 42, Pasadena Memorial 27
Pearland 73, Alvin 0
Pearland Dawson 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 17
Plano East 41, Lewisville Flower Mound 25
Richmond George Ranch 27, Fort Bend Bush 14
Rockwall-Heath 34, Tyler Legacy 7
SA Johnson 56, SA Northside Clark 7
SA Northside Brennan 31, SA Northside Warren 0
SA South San Antonio 29, Eagle Pass Winn 7
San Benito 53, Brownsville Hanna 0
South Grand Prairie 31, Grand Prairie 14
Spring Westfield 42, Aldine Nimitz 28
Weatherford 26, Hurst Bell 21
Weslaco 35, Harlingen 32
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 36, Plainview 34
Alice 40, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Amarillo Palo Duro 58, Lubbock 24
Barbers Hill 42, Baytown Lee 21
Boerne-Champion 52, Seguin 19
Brenham 40, Montgomery 14
Brownsville Memorial 25, Weslaco East 20
Burleson 36, Corsicana 32
Canutillo 28, EP Burges 0
Canyon Randall 14, Dumas 13
CC Calallen 63, La Feria 0
CC Flour Bluff 42, Edcouch-Elsa 3
CC Miller 70, CC King 13
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Victoria West 19
Crowley 49, FW Chisholm Trail 6
Dallas Conrad 72, Dallas Jefferson 7
Dallas Highland Park 28, Richardson Berkner 13
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Kimball 13
Dayton 55, Galena Park 13
Denton Ryan 35, Burleson Centennial 14
EP Austin 54, San Elizario 7
EP Del Valle 63, EP Parkland 28
EP Eastwood 26, EP Americas 21
EP Hanks 31, Clint Horizon 14
EP Riverside 59, EP Irvin 7
EP Ysleta 21, EP Bel Air 14
Frisco Heritage 31, Sherman 17
Frisco Independence 38, Carrollton Creekview 17
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Centennial 28
Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Liberty 0
Galveston Ball 70, Houston Austin 0
Grapevine 49, FW Polytechnic 0
Gregory-Portland 45, Brownsville Porter 0
Huntsville 17, Bryan Rudder 3
Lake Belton 52, Killeen 28
Laredo Martin 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
Lewisville The Colony 43, FW Brewer 36
Lubbock Cooper 49, Amarillo 19
Lucas Lovejoy 63, Princeton 0
Magnolia 44, Magnolia West 14
Melissa 50, Mesquite Poteet 7
Midlothian 49, Granbury 15
Mount Pleasant 17, Marshall 7
Nederland 34, Santa Fe 20
New Caney 28, Conroe 18
New Caney Porter 28, Crosby 20
Port Arthur Memorial 38, La Porte 27
Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, La Vernia 14
PSJA Memorial 29, PSJA Southwest 14
Red Oak 63, Waco 7
Roma 45, Mission Sharyland 21
SA Burbank 48, SA McCollum 13
SA Harlandale 59, SA Highlands 6
SA Southside 42, Laredo Cigarroa 7
Seagoville 34, Dallas Wilson 6
Sharyland Pioneer 56, Mission Memorial 36
Somerset 60, SA Kennedy 13
Terrell 28, Denison 21
Texas City 15, Fort Bend Marshall 7
Tomball 42, Waller 8
Whitehouse 57, Longview Pine Tree 35
Wichita Falls 41, Mineral Wells 26
Wylie East 70, South Garland 6
CLASS 4A
Andrews 63, San Angelo Lake View 7
Argyle 52, Lake Dallas 21
Athens 30, Henderson 27
Bay City 25, El Campo 21
Beeville Jones 45, Floresville 14
Boerne 35, Uvalde 14
Brownsboro 34, Bullard 28
Brownwood 56, Big Spring 7
Caddo Mills 66, Dallas Lincoln 43
Carthage 50, Canton 0
China Spring 64, Alvarado 28
Clint Mountain View 22, Fabens 21
Crystal City 24, Cotulla 18
Dalhart 42, Amarillo River Road 8
Decatur 51, Burkburnett 21
Fairfield 22, Mexia 15
Hamshire-Fannett 21, West Orange-Stark 14, OT
Hereford 44, Pampa 13
Iowa Park 31, Breckenridge 28
Kilgore 64, Lindale 29
Kingsville King 34, Hidalgo 7
Liberty 20, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 16
Longview Spring Hill 34, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 28, OT
Lorena 47, McGregor 20
Lumberton 41, Splendora 7
Midland Greenwood 27, Snyder 23
Monahans 49, Pecos 13
Needville 56, Navasota 42
Paris North Lamar 21, Pittsburg 7
Pearsall 32, Carrizo Springs 26
Perryton 41, Levelland 18
Sweeny 56, La Marque 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Gilmer 28
West Columbia 55, Wharton 0
CLASS 3A
Altair Rice 63, Danbury 0
Anderson-Shiro 34, New Waverly 13
Anson 35, Winters 21
Arp 46, Grand Saline 34
Atlanta 40, Gladewater Sabine 37
Bloomington 44, Kenedy 30
Boling 14, Van Vleck 13
Brady 38, San Angelo Texas Leadership 18
Bushland 56, Muleshoe 26
Canadian 63, Childress 21
Cisco 40, Olney 13
Clyde 60, Vernon 36
Columbus 42, Hallettsville 14
Cooper 62, Como-Pickton 8
Crockett 60, Huntington 19
Daingerfield 42, New Diana 0
De Kalb 64, Omaha Pewitt 21
Denver City 59, Brownfield 24
Early 35, Ballinger 0
East Bernard 28, Wallis Brazos 0
Edna 52, Palacios 6
Frankston 49, Big Sandy 18
Friona 55, Tulia 8
Henrietta 35, WF City View 28
Holliday 60, Valley View 0
Hooks 62, Paris Chisum 6
Idalou 48, Abernathy 6
Jacksboro 49, Eastland 24
Jefferson 71, White Oak 18
Jourdanton 56, Hondo 25
Kountze 47, Trinity 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 28, Stanton 21
Lyford 42, Falfurrias 21
Malakoff 35, Teague 0
Merkel 47, Dublin 21
Millsap 35, Comanche 22
New London West Rusk 55, Winona 7
Newton 76, Hemphill 0
Odem 43, Monte Alto 6
Orangefield 43, Cleveland Tarkington 17
Ore City 46, Hawkins 32
Palestine Westwood 42, Shepherd 28
Paradise 65, Boyd 7
Poth 57, West Campus 0
Pottsboro 56, Bonham 0
Spearman 45, Dimmitt 19
Taft 30, Santa Rosa 20
Tatum 41, Gladewater 21
Tolar 43, Coleman 0
Troup 45, Edgewood 21
Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Bowie 6
Wall 67, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Waskom 37, Queen City 34
Whitney 64, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 14
Winnsboro 44, Mount Vernon 0
Woodville 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 18
CLASS 2A
Albany 41, Miles 0
Alvord 16, Trenton 13
Archer City 7, Electra 6
Axtell 62, Rio Vista 0
Baird 28, Perrin-Whitt 21
Ben Bolt 20, Premont 7
Benavides 62, Runge 13
Booker 61, Hedley 12
Burkeville 48, Alpha Omega 38
Burton 27, Louise 0
Center Point 50, Charlotte 12
Centerville 54, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Chilton 28, Bremond 27, 2OT
Clarendon 32, Wheeler 0
Collinsville 40, Celeste 17
Dawson 63, Meridian 0
De Leon 42, San Saba 20
Deweyville 58, Evadale 28
Falls City 38, Yorktown 0
Freer 33, Santa Maria 7
Garrison 49, Shelbyville 14
Goldthwaite 42, Bangs 14
Groveton 14, Jewett Leon 13
Haskell 39, Munday 0
Joaquin 46, Grapeland 14
Junction 43, Stockdale 41
La Villa 46, Riviera Kaufer 0
Lovelady 53, Colmesneil 0
Marlin 33, Crawford 30
Mart 71, Frost 0
Moody 28, Bosqueville 21
New Deal 29, Tahoka 12
Olton 36, Post 15
Overton 42, Cushing 21
Panhandle 72, Amarillo Highland Park 32
Quanah 10, Memphis 6
Ralls 14, Bovina 8
Refugio 62, Skidmore-Tynan 7
Riesel 29, Valley Mills 19
Roscoe 57, Cross Plains 21
Sabinal 42, La Pryor 3
Santo 41, Chico 0
Shiner 45, Three Rivers 30
Stinnett West Texas 40, Sanford-Fritch 7
Stratford 38, Farwell 7
Sudan 20, Hale Center 7
Sundown 21, Floydada 14
Sunray 34, Lubbock Christian 0
Tenaha 47, Price Carlisle 30
Van Horn 59, Fort Hancock 0
Wellington 64, Shamrock 0
Windthorst 41, Petrolia 7
Wink 34, Iraan 7
Wolfe City 28, Alba-Golden 21
CLASS 1A
Abbott 52, Aquilla 6
Balmorhea 56, Loop 28
Benjamin 51, Paducah 6
Bryson 74, Lingleville 27
Coolidge 56, Gholson 6
Cranfills Gap 64, Priddy 18
Follett 54, Claude 6
Gordon 61, Gorman 0
Groom 62, Darrouzett 0
Happy 50, McLean 0
Hermleigh 52, Roby 6
Imperial Buena Vista 62, Meadow 6
Ira 76, Rotan 0
Iredell 77, Morgan 8
Jayton 48, Aspermont 0
Jonesboro 74, Lometa 28
Knox City 60, Forestburg 6
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 63, Apple Springs 14
Lamesa Klondike 88, Southland 6
Matador Motley County 51, Guthrie 6
May 55, Evant 0
Medina 58, Prairie Lea 13
Mertzon Irion County 70, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Miami 48, Nazareth 0
Milford 52, Three Way 6
Morton 28, Plains 14
New Home 43, Seagraves 6
O’Donnell 52, Loraine 50
Oglesby 58, Bronte 8
Rankin 79, Ackerly Sands 30
Richland Springs 40, Cherokee 32
Saint Jo 68, Bynum 41
Sidney 70, Mullin 18
Throckmorton 56, Lueders-Avoca 0
Turkey Valley 52, White Deer 0
Veribest 58, Eden 12
Walnut Springs 32, Kopperl 28
Westbrook 46, Roscoe Highland 0
Whiteface 34, Springlake-Earth 22
Whitharral 44, Hart 12
Woodson 51, Rule 6
Zephyr 60, Gustine 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bryan Brazos Christian 41, Rice 14
Bryan Christian Homeschool 68, Eagle Christian 0
Bullard Brook Hill 27, Arlington Grace Prep 7
Conroe Covenant 51, Beaumont Legacy Christian 6
Dallas Parish Episcopal 58, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
FW All Saints 14, Midland Christian 7
Houston St. Thomas 49, SA Central Catholic 20
John Cooper 28, FW Country Day 21
Lubbock Christ The King 52, Amarillo PCHEA 7
McKinney Christian 42, HSAA 12
Round Rock Christian 54, Temple Holy Trinity 8
SA Castle Hills 58, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 12
SA Holy Cross 53, Shiner St. Paul 19
SA Texas Military 52, SA St. Anthony’s 7
Tomball Concordia 14, Houston St. Pius X 6
Tyler Grace Community 61, Grapevine Faith 35
Waco Vanguard 60, Mount Calm 46