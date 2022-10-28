AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crockett secured a 5A-Division 2 playoff spot with a 42-21 win Friday over Northeast Early College at Nelson Field.

Dripping Springs won big over Del Valle 66-7 and Lake Travis topped Austin High 55-7 at House Park.

Check out the rest of the scores from Friday below

Scores from around Central Texas

Boerne Champion 37, Lehman 14

Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24

Cedar Park 35, Leander 0

Cuero 61, Smithville 16

Fredericksburg 44, SA Kennedy 0

Geronimo Navarro 74, Achieve 0

Giddings 17, Caldwell 7

Granger 45, Milano 14

Flatonia 64, Weimar 27

Hendrickson 50, East View 8

Hill Country 52. Texas School for the Deaf 0

Jarrell 50, Manor New Tech 0

Johnson City 56, Junction 14

La Grange 50, Gonzales 18

Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 20

Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7

Lockhart 61, SA Pieper 35

Manor 44, Westwood 9

Medina 64, McDade 0

Navarro 29, LASA 19

New Braunfels 38, San Marcos 10

SA Davenport 42, Burnet 28

Smithson Valley 42, Hays 13

St. Michael’s 51, Victoria St. Joseph 18

Stony Point 28, McNeil 21

Regents 45, SA Texas Military Institute 7

Round Rock 48, Cedar Ridge 21

Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7

Universal City Randolph 31, Luling 20

Vandegrift 34, Vista Ridge 0

Weiss 49, Hewitt Midway 21

Wimberley 31, Lago Vista 28

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21

Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14

Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Lamar 13

Arlington Martin 35, Arlington 14

Baytown Sterling 22, Baytown Goose Creek 14

Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6

Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0

Channelview 48, Pasadena 12

Conroe 61, Cleveland 14

Coppell 39, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14

Duncanville 41, De Soto 17

Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3

EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0

Euless Trinity 52, Weatherford 20

Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Travis 15

Garland 55, South Garland 14

Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7

Harlingen 36, Brownsville Rivera 7

Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13

Houston Westside 36, Houston Westbury 22

Humble 22, Humble Kingwood 19

Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21

Hurst Bell 28, FW Paschal 13

Katy Morton Ranch 47, Katy Mayde Creek 10

Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14

Killeen Harker Heights 55, Copperas Cove 0

Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7

Klein 27, Klein Forest 14

La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7

League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14

League City Clear Springs 42, Clear Brook 7

Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

Mansfield Summit 49, Joshua 10

McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21

McKinney Boyd 21, Prosper Rock Hill 17

Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31

Pasadena South Houston 28, Pasadena Dobie 0

Pearland 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 14

Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16

Richardson Pearce 45, Irving 13

SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3

SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Holmes 14

SA Northside Jay 14, SA Northside Taft 13

San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7

Schertz Clemens 48, SA East Central 35

Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0

The Woodlands 42, Willis 28

Tomball Memorial 41, Klein Oak 35

Waco 23, Cleburne 13

Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

Weslaco 27, Brownsville Hanna 13

Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7

Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 54, Lubbock 7

Abilene Wylie 27, Amarillo Palo Duro 24

Alice 53, Zapata 13

Amarillo 17, Abilene 10

Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21

Canutillo 45, EP Jefferson 8

Castroville Medina Valley 45, SA South San Antonio 21

CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

CC King 34, CC Moody 15

CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10

College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria East 21

Crosby 49, La Porte 42

Dallas Highland Park 31, Richardson 0

Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21

Denton Ryan 31, FW Brewer 6

Donna 14, Donna North 7

Ennis 28, Burleson 17

EP Bel Air 69, Clint Horizon 7

EP Irvin 22, San Elizario 12

EP Parkland 49, EP Hanks 7

Everman 53, Corsicana 3

FW North Side 48, FW Southwest 23

Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0

Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7

Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3

Houston Milby 2, Austin 0

Houston Waltrip 61, Sharpstown 0

Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7

Laredo Martin 20, Eagle Pass Winn 14

Lewisville The Colony 59, Saginaw 3

Lindale 36, Jacksonville 21

Longview Pine Tree 23, Mount Pleasant 13

Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13

Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24

Mercedes 39, Edcouch-Elsa 22

Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13

Mission Sharyland 35, Sharyland Pioneer 22

Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7

N. Richland Hills Birdville 42, Dallas Adams 7

New Caney Porter 28, Baytown Lee 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10

PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21

Red Oak 55, Granbury 0

SA Alamo Heights 63, SA Lanier 7

SA Harlandale 34, SA Jefferson 17

SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21

SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14

SA Wagner 69, Seguin 42

Saginaw Boswell 38, Crowley 7

Terrell 42, Mesquite Poteet 7

Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7

Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6

WF Rider 56, Plainview 7

Whitehouse 32, Texarkana Texas 27

CLASS 4A

Argyle 38, Denton 0

Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27

Bellville 60, Wharton 14

Boerne 34, Somerset 14

Brookshire Royal 47, La Marque 7

Brownwood 47, Andrews 3

Canyon 22, Dumas 21

Carthage 41, Van 15

Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7

China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7

Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7

Devine 29, Pearsall 22

El Campo 28, Stafford 11

Ferris 76, Venus 0

Fischer Canyon Lake 42, Taylor 24

Fort Stockton 26, Pecos 21

Freeport Brazosport 33, Navasota 27

Gatesville 49, Robinson 6

Godley 32, Hillsboro 16

Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14

Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24

Hondo 30, Cotulla 6

Ingleside 45, Orange Grove 21

Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7

Krum 54, Bridgeport 28

La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14

La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27

Lorena 49, Troy 21

Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20

Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14

Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14

Perryton 35, Borger 26

Pleasanton 35, Floresville 14

Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

Poteet 23, Crystal City 9

Seminole 41, Levelland 7

WF Hirschi 53, Sweetwater 7

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 24, Stanton 0

Bangs 34, Hamilton 27

Big Lake Reagan County 34, Anthony 6

Bishop 30, Raymondville 12

Blooming Grove 45, Rice 10

Blue Ridge 42, Howe 21

Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19

Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0

Brock 74, Ponder 27

Buffalo 48, Florence 0

Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Bushland 62, Dalhart 12

Canadian 66, Tulia 7

Childress 63, Dimmitt 0

Cisco 41, Anson 6

Coahoma 27, Lubbock Roosevelt 26

Coleman 50, De Leon 0

Comanche 42, Merkel 14

Crane 40, Odessa Compass 0

East Chambers 47, Hardin 0

Eastland 35, Dublin 27

Edgewood 35, Arp 14

Edna 45, Mathis 0

El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 26

Falfurrias 43, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7

Friona 14, Spearman 10

Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0

George West 48, Odem 40

Goliad 34, CC London 0

Grandview 41, Whitney 7

Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18

Gunter 56, Leonard 0

Hallettsville 42, Hitchcock 21

Hebbronville 14, Santa Rosa 7

Henrietta 44, Sadler S&S Consolidated 13

Holliday 3, WF City View 0

Hooks 28, De Kalb 24

Hughes Springs 50, Queen City 20

Idalou 17, Littlefield 13

Lexington 20, Rogers 0

Lyford 58, Progreso 0

New London West Rusk 50, Quitman 0

New Waverly 61, Kountze 6

Palestine Westwood 48, Crockett 8

Palmer 39, Cedar Hill Trinity 0

Pilot Point 32, Peaster 6

San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14

Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20

Taft 29, Banquete 6

Teague 53, Kemp 0

Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7

Van Alstyne 65, Gainesville 18

Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Palacios 27

Wall 10, Early 7

West 63, Dallas Gateway 0

Whitesboro 18, Paradise 7

Yoakum 41, Hempstead 6

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Hamlin 6

Alto 30, Cushing 6

Archer City 27, Petrolia 7

Bremond 49, Bartlett 0

Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20

Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0

Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0

Falls City 41, Runge 12

Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0

Floydada 35, Post 34

Forsan 47, Ozona 14

Freer 51, Riviera Kaufer 8

Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24

Haskell 49, Electra 6

Hawkins 24, Gladewater Union Grove 9

Honey Grove 34, Wolfe City 6

Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20

La Villa 32, Premont 6

Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42

Lovelady 69, Evadale 6

Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18

Mart 54, Dawson 0

Maud 50, Clarksville 0

McCamey 35, Eldorado 12

Memphis 16, Wheeler 6

Miles 77, Roscoe 26

New Deal 45, Sundown 20

Olney 56, Colorado City 0

Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0

Refugio 47, Kenedy 13

Roby 59, Rotan 34

Sabinal 46, Center Point 0

Seymour 20, Windthorst 13

Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Sudan 25, Bovina 23

Sunray 48, Booker 20

Three Rivers 56, Bloomington 6

Wellington 56, Quanah 8

Wink 41, Sterling City 7

CLASS 1A

Abbott 48, Penelope 0

Aquilla 50, Gholson 13

Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18

Blackwell 66, Bronte 20

Blanket 58, Sidney 28

Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12

Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14

Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6

Groom 52, Lefors 0

Happy 70, Wildorado 0

Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0

Hermleigh 58, Roscoe Highland 50

Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30

Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22

Jonesboro 65, May 40

Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 80, Chester 50

Loraine 55, Trent 0

Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8

Miami 40, McLean 38

Milford 30, Covington 22

Nazareth 50, Claude 0

New Home 60, Morton 0

Newcastle 45, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0

Oglesby 42, Calvert 32

Paducah 55, Crowell 8

Rankin 44, Borden County 34

Robert Lee 64, Eden 19

Santa Anna 62, Evant 14

Sierra Blanca 45, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0

Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8

Strawn 59, Forestburg 14

Valera Panther Creek 59, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Water Valley 17, TLC Midland 0

Westbrook 58, Ira 12

Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0

Woodson 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20

Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 14

Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13

Bullard Brook Hill 55, Founders Classical Academy 12

Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0

FW Nazarene 55, Joshua Christian 8

Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28

Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7

Houston St. Thomas 49, Houston St. Pius X 24

Irving Cistercian 56, Dallas Greenhill 8

Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6

Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32

Midland Trinity 48, Keller Harvest Christian 24

Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7

Rockwall Heritage 46, Eagle Christian 0

SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6

The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6

OTHER

Alpine def. Tornillo , forfeit

Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0

Amarillo PCHEA 28, Lubbock Home School Titans 14

Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18

Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0

CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7

CenTex Homeschool 62, Bellville Faith 44

¶ Cherokee def. Brookesmith, forfeit

Community Christian def. Waco Parkview Christian, forfeit

Fort Worth Christian 28, FW Southwest Christian 21

Fulshear 9, Manvel 7

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran, forfeit

Midland Legacy 48, Midland 3

San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, Laredo Nixon 15

San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, SA Castle Hills 55

Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian, forfeit

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 36, Bulverde Gloria Deo 34

Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North, forfeit

Wilson def. Welch Dawson, forfeit