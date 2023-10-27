AUSTIN (KXAN) — LASA outlasted Navarro in a wild 44-43 contest Friday that the Raptors won with an extra point after scoring a touchdown late in the game. LASA and Travis will play for a playoff spot in the regular season finale for both squads Nov. 3.

Georgetown topped Glenn 44-41 and Wimberley beat Lago Vista 34-22, but there were a ton of blowouts in Week 10.

Westlake shut out Bowie 62-0, LBJ blanked Eastside 72-0, Dripping Springs clobbered Del Valle 52-3 and Lake Travis thumped Austin High 62-14.

McNeil beat Stony Point 52-21 to draw closer to a playoff berth in 6A-District 25.

The premier game in Texas this week, Duncanville versus DeSoto, was postponed due to lightning and will be played Saturday. Weather also delayed games between Weiss and Waco Midway along with Waco University and Connally. We’ll have those scores updated Saturday morning.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the KXAN viewing area and around Texas.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Boerne Champion 35, Lehman 23

Blanco 68, Ingram Moore 41

Buda Johnson 49, Akins 7

Burnet 41, SA Davenport 34

Cedar Park 49, Leander 7

Cuero 69, Smithville 28

Dripping Springs 52, Del Valle 3

East View 32, Hendrickson 7

Franklin 59, Cameron Yoe 14

Fredericksburg 42, SA Kennedy 0

Georgetown 44, Glenn 41

Geronimo Navarro 63, Austin Achieve 0

Giddings 29, Caldwell 14

Gonzales 42, La Grange 27

Holland 36, Schulenburg 32

Jarrell 55, Manor New Tech 0

Lake Travis 62, Austin High 14

Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 7

LASA 44, Navarro 43

LBJ 75, Eastside 0

Liberty Hill 81, Bastrop 31

Little River Academy 42, Rockdale 21

Mason 40, Stockdale 21

McNeil 52, Stony Point 21

Medina 54, McDade 8

New Braunfels 45, San Marcos 14

Randolph 42, Luling 7

Regents 51, SA Texas Military Institute 0

Rogers 42, Lexington 14

Round Rock 48, Cedar Ridge 7

SA Christian 27, Hyde Park 19

SA Pieper 48, Lockhart 21

Smithson Valley 47, Hays 10

Taylor 52, Canyon Lake 21

Vandegrift 45, Vista Ridge 0

Weimar 31, Flatonia 0

Westlake 62, Bowie 0

Wimberley 34, Lago Vista 22

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 24, Amarillo 14

Aldine Nimitz 44, Spring 24

Arlington Martin 58, Arlington 21

Belton 20, Killeen Chaparral 14

Byron Nelson 34, Southlake Carroll 17

Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield Legacy 7

Cibolo Steele 52, Converse Judson 14

Clear Falls 23, Houston Clear Lake 6

Conroe Oak Ridge 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Coppell 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

Deer Park 50, Pasadena Rayburn 7

Dickinson 34, League City Clear Creek 0

Edinburg 34, Edinburg North 21

Edinburg Vela 35, La Joya Palmview 2

Euless Trinity 38, Weatherford 7

Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Dulles 12

Galena Park North Shore 61, Humble Atascocita 35

Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Sam Houston 12

Haltom 35, Northwest Eaton 34

Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 0

Humble Kingwood 35, Humble 25

Justin Northwest 38, Burleson Centennial 20

Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller 31

Killeen Shoemaker 63, Killeen 17

Klein Collins 31, Tomball 17

Laredo Alexander 28, Del Rio 7

Laredo Nixon 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27

League City Clear Springs 48, Clear Brook 0

Lewisville 26, Plano East 3

Lewisville Hebron 41, Plano West 28

Lewisville Marcus 53, Plano 7

Longview 34, Tyler 12

McAllen 9, McAllen Rowe 6

McKinney 37, Denton Guyer 20

North Crowley 77, FW Chisholm Trail 0

Odessa Permian 42, San Angelo Central 14

Pearland 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Elsik 0

Prosper 37, Allen 36

PSJA 55, Mission 14

Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 3

SA Churchill 28, SA Northside Marshall 7

SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 18

SA Reagan 42, SA Roosevelt 21

San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 14

Spring Westfield 78, Aldine Davis 21

Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Weslaco 44, Brownsville Hanna 6

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 33, Amarillo Palo Duro 16

Alice 56, Zapata 14

Barbers Hill 52, Port Arthur Memorial 23

Brownsville Memorial 42, Harlingen South 0

Canyon Randall 27, Hereford 20, OT

Castroville Medina Valley 42, SA South San Antonio 0

College Station 49, A&M Consolidated 42

Donna 35, Donna North 21

Ennis 38, Burleson 0

Floresville 34, Pleasanton 20

Fort Bend Hightower 71, Fort Bend Clements 13

Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Heritage 0

Frisco Wakeland 56, Sherman 24

Galveston Ball 72, Houston Northside 0

Grapevine 45, FW Arlington Heights 14

Gregory-Portland 58, Pharr Valley View 0

Katy Paetow 13, Katy Taylor 10

Lake Dallas 70, Frisco Independence 10

Laredo Martin 23, Eagle Pass Winn 13

Lewisville The Colony 42, Saginaw 10

Longview Pine Tree 41, Mount Pleasant 14

Lubbock Cooper 45, Amarillo Tascosa 27

Lubbock Monterey 14, Lubbock Coronado 7

Lucas Lovejoy 49, Greenville 7

Magnolia West 10, Angleton 7

Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 28

North Forney 54, Tyler Legacy 10

Port Neches-Groves 41, Nederland 16

SA Burbank 40, SA Edison 14

SA Houston 55, SA Highlands 7

SA McCollum 56, SA Brackenridge 13

Saginaw Boswell 36, Crowley 28

Sharyland Pioneer 42, Mission Sharyland 7

Texarkana Texas 45, Whitehouse 21

Texas City 35, Santa Fe 14

Uvalde 21, SA Memorial 0

Victoria East 14, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 10

WF Rider 49, Plainview 16

CLASS 4A

Argyle 59, Denton 0

Boerne 31, Somerset 7

Brownwood 28, Andrews 14

Carthage 35, Van 7

Crystal City 57, Poteet 8

Devine 21, Pearsall 20

Dumas 45, Canyon 42

El Campo 27, Stafford 17

Fort Stockton 28, Pecos 7

Gatesville 21, Robinson 14, OT

Gilmer 59, Longview Spring Hill 13

Hondo 24, Cotulla 20

Iowa Park 21, Clyde 13

La Vernia 49, Beeville Jones 0

Melissa 56, Princeton 13

Monahans 69, Clint Mountain View 7

Navasota 30, Freeport Brazosport 14

Palestine 41, Henderson 16

Perryton 41, Borger 14

Port Isabel 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Raymondville 13, Bishop 7

Sealy 15, Sweeny 13

Seminole 45, Levelland 19

Sinton 49, CC West Oso 3

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Paris North Lamar 6

WF Hirschi 42, Sweetwater 7

Wills Point 39, Quinlan Ford 29

CLASS 3A

Alpine 43, Tornillo 0

Big Lake Reagan County 46, Anthony 41

Breckenridge 28, Bowie 21

Bushland 48, Dalhart 14

Canadian 72, Tulia 0

Childress 65, Dimmitt 7

Cisco 38, Anson 19

Coahoma 41, Lubbock Roosevelt 22

Coleman 35, De Leon 7

Daingerfield 35, Waskom 6

Dilley 31, Karnes City 7

Eastland 62, Dublin 7

Edna 49, Mathis 16

El Maton Tidehaven 48, Boling 7

Franklin 59, Cameron Yoe 14

Friona 40, Spearman 27

Gladewater 28, Atlanta 20

Hooks 46, De Kalb 12

Idalou 39, Littlefield 26

Jourdanton 51, Lytle 10

Mineola 35, Emory Rains 32

New Diana 34, Elysian Fields 7

New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7

Omaha Pewitt 42, Pattonville Prairiland 0

Paradise 48, Whitesboro 9

Poth 43, Comfort 7

Pottsboro 34, Commerce 6

Queen City 36, Hughes Springs 8

SA Cole 41, Marion 34

San Diego 39, Rio Hondo 14

Santa Rosa 31, Hebbronville 8

Shallowater 27, Muleshoe 19

Sonora 46, Christoval 0

Taft 46, Banquete 20

Tatum 38, Jefferson 21

Tolar 61, Goldthwaite 6

Tuscola Jim Ned 36, Vernon 32

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Palacios 7

West 17, Dallas Gateway 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 49, Pettus 0

Albany 71, Hamlin 0

Alvord 33, Whitewright 7

Archer City 42, Petrolia 7

Benavides 55, CC Arlington Heights Christian 37

Bremond 67, Bartlett 20

Bronte 46, Blackwell 42

Bruni 45, Woodsboro 8

Burton 35, Somerville 19

Centerville 58, Normangee 0

Chilton 38, Iola 22

Clarendon 58, Shamrock 6

Collinsville 51, Muenster 27

Cushing 55, Alto 39

Deweyville 58, Sabine Pass 3

Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0

Garrison 58, San Augustine 10

Groveton 56, Corrigan-Camden 34

Hamilton 38, Bangs 0

Haskell 34, Electra 24

Hawkins 29, Gladewater Union Grove 10

Hawley 34, Stamford 30

Hull-Daisetta 30, Colmesneil 0

Iraan 27, Eldorado 20

Jewett Leon 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Joaquin 43, Pineland West Sabine 40

Kerens 23, Italy 20

Linden-Kildare 46, Detroit 0

Lovelady 63, Evadale 7

Marlin 34, Rosebud-Lott 0

Mart 31, Dawson 13

McCamey 36, Water Valley 30

New Deal 34, Sundown 28

New Home 54, Morton 6

Olton 62, Tahoka 48

Overton 38, Price Carlisle 14

Panhandle 74, Sanford-Fritch 0

Ralls 50, Crosbyton 26

Refugio 54, Kenedy 0

Riesel 13, Crawford 0

Roby 46, Rotan 0

Rocksprings 40, La Pryor 6

Roscoe 34, Miles 33

Sabinal 28, Center Point 14

Springlake-Earth 61, Lorenzo 15

Stratford 55, Amarillo Highland Park 6

Sudan 40, Bovina 18

Tenaha 36, Mount Enterprise 34

Timpson 61, Shelbyville 0

Tioga 37, Trenton 19

Valley Mills 48, Bosqueville 6

Wallis Brazos 62, Danbury 0

Wellington 48, Quanah 0

Windthorst 54, Seymour 22

Wink 28, Sterling City 6

Yorktown 44, Snook 13

CLASS 1A

Abbott 50, Penelope 0

Aquilla 75, Gholson 47

Aspermont 50, Guthrie 24

Borden County 42, Rankin 30

Brackett 49, Charlotte 14

Bryson 59, Gorman 14

Cherokee 68, Brookesmith 0

Crowell 42, Paducah 28

Follett 64, White Deer 12

Garden City 50, Ackerly Sands 44

Gordon 62, Baird 8

Groom 82, Lefors 78

Gustine 70, Mullin 25

Happy 48, Wildorado 0

Imperial Buena Vista 60, Van Horn 14

Jonesboro 48, May 22

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 98, Chester 66

Loop 42, Southland 28

Loraine 59, Trent 0

Matador Motley County 54, Afton Patton Springs 0

Mertzon Irion County 77, Menard 32

Miami 51, McLean 6

Milford 54, Covington 0

Nazareth 54, Claude 47

Newcastle 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 74

Petersburg 70, Anton 27

Rising Star 61, Valera Panther Creek 16

Robert Lee 64, Eden 18

Ropesville Ropes 25, Plains 19

Saint Jo 53, Campbell 0

Santa Anna 58, Evant 8

Spur 52, Vernon Northside 6

Throckmorton 46, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Westbrook 58, Ira 8

Whiteface 64, Meadow 0

Woodson 47, Lueders-Avoca 0