AUSTIN (KXAN) — LASA outlasted Navarro in a wild 44-43 contest Friday that the Raptors won with an extra point after scoring a touchdown late in the game. LASA and Travis will play for a playoff spot in the regular season finale for both squads Nov. 3.
Georgetown topped Glenn 44-41 and Wimberley beat Lago Vista 34-22, but there were a ton of blowouts in Week 10.
Westlake shut out Bowie 62-0, LBJ blanked Eastside 72-0, Dripping Springs clobbered Del Valle 52-3 and Lake Travis thumped Austin High 62-14.
McNeil beat Stony Point 52-21 to draw closer to a playoff berth in 6A-District 25.
The premier game in Texas this week, Duncanville versus DeSoto, was postponed due to lightning and will be played Saturday. Weather also delayed games between Weiss and Waco Midway along with Waco University and Connally. We’ll have those scores updated Saturday morning.
Check out the rest of the scores from around the KXAN viewing area and around Texas.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Boerne Champion 35, Lehman 23
Blanco 68, Ingram Moore 41
Buda Johnson 49, Akins 7
Burnet 41, SA Davenport 34
Cedar Park 49, Leander 7
Cuero 69, Smithville 28
Dripping Springs 52, Del Valle 3
East View 32, Hendrickson 7
Franklin 59, Cameron Yoe 14
Fredericksburg 42, SA Kennedy 0
Georgetown 44, Glenn 41
Geronimo Navarro 63, Austin Achieve 0
Giddings 29, Caldwell 14
Gonzales 42, La Grange 27
Holland 36, Schulenburg 32
Jarrell 55, Manor New Tech 0
Lake Travis 62, Austin High 14
Lampasas 42, Marble Falls 7
LASA 44, Navarro 43
LBJ 75, Eastside 0
Liberty Hill 81, Bastrop 31
Little River Academy 42, Rockdale 21
Mason 40, Stockdale 21
McNeil 52, Stony Point 21
Medina 54, McDade 8
New Braunfels 45, San Marcos 14
Randolph 42, Luling 7
Regents 51, SA Texas Military Institute 0
Rogers 42, Lexington 14
Round Rock 48, Cedar Ridge 7
SA Christian 27, Hyde Park 19
SA Pieper 48, Lockhart 21
Smithson Valley 47, Hays 10
Taylor 52, Canyon Lake 21
Vandegrift 45, Vista Ridge 0
Weimar 31, Flatonia 0
Westlake 62, Bowie 0
Wimberley 34, Lago Vista 22
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 24, Amarillo 14
Aldine Nimitz 44, Spring 24
Arlington Martin 58, Arlington 21
Belton 20, Killeen Chaparral 14
Byron Nelson 34, Southlake Carroll 17
Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield Legacy 7
Cibolo Steele 52, Converse Judson 14
Clear Falls 23, Houston Clear Lake 6
Conroe Oak Ridge 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Coppell 51, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Deer Park 50, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Dickinson 34, League City Clear Creek 0
Edinburg 34, Edinburg North 21
Edinburg Vela 35, La Joya Palmview 2
Euless Trinity 38, Weatherford 7
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Fort Bend Dulles 12
Galena Park North Shore 61, Humble Atascocita 35
Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Sam Houston 12
Haltom 35, Northwest Eaton 34
Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 0
Humble Kingwood 35, Humble 25
Justin Northwest 38, Burleson Centennial 20
Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller 31
Killeen Shoemaker 63, Killeen 17
Klein Collins 31, Tomball 17
Laredo Alexander 28, Del Rio 7
Laredo Nixon 28, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27
League City Clear Springs 48, Clear Brook 0
Lewisville 26, Plano East 3
Lewisville Hebron 41, Plano West 28
Lewisville Marcus 53, Plano 7
Longview 34, Tyler 12
McAllen 9, McAllen Rowe 6
McKinney 37, Denton Guyer 20
North Crowley 77, FW Chisholm Trail 0
Odessa Permian 42, San Angelo Central 14
Pearland 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Elsik 0
Prosper 37, Allen 36
PSJA 55, Mission 14
Richardson Pearce 49, Irving 3
SA Churchill 28, SA Northside Marshall 7
SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 18
SA Reagan 42, SA Roosevelt 21
San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 14
Spring Westfield 78, Aldine Davis 21
Waxahachie 30, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Weslaco 44, Brownsville Hanna 6
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 33, Amarillo Palo Duro 16
Alice 56, Zapata 14
Barbers Hill 52, Port Arthur Memorial 23
Brownsville Memorial 42, Harlingen South 0
Canyon Randall 27, Hereford 20, OT
Castroville Medina Valley 42, SA South San Antonio 0
College Station 49, A&M Consolidated 42
Donna 35, Donna North 21
Ennis 38, Burleson 0
Floresville 34, Pleasanton 20
Fort Bend Hightower 71, Fort Bend Clements 13
Frisco Reedy 41, Frisco Heritage 0
Frisco Wakeland 56, Sherman 24
Galveston Ball 72, Houston Northside 0
Grapevine 45, FW Arlington Heights 14
Gregory-Portland 58, Pharr Valley View 0
Katy Paetow 13, Katy Taylor 10
Lake Dallas 70, Frisco Independence 10
Laredo Martin 23, Eagle Pass Winn 13
Lewisville The Colony 42, Saginaw 10
Longview Pine Tree 41, Mount Pleasant 14
Lubbock Cooper 45, Amarillo Tascosa 27
Lubbock Monterey 14, Lubbock Coronado 7
Lucas Lovejoy 49, Greenville 7
Magnolia West 10, Angleton 7
Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 28
North Forney 54, Tyler Legacy 10
Port Neches-Groves 41, Nederland 16
SA Burbank 40, SA Edison 14
SA Houston 55, SA Highlands 7
SA McCollum 56, SA Brackenridge 13
Saginaw Boswell 36, Crowley 28
Sharyland Pioneer 42, Mission Sharyland 7
Texarkana Texas 45, Whitehouse 21
Texas City 35, Santa Fe 14
Uvalde 21, SA Memorial 0
Victoria East 14, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 10
WF Rider 49, Plainview 16
CLASS 4A
Argyle 59, Denton 0
Boerne 31, Somerset 7
Brownwood 28, Andrews 14
Carthage 35, Van 7
Crystal City 57, Poteet 8
Devine 21, Pearsall 20
Dumas 45, Canyon 42
El Campo 27, Stafford 17
Fort Stockton 28, Pecos 7
Gatesville 21, Robinson 14, OT
Gilmer 59, Longview Spring Hill 13
Hondo 24, Cotulla 20
Iowa Park 21, Clyde 13
La Vernia 49, Beeville Jones 0
Melissa 56, Princeton 13
Monahans 69, Clint Mountain View 7
Navasota 30, Freeport Brazosport 14
Palestine 41, Henderson 16
Perryton 41, Borger 14
Port Isabel 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Raymondville 13, Bishop 7
Sealy 15, Sweeny 13
Seminole 45, Levelland 19
Sinton 49, CC West Oso 3
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Paris North Lamar 6
WF Hirschi 42, Sweetwater 7
Wills Point 39, Quinlan Ford 29
CLASS 3A
Alpine 43, Tornillo 0
Big Lake Reagan County 46, Anthony 41
Breckenridge 28, Bowie 21
Bushland 48, Dalhart 14
Canadian 72, Tulia 0
Childress 65, Dimmitt 7
Cisco 38, Anson 19
Coahoma 41, Lubbock Roosevelt 22
Coleman 35, De Leon 7
Daingerfield 35, Waskom 6
Dilley 31, Karnes City 7
Eastland 62, Dublin 7
Edna 49, Mathis 16
El Maton Tidehaven 48, Boling 7
Franklin 59, Cameron Yoe 14
Friona 40, Spearman 27
Gladewater 28, Atlanta 20
Hooks 46, De Kalb 12
Idalou 39, Littlefield 26
Jourdanton 51, Lytle 10
Mineola 35, Emory Rains 32
New Diana 34, Elysian Fields 7
New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7
Omaha Pewitt 42, Pattonville Prairiland 0
Paradise 48, Whitesboro 9
Poth 43, Comfort 7
Pottsboro 34, Commerce 6
Queen City 36, Hughes Springs 8
SA Cole 41, Marion 34
San Diego 39, Rio Hondo 14
Santa Rosa 31, Hebbronville 8
Shallowater 27, Muleshoe 19
Sonora 46, Christoval 0
Taft 46, Banquete 20
Tatum 38, Jefferson 21
Tolar 61, Goldthwaite 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 36, Vernon 32
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Palacios 7
West 17, Dallas Gateway 0
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 49, Pettus 0
Albany 71, Hamlin 0
Alvord 33, Whitewright 7
Archer City 42, Petrolia 7
Benavides 55, CC Arlington Heights Christian 37
Bremond 67, Bartlett 20
Bronte 46, Blackwell 42
Bruni 45, Woodsboro 8
Burton 35, Somerville 19
Centerville 58, Normangee 0
Chilton 38, Iola 22
Clarendon 58, Shamrock 6
Collinsville 51, Muenster 27
Cushing 55, Alto 39
Deweyville 58, Sabine Pass 3
Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0
Garrison 58, San Augustine 10
Groveton 56, Corrigan-Camden 34
Hamilton 38, Bangs 0
Haskell 34, Electra 24
Hawkins 29, Gladewater Union Grove 10
Hawley 34, Stamford 30
Hull-Daisetta 30, Colmesneil 0
Iraan 27, Eldorado 20
Jewett Leon 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Joaquin 43, Pineland West Sabine 40
Kerens 23, Italy 20
Linden-Kildare 46, Detroit 0
Lovelady 63, Evadale 7
Marlin 34, Rosebud-Lott 0
Mart 31, Dawson 13
McCamey 36, Water Valley 30
New Deal 34, Sundown 28
New Home 54, Morton 6
Olton 62, Tahoka 48
Overton 38, Price Carlisle 14
Panhandle 74, Sanford-Fritch 0
Ralls 50, Crosbyton 26
Refugio 54, Kenedy 0
Riesel 13, Crawford 0
Roby 46, Rotan 0
Rocksprings 40, La Pryor 6
Roscoe 34, Miles 33
Sabinal 28, Center Point 14
Springlake-Earth 61, Lorenzo 15
Stratford 55, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Sudan 40, Bovina 18
Tenaha 36, Mount Enterprise 34
Timpson 61, Shelbyville 0
Tioga 37, Trenton 19
Valley Mills 48, Bosqueville 6
Wallis Brazos 62, Danbury 0
Wellington 48, Quanah 0
Windthorst 54, Seymour 22
Wink 28, Sterling City 6
Yorktown 44, Snook 13
CLASS 1A
Abbott 50, Penelope 0
Aquilla 75, Gholson 47
Aspermont 50, Guthrie 24
Borden County 42, Rankin 30
Brackett 49, Charlotte 14
Bryson 59, Gorman 14
Cherokee 68, Brookesmith 0
Crowell 42, Paducah 28
Follett 64, White Deer 12
Garden City 50, Ackerly Sands 44
Gordon 62, Baird 8
Groom 82, Lefors 78
Gustine 70, Mullin 25
Happy 48, Wildorado 0
Imperial Buena Vista 60, Van Horn 14
Jonesboro 48, May 22
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 98, Chester 66
Loop 42, Southland 28
Loraine 59, Trent 0
Matador Motley County 54, Afton Patton Springs 0
Mertzon Irion County 77, Menard 32
Miami 51, McLean 6
Milford 54, Covington 0
Nazareth 54, Claude 47
Newcastle 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 74
Petersburg 70, Anton 27
Rising Star 61, Valera Panther Creek 16
Robert Lee 64, Eden 18
Ropesville Ropes 25, Plains 19
Saint Jo 53, Campbell 0
Santa Anna 58, Evant 8
Spur 52, Vernon Northside 6
Throckmorton 46, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Westbrook 58, Ira 8
Whiteface 64, Meadow 0
Woodson 47, Lueders-Avoca 0