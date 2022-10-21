AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs made a huge statement with a 38-31 win over Lake Travis on the road Friday night, moving the Tigers into second place in 6A-District 26.

Westlake and Bowie both picked up 70-0 wins. The Chaps dumped Austin High and Bowie took out Akins.

Round Rock beat McNeil 44-7 and Georgetown topped College Station 49-38.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below.

Scores from around Central Texas

A&M Consolidated 52, East View 7

Bay Area Christian 37, Brentwood 14

Bowie 70, Akins 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 42, Hyde Park 21

Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21

Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14

Cedar Park 21, Glenn 10

Crockett 63, Eastside 0

Dripping Springs 38, Lake Travis 31

Fredericksburg 32, Uvalde 14

Georgetown 49, College Station 38

Gonzales 52, Smithville 44

Hendrickson 18, Leander 10

Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3

Jarrell 72, Achieve 0

Kerrville Tivy 35, Cedar Creek 10

Killeen Chaparral 50, Connally 18

La Grange 38, Giddings 14

Lago Vista 59, Manor New Tech 8

Lexington 40, Clifton 7

Llano 17, Blanco 6

Lockhart 35, Bastrop 31

Leakey 72, McDade 53

Manor 21, Vista Ridge 7

Mason 60, Junction 0

McCallum 42, Navarro 10

Round Rock 44, McNeil 7

SA Davenport 55, Lampasas 34

SA MacArthur 28, Lehman 24

San Saba 41, Goldthwaite 12

Stony Point 45, Westwood 21

Taylor 42, Marble Falls 26

Waco University 21, Rouse 16

Westlake 70, Austin High 0

Wimberley 21, Geronimo Navarro 14

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 35, Lubbock Coronado 14

Aldine Nimitz 63, Aldine 0

Alvin 29, Alief Elsik 26

Arlington 31, Arlington Lamar 7

Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 2

Bryan 50, Hewitt Midway 21

Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 24

Channelview 20, Deer Park 14

Cibolo Steele 49, SA East Central 3

Clear Falls 48, Clute Brazoswood 24

Conroe 51, Grand Oaks 28

De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 20

Dickinson 31, Houston Clear Lake 7

Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Garland Rowlett 21, Garland Lakeview Centennial 6

Harlingen 37, San Benito 21

Houston Lamar 45, Houston Chavez 0

Houston Strake Jesuit 57, Alief Hastings 21

Humble Atascocita 39, Houston King 6

Humble Kingwood 28, Beaumont West Brook 13

Katy 56, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

Keller 47, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9

Killeen Shoemaker 56, Cleburne 3

Klein Cain 25, Klein Collins 21

League City Clear Springs 42, League City Clear Creek 14

Lewisville 17, Lewisville Marcus 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 51, Plano 41

Longview 49, McKinney North 7

Los Fresnos 24, Brownsville Hanna 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Mansfield Legacy 21

McAllen 31, La Joya Palmview 30

McKinney 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10

McKinney Boyd 42, Prosper Rock Hill 10

Mesquite 49, North Forney 28

Mesquite Horn 25, Rockwall-Heath 14

Midland 41, Odessa 31

New Braunfels 38, Schertz Clemens 21

New Braunfels Canyon 27, Seguin 14

North Crowley 33, Hurst Bell 7

Odessa Permian 42, Wolfforth Frenship 41

Pearland 27, Alief Taylor 16

Plano West 31, Plano East 28

Prosper 59, Denton Braswell 14

PSJA North 48, McAllen Memorial 3

Richardson 21, Irving 0

SA Madison 56, LEE 7

SA Northside Clark 34, SA Roosevelt 29

SA Reagan 44, SA Churchill 7

Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 0

South Grand Prairie 33, Arlington Bowie 13

Southlake Carroll 42, Northwest Eaton 7

Spring Dekaney 28, Spring 23

The Woodlands 63, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Waxahachie 31, Mansfield 20

Wylie 35, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 45, Plainview 0

Abilene Wylie 43, Lubbock 0

Aledo 35, Denton Ryan 21

Alice 49, Hidalgo 7

Angleton 35, Friendswood 21

Barbers Hill 42, Humble Kingwood Park 21

Baytown Lee 28, Port Arthur Memorial 24

Brenham 48, Bryan Rudder 21

Brownsville Memorial 53, Donna North 3

Burleson Centennial 51, FW Brewer 6

Canutillo 26, EP Chapin 0

Canyon Randall 31, Canyon 14

CC Calallen 66, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Flour Bluff 51, Pharr Valley View 0

Dallas Highland Park 52, Irving MacArthur 0

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Adamson 0

Dayton 34, Texas City 25

Denison 67, Princeton 26

Donna 28, Brownsville Pace 7

Ennis 45, Arlington Seguin 20

Everman 33, Mansfield Summit 14

Floresville 35, Rockport-Fulton 21

Forney 35, North Mesquite 19

Frisco Lone Star 42, Sherman 7

Frisco Reedy 29, Frisco 7

Frisco Wakeland 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

FW Chisholm Trail 34, FW Paschal 0

Gregory-Portland 45, Mercedes 12

Hallsville 45, Longview Pine Tree 44, OT

Lancaster 68, West Mesquite 7

Lucas Lovejoy 70, Mesquite Poteet 3

Lufkin 31, Tyler 14

Mansfield Timberview 80, Dallas Sunset 0

Manvel 58, Magnolia 27

Midlothian 39, Lake Belton 37

Mission Sharyland 47, Mission Memorial 21

Montgomery Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6

N. Richland Hills Birdville 34, N. Richland Hills Richland 30

Nederland 42, Galena Park 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 24, Beeville Jones 21

Port Neches-Groves 52, Santa Fe 7

Royse City 47, Tyler Legacy 22

SA Burbank 32, SA Harlandale 22

SA Houston 27, SA Brackenridge 24, OT

Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Southwest 21

Somerset 70, SA Memorial 0

Texarkana Texas 23, Nacogdoches 20

Tomball 20, Klein Forest 17

Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 33

Vidor 30, Livingston 21

WF Rider 42, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

Wichita Falls 24, Burkburnett 14

Wylie East 47, North Garland 26

CLASS 4A

Argyle 35, Frisco Independence 10

Bay City 58, Needville 0

Big Spring 21, San Angelo Lake View 7

Boerne 49, SA Kennedy 7

Brookshire Royal 49, Sweeny 7

Brownwood 52, Lubbock Estacado 14

Caddo Mills 57, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Canton 30, Brownsboro 15

Celina 55, Dallas Carter 13

China Spring 35, Stephenville 28

Crandall 36, Terrell 29

Cuero 77, Caldwell 0

Dallas Pinkston 32, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Decatur 47, Springtown 6

Devine 42, Bandera 14

Dumas 21, Pampa 7

El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17

Ferris 63, FW Benbrook 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 14

Glen Rose 63, Hillsboro 13

Godley 72, Venus 19

Graham 39, Sweetwater 8

Hondo 35, Crystal City 7

Iowa Park 28, Vernon 25

Jasper 34, West Orange-Stark 14

Kilgore 27, Athens 7

La Vernia 21, Pleasanton 14

Levelland 28, Borger 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 55, Splendora 9

Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19

Melissa 49, Greenville 20

Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 24

Monahans 61, Fabens 0

Navasota 37, Stafford 35

Port Isabel 14, Bishop 7

Raymondville 27, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

Rio Hondo 28, Falfurrias 22

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 21, Bridge City 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 15

Tyler Chapel Hill 41, Henderson 10

Waco Connally 58, Salado 35

Waco La Vega 27, Alvarado 14

WF Hirschi 56, Snyder 14

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 41, Buna 28

Arp 41, Quitman 6

Atlanta 32, White Oak 15

Banquete 30, Odem 28

Bowie 21, Clyde 14

Brady 54, Ballinger 26

Brock 18, Paradise 13

Brownfield 34, Kermit 0

Canadian 56, Friona 13

Childress 41, Spearman 7

Coldspring-Oakhurst 20, Diboll 19

Comanche 77, Dublin 7

Corrigan-Camden 56, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Cotulla 6, Lytle 0

Daingerfield 48, Queen City 12

De Kalb 30, Paris Chisum 0

Early 62, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Edna 21, Goliad 7

El Maton Tidehaven 35, Danbury 0

Franklin 49, Lorena 35

Hemphill 44, Warren 12

Hughes Springs 34, Elysian Fields 31

Idalou 38, Lubbock Roosevelt 14

Jefferson 42, Gladewater 35

Jourdanton 46, Poteet 0

Kirbyville 32, Hardin 12

Lyford 42, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24

Marion 41, Ingram Moore 13

Millsap 41, Eastland 28

Muleshoe 14, Amarillo River Road 6

New London West Rusk 49, Troup 29

Newton 62, Kountze 0

Palmer 57, Rice 0

Pottsboro 52, Emory Rains 7

Shallowater 43, Bushland 28

Sonora 48, Anthony 6

Taft 48, Hebbronville 13

Tatum 56, Gladewater Sabine 27

Teague 21, Groesbeck 17

Tolar 50, Bangs 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25

Universal City Randolph 49, SA Cole 7

Vanderbilt Industrial 42, CC London 26

West 38, Grandview 21

Winnsboro 39, Mineola 36

Woodville 44, Crockett 0

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Roscoe 0

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 53, Prairie Lea 0

Big Sandy 42, Gladewater Union Grove 0

Bronte 64, Trent 7

Bruni 20, Woodsboro 0

Burton 39, Runge 8

Clarendon 47, Memphis 14

Collinsville 39, Santo 27

Colmesneil 22, Evadale 18

Cross Plains 54, Hamlin 19

Deweyville 62, Hull-Daisetta 22

Falls City 59, Snook 21

Farwell 54, Amarillo Highland Park 12

Floydada 42, Tahoka 18

Gorman 54, Baird 8

Hamilton 35, De Leon 20

Harleton 13, Hawkins 6

Hawley 34, Olney 7

Iola 30, Bartlett 8

Lovelady 62, Sabine Pass 0

Marlin 54, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Mart 47, Wortham 22

Menard 54, Veribest 8

New Deal 48, Olton 17

Panhandle 73, Stinnett West Texas 0

Petrolia 27, Munday 20, OT

Post 28, Sundown 21

Refugio 38, Shiner 27

Rocksprings 48, Brackett 42

Seymour 16, Haskell 0

Shamrock 49, Quanah 6

Smyer 24, Morton 12

Springlake-Earth 61, Petersburg 16

Stamford 44, Anson 6

Stratford 51, Sanford-Fritch 0

Sunray 56, Gruver 12

Timpson 25, Joaquin 22

Van Horn 52, Marfa 0

Vega 20, Booker 0

Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7

Wellington 64, Wheeler 0

Windthorst 28, Archer City 13

Wink 42, McCamey 28

CLASS 1A

Abbott 48, Coolidge 0

Aquilla 70, Penelope 24

Benjamin 62, Harrold 0

Bluff Dale 50, Iredell 12

Borden County 47, Ackerly Sands 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 79, Forestburg 33

Bryson 72, Perrin-Whitt 48

Calvert 48, Buckholts 0

Campbell 49, Savoy 0

Cherokee 70, Rochelle 20

Chester 64, Burkeville 18

Claude 36, Wildorado 30

Gilmer Union Hill 61, Saint Jo 16

Gordon 54, Lingleville 4

Groom 68, Hedley 19

Guthrie 62, Afton Patton Springs 50

Happy 40, Nazareth 6

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 21

Ira 48, Roby 0

Jayton 59, Matador Motley County 50

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 69, High Island 6

Lamesa Klondike 84, San Marcos 38

Lazbuddie 46, Cotton Center 36

Lometa 60, Evant 12

Loraine 28, Blackwell 8

May 60, Santa Anna 14

McLean 50, White Deer 48

Mertzon Irion County 58, Robert Lee 0

Milford 52, Avalon 6

Morgan 49, Bynum 22

Newcastle 70, Strawn 36

O’Donnell 69, Meadow 30

Oakwood 57, Trinidad 12

Paducah 74, Chillicothe 0

Rankin 46, Lenorah Grady 0

Rising Star 50, Paint Rock 0

Rule 57, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Sanderson 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Spur 62, Turkey Valley 50

Sterling City 42, Water Valley 14

Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

Valera Panther Creek 41, Moran 0

Westbrook 62, Hermleigh 14

Whiteface 72, Wellman-Union 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Beaumont Kelly 21, Katy Pope John 16

Bellaire Episcopal 21, Houston Kinkaid 15

Bryan St. Joseph 57, Houston Second Baptist 6

Bulverde Bracken 49, SA Atonement 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, FW Nolan 7

FW Country Day 37, Arlington Oakridge 20

Harlingen Marine Military 19, Austin HomeSchool 6

Houston St. John’s 35, Dallas Episcopal 21

John Cooper 50, FW Trinity Valley 34

Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 0

Midland Christian 41, Fort Worth Christian 22

Pasadena First Baptist 67, Bryan Allen Academy 16

Plano Prestonwood 57, Dallas Bishop Lynch 17

Rockwall Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6

SA Central Catholic 35, Tomball Concordia 27

SA Holy Cross 38, Schertz John Paul II 10

Shiner St. Paul 37, Temple Central Texas 10

Victoria St. Joseph 49, SA Texas Military 35

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 16, Pearland Dawson 10

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 28, Waskom 26

Bulverde Gloria Deo 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

Crane def. Tornillo, forfeit

Dallas Lutheran def. Dallas Lakehil , forfeit

Eagle Christian 55, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Emerson 24, Lake Dallas 20

Fort Worth THESA 82, Arlington St. Paul 32

Houston St. Thomas def. Houston The Village, forfeit

Jordan 34, Katy Taylor 14

Lamesa Klondike def. Welch Dawson, forfeit

Lubbock Trinity 42, Arlington Grace Prep 33

Midland Legacy 56, San Angelo Central 29

Mount Calm 54, Kopperl 40

North Texas (NTX) 52, Ranger 6

Plano Coram Deo 51, Red Oak Ovilla 25

Richland Springs def. Brookesmith, forfeit

San Antonio Harlan 47, SA Northside Jay 27

San Antonio YMLA 27, Carrizo Springs 26

West Plains 45, Perryton 42

Wylie Prep 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 6