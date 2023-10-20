AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs took out Lake Travis 24-6 in Class 6A action Friday while Vandegrift won big 58-0 over Cedar Ridge.
Bowie ran away with a 56-7 win over Akins and Westlake pummeled Austin High 65-14 at House Park. Hutto picked up a 38-33 win over Copperas Cove while Vista Ridge reigned supreme 36-16 over Manor.
Westwood drew closer to a playoff bid with a 49-20 win over Stony Point. Wimberley topped Geronimo Navarro 48-20.
Check out the rest of the scores from around the viewing area as well as the State of Texas
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
A&M Consolidated 59, East View 14
Bay Area Christian 35, Brentwood 28
Blanco 55, Llano 24
Bowie 56, Akins 7
Burnet 45, Canyon Lake 20
Cedar Park 17, Glenn 13
College Station 63, Georgetown 21
Concordia 54, Round Rock Christian 36
Connally 45, Killeen Chaparral 34
Converse Judson 48, San Marcos 16
Cuero 62, Caldwell 7
Dripping Springs 24, Lake Travis 6
Elgin 44, Pflugerville 17
Giddings 23, La Grange 21
Gonzales 45, Smithville 33
Granger 14, Chilton 14
Hill Country 74, Alpha Omega 50
Hutto 38, Copperas Cove 33
Hyde Park 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 24
Jarrell 64, Austin Achieve 7
Kerrville Tivy 42, Cedar Creek 0
Lago Vista 67, Manor New Tech 0
LASA 34, Northeast 17
LBJ 53, Travis 0
Leakey 49, McDade 0
Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0
Lexington 28, Clifton 9
Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17
McNeil 17, Round Rock 0
New Braunfels 32, Schertz Clemens 30
Regents 77, SA St. Anthony’s 0
Rockdale 47, Cameron Yoe 21
SA Davenport 56, Lampasas 21
SA Wagner 46, Buda Hays 14
San Saba 40, Goldthwaite 35
Taylor 46, Marble Falls 22
Uvalde 24, Fredericksburg 20
Vandegrift 58, Cedar Ridge 0
Veritas 38, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12
Vista Ridge 36, Manor 16
Waco University 27, Rouse 19
Weimar 30, Schulenburg 23
Westwood 49, Stony Point 20
Wimberley 48, Geronimo Navarro 20
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 63, Lubbock Coronado 10
Alvin Shadow Creek 25, Pearland Dawson 23, 2OT
Amarillo Tascosa 63, Amarillo Caprock 24
Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 19
Arlington Bowie 24, South Grand Prairie 21
Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 10
Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 10
Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 0
Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Woods 14
Cypress Falls 32, Cypress Springs 28
Dallas Jesuit 42, Irving Nimitz 0
De Soto 35, Cedar Hill 13
Deer Park 56, Channelview 39
Denton Guyer 24, Allen 18
Dickinson 60, Houston Clear Lake 28
Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Johnson 6
Edinburg 41, La Joya 27
EP Coronado 28, EP Americas 24
Garland Sachse 49, South Garland 14
Harlingen South 64, Brownsville Lopez 7
Hewitt Midway 49, Bryan 21
Humble Summer Creek 47, Beaumont United 2
Justin Northwest 63, FW South Hills 7
Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Mayde Creek 16
Keller 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 13
Keller Timber Creek 34, Haltom 24
Killeen Ellison 34, Granbury 18
Killeen Harker Heights 35, Temple 21
Killeen Shoemaker 49, Cleburne 7
Klein Collins 42, Klein Cain 33
Kyle Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0
League City Clear Creek 49, League City Clear Springs 34
Lewisville 14, Lewisville Marcus 3
Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Plano 28
Longview 36, McKinney North 13
Mansfield Summit 40, Everman 14
McAllen 26, La Joya Palmview 0
McAllen Rowe 33, Rio Grande City 7
McKinney 26, Prosper Rock Hill 22
Midland 59, Odessa 28
Mission 59, Edinburg Economedes 7
New Braunfels Canyon 48, Seguin 14
North Crowley 44, Hurst Bell 3
Pearland 34, Alief Taylor 0
Plano East 56, Plano West 13
Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 21
PSJA North 27, McAllen Memorial 7
Richardson 58, Irving 12
Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 29
Rockwall-Heath 16, Mesquite Horn 3
SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Stevens 0
SA Northside Taft 36, SA Northside Holmes 6
SA Reagan 38, SA Churchill 0
San Benito 21, Harlingen 10
Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 14
Tomball Memorial 34, Klein 29
Waxahachie 16, Mansfield 14
Weslaco 35, Brownsville Rivera 7
Wolfforth Frenship 46, Odessa Permian 44
Wylie 21, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 31, Plainview 14
Abilene Wylie 52, Lubbock 7
Aledo 25, Denton Ryan 19
Alice 70, Hidalgo 0
Angleton 49, Friendswood 14
Barbers Hill 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Brenham 46, Bryan Rudder 25
Brownsville Memorial 64, Donna North 7
Burleson 45, Joshua 35
Burleson Centennial 31, FW Brewer 15
Canutillo 21, EP Chapin 14
Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adams 7
CC Calallen 17, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
CC Flour Bluff 50, Pharr Valley View 0
CC Ray 24, CC King 7
Dallas Highland Park 24, Irving MacArthur 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Samuell 0
Denison 48, Princeton 24
Denton 25, Frisco Memorial 21
Edcouch-Elsa 49, Brownsville Porter 7
Fort Bend Hightower 57, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Frisco Centennial 30, Frisco Liberty 13
Frisco Lone Star 41, Sherman 10
Frisco Reedy 45, Frisco 3
Gregory-Portland 56, Mercedes 7
Houston Milby 21, Sharpstown 0
Katy Paetow 35, Katy Seven Lakes 11
Lake Dallas 36, Frisco Emerson 35
Lancaster 55, West Mesquite 0
Longview Pine Tree 10, Hallsville 7
Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 27
Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 7
Magnolia 27, Manvel 21
Magnolia West 33, Rosenberg Terry 7
Midlothian 49, Lake Belton 28
Mission Memorial 30, Mission Sharyland 8
Nederland 38, Galena Park 7
New Caney 58, Cleveland 20
New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7
North Forney 52, Mesquite 26
Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 33
Port Neches-Groves 51, Santa Fe 14
Red Oak 56, Killeen 37
Rosenberg Lamar 59, Randle 14
SA Alamo Heights 73, SA Edison 0
SA Houston 42, SA Brackenridge 0
SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 24
SA Lanier 38, SA Highlands 7
SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 17
Sharyland Pioneer 44, PSJA Southwest 21
Somerset 62, SA Memorial 7
Sulphur Springs 37, Paris 30
Texarkana Texas 51, Nacogdoches 14
Texas City 41, Dayton 6
Tyler 23, Lufkin 20
Victoria East 49, CC Moody 0
Vidor 31, Livingston 21
WF Rider 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 20
Whitehouse 42, Mount Pleasant 14
Wylie East 49, North Garland 0
CLASS 4A
Bandera 31, Devine 21
Bay City 50, Needville 17
Borger 36, Levelland 28
Caddo Mills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Canyon 48, Canyon Randall 7
Crandall 26, Terrell 21
Dumas 56, Pampa 7
Fort Stockton 38, Clint Mountain View 21
Gilmer 49, Paris North Lamar 12
Hondo 38, Crystal City 14
La Vernia 40, Pleasanton 7
Longview Spring Hill 40, Pittsburg 35
Lorena 52, Franklin 49
Melissa 55, Greenville 14
Mexia 42, Eustace 15
Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 13
Monahans 72, Fabens 7
Orange Grove 53, CC West Oso 20
Pecos 27, Clint 21
Quinlan Ford 36, Dallas Lincoln 21
Rusk 28, Bullard 21
Silsbee 39, Hamshire-Fannett 21
Sunnyvale 69, Wills Point 7
Vernon 48, Iowa Park 27
WF Hirschi 26, Snyder 7
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 48, Littlefield 0
Alba-Golden 55, Como-Pickton 0
Arp 47, Quitman 16
Atlanta 67, White Oak 0
Brady 34, Ballinger 27
Brock 26, Paradise 14
Brownfield 52, Kermit 23
Buna 20, Anahuac 15
Bushland 35, Shallowater 3
Canadian 56, Friona 7
Childress 28, Spearman 21
Clyde 48, Bowie 21
Coahoma 70, Stanton 28
Columbus 35, Yoakum 0
Comanche 60, Dublin 15
Cooper 34, Honey Grove 21
Corrigan-Camden 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0
Dallas Madison 70, Dallas A+ Academy 6
De Kalb 66, Paris Chisum 6
Diboll 3, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
Dilley 26, Comfort 21
Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27
Early 54, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
El Maton Tidehaven 58, Danbury 0
Elkhart 48, Florence 14
Elysian Fields 26, Hughes Springs 0
Ganado 27, Three Rivers 26
Goliad 21, Edna 6
Grandview 21, West 19
Hemphill 24, Warren 18
Holliday 62, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hooks 76, Redwater 0
Idalou 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 0
Jacksboro 78, Merkel 13
Jefferson 42, Gladewater 21
Kirbyville 32, Hardin 20, OT
Lyford 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24
Lytle 7, Cotulla 6
Marion 42, Ingram Moore 24
Millsap 25, Eastland 21
Mount Vernon 38, Commerce 13
Muleshoe 48, Amarillo River Road 6
New Boston 55, Pattonville Prairiland 14
New London West Rusk 13, Troup 9
New Waverly 34, Trinity 8
Newton 61, Kountze 6
Nixon-Smiley 57, West Campus 22
Odem 41, Banquete 0
Palestine Westwood 55, Huntington 0
Pottsboro 62, Emory Rains 28
SA Cole 35, Universal City Randolph 32
San Diego 55, Progreso 0
Santa Rosa 50, Monte Alto 0
Scurry-Rosser 47, Palmer 7
Skidmore-Tynan 43, Kenedy 28
Slaton 20, Lamesa 14
Tatum 54, Gladewater Sabine 21
Teague 42, Groesbeck 14
Tolar 61, Bangs 6
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Breckenridge 14
Van Vleck 35, Altair Rice 27
Vanderbilt Industrial 56, CC London 28
Whitney 71, Maypearl 14
Winnsboro 42, Mineola 0
Woodville 48, Crockett 21
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 45, Woodsboro 14
Albany 44, Roscoe 7
Baird 63, Gorman 18
Beckville 68, Frankston 28
Bronte 54, Trent 6
Celeste 56, Era 28
Cross Plains 28, Hamlin 6
Dawson 51, Frost 8
Eldorado 24, Sterling City 0
Evadale 42, Colmesneil 24
Falls City 28, Snook 0
Farwell 56, Amarillo Highland Park 32
Freer 44, Ben Bolt 21
Garrison 58, Grapeland 0
Groveton 56, Normangee 19
Gruver 42, Sunray 41
Hale Center 37, Bovina 17
Hamilton 27, De Leon 20
Harleton 35, Hawkins 20
Harper 26, Stockdale 21
Hawley 51, Olney 7
Hico 49, Hubbard 0
Italy 48, Cayuga 20
Itasca 31, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Keene Smith 76, Ranger 58
Kerens 35, Rio Vista 21
La Villa 30, Santa Maria 19
Lockney 35, Ralls 22
Louise 33, Yorktown 22
Lovelady 64, Sabine Pass 7
Marlin 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Mart 35, Wortham 0
Maud 44, Detroit 0
Memphis 42, Clarendon 6
Mount Enterprise 74, Price Carlisle 60
Muenster 28, Lindsay 0
New Deal 56, Olton 21
Overton 48, Alto 20
Ozona 40, Big Lake Reagan County 31
Panhandle 65, Stinnett West Texas 0
Petrolia 49, Munday 6
Refugio 26, Shiner 7
Seymour 41, Haskell 13
Shamrock 28, Quanah 12
Shelbyville 40, San Augustine 34
Simms Bowie 62, Clarksville 0
Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28
Stamford 41, Anson 7
Stratford 69, Sanford-Fritch 0
Tahoka 36, Floydada 34
Timpson 69, Joaquin 0
Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 14
Van Horn 46, Marfa 0
Wellington 46, Wheeler 0
Windthorst 28, Archer City 27
Winters 48, C-City 7
Wolfe City 45, Quinlan Boles 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 64, Coolidge 14
Amherst 69, Hart 32
Apple Springs 53, Ladonia Fannindel 36
Balmorhea 50, Sierra Blanca 36
Benjamin 69, Harrold 6
Blanket 71, Mullin 18
Borden County 62, Ackerly Sands 6
Bryson 42, Perrin-Whitt 24
Bynum 56, Morgan 0
Calvert 51, Buckholts 0
Cherokee 84, Rochelle 72
Chester 67, Burkeville 26
Claude 70, Wildorado 24
Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sanderson 6
Guthrie 54, Afton Patton Springs 0
Happy 46, Nazareth 30
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 0
Ira 52, Roby 6
Iredell 43, Bluff Dale 30
Jayton 60, Matador Motley County 14
Knox City 62, Vernon Northside 0
Kopperl 80, Mount Calm 39
Kress 50, Lorenzo 48
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 68, High Island 18
Lometa 60, Evant 14
Loraine 71, Blackwell 52
May 51, Santa Anna 6
Mertzon Irion County 56, Robert Lee 36
Miami 36, Follett 30
New Home 77, Plains 14
Newcastle 74, Strawn 24
O’Donnell 46, Meadow 0
Oakwood 57, Trinidad 7
Paducah 46, Chillicothe 0
Penelope 44, Aquilla 42
Rankin 53, Lenorah Grady 8
Rising Star 54, Paint Rock 6
Roscoe Highland 46, Rotan 0
Rule 86, Haskell Paint Creek 40
Throckmorton 52, Woodson 8
Turkey Valley 53, Spur 0
Veribest 58, Menard 8
Water Valley 28, Iraan 13
Westbrook 76, Hermleigh 30
Whiteface 68, Wellman-Union 20
Zephyr 21, Sidney 20