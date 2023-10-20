AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs took out Lake Travis 24-6 in Class 6A action Friday while Vandegrift won big 58-0 over Cedar Ridge.

Bowie ran away with a 56-7 win over Akins and Westlake pummeled Austin High 65-14 at House Park. Hutto picked up a 38-33 win over Copperas Cove while Vista Ridge reigned supreme 36-16 over Manor.

Westwood drew closer to a playoff bid with a 49-20 win over Stony Point. Wimberley topped Geronimo Navarro 48-20.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the viewing area as well as the State of Texas

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

A&M Consolidated 59, East View 14

Bay Area Christian 35, Brentwood 28

Blanco 55, Llano 24

Bowie 56, Akins 7

Burnet 45, Canyon Lake 20

Cedar Park 17, Glenn 13

College Station 63, Georgetown 21

Concordia 54, Round Rock Christian 36

Connally 45, Killeen Chaparral 34

Converse Judson 48, San Marcos 16

Cuero 62, Caldwell 7

Dripping Springs 24, Lake Travis 6

Elgin 44, Pflugerville 17

Giddings 23, La Grange 21

Gonzales 45, Smithville 33

Granger 14, Chilton 14

Hill Country 74, Alpha Omega 50

Hutto 38, Copperas Cove 33

Hyde Park 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 24

Jarrell 64, Austin Achieve 7

Kerrville Tivy 42, Cedar Creek 0

Lago Vista 67, Manor New Tech 0

LASA 34, Northeast 17

LBJ 53, Travis 0

Leakey 49, McDade 0

Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0

Lexington 28, Clifton 9

Lockhart 28, Bastrop 17

McNeil 17, Round Rock 0

New Braunfels 32, Schertz Clemens 30

Regents 77, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Rockdale 47, Cameron Yoe 21

SA Davenport 56, Lampasas 21

SA Wagner 46, Buda Hays 14

San Saba 40, Goldthwaite 35

Taylor 46, Marble Falls 22

Uvalde 24, Fredericksburg 20

Vandegrift 58, Cedar Ridge 0

Veritas 38, Carrollton Prince of Peace 12

Vista Ridge 36, Manor 16

Waco University 27, Rouse 19

Weimar 30, Schulenburg 23

Westwood 49, Stony Point 20

Wimberley 48, Geronimo Navarro 20

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 63, Lubbock Coronado 10

Alvin Shadow Creek 25, Pearland Dawson 23, 2OT

Amarillo Tascosa 63, Amarillo Caprock 24

Arlington 45, Arlington Lamar 19

Arlington Bowie 24, South Grand Prairie 21

Arlington Martin 58, Grand Prairie 10

Clear Falls 42, Clute Brazoswood 10

Coppell 49, Lewisville Hebron 0

Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Woods 14

Cypress Falls 32, Cypress Springs 28

Dallas Jesuit 42, Irving Nimitz 0

De Soto 35, Cedar Hill 13

Deer Park 56, Channelview 39

Denton Guyer 24, Allen 18

Dickinson 60, Houston Clear Lake 28

Eagle Pass 48, Laredo Johnson 6

Edinburg 41, La Joya 27

EP Coronado 28, EP Americas 24

Garland Sachse 49, South Garland 14

Harlingen South 64, Brownsville Lopez 7

Hewitt Midway 49, Bryan 21

Humble Summer Creek 47, Beaumont United 2

Justin Northwest 63, FW South Hills 7

Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Mayde Creek 16

Keller 53, Keller Fossil Ridge 13

Keller Timber Creek 34, Haltom 24

Killeen Ellison 34, Granbury 18

Killeen Harker Heights 35, Temple 21

Killeen Shoemaker 49, Cleburne 7

Klein Collins 42, Klein Cain 33

Kyle Lehman 42, SA MacArthur 0

League City Clear Creek 49, League City Clear Springs 34

Lewisville 14, Lewisville Marcus 3

Lewisville Flower Mound 35, Plano 28

Longview 36, McKinney North 13

Mansfield Summit 40, Everman 14

McAllen 26, La Joya Palmview 0

McAllen Rowe 33, Rio Grande City 7

McKinney 26, Prosper Rock Hill 22

Midland 59, Odessa 28

Mission 59, Edinburg Economedes 7

New Braunfels Canyon 48, Seguin 14

North Crowley 44, Hurst Bell 3

Pearland 34, Alief Taylor 0

Plano East 56, Plano West 13

Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 21

PSJA North 27, McAllen Memorial 7

Richardson 58, Irving 12

Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Richardson Pearce 29

Rockwall-Heath 16, Mesquite Horn 3

SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Taft 36, SA Northside Holmes 6

SA Reagan 38, SA Churchill 0

San Benito 21, Harlingen 10

Smithson Valley 49, Boerne-Champion 14

Tomball Memorial 34, Klein 29

Waxahachie 16, Mansfield 14

Weslaco 35, Brownsville Rivera 7

Wolfforth Frenship 46, Odessa Permian 44

Wylie 21, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 31, Plainview 14

Abilene Wylie 52, Lubbock 7

Aledo 25, Denton Ryan 19

Alice 70, Hidalgo 0

Angleton 49, Friendswood 14

Barbers Hill 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Brenham 46, Bryan Rudder 25

Brownsville Memorial 64, Donna North 7

Burleson 45, Joshua 35

Burleson Centennial 31, FW Brewer 15

Canutillo 21, EP Chapin 14

Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adams 7

CC Calallen 17, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

CC Flour Bluff 50, Pharr Valley View 0

CC Ray 24, CC King 7

Dallas Highland Park 24, Irving MacArthur 14

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Samuell 0

Denison 48, Princeton 24

Denton 25, Frisco Memorial 21

Edcouch-Elsa 49, Brownsville Porter 7

Fort Bend Hightower 57, Fort Bend Elkins 7

Frisco Centennial 30, Frisco Liberty 13

Frisco Lone Star 41, Sherman 10

Frisco Reedy 45, Frisco 3

Gregory-Portland 56, Mercedes 7

Houston Milby 21, Sharpstown 0

Katy Paetow 35, Katy Seven Lakes 11

Lake Dallas 36, Frisco Emerson 35

Lancaster 55, West Mesquite 0

Longview Pine Tree 10, Hallsville 7

Lubbock Cooper 48, Lubbock Monterey 27

Lucas Lovejoy 48, Mesquite Poteet 7

Magnolia 27, Manvel 21

Magnolia West 33, Rosenberg Terry 7

Midlothian 49, Lake Belton 28

Mission Memorial 30, Mission Sharyland 8

Nederland 38, Galena Park 7

New Caney 58, Cleveland 20

New Caney Porter 42, Baytown Goose Creek 7

North Forney 52, Mesquite 26

Port Arthur Memorial 48, Baytown Lee 33

Port Neches-Groves 51, Santa Fe 14

Red Oak 56, Killeen 37

Rosenberg Lamar 59, Randle 14

SA Alamo Heights 73, SA Edison 0

SA Houston 42, SA Brackenridge 0

SA Jefferson 28, SA McCollum 24

SA Lanier 38, SA Highlands 7

SA Southside 36, Laredo Martin 17

Sharyland Pioneer 44, PSJA Southwest 21

Somerset 62, SA Memorial 7

Sulphur Springs 37, Paris 30

Texarkana Texas 51, Nacogdoches 14

Texas City 41, Dayton 6

Tyler 23, Lufkin 20

Victoria East 49, CC Moody 0

Vidor 31, Livingston 21

WF Rider 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 20

Whitehouse 42, Mount Pleasant 14

Wylie East 49, North Garland 0

CLASS 4A

Bandera 31, Devine 21

Bay City 50, Needville 17

Borger 36, Levelland 28

Caddo Mills 35, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Canyon 48, Canyon Randall 7

Crandall 26, Terrell 21

Dumas 56, Pampa 7

Fort Stockton 38, Clint Mountain View 21

Gilmer 49, Paris North Lamar 12

Hondo 38, Crystal City 14

La Vernia 40, Pleasanton 7

Longview Spring Hill 40, Pittsburg 35

Lorena 52, Franklin 49

Melissa 55, Greenville 14

Mexia 42, Eustace 15

Midlothian Heritage 56, Corsicana 13

Monahans 72, Fabens 7

Orange Grove 53, CC West Oso 20

Pecos 27, Clint 21

Quinlan Ford 36, Dallas Lincoln 21

Rusk 28, Bullard 21

Silsbee 39, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Sunnyvale 69, Wills Point 7

Vernon 48, Iowa Park 27

WF Hirschi 26, Snyder 7

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 48, Littlefield 0

Alba-Golden 55, Como-Pickton 0

Arp 47, Quitman 16

Atlanta 67, White Oak 0

Brady 34, Ballinger 27

Brock 26, Paradise 14

Brownfield 52, Kermit 23

Buna 20, Anahuac 15

Bushland 35, Shallowater 3

Canadian 56, Friona 7

Childress 28, Spearman 21

Clyde 48, Bowie 21

Coahoma 70, Stanton 28

Columbus 35, Yoakum 0

Comanche 60, Dublin 15

Cooper 34, Honey Grove 21

Corrigan-Camden 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Daingerfield 62, Queen City 0

Dallas Madison 70, Dallas A+ Academy 6

De Kalb 66, Paris Chisum 6

Diboll 3, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0

Dilley 26, Comfort 21

Dimmitt 43, Tulia 27

Early 54, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

El Maton Tidehaven 58, Danbury 0

Elkhart 48, Florence 14

Elysian Fields 26, Hughes Springs 0

Ganado 27, Three Rivers 26

Goliad 21, Edna 6

Grandview 21, West 19

Hemphill 24, Warren 18

Holliday 62, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Hooks 76, Redwater 0

Idalou 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Jacksboro 78, Merkel 13

Jefferson 42, Gladewater 21

Kirbyville 32, Hardin 20, OT

Lyford 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 24

Lytle 7, Cotulla 6

Marion 42, Ingram Moore 24

Millsap 25, Eastland 21

Mount Vernon 38, Commerce 13

Muleshoe 48, Amarillo River Road 6

New Boston 55, Pattonville Prairiland 14

New London West Rusk 13, Troup 9

New Waverly 34, Trinity 8

Newton 61, Kountze 6

Nixon-Smiley 57, West Campus 22

Odem 41, Banquete 0

Palestine Westwood 55, Huntington 0

Pottsboro 62, Emory Rains 28

SA Cole 35, Universal City Randolph 32

San Diego 55, Progreso 0

Santa Rosa 50, Monte Alto 0

Scurry-Rosser 47, Palmer 7

Skidmore-Tynan 43, Kenedy 28

Slaton 20, Lamesa 14

Tatum 54, Gladewater Sabine 21

Teague 42, Groesbeck 14

Tolar 61, Bangs 6

Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Breckenridge 14

Van Vleck 35, Altair Rice 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 56, CC London 28

Whitney 71, Maypearl 14

Winnsboro 42, Mineola 0

Woodville 48, Crockett 21

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 45, Woodsboro 14

Albany 44, Roscoe 7

Baird 63, Gorman 18

Beckville 68, Frankston 28

Bronte 54, Trent 6

Celeste 56, Era 28

Cross Plains 28, Hamlin 6

Dawson 51, Frost 8

Eldorado 24, Sterling City 0

Evadale 42, Colmesneil 24

Falls City 28, Snook 0

Farwell 56, Amarillo Highland Park 32

Freer 44, Ben Bolt 21

Garrison 58, Grapeland 0

Groveton 56, Normangee 19

Gruver 42, Sunray 41

Hale Center 37, Bovina 17

Hamilton 27, De Leon 20

Harleton 35, Hawkins 20

Harper 26, Stockdale 21

Hawley 51, Olney 7

Hico 49, Hubbard 0

Italy 48, Cayuga 20

Itasca 31, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Keene Smith 76, Ranger 58

Kerens 35, Rio Vista 21

La Villa 30, Santa Maria 19

Lockney 35, Ralls 22

Louise 33, Yorktown 22

Lovelady 64, Sabine Pass 7

Marlin 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Mart 35, Wortham 0

Maud 44, Detroit 0

Memphis 42, Clarendon 6

Mount Enterprise 74, Price Carlisle 60

Muenster 28, Lindsay 0

New Deal 56, Olton 21

Overton 48, Alto 20

Ozona 40, Big Lake Reagan County 31

Panhandle 65, Stinnett West Texas 0

Petrolia 49, Munday 6

Refugio 26, Shiner 7

Seymour 41, Haskell 13

Shamrock 28, Quanah 12

Shelbyville 40, San Augustine 34

Simms Bowie 62, Clarksville 0

Springlake-Earth 74, Petersburg 28

Stamford 41, Anson 7

Stratford 69, Sanford-Fritch 0

Tahoka 36, Floydada 34

Timpson 69, Joaquin 0

Valley Mills 48, Rosebud-Lott 14

Van Horn 46, Marfa 0

Wellington 46, Wheeler 0

Windthorst 28, Archer City 27

Winters 48, C-City 7

Wolfe City 45, Quinlan Boles 7

CLASS 1A

Abbott 64, Coolidge 14

Amherst 69, Hart 32

Apple Springs 53, Ladonia Fannindel 36

Balmorhea 50, Sierra Blanca 36

Benjamin 69, Harrold 6

Blanket 71, Mullin 18

Borden County 62, Ackerly Sands 6

Bryson 42, Perrin-Whitt 24

Bynum 56, Morgan 0

Calvert 51, Buckholts 0

Cherokee 84, Rochelle 72

Chester 67, Burkeville 26

Claude 70, Wildorado 24

Grandfalls-Royalty 54, Sanderson 6

Guthrie 54, Afton Patton Springs 0

Happy 46, Nazareth 30

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Fort Davis 0

Ira 52, Roby 6

Iredell 43, Bluff Dale 30

Jayton 60, Matador Motley County 14

Knox City 62, Vernon Northside 0

Kopperl 80, Mount Calm 39

Kress 50, Lorenzo 48

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 68, High Island 18

Lometa 60, Evant 14

Loraine 71, Blackwell 52

May 51, Santa Anna 6

Mertzon Irion County 56, Robert Lee 36

Miami 36, Follett 30

New Home 77, Plains 14

Newcastle 74, Strawn 24

O’Donnell 46, Meadow 0

Oakwood 57, Trinidad 7

Paducah 46, Chillicothe 0

Penelope 44, Aquilla 42

Rankin 53, Lenorah Grady 8

Rising Star 54, Paint Rock 6

Roscoe Highland 46, Rotan 0

Rule 86, Haskell Paint Creek 40

Throckmorton 52, Woodson 8

Turkey Valley 53, Spur 0

Veribest 58, Menard 8

Water Valley 28, Iraan 13

Westbrook 76, Hermleigh 30

Whiteface 68, Wellman-Union 20

Zephyr 21, Sidney 20