AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift took the inside track to a district title after its 30-22 over Round Rock on Friday night.

Westlake notched its 47th consecutive win by holding off Dripping Springs 29-10 and Lake Travis took care of Anderson 45-21.

Liberty Hill topped Lockhart 35-14 and Regents shut out Hyde Park 42-0 in a key TAPPS game.

Check out the rest of the scores from all around Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15

Belton 43, Connally 21

Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14

Canyon 49, Lehman 14

Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7

Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0

Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14

College Station 27, Glenn 24 OT

Crockett 56, Travis 6

Elgin 36, Waco University 35

Flatonia 42, Schulenburg 7

Georgetown 59, East View 19

Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31

Granger 31, Bremond 28

Hill Country 70, Veritas 20

La Grange 44, Caldwell 10

Lago Vista 70, Austin Achieve 0

Lake Travis 45, Anderson 21

Lampasas 42, Taylor 13

LBJ 70, Navarro 0

Lexington 36, Elkhart 6

Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14

Llano 35, Marion 7

Luling 38, SA Cole 19

Mason 29, Johnson City 17

McCallum 41, LASA 7

McDade 54, Prairie Lea 6

Regents 42, Hyde Park 0

SA Pieper 49, Cedar Creek 14

SA Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32

Seguin 41, Hays 34 OT

Smithville 27, Giddings 7

Temple 31, Hutto 27

Thorndale 56, Holland 54

Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22

Vista Ridge 39, Stony Point 33

Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10

Westwood 17, McNeil 15

Wimberley 63, Manor New Tech 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 31, McKinney 28

Arlington Lamar 28, Grand Prairie 21

Arlington Martin 69, Arlington Houston 14

Byron Nelson 45, Keller 17

Channelview 48, Pasadena Dobie 35

Clear Brook 16, League City Clear Creek 14

Coppell 49, Plano East 14

Dallas Jesuit 58, Richardson Berkner 31

Deer Park 47, Pasadena Memorial 14

Denton Guyer 62, Denton Braswell 7

Duncanville 38, Mansfield 3

Edinburg 36, Edinburg Economedes 16

Edinburg Vela 59, McAllen 7

EP Americas 49, EP El Dorado 42

Euless Trinity 65, FW Chisholm Trail 13

Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Galena Park North Shore 56, Beaumont West Brook 7

Garland Naaman Forest 47, South Garland 7

Garland Rowlett 27, North Garland 26

Harlingen 41, Brownsville Hanna 0

Hewitt Midway 24, Copperas Cove 21

Houston King 55, Beaumont United 0

Humble Summer Creek 56, Humble Kingwood 7

Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 7

Justin Northwest 35, Lewisville The Colony 29

Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Paetow 24

Keller Fossil Ridge 38, Haltom 10

Killeen Ellison 27, Killeen 26

Killeen Shoemaker 50, Waco 0

Klein 37, Waller 7

Laredo Nixon 56, SA South San Antonio 35

League City Clear Springs 38, Houston Clear Lake 7

Lewisville 42, Plano 14

Lewisville Hebron 38, Lewisville Flower Mound 14

Lewisville Marcus 42, Plano West 20

Longview 42, North Mesquite 19

McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16

New Braunfels 35, SA East Central 13

North Crowley 47, Weatherford 27

Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14

PSJA North 63, McAllen Rowe 14

Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson 10

Rockwall 63, North Forney 14

SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Roosevelt 23

SA Northside Brennan 59, SA Northside Stevens 0

San Angelo Central 57, Odessa 34

San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 3

Smithson Valley 63, SA MacArthur 3

South Grand Prairie 44, Arlington 30

Spring 34, Aldine MacArthur 0

The Woodlands 34, The Woodlands College Park 3

Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Legacy 21

Weslaco 21, Los Fresnos 17

Weslaco East 22, Donna 14

Wolfforth Frenship 42, Midland 38

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Aledo 64, Burleson Centennial 21

Amarillo Caprock 14, Lubbock Monterey 13

Arlington Seguin 47, Joshua 7

Azle 28, Saginaw 21

Brenham 17, Rosenberg Lamar 3

Canyon Randall 45, Pampa 35

CC Calallen 37, Alice 30

CC Flour Bluff 43, Mercedes 26

Crosby 69, Baytown Sterling 21

Dallas Adams 46, Carrollton Turner 21

Dallas Highland Park 51, Irving Nimitz 6

Denton 49, Carrollton Creekview 27

EP Riverside 51, San Elizario 6

Fort Bend Hightower 50, Richmond George Ranch 0

Friendswood 30, Rosenberg Terry 6

Frisco Independence 36, Frisco Memorial 16

Frisco Reedy 42, Sherman 6

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 14

FW Arlington Heights 41, Colleyville Heritage 31

Grapevine 31, FW Southwest 6

Gregory-Portland 46, Edcouch-Elsa 0

La Joya Palmview 17, Rio Grande City 14

Lubbock Cooper 11, Abilene 8

McKinney North 53, Lufkin 51

Mission Memorial 35, PSJA Southwest 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Bryan Rudder 3

Richland Hills Birdville 68, Dallas Sunset 0

New Caney Porter 35, La Porte 14

Plainview 62, Lubbock 19

Port Arthur Memorial 63, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28

Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3

Royse City 43, Mesquite 38

SA Alamo Heights 48, SA Harlandale 0

SA Brackenridge 22, SA Lanier 19

SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 14

SA Houston 21, SA McCollum 19

SA Southside 29, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

SA Southwest 21, Castroville Medina Valley 12

SA Wagner 47, Boerne-Champion 7

Saginaw Boswell 20, Hurst Bell 13

Seguin 41, Buda Hays 34

Somerset 21, Fredericksburg 10

Sulphur Springs 28, Mabank 17

Terrell 49, Princeton 13

Texas City 50, Fort Bend Willowridge 6

Tyler 21, West Mesquite 0

Uvalde 22, SA Kennedy 17

Victoria East 52, CC King 14

Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42

Willis 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Wylie East 26, Wylie 19

CLASS 4A

Aubrey 47, Krum 19

Beeville Jones 42, Rockport-Fulton 32

Bullard 29, Canton 21

Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6

Canyon 32, Hereford 0

Carthage 49, Rusk 0

Celina 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 17

Center 63, Van 21

China Spring 42, Waco La Vega 7

Cuero 56, Gonzales 13

Dallas Lincoln 68, Wills Point 30

Decatur 31, Wichita Falls 27, OT

Devine 54, Carrizo Springs 6

El Campo 48, Needville 7

Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7

Ferris 42, Hillsboro 35

Fischer Canyon Lake 38, Davenport 35

Gilmer 59, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20

Glen Rose 69, Godley 35

Hondo 35, Lytle 13

Huffman Hargrave 29, Splendora 0

Iowa Park 25, Bowie 22, OT

Kilgore 42, Henderson 21

La Feria 35, Hidalgo 34

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Livingston 12

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

Lumberton 47, Vidor 21

Madisonville 65, Robinson 23

Midland Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7

Midlothian Heritage 38, Ennis 35

Monahans 38, Fort Stockton 29

Paris North Lamar 27, Longview Spring Hill 20

Pecos 16, Fabens 14

Pleasanton 25, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19

Raymondville 20, Port Isabel 17

Seminole 48, Borger 32

Silsbee 61, Liberty 6

Sinton 43, Orange Grove 6

Snyder 35, Graham 21

Stafford 14, Freeport Brazosport 7

Stephenville 63, Waxahachie Life 20

Sunnyvale 58, Dallas Roosevelt 13

Vernon 28, Breckenridge 21

Wharton 52, Brookshire Royal 12

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 21

Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8

Bangs 42, San Saba 35

Bells 82, Blue Ridge 32

Bishop 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Boyd 42, Ponder 35

Brady 41, Early 27

Buffalo 21, Clifton 13, OT

Bushland 68, Amarillo River Road 0

Callisburg 34, WF City View 21

Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21

Canadian 42, Spearman 3

CC London 41, Palacios 7

Childress 48, Tulia 15

Cisco 47, Stamford 14

Coleman 42, Hamilton 7

Comanche 53, Jacksboro 33

Corrigan-Camden 56, Jewett Leon 0

Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6

Diboll 54, Shepherd 26

East Bernard 35, Danbury 7

Edna 46, Vanderbilt Industrial 0

Falfurrias 50, Progreso 0

Franklin 49, Troy 14

Frankston 22, Hawkins 16

Friona 55, Dimmitt 14

Ganado 58, Bloomington 0

Gladewater 22, Gladewater Sabine 13

Goliad 56, Aransas Pass 0

Grandview 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

Gunter 54, Howe 21

Hallettsville 41, Hempstead 0

Hemphill 42, New Waverly 35

Hitchcock 33, Columbus 28

Holliday 41, Henrietta 14

Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8

Idalou 28, Coahoma 16

Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8

Kirbyville 52, Cleveland Tarkington 28

Leonard 41, Lone Oak 21

Lyford 36, San Diego 20

Malakoff 77, Eustace 0

Merkel 34, Eastland 28

Millsap 38, Dublin 12

Natalia 12, Dilley 6

New Boston 50, Omaha Pewitt 48

New London West Rusk 38, Grand Saline 35

Newton 72, Trinity 6

Orangefield 61, Hardin 7

Palmer 35, Corsicana Mildred 20

Pottsboro 36, Winnsboro 35

Redwater 41, Paris Chisum 14

Rogers 44, Florence 0

Scurry-Rosser 28, Blooming Grove 7

Shallowater 71, Dalhart 39

Tatum 46, White Oak 14

Tolar 50, De Leon 7

Troup 40, Arp 15

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Clyde 21

Van Alstyne 53, Farmersville 10

Wall 36, Ballinger 0

Whitney 58, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Woodville 56, Huntington 12

CLASS 2A

Amarillo Highland Park 31, Stinnett West Texas 16

Archer City 27, Haskell 20

Axtell 21, Italy 14

Baird 58, Lingleville 8

Bogata Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20

Bovina 63, Crosbyton 21

Burton 54, Snook 12

Centerville 42, Groveton 7

Clarendon 48, Quanah 6

Clarksville 26, Detroit 20

Collinsville 57, Era 0

Crawford 55, Moody 0

Deweyville 40, Colmesneil 28

Falls City 56, Louise 6

Farwell 46, Sanford-Fritch 3

Forsan 37, Anthony 0

Gorman 38, Perrin-Whitt 0

Harleton 21, Big Sandy 10

Hawley 60, Winters 6

Honey Grove 57, Quinlan Boles 8

Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0

Junction 22, Harper 0

Marlin 48, Riesel 23

Maud 49, Cumby 0

McCamey 54, Water Valley 0

Milano 37, Iola 22

Miles 28, Hamlin 0

New Deal 42, Floydada 7

Olney 31, Anson 14

Overton 47, Mount Enterprise 38

Rocksprings 14, Charlotte 8

Seagraves 45, Plains 36

Shamrock 41, Wheeler 7

Shiner 49, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Springlake-Earth 54, Anton 6

Stratford 40, Panhandle 35

Sunray 62, Boys Ranch 22

Tahoka 41, Post 20

Three Rivers 61, Kenedy 17

Timpson 70, Pineland West Sabine 8

Tioga 35, Alvord 14

Trenton 23, Nocona 21

Valley View 32, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14

Vega 21, Gruver 6

Wellington 50, Memphis 0

Windthorst 47, Munday 12

Wink 56, Iraan 14

Woodsboro 22, Agua Dulce 20

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 62, Lenorah Grady 54

Amherst 58, Wellman-Union 8

Aquilla 44, Coolidge 42

Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0

Blanket 66, Gustine 16

Blum 76, Milford 68

Brackett 42, Center Point 0

Brookesmith 46, Lohn 0

Chester 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12

Crowell 58, Chillicothe 0

Follett 60, Wildorado 14

Garden City 81, Borden County 36

Gilmer Union Hill 65, Dallas Lutheran 14

Gordon 58, Bryson 0

Happy 78, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38

Hart 61, Lazbuddie 16

Hedley 65, Lefors 63

Hermleigh 61, Rotan 16

Ira 54, Roscoe Highland 44

Jonesboro 62, Santa Anna 16

Lamesa Klondike 46, Loop 0

May 54, Lometa 6

Mertzon Irion County 78, Eden 0

Newcastle 83, Cranfills Gap 34

Paducah 78, Harrold 0

Petersburg 72, Kress 62

Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 40

Robert Lee 54, Veribest 8

Ropesville Ropes 38, Morton 0

Sanderson 66, Dell City 14

Sterling City 1, TLC Midland 0

Trinidad 55, Fruitvale 12

Westbrook 86, Roby 36

Whitharral 60, Cotton Center 0

Woodson 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Zephyr 58, Mullin 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 54, Irving The Highlands 8

Addison Trinity 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 30

Bellaire Episcopal 43, Dallas St. Mark 14

Bryan Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

Bryan Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill 20

Bryan St. Joseph 56, Divine Savior Academy 6

Bulverde Bracken 46, High Island 0

Cedar Park Summit 41, SA Atonement 31

Dallas Bishop Dunne 35, Frisco Legacy Christian 21

Dallas Covenant 28, Bullard Brook Hill 14

FW All Saints 37, FW Southwest Christian 21

FW Trinity Valley 40, Austin St. Andrew’s 6

Houston Kinkaid 20, Dallas Episcopal 17

Houston Northland Christian 62, Houston Lutheran North 14

Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 7

Houston St. John’s 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28

Houston St. Pius X 2, Houston The Village 0

Houston St. Thomas 35, Tomball Concordia 7

Longview Trinity 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 12

Marble Falls Faith 58, Concordia 8

Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49

Rockwall Heritage 32, Garland Christian 0

SA Antonian 42, SA Central Catholic 14

Shiner St. Paul 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

The Woodlands Christian 41, Katy Pope John 0

OTHER

Arlington St. Paul 56, Westlake Academy 8

Azle Christian School def. Ranger , forfeit

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 51, Queen City 0

Cypress Bridgeland 24, Cypress Ranch 17

DASCHE 44, Atlas Rattlers 8

Fort Worth THESA 50, Joshua Johnson County 0

Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20

FW Brewer 77, FW South Hills 7

FW Covenant Classical 64, Keller Harvest Christian 0

Houston Westbury Christian def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit

Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34

Jordan 31, Katy Seven Lakes 21

Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14

Midland Legacy 33, Odessa Permian 25

Prosper Rock Hill 21, Little Elm 0

Rule def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit

San Angelo Texas Leadership 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0