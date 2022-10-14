AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift took the inside track to a district title after its 30-22 over Round Rock on Friday night.
Westlake notched its 47th consecutive win by holding off Dripping Springs 29-10 and Lake Travis took care of Anderson 45-21.
Liberty Hill topped Lockhart 35-14 and Regents shut out Hyde Park 42-0 in a key TAPPS game.
Check out the rest of the scores from all around Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15
Belton 43, Connally 21
Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14
Canyon 49, Lehman 14
Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7
Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0
Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14
College Station 27, Glenn 24 OT
Crockett 56, Travis 6
Elgin 36, Waco University 35
Flatonia 42, Schulenburg 7
Georgetown 59, East View 19
Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31
Granger 31, Bremond 28
Hill Country 70, Veritas 20
La Grange 44, Caldwell 10
Lago Vista 70, Austin Achieve 0
Lake Travis 45, Anderson 21
Lampasas 42, Taylor 13
LBJ 70, Navarro 0
Lexington 36, Elkhart 6
Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14
Llano 35, Marion 7
Luling 38, SA Cole 19
Mason 29, Johnson City 17
McCallum 41, LASA 7
McDade 54, Prairie Lea 6
Regents 42, Hyde Park 0
SA Pieper 49, Cedar Creek 14
SA Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32
Seguin 41, Hays 34 OT
Smithville 27, Giddings 7
Temple 31, Hutto 27
Thorndale 56, Holland 54
Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22
Vista Ridge 39, Stony Point 33
Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10
Westwood 17, McNeil 15
Wimberley 63, Manor New Tech 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 31, McKinney 28
Arlington Lamar 28, Grand Prairie 21
Arlington Martin 69, Arlington Houston 14
Byron Nelson 45, Keller 17
Channelview 48, Pasadena Dobie 35
Clear Brook 16, League City Clear Creek 14
Coppell 49, Plano East 14
Dallas Jesuit 58, Richardson Berkner 31
Deer Park 47, Pasadena Memorial 14
Denton Guyer 62, Denton Braswell 7
Duncanville 38, Mansfield 3
Edinburg 36, Edinburg Economedes 16
Edinburg Vela 59, McAllen 7
EP Americas 49, EP El Dorado 42
Euless Trinity 65, FW Chisholm Trail 13
Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Galena Park North Shore 56, Beaumont West Brook 7
Garland Naaman Forest 47, South Garland 7
Garland Rowlett 27, North Garland 26
Harlingen 41, Brownsville Hanna 0
Hewitt Midway 24, Copperas Cove 21
Houston King 55, Beaumont United 0
Humble Summer Creek 56, Humble Kingwood 7
Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 7
Justin Northwest 35, Lewisville The Colony 29
Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Paetow 24
Keller Fossil Ridge 38, Haltom 10
Killeen Ellison 27, Killeen 26
Killeen Shoemaker 50, Waco 0
Klein 37, Waller 7
Laredo Nixon 56, SA South San Antonio 35
League City Clear Springs 38, Houston Clear Lake 7
Lewisville 42, Plano 14
Lewisville Hebron 38, Lewisville Flower Mound 14
Lewisville Marcus 42, Plano West 20
Longview 42, North Mesquite 19
McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16
New Braunfels 35, SA East Central 13
North Crowley 47, Weatherford 27
Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14
PSJA North 63, McAllen Rowe 14
Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson 10
Rockwall 63, North Forney 14
SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Northside Brennan 59, SA Northside Stevens 0
San Angelo Central 57, Odessa 34
San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 3
Smithson Valley 63, SA MacArthur 3
South Grand Prairie 44, Arlington 30
Spring 34, Aldine MacArthur 0
The Woodlands 34, The Woodlands College Park 3
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Legacy 21
Weslaco 21, Los Fresnos 17
Weslaco East 22, Donna 14
Wolfforth Frenship 42, Midland 38
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Aledo 64, Burleson Centennial 21
Amarillo Caprock 14, Lubbock Monterey 13
Arlington Seguin 47, Joshua 7
Azle 28, Saginaw 21
Brenham 17, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Canyon Randall 45, Pampa 35
CC Calallen 37, Alice 30
CC Flour Bluff 43, Mercedes 26
Crosby 69, Baytown Sterling 21
Dallas Adams 46, Carrollton Turner 21
Dallas Highland Park 51, Irving Nimitz 6
Denton 49, Carrollton Creekview 27
EP Riverside 51, San Elizario 6
Fort Bend Hightower 50, Richmond George Ranch 0
Friendswood 30, Rosenberg Terry 6
Frisco Independence 36, Frisco Memorial 16
Frisco Reedy 42, Sherman 6
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 14
FW Arlington Heights 41, Colleyville Heritage 31
Grapevine 31, FW Southwest 6
Gregory-Portland 46, Edcouch-Elsa 0
La Joya Palmview 17, Rio Grande City 14
Lubbock Cooper 11, Abilene 8
McKinney North 53, Lufkin 51
Mission Memorial 35, PSJA Southwest 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Bryan Rudder 3
Richland Hills Birdville 68, Dallas Sunset 0
New Caney Porter 35, La Porte 14
Plainview 62, Lubbock 19
Port Arthur Memorial 63, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28
Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3
Royse City 43, Mesquite 38
SA Alamo Heights 48, SA Harlandale 0
SA Brackenridge 22, SA Lanier 19
SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 14
SA Houston 21, SA McCollum 19
SA Southside 29, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
SA Southwest 21, Castroville Medina Valley 12
SA Wagner 47, Boerne-Champion 7
Saginaw Boswell 20, Hurst Bell 13
Seguin 41, Buda Hays 34
Somerset 21, Fredericksburg 10
Sulphur Springs 28, Mabank 17
Terrell 49, Princeton 13
Texas City 50, Fort Bend Willowridge 6
Tyler 21, West Mesquite 0
Uvalde 22, SA Kennedy 17
Victoria East 52, CC King 14
Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42
Willis 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Wylie East 26, Wylie 19
CLASS 4A
Aubrey 47, Krum 19
Beeville Jones 42, Rockport-Fulton 32
Bullard 29, Canton 21
Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6
Canyon 32, Hereford 0
Carthage 49, Rusk 0
Celina 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 17
Center 63, Van 21
China Spring 42, Waco La Vega 7
Cuero 56, Gonzales 13
Dallas Lincoln 68, Wills Point 30
Decatur 31, Wichita Falls 27, OT
Devine 54, Carrizo Springs 6
El Campo 48, Needville 7
Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7
Ferris 42, Hillsboro 35
Fischer Canyon Lake 38, Davenport 35
Gilmer 59, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20
Glen Rose 69, Godley 35
Hondo 35, Lytle 13
Huffman Hargrave 29, Splendora 0
Iowa Park 25, Bowie 22, OT
Kilgore 42, Henderson 21
La Feria 35, Hidalgo 34
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Livingston 12
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
Lumberton 47, Vidor 21
Madisonville 65, Robinson 23
Midland Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7
Midlothian Heritage 38, Ennis 35
Monahans 38, Fort Stockton 29
Paris North Lamar 27, Longview Spring Hill 20
Pecos 16, Fabens 14
Pleasanton 25, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
Raymondville 20, Port Isabel 17
Seminole 48, Borger 32
Silsbee 61, Liberty 6
Sinton 43, Orange Grove 6
Snyder 35, Graham 21
Stafford 14, Freeport Brazosport 7
Stephenville 63, Waxahachie Life 20
Sunnyvale 58, Dallas Roosevelt 13
Vernon 28, Breckenridge 21
Wharton 52, Brookshire Royal 12
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 21
Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8
Bangs 42, San Saba 35
Bells 82, Blue Ridge 32
Bishop 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Boyd 42, Ponder 35
Brady 41, Early 27
Buffalo 21, Clifton 13, OT
Bushland 68, Amarillo River Road 0
Callisburg 34, WF City View 21
Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21
Canadian 42, Spearman 3
CC London 41, Palacios 7
Childress 48, Tulia 15
Cisco 47, Stamford 14
Coleman 42, Hamilton 7
Comanche 53, Jacksboro 33
Corrigan-Camden 56, Jewett Leon 0
Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6
Diboll 54, Shepherd 26
East Bernard 35, Danbury 7
Edna 46, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Falfurrias 50, Progreso 0
Franklin 49, Troy 14
Frankston 22, Hawkins 16
Friona 55, Dimmitt 14
Ganado 58, Bloomington 0
Gladewater 22, Gladewater Sabine 13
Goliad 56, Aransas Pass 0
Grandview 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Gunter 54, Howe 21
Hallettsville 41, Hempstead 0
Hemphill 42, New Waverly 35
Hitchcock 33, Columbus 28
Holliday 41, Henrietta 14
Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8
Idalou 28, Coahoma 16
Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8
Kirbyville 52, Cleveland Tarkington 28
Leonard 41, Lone Oak 21
Lyford 36, San Diego 20
Malakoff 77, Eustace 0
Merkel 34, Eastland 28
Millsap 38, Dublin 12
Natalia 12, Dilley 6
New Boston 50, Omaha Pewitt 48
New London West Rusk 38, Grand Saline 35
Newton 72, Trinity 6
Orangefield 61, Hardin 7
Palmer 35, Corsicana Mildred 20
Pottsboro 36, Winnsboro 35
Redwater 41, Paris Chisum 14
Rogers 44, Florence 0
Scurry-Rosser 28, Blooming Grove 7
Shallowater 71, Dalhart 39
Tatum 46, White Oak 14
Tolar 50, De Leon 7
Troup 40, Arp 15
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Clyde 21
Van Alstyne 53, Farmersville 10
Wall 36, Ballinger 0
Whitney 58, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Woodville 56, Huntington 12
CLASS 2A
Amarillo Highland Park 31, Stinnett West Texas 16
Archer City 27, Haskell 20
Axtell 21, Italy 14
Baird 58, Lingleville 8
Bogata Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20
Bovina 63, Crosbyton 21
Burton 54, Snook 12
Centerville 42, Groveton 7
Clarendon 48, Quanah 6
Clarksville 26, Detroit 20
Collinsville 57, Era 0
Crawford 55, Moody 0
Deweyville 40, Colmesneil 28
Falls City 56, Louise 6
Farwell 46, Sanford-Fritch 3
Forsan 37, Anthony 0
Gorman 38, Perrin-Whitt 0
Harleton 21, Big Sandy 10
Hawley 60, Winters 6
Honey Grove 57, Quinlan Boles 8
Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0
Junction 22, Harper 0
Marlin 48, Riesel 23
Maud 49, Cumby 0
McCamey 54, Water Valley 0
Milano 37, Iola 22
Miles 28, Hamlin 0
New Deal 42, Floydada 7
Olney 31, Anson 14
Overton 47, Mount Enterprise 38
Rocksprings 14, Charlotte 8
Seagraves 45, Plains 36
Shamrock 41, Wheeler 7
Shiner 49, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Springlake-Earth 54, Anton 6
Stratford 40, Panhandle 35
Sunray 62, Boys Ranch 22
Tahoka 41, Post 20
Three Rivers 61, Kenedy 17
Timpson 70, Pineland West Sabine 8
Tioga 35, Alvord 14
Trenton 23, Nocona 21
Valley View 32, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Vega 21, Gruver 6
Wellington 50, Memphis 0
Windthorst 47, Munday 12
Wink 56, Iraan 14
Woodsboro 22, Agua Dulce 20
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 62, Lenorah Grady 54
Amherst 58, Wellman-Union 8
Aquilla 44, Coolidge 42
Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Blanket 66, Gustine 16
Blum 76, Milford 68
Brackett 42, Center Point 0
Brookesmith 46, Lohn 0
Chester 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12
Crowell 58, Chillicothe 0
Follett 60, Wildorado 14
Garden City 81, Borden County 36
Gilmer Union Hill 65, Dallas Lutheran 14
Gordon 58, Bryson 0
Happy 78, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38
Hart 61, Lazbuddie 16
Hedley 65, Lefors 63
Hermleigh 61, Rotan 16
Ira 54, Roscoe Highland 44
Jonesboro 62, Santa Anna 16
Lamesa Klondike 46, Loop 0
May 54, Lometa 6
Mertzon Irion County 78, Eden 0
Newcastle 83, Cranfills Gap 34
Paducah 78, Harrold 0
Petersburg 72, Kress 62
Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 40
Robert Lee 54, Veribest 8
Ropesville Ropes 38, Morton 0
Sanderson 66, Dell City 14
Sterling City 1, TLC Midland 0
Trinidad 55, Fruitvale 12
Westbrook 86, Roby 36
Whitharral 60, Cotton Center 0
Woodson 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Zephyr 58, Mullin 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 54, Irving The Highlands 8
Addison Trinity 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 30
Bellaire Episcopal 43, Dallas St. Mark 14
Bryan Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
Bryan Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill 20
Bryan St. Joseph 56, Divine Savior Academy 6
Bulverde Bracken 46, High Island 0
Cedar Park Summit 41, SA Atonement 31
Dallas Bishop Dunne 35, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
Dallas Covenant 28, Bullard Brook Hill 14
FW All Saints 37, FW Southwest Christian 21
FW Trinity Valley 40, Austin St. Andrew’s 6
Houston Kinkaid 20, Dallas Episcopal 17
Houston Northland Christian 62, Houston Lutheran North 14
Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 7
Houston St. John’s 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28
Houston St. Pius X 2, Houston The Village 0
Houston St. Thomas 35, Tomball Concordia 7
Longview Trinity 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 12
Marble Falls Faith 58, Concordia 8
Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49
Rockwall Heritage 32, Garland Christian 0
SA Antonian 42, SA Central Catholic 14
Shiner St. Paul 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
The Woodlands Christian 41, Katy Pope John 0
OTHER
Arlington St. Paul 56, Westlake Academy 8
Azle Christian School def. Ranger , forfeit
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 51, Queen City 0
Cypress Bridgeland 24, Cypress Ranch 17
DASCHE 44, Atlas Rattlers 8
Fort Worth THESA 50, Joshua Johnson County 0
Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20
FW Brewer 77, FW South Hills 7
FW Covenant Classical 64, Keller Harvest Christian 0
Houston Westbury Christian def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
Jordan 31, Katy Seven Lakes 21
Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14
Midland Legacy 33, Odessa Permian 25
Prosper Rock Hill 21, Little Elm 0
Rule def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit
San Angelo Texas Leadership 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0