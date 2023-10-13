AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several pivotal district showdowns went down in Central Texas Friday night.

The Westlake Chaparrals were tested by a feisty Dripping Springs team Friday evening but were able to hold on for a 27 – 14 win at Chaparral Stadium.

In 5A, Georgetown defeated East View in a battle of crosstown rivals.

Here’s a look at the scores across Texas for Friday, Oct. 13.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Leander Rouse 49, Killeen Chaparral 36

New Braunfels Canyon 47, Kyle Lehman 0

Round Rock Stony Point 7, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

Round Rock Westwood 17, Round Rock McNeil 14

Georgetown 31, Georgetown East View 13

SA Veterans Memorial 48, Bastrop 8

Wimberley 72, Manor New Tech 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 38, Lubbock Cooper 35

Allen 31, McKinney 7

Arlington Martin 82, Arlington Hou 20

Byron Nelson 67, Keller 3

Cibolo Steele 45, San Marcos 6

Coppell 35, Plano East 7

De Soto 64, Mansfield Lake Ridge 3

Denton Guyer 56, Denton Braswell 28

Edinburg North 42, Mission 34

EP Franklin 42, El Paso Eastlake 15

Fort Bend Ridge Point 63, Fort Bend Clements 0

Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont West Brook 14

Harlingen 27, Brownsville Hanna 10

Houston King 58, Beaumont United 14

Humble Summer Creek 27, Humble Kingwood 7

Justin Northwest 37, Lewisville The Colony 27

Katy Taylor 31, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Keller Timber Creek 52, Northwest Eaton 27

League City Clear Creek 43, Clear Brook 6

League City Clear Springs 41, Houston Clear Lake 10

Lewisville 42, Plano 10

Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 14

Longview 63, North Mesquite 0

Midland 38, Wolfforth Frenship 28

Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 7

Prosper 47, McKinney Boyd 0

Rockwall 65, North Forney 26

Smithson Valley 62, SA MacArthur 0

South Grand Prairie 24, Arlington 17

Southlake Carroll 70, Keller Central 7

Spring Dekaney 72, Aldine 0

The Woodlands 49, The Woodlands College Park 0

Tomball Memorial 27, Tomball 21

Waxahachie 38, Mansfield Legacy 12

Weslaco 42, Los Fresnos 23

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 72, Leander 0

Abilene Cooper 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 0

Alice 21, CC Calallen 7

Brenham 42, Rosenberg Lamar 7

Brownsville Memorial 60, Brownsville Pace 0

Canyon Randall 49, Pampa 7

CC Flour Bluff 55, Mercedes 14

College Station 49, Leander Glenn 19

Crosby 15, Baytown Sterling 7

Eagle Pass Winn 13, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Everman 47, Burleson 6

Forney 21, Lancaster 20, OT

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Nederland 19

Frisco Lone Star 31, Frisco Lebanon Trail 0

Frisco Reedy 59, Sherman 0

Galveston Ball 56, Houston Milby 7

Gregory-Portland 43, Edcouch-Elsa 13

Lubbock Monterey 45, Amarillo Caprock 10

Magnolia 70, Fort Bend Kempner 13

Manor 37, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 23

N. Richland Hills Birdville 41, Dallas Sunset 0

Plainview 41, Lubbock 12

Port Arthur Memorial 57, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Pleasanton 19

Port Neches-Groves 41, Dayton 14

Royse City 27, Mesquite 14

SA Burbank 41, SA Jefferson 13

SA Lanier 55, SA Brackenridge 7

SA Southside 36, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0

SA Southwest 12, Castroville Medina Valley 9

Santa Fe 50, Galena Park 23

Texas City 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 20

WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 14

Wylie East 66, Wylie 10

CLASS 4A

Argyle 41, Frisco Emerson 34

Bellville 69, Sealy 0

Boerne 42, SA Memorial 0

Brownwood 66, San Angelo Lake View 0

Canyon 30, Hereford 13

Celina 50, Wilmer-Hutchins 7

Dalhart 21, Shallowater 14

Decatur 58, Wichita Falls 0

Devine 21, Carrizo Springs 6

Gatesville 35, Salado 7

Glen Rose 36, Godley 22

Graham 49, Snyder 6

Hondo 42, Lytle 14

Iowa Park 48, Bowie 14

La Vernia 63, Floresville 28

Lamesa 41, Brownfield 19

Lubbock Estacado 52, Andrews 14

Madisonville 27, Robinson 14

Monahans 56, Fort Stockton 21

Needville 56, El Campo 28

Port Isabel 37, Raymondville 7

Seminole 41, Borger 0

Sunnyvale 51, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Vernon 42, Breckenridge 20

CLASS 3A

Anson 28, Olney 12

Bangs 41, San Saba 38

Boling 52, Altair Rice 0

Bushland 70, Amarillo River Road 0

Canadian 63, Spearman 14

Childress 56, Tulia 6

Clifton 32, Buffalo 8

Clyde 29, Tuscola Jim Ned 14

Coleman 29, Hamilton 22

Cotulla 34, Poteet 14

Daingerfield 40, Elysian Fields 0

Dallas Madison 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 30

De Kalb 54, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Denver City 28, Slaton 0

Early 69, Brady 8

East Bernard 59, Danbury 6

Eastland 23, Merkel 20

El Maton Tidehaven 34, Wallis Brazos 0

Falfurrias 52, Progreso 0

Friona 56, Dimmitt 21

Gladewater 48, Gladewater Sabine 42

Hallettsville 43, Hempstead 0

Jacksboro 30, Comanche 22

Jefferson 49, Atlanta 29

Littlefield 60, Stanton 21

Marion 28, Llano 21

Millsap 49, Dublin 14

Mineola 55, Bonham 13

New Diana 55, Hughes Springs 8

Newton 65, Trinity 0

Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 0

SA Cole 31, Luling 10

Tolar 44, De Leon 8

Universal City Randolph 14, Ingram Moore 6

Wall 61, Ballinger 6

Whitney 85, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Winnsboro 52, Pottsboro 28

Woodville 69, Huntington 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 40, Harlingen Marine Military 20

Albany 49, Cross Plains 0

Baird 52, Lingleville 4

Bremond 43, Granger 6

Burton 27, Snook 0

Chilton 55, Bartlett 0

Clarendon 40, Quanah 0

Collinsville 69, Era 0

D’Hanis 43, La Pryor 13

Dawson 14, Hico 7

Deweyville 60, Colmesneil 0

Evadale 50, Sabine Pass 0

Falls City 41, Louise 7

Farwell 47, Sanford-Fritch 6

Forsan 60, Anthony 7

Gruver 51, Vega 7

Haskell 34, Archer City 33

Iola 40, Milano 7

Jewett Leon 27, Corrigan-Camden 22

Junction 41, Harper 20

Lindsay 27, Santo 7

Lovelady 64, Hull-Daisetta 0

Mason 28, Johnson City 27

Meridian 66, Hubbard 12

Miles 63, Hamlin 8

Muenster 69, Chico 2

New Deal 34, Floydada 17

Olton 39, Sundown 7

Overton 35, Mount Enterprise 30

Post 48, Tahoka 14

Price Carlisle 49, Cushing 48

Roscoe 57, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Seagraves 28, Plains 6

Seymour 44, Electra 6

Shelbyville 64, Grapeland 36

Shiner 46, Skidmore-Tynan 14

Stamford 28, Cisco 13

Stratford 34, Panhandle 24

Sunray 34, Boys Ranch 12

Timpson 56, Pineland West Sabine 8

Wellington 36, Memphis 0

Wheeler 34, Shamrock 28

Windthorst 56, Munday 0

Wolfe City 77, Como-Pickton 8

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 52, Afton Patton Springs 0

Balmorhea 68, Grandfalls-Royalty 8

Borden County 50, Garden City 0

Coolidge 50, Aquilla 46

Crowell 67, Chillicothe 6

Gordon 56, Bryson 8

Happy 48, Booker 22

Hermleigh 56, Rotan 0

Ira 46, Roscoe Highland 42

Jonesboro 54, Santa Anna 0

Kress 48, Petersburg 44

Lamesa Klondike 64, Loop 0

Lefors 68, Hedley 21

Milford 72, Blum 30

New Home 62, Smyer 0

Paducah 54, Harrold 6

Priddy 61, Buckholts 13

Robert Lee 80, Veribest 54

Ropesville Ropes 54, Morton 6

Silverton 66, Groom 8

Southland 52, Wilson 7

Trinidad 76, Fruitvale 26

Westbrook 49, Roby 0

Whitharral 45, Cotton Center 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 46, Midland Christian 0

Baytown Christian 45, Austin SPC 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, SA Cornerstone 13

FW All Saints 53, FW Southwest Christian 0

FW Country Day 37, Irving Cistercian 3

Grapevine Faith 43, Plano John Paul II 0

Houston St. Thomas 49, Tomball Concordia 21

Muenster Sacred Heart 17, FW Temple Christian 14

Pasadena First Baptist 70, Longview East Texas Christian 51

Plano Prestonwood 70, FW Nolan 12

SA Sunnybrook 51, Runge 6

OTHER

Abilene Christian def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit

Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Alvin 0

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Queen City 8

Frassati Catholic 40, Tyler All Saints 6

Frisco Memorial 48, Frisco Independence 0

Grand Oaks 9, New Caney 6

Lake Belton 45, Granbury 7

Longview Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6

Lubbock Trinity 48, FW Lake Country 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 54, Carrollton Smith 14

Pieper 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10

Somerville def. Runge , forfeit

Tyler Legacy 10, Mesquite Horn 7

Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Round Rock Christian 30

West Plains 68, Levelland 13

