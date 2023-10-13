AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several pivotal district showdowns went down in Central Texas Friday night.
The Westlake Chaparrals were tested by a feisty Dripping Springs team Friday evening but were able to hold on for a 27 – 14 win at Chaparral Stadium.
In 5A, Georgetown defeated East View in a battle of crosstown rivals.
Here’s a look at the scores across Texas for Friday, Oct. 13.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Leander Rouse 49, Killeen Chaparral 36
New Braunfels Canyon 47, Kyle Lehman 0
Round Rock Stony Point 7, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
Round Rock Westwood 17, Round Rock McNeil 14
Georgetown 31, Georgetown East View 13
SA Veterans Memorial 48, Bastrop 8
Wimberley 72, Manor New Tech 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 38, Lubbock Cooper 35
Allen 31, McKinney 7
Arlington Martin 82, Arlington Hou 20
Byron Nelson 67, Keller 3
Cibolo Steele 45, San Marcos 6
Coppell 35, Plano East 7
De Soto 64, Mansfield Lake Ridge 3
Denton Guyer 56, Denton Braswell 28
Edinburg North 42, Mission 34
EP Franklin 42, El Paso Eastlake 15
Fort Bend Ridge Point 63, Fort Bend Clements 0
Galena Park North Shore 62, Beaumont West Brook 14
Harlingen 27, Brownsville Hanna 10
Houston King 58, Beaumont United 14
Humble Summer Creek 27, Humble Kingwood 7
Justin Northwest 37, Lewisville The Colony 27
Katy Taylor 31, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Keller Timber Creek 52, Northwest Eaton 27
League City Clear Creek 43, Clear Brook 6
League City Clear Springs 41, Houston Clear Lake 10
Lewisville 42, Plano 10
Lewisville Marcus 46, Plano West 14
Longview 63, North Mesquite 0
Midland 38, Wolfforth Frenship 28
Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 7
Prosper 47, McKinney Boyd 0
Rockwall 65, North Forney 26
Smithson Valley 62, SA MacArthur 0
South Grand Prairie 24, Arlington 17
Southlake Carroll 70, Keller Central 7
Spring Dekaney 72, Aldine 0
The Woodlands 49, The Woodlands College Park 0
Tomball Memorial 27, Tomball 21
Waxahachie 38, Mansfield Legacy 12
Weslaco 42, Los Fresnos 23
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 72, Leander 0
Abilene Cooper 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
Aledo 42, Burleson Centennial 0
Alice 21, CC Calallen 7
Brenham 42, Rosenberg Lamar 7
Brownsville Memorial 60, Brownsville Pace 0
Canyon Randall 49, Pampa 7
CC Flour Bluff 55, Mercedes 14
College Station 49, Leander Glenn 19
Crosby 15, Baytown Sterling 7
Eagle Pass Winn 13, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Everman 47, Burleson 6
Forney 21, Lancaster 20, OT
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Nederland 19
Frisco Lone Star 31, Frisco Lebanon Trail 0
Frisco Reedy 59, Sherman 0
Galveston Ball 56, Houston Milby 7
Gregory-Portland 43, Edcouch-Elsa 13
Lubbock Monterey 45, Amarillo Caprock 10
Magnolia 70, Fort Bend Kempner 13
Manor 37, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 23
N. Richland Hills Birdville 41, Dallas Sunset 0
Plainview 41, Lubbock 12
Port Arthur Memorial 57, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Pleasanton 19
Port Neches-Groves 41, Dayton 14
Royse City 27, Mesquite 14
SA Burbank 41, SA Jefferson 13
SA Lanier 55, SA Brackenridge 7
SA Southside 36, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 0
SA Southwest 12, Castroville Medina Valley 9
Santa Fe 50, Galena Park 23
Texas City 35, Fort Bend Willowridge 20
WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 14
Wylie East 66, Wylie 10
CLASS 4A
Argyle 41, Frisco Emerson 34
Bellville 69, Sealy 0
Boerne 42, SA Memorial 0
Brownwood 66, San Angelo Lake View 0
Canyon 30, Hereford 13
Celina 50, Wilmer-Hutchins 7
Dalhart 21, Shallowater 14
Decatur 58, Wichita Falls 0
Devine 21, Carrizo Springs 6
Gatesville 35, Salado 7
Glen Rose 36, Godley 22
Graham 49, Snyder 6
Hondo 42, Lytle 14
Iowa Park 48, Bowie 14
La Vernia 63, Floresville 28
Lamesa 41, Brownfield 19
Lubbock Estacado 52, Andrews 14
Madisonville 27, Robinson 14
Monahans 56, Fort Stockton 21
Needville 56, El Campo 28
Port Isabel 37, Raymondville 7
Seminole 41, Borger 0
Sunnyvale 51, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Vernon 42, Breckenridge 20
CLASS 3A
Anson 28, Olney 12
Bangs 41, San Saba 38
Boling 52, Altair Rice 0
Bushland 70, Amarillo River Road 0
Canadian 63, Spearman 14
Childress 56, Tulia 6
Clifton 32, Buffalo 8
Clyde 29, Tuscola Jim Ned 14
Coleman 29, Hamilton 22
Cotulla 34, Poteet 14
Daingerfield 40, Elysian Fields 0
Dallas Madison 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 30
De Kalb 54, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Denver City 28, Slaton 0
Early 69, Brady 8
East Bernard 59, Danbury 6
Eastland 23, Merkel 20
El Maton Tidehaven 34, Wallis Brazos 0
Falfurrias 52, Progreso 0
Friona 56, Dimmitt 21
Gladewater 48, Gladewater Sabine 42
Hallettsville 43, Hempstead 0
Jacksboro 30, Comanche 22
Jefferson 49, Atlanta 29
Littlefield 60, Stanton 21
Marion 28, Llano 21
Millsap 49, Dublin 14
Mineola 55, Bonham 13
New Diana 55, Hughes Springs 8
Newton 65, Trinity 0
Poth 54, Nixon-Smiley 0
SA Cole 31, Luling 10
Tolar 44, De Leon 8
Universal City Randolph 14, Ingram Moore 6
Wall 61, Ballinger 6
Whitney 85, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Winnsboro 52, Pottsboro 28
Woodville 69, Huntington 0
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 40, Harlingen Marine Military 20
Albany 49, Cross Plains 0
Baird 52, Lingleville 4
Bremond 43, Granger 6
Burton 27, Snook 0
Chilton 55, Bartlett 0
Clarendon 40, Quanah 0
Collinsville 69, Era 0
D’Hanis 43, La Pryor 13
Dawson 14, Hico 7
Deweyville 60, Colmesneil 0
Evadale 50, Sabine Pass 0
Falls City 41, Louise 7
Farwell 47, Sanford-Fritch 6
Forsan 60, Anthony 7
Gruver 51, Vega 7
Haskell 34, Archer City 33
Iola 40, Milano 7
Jewett Leon 27, Corrigan-Camden 22
Junction 41, Harper 20
Lindsay 27, Santo 7
Lovelady 64, Hull-Daisetta 0
Mason 28, Johnson City 27
Meridian 66, Hubbard 12
Miles 63, Hamlin 8
Muenster 69, Chico 2
New Deal 34, Floydada 17
Olton 39, Sundown 7
Overton 35, Mount Enterprise 30
Post 48, Tahoka 14
Price Carlisle 49, Cushing 48
Roscoe 57, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Seagraves 28, Plains 6
Seymour 44, Electra 6
Shelbyville 64, Grapeland 36
Shiner 46, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Stamford 28, Cisco 13
Stratford 34, Panhandle 24
Sunray 34, Boys Ranch 12
Timpson 56, Pineland West Sabine 8
Wellington 36, Memphis 0
Wheeler 34, Shamrock 28
Windthorst 56, Munday 0
Wolfe City 77, Como-Pickton 8
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 52, Afton Patton Springs 0
Balmorhea 68, Grandfalls-Royalty 8
Borden County 50, Garden City 0
Coolidge 50, Aquilla 46
Crowell 67, Chillicothe 6
Gordon 56, Bryson 8
Happy 48, Booker 22
Hermleigh 56, Rotan 0
Ira 46, Roscoe Highland 42
Jonesboro 54, Santa Anna 0
Kress 48, Petersburg 44
Lamesa Klondike 64, Loop 0
Lefors 68, Hedley 21
Milford 72, Blum 30
New Home 62, Smyer 0
Paducah 54, Harrold 6
Priddy 61, Buckholts 13
Robert Lee 80, Veribest 54
Ropesville Ropes 54, Morton 6
Silverton 66, Groom 8
Southland 52, Wilson 7
Trinidad 76, Fruitvale 26
Westbrook 49, Roby 0
Whitharral 45, Cotton Center 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 46, Midland Christian 0
Baytown Christian 45, Austin SPC 0
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, SA Cornerstone 13
FW All Saints 53, FW Southwest Christian 0
FW Country Day 37, Irving Cistercian 3
Grapevine Faith 43, Plano John Paul II 0
Houston St. Thomas 49, Tomball Concordia 21
Muenster Sacred Heart 17, FW Temple Christian 14
Pasadena First Baptist 70, Longview East Texas Christian 51
Plano Prestonwood 70, FW Nolan 12
SA Sunnybrook 51, Runge 6
OTHER
Abilene Christian def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit
Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Alvin 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, Queen City 8
Frassati Catholic 40, Tyler All Saints 6
Frisco Memorial 48, Frisco Independence 0
Grand Oaks 9, New Caney 6
Lake Belton 45, Granbury 7
Longview Heritage 52, Greenville Christian 6
Lubbock Trinity 48, FW Lake Country 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 54, Carrollton Smith 14
Pieper 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 10
Somerville def. Runge , forfeit
Tyler Legacy 10, Mesquite Horn 7
Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Round Rock Christian 30
West Plains 68, Levelland 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/