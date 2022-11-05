AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lot of games in Central Texas were delayed by storms that brought heavy rain and lightning to the area, but most of them started around 9 p.m. and schools got the regular season finales in the book Friday.
Georgetown picked up a 40-14 win over Cedar Park, Cedar Ridge needed overtime to top McNeil 34-28 and Dripping Springs shut out Anderson 49-0.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
A&M Consolidated 19, Glenn 17
Austin High 31, Del Valle 17
Blanco 44, SA Cole 0
Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 3
Bowie vs. Lake Travis, canceled
Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30
Cedar Ridge 34, McNeil 28 OT
Davenport 49, Marble Falls 7
Dripping Springs 49, Anderson 0
East View 46, Leander 43
Flatonia 49, Holland 17
Georgetown 40, Cedar Park 14
Geronimo Navarro 74, Manor New Tech 0
Granger 45, Bartlett 12
Hyde Park 24, Victoria St. Joseph 14
LASA 27, Travis 15
Liberty Hill 47, SA Pieper 7
Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6
Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28
Manor 45, Stony Point 10
Mason 40, Harper 7
Pflugerville 27, Connally 7
Regents 34, St. Michael 0
Round Rock 51, Vista Ridge 10
Rouse 42, Elgin 23
San Marcos 20, SA East Central 16
Stockdale 24, Johnson City 21
Taylor 41, Burnet 40
Wimberley 66, Achieve 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 27, Aldine MacArthur 7
Alief Taylor 28, Alief Elsik 6
Belton 31, Waco University 29
Channelview 71, Pasadena Memorial 38
Cibolo Steele 23, Schertz Clemens 0
Cypress Creek 49, Cypress Ridge 20
Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ranch 27
Eagle Pass 35, Del Rio 15
EP Americas 56, EP Socorro 0
EP Coronado 41, EP Montwood 35
Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Bush 16
Garland Lakeview Centennial 27, Garland Naaman Forest 13
Harlingen 38, Los Fresnos 13
Harlingen South 14, Donna 7
Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 14
Humble Atascocita 21, Humble Summer Creek 18
Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7
Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14
Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Central 6
Killeen 32, Waco 6
Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10
Klein Forest 28, Klein Oak 22
McAllen 27, McAllen Memorial 14
Odessa Permian 31, Midland 15
Richardson Berkner 34, Irving MacArthur 12
SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Holmes 10
SA Reagan 24, SA Northside Brandeis 9
San Benito 44, Weslaco 10
Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 17
Spring Dekaney 39, Aldine Nimitz 21
Tomball Memorial 56, Waller 13
Weslaco East 48, Donna North 10
Wolfforth Frenship 30, San Angelo Central 21
Wylie 28, Garland 10
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 20, Abilene Cooper 10
Alice 61, Kingsville King 0
Amarillo Palo Duro 35, Plainview 32
Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7
Barbers Hill 28, New Caney Porter 20
Baytown Lee 45, Baytown Sterling 0
Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 31
Canutillo 49, El Paso 0
CC Calallen 56, Hidalgo 0
CC Flour Bluff 36, Gregory-Portland 34
CC Miller 55, CC Carroll 21
CC Ray 20, CC Moody 7
Dallas Highland Park 49, Richardson Pearce 10
Edcouch-Elsa 24, Pharr Valley View 20
EP Andress 35, EP Chapin 28
EP Austin 28, EP Irvin 7
EP Del Valle 66, EP Bel Air 7
EP Eastwood 42, El Paso Eastlake 0
EP Parkland 48, Clint Horizon 10
EP Riverside 63, EP Bowie 6
EP Ysleta 28, EP Hanks 10
La Joya Palmview 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
Lubbock Cooper 36, Amarillo Caprock 7
Magnolia West 22, Friendswood 19
Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7
Mercedes 56, Brownsville Porter 7
Mission Memorial 49, Roma 35
Mission Sharyland 53, PSJA Southwest 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42
N. Richland Hills Birdville 20, Dallas White 17
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Floresville 13
SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 7
SA Lanier 36, SA Burbank 20
SA Southwest 26, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
Santa Fe 32, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Memorial 21
Sherman 48, Frisco Liberty 13
Somerset 48, Uvalde 14
Terrell 51, Greenville 21
Texas City 42, Nederland 7
Victoria West 33, Victoria East 23
Vidor 34, Splendora 7
WF Rider 57, Lubbock 0
CLASS 4A
Andrews 40, Big Spring 20
Bandera 28, Carrizo Springs 10
Bay City 27, Stafford 20
Bellville 56, Sweeny 0
Brookshire Royal 38, West Columbia Charter 10
Canyon 24, Pampa 12
Clint Mountain View 30, Pecos 24
Crystal City 31, Lytle 6
Dallas Carter 19, Wilmer-Hutchins 11
Dallas Pinkston 27, North Dallas 0
Dumas 35, Hereford 7
El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7
Fischer Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30
Fort Stockton 44, Fabens 7
Gainesville 41, Krum 31
Hondo 28, Poteet 14
Houston Furr 52, Houston Kashmere 10
Houston Washington 82, Houston Scarborough 6
Kennedale 64, FW Dunbar 0
La Vernia 24, Rockport-Fulton 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16
Lubbock Estacado 61, San Angelo Lake View 7
Lumberton 49, Livingston 6
Monahans 58, Clint 14
Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41
Orange Grove 54, Robstown 6
Paris 26, Mabank 12
Pleasanton 34, Beeville Jones 28, 2OT
Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6
Rio Hondo 20, Lyford 14
Sealy 56, La Marque 13
Seminole 35, Perryton 26
Silsbee 26, Jasper 24
Sinton 32, Ingleside 0
Snyder 28, Sweetwater 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28
Vernon 34, Bowie 2
WF Hirschi 28, Midland Greenwood 7
Zapata 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 19
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 49, Coahoma 19
Ballinger 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 21
Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 14
Breckenridge 50, Clyde 20
Brownfield 20, Slaton 6
Buna 41, Hardin 8
Canadian 77, Dimmitt 0
CC London 36, Mathis 12
Childress 45, Friona 9
Comanche 49, Eastland 7
Comfort 55, West Campus 7
Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0
Crane 56, Alpine 28
De Kalb 42, Redwater 14
Denver City 33, Kermit 14
Early 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7
East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7
Edna 61, Aransas Pass 8
Goliad 60, Palacios 7
Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0
Hebbronville 48, Monte Alto 6
Houston KIPP 40, KIPP Generations 12
Idalou 56, Stanton 34
Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14
Jourdanton 41, Cotulla 14
Kemp 54, Eustace 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Littlefield 20
Maypearl 81, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 61
Muleshoe 27, Dalhart 23
Poth 42, Karnes City 0
Quitman 54, Winona 13
San Diego 23, Falfurrias 22, OT
Santa Gertrudis Academy 60, Progreso 6
Santa Rosa 28, Banquete 6
Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0
Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12
Sonora 48, Forsan 21
Spearman 59, Tulia 6
Wall 54, Brady 10
Warren 22, Kountze 16
CLASS 2A
Amarillo Highland Park 28, Sanford-Fritch 13
Archer City 41, Munday 27
Bruni 48, Benavides 0
Chilton 28, Milano 7
Crawford 51, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Cushing 38, Mount Enterprise 18
Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16
Falls City 47, Somerville 22
Flatonia 49, Holland 17
Gorman 83, Lingleville 35
Hale Center 75, Crosbyton 6
Hamilton 22, Goldthwaite 0
Harleton 38, Ore City 20
Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18
Hawley 36, Cisco 33
La Pryor 47, Charlotte 20
La Villa 14, Freer 12
Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14
McCamey 50, Iraan 14
Menard 64, Eden 31
Miles 49, Cross Plains 21
New Deal 35, Post 7
Olney 63, Winters 14
Olton 39, Floydada 27
Ozona 32, Anthony 9
Panhandle 47, Farwell 25
Peaster 25, Boyd 22
Quanah 41, Wheeler 24
Ralls 27, Sudan 13
Roscoe 16, Hamlin 14
Sabinal 20, Rocksprings 14
Santa Maria 15, Premont 14
Seagraves 40, Morton 12
Seymour 42, Petrolia 0
Shamrock 55, Memphis 20
Shiner 56, Kenedy 12
Springlake-Earth 90, Kress 42
Stamford 45, Colorado City 0
Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0
Vega 47, Sunray 39
Wellington 44, Clarendon 8
Windthorst 49, Electra 14
Wink 17, TLC Midland 0
Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14
Yorktown 47, Runge 0
CLASS 1A
Benjamin 46, Crowell 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Strawn 40
Bryson 38, Baird 32
Bynum 48, Kopperl 0
Chester 58, High Island 8
Follett 70, McLean 24
Gordon 76, Perrin-Whitt 29
Happy 64, Claude 6
Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26
Ira 38, Hermleigh 24
Knox City 32, Spur 8
Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0
Lometa 58, Santa Anna 40
Loraine 66, Bronte 18
Lorenzo 29, Anton 26
Lueders-Avoca 58, Haskell Paint Creek 46
Matador Motley County 64, Aspermont 16
Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0
Mertzon Irion County 46, Veribest 0
Miami 37, White Deer 26
Nazareth 66, Wildorado 7
New Home 53, Ropesville Ropes 0
Newcastle 50, Forestburg 0
Rankin 60, Garden City 36
Rochelle 51, Brookesmith 6
Roscoe Highland 58, Roby 12
Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0
Sidney 70, Gustine 25
Sterling City 24, Eldorado 6
Throckmorton 62, Rule 12
Whiteface 62, O’Donnell 36
Whitharral 24, Amherst 20
Zephyr 38, Blanket 30
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Brownsville St. Joseph 60, SA Texas Military 50
Bryan St. Joseph 63, Alvin Living Stones 14
Colleyville Covenant 41, Willow Park Trinity Christian 18
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano Prestonwood 14
Flower Mound Coram Deo 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 17
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Temple Central Texas 21
Katy Faith West 65, Houston Westbury Christian 26
Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13
Marble Falls Faith 119, Temple Holy Trinity 70
Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 6
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Calvert def. Dime Box , forfeit
CenTex Homeschool 56, Ranger 18
Fort Bend Christian 49, Beaumont Kelly 0
Houston North Shore Mustangs 56, Humble Kingwood 7
Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit
Midland Legacy 62, Odessa 34