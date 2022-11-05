AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lot of games in Central Texas were delayed by storms that brought heavy rain and lightning to the area, but most of them started around 9 p.m. and schools got the regular season finales in the book Friday.

Georgetown picked up a 40-14 win over Cedar Park, Cedar Ridge needed overtime to top McNeil 34-28 and Dripping Springs shut out Anderson 49-0.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

A&M Consolidated 19, Glenn 17

Austin High 31, Del Valle 17

Blanco 44, SA Cole 0

Boerne 42, Fredericksburg 3

Bowie vs. Lake Travis, canceled

Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30

Cedar Ridge 34, McNeil 28 OT

Davenport 49, Marble Falls 7

Dripping Springs 49, Anderson 0

East View 46, Leander 43

Flatonia 49, Holland 17

Georgetown 40, Cedar Park 14

Geronimo Navarro 74, Manor New Tech 0

Granger 45, Bartlett 12

Hyde Park 24, Victoria St. Joseph 14

LASA 27, Travis 15

Liberty Hill 47, SA Pieper 7

Llano 49, Ingram Moore 6

Lockhart 42, Kerrville Tivy 28

Manor 45, Stony Point 10

Mason 40, Harper 7

Pflugerville 27, Connally 7

Regents 34, St. Michael 0

Round Rock 51, Vista Ridge 10

Rouse 42, Elgin 23

San Marcos 20, SA East Central 16

Stockdale 24, Johnson City 21

Taylor 41, Burnet 40

Wimberley 66, Achieve 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Aldine Davis 27, Aldine MacArthur 7

Alief Taylor 28, Alief Elsik 6

Belton 31, Waco University 29

Channelview 71, Pasadena Memorial 38

Cibolo Steele 23, Schertz Clemens 0

Cypress Creek 49, Cypress Ridge 20

Cypress Falls 34, Cypress Ranch 27

Eagle Pass 35, Del Rio 15

EP Americas 56, EP Socorro 0

EP Coronado 41, EP Montwood 35

Fort Bend Travis 17, Fort Bend Bush 16

Garland Lakeview Centennial 27, Garland Naaman Forest 13

Harlingen 38, Los Fresnos 13

Harlingen South 14, Donna 7

Houston Spring Woods 33, Houston Northbrook 14

Humble Atascocita 21, Humble Summer Creek 18

Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7

Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14

Keller Timber Creek 47, Keller Central 6

Killeen 32, Waco 6

Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10

Klein Forest 28, Klein Oak 22

McAllen 27, McAllen Memorial 14

Odessa Permian 31, Midland 15

Richardson Berkner 34, Irving MacArthur 12

SA Northside O’Connor 28, SA Northside Holmes 10

SA Reagan 24, SA Northside Brandeis 9

San Benito 44, Weslaco 10

Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 17

Spring Dekaney 39, Aldine Nimitz 21

Tomball Memorial 56, Waller 13

Weslaco East 48, Donna North 10

Wolfforth Frenship 30, San Angelo Central 21

Wylie 28, Garland 10

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 20, Abilene Cooper 10

Alice 61, Kingsville King 0

Amarillo Palo Duro 35, Plainview 32

Angleton 45, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Barbers Hill 28, New Caney Porter 20

Baytown Lee 45, Baytown Sterling 0

Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 31

Canutillo 49, El Paso 0

CC Calallen 56, Hidalgo 0

CC Flour Bluff 36, Gregory-Portland 34

CC Miller 55, CC Carroll 21

CC Ray 20, CC Moody 7

Dallas Highland Park 49, Richardson Pearce 10

Edcouch-Elsa 24, Pharr Valley View 20

EP Andress 35, EP Chapin 28

EP Austin 28, EP Irvin 7

EP Del Valle 66, EP Bel Air 7

EP Eastwood 42, El Paso Eastlake 0

EP Parkland 48, Clint Horizon 10

EP Riverside 63, EP Bowie 6

EP Ysleta 28, EP Hanks 10

La Joya Palmview 28, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Lubbock Cooper 36, Amarillo Caprock 7

Magnolia West 22, Friendswood 19

Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7

Mercedes 56, Brownsville Porter 7

Mission Memorial 49, Roma 35

Mission Sharyland 53, PSJA Southwest 0

Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

N. Richland Hills Birdville 20, Dallas White 17

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Floresville 13

SA Kennedy 28, SA Memorial 7

SA Lanier 36, SA Burbank 20

SA Southwest 26, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

Santa Fe 32, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Sharyland Pioneer 42, PSJA Memorial 21

Sherman 48, Frisco Liberty 13

Somerset 48, Uvalde 14

Terrell 51, Greenville 21

Texas City 42, Nederland 7

Victoria West 33, Victoria East 23

Vidor 34, Splendora 7

WF Rider 57, Lubbock 0

CLASS 4A

Andrews 40, Big Spring 20

Bandera 28, Carrizo Springs 10

Bay City 27, Stafford 20

Bellville 56, Sweeny 0

Brookshire Royal 38, West Columbia Charter 10

Canyon 24, Pampa 12

Clint Mountain View 30, Pecos 24

Crystal City 31, Lytle 6

Dallas Carter 19, Wilmer-Hutchins 11

Dallas Pinkston 27, North Dallas 0

Dumas 35, Hereford 7

El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 34, Lampasas 30

Fort Stockton 44, Fabens 7

Gainesville 41, Krum 31

Hondo 28, Poteet 14

Houston Furr 52, Houston Kashmere 10

Houston Washington 82, Houston Scarborough 6

Kennedale 64, FW Dunbar 0

La Vernia 24, Rockport-Fulton 14

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16

Lubbock Estacado 61, San Angelo Lake View 7

Lumberton 49, Livingston 6

Monahans 58, Clint 14

Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41

Orange Grove 54, Robstown 6

Paris 26, Mabank 12

Pleasanton 34, Beeville Jones 28, 2OT

Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6

Rio Hondo 20, Lyford 14

Sealy 56, La Marque 13

Seminole 35, Perryton 26

Silsbee 26, Jasper 24

Sinton 32, Ingleside 0

Snyder 28, Sweetwater 0

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28

Vernon 34, Bowie 2

WF Hirschi 28, Midland Greenwood 7

Zapata 20, CC Tuloso-Midway 19

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 49, Coahoma 19

Ballinger 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 21

Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 14

Breckenridge 50, Clyde 20

Brownfield 20, Slaton 6

Buna 41, Hardin 8

Canadian 77, Dimmitt 0

CC London 36, Mathis 12

Childress 45, Friona 9

Comanche 49, Eastland 7

Comfort 55, West Campus 7

Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0

Crane 56, Alpine 28

De Kalb 42, Redwater 14

Denver City 33, Kermit 14

Early 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 7

East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7

Edna 61, Aransas Pass 8

Goliad 60, Palacios 7

Grandview 59, Dallas Madison 0

Hebbronville 48, Monte Alto 6

Houston KIPP 40, KIPP Generations 12

Idalou 56, Stanton 34

Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14

Jourdanton 41, Cotulla 14

Kemp 54, Eustace 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Littlefield 20

Maypearl 81, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 61

Muleshoe 27, Dalhart 23

Poth 42, Karnes City 0

Quitman 54, Winona 13

San Diego 23, Falfurrias 22, OT

Santa Gertrudis Academy 60, Progreso 6

Santa Rosa 28, Banquete 6

Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0

Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12

Sonora 48, Forsan 21

Spearman 59, Tulia 6

Wall 54, Brady 10

Warren 22, Kountze 16

CLASS 2A

Amarillo Highland Park 28, Sanford-Fritch 13

Archer City 41, Munday 27

Bruni 48, Benavides 0

Chilton 28, Milano 7

Crawford 51, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Cushing 38, Mount Enterprise 18

Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16

Falls City 47, Somerville 22

Flatonia 49, Holland 17

Gorman 83, Lingleville 35

Hale Center 75, Crosbyton 6

Hamilton 22, Goldthwaite 0

Harleton 38, Ore City 20

Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18

Hawley 36, Cisco 33

La Pryor 47, Charlotte 20

La Villa 14, Freer 12

Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14

McCamey 50, Iraan 14

Menard 64, Eden 31

Miles 49, Cross Plains 21

New Deal 35, Post 7

Olney 63, Winters 14

Olton 39, Floydada 27

Ozona 32, Anthony 9

Panhandle 47, Farwell 25

Peaster 25, Boyd 22

Quanah 41, Wheeler 24

Ralls 27, Sudan 13

Roscoe 16, Hamlin 14

Sabinal 20, Rocksprings 14

Santa Maria 15, Premont 14

Seagraves 40, Morton 12

Seymour 42, Petrolia 0

Shamrock 55, Memphis 20

Shiner 56, Kenedy 12

Springlake-Earth 90, Kress 42

Stamford 45, Colorado City 0

Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0

Vega 47, Sunray 39

Wellington 44, Clarendon 8

Windthorst 49, Electra 14

Wink 17, TLC Midland 0

Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14

Yorktown 47, Runge 0

CLASS 1A

Benjamin 46, Crowell 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 55, Strawn 40

Bryson 38, Baird 32

Bynum 48, Kopperl 0

Chester 58, High Island 8

Follett 70, McLean 24

Gordon 76, Perrin-Whitt 29

Happy 64, Claude 6

Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26

Ira 38, Hermleigh 24

Knox City 32, Spur 8

Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0

Lometa 58, Santa Anna 40

Loraine 66, Bronte 18

Lorenzo 29, Anton 26

Lueders-Avoca 58, Haskell Paint Creek 46

Matador Motley County 64, Aspermont 16

Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0

Mertzon Irion County 46, Veribest 0

Miami 37, White Deer 26

Nazareth 66, Wildorado 7

New Home 53, Ropesville Ropes 0

Newcastle 50, Forestburg 0

Rankin 60, Garden City 36

Rochelle 51, Brookesmith 6

Roscoe Highland 58, Roby 12

Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0

Sidney 70, Gustine 25

Sterling City 24, Eldorado 6

Throckmorton 62, Rule 12

Whiteface 62, O’Donnell 36

Whitharral 24, Amherst 20

Zephyr 38, Blanket 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Brownsville St. Joseph 60, SA Texas Military 50

Bryan St. Joseph 63, Alvin Living Stones 14

Colleyville Covenant 41, Willow Park Trinity Christian 18

Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, Plano Prestonwood 14

Flower Mound Coram Deo 27, Frisco Legacy Christian 17

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 23, Temple Central Texas 21

Katy Faith West 65, Houston Westbury Christian 26

Lubbock Christian 59, MC Prep 13

Marble Falls Faith 119, Temple Holy Trinity 70

Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 6

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 56, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Calvert def. Dime Box , forfeit

CenTex Homeschool 56, Ranger 18

Fort Bend Christian 49, Beaumont Kelly 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 56, Humble Kingwood 7

Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit

Midland Legacy 62, Odessa 34