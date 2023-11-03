AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vista Ridge stuffed Round Rock’s 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to escape with a 21-20 win and a berth in the state playoffs Friday.
With their victory, Vista Ridge gets into the postseason as the No. 2 seed from the district in the 6A-Division II bracket and they’ll take on Dripping Springs in the bi-district game next week. Since Vista Ridge has a smaller enrollment than Vandegrift, it pops the Vipers into the 6A-Division I bracket and a bi-district date with Lake Travis.
McNeil claimed its first playoff berth in 19 years with a 31-0 win over Cedar Ridge and they’ll take on Bowie in the bi-district round next week. Round Rock will play Westlake in a 6A-Division I bi-district game.
Vista Ridge, McNeil and Westwood all finished tied at 4-3 in District 25 play, and via tiebreakers, Westwood was the team left out of the postseason.
Pflugerville intercepted a pitch against Connally in overtime and returned it 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown in a 44-38 win.
Check out all the scores from around the KXAN viewing area and Texas below:
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
A&M Consolidated 38, Glenn 20
Blanco 41, SA Cole 14
Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 7
Brentwood Christian 34, Magnolia Legacy Prep 27
Burnet 13, Taylor 7
Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 21
College Station 42, Hendrickson 14
Cuero 49, La Grange 17
Dripping Springs 52, Anderson 17
East View 37, Leander 20
Geronimo Navarro 59, Manor New Tech 6
Hays 33, Lehman 14
Hill Country 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Holland 37, Flatonia 36
Hyde Park 46, Victoria St. Joseph 40
Johnson City 18, Stockdale 7
Lampasas 53, Canyon Lake 34
LBJ 57, Crockett 21
Lockhart 31, Kerrville Tivy 30
Llano 49, Ingram Moore 27
Marion 35, Luling 6
Mason 61, Harper 6
McCallum 63, Eastside 0
McNeil 31, Cedar Ridge 0
Pflugerville 44, Connally 38 (OT)
Regents 31, St. Michael’s 0
SA Davenport 28, Marble Falls 7
SA East Central 45, San Marcos 21
SA Pieper 33, Liberty Hill 23
SA Veterans Memorial 35, Cedar Creek 7
Smithville 26, Caldwell 7
Stony Point 19, Manor 16
Tolar 63, San Saba 0
Travis 49, LASA 14
Vandegrift 38, Westwood 7
Vista Ridge 21, Round Rock 20
Wimberley 70, Austin Achieve 6
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 21, Alief Elsik 17
Alvin Shadow Creek 38, Houston Strake Jesuit 7
Belton 24, Waco University 14
Byron Nelson 43, Northwest Eaton 36
Clear Falls 28, League City Clear Creek 13
Conroe 49, The Woodlands College Park 28
Coppell 44, Plano 0
Cypress Creek 30, Cypress Ridge 13
Cypress Falls 38, Cypress Ranch 23
Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 21
Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 0
Edinburg North 37, Edinburg Economedes 6
Garland 31, Wylie 7
Garland Sachse 56, North Garland 19
Harlingen 21, Los Fresnos 17
Houston Clear Lake 31, Clute Brazoswood 10
Houston King 62, Beaumont West Brook 7
Houston Spring Woods 28, Houston Northbrook 16
Humble Summer Creek 45, Humble Atascocita 28
Katy 49, Katy Taylor 3
Katy Tompkins 17, Katy Paetow 7
Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller Central 14
Killeen 17, Waco 16
Klein Collins 23, Klein 14
Laredo United South 34, Laredo Johnson 15
Lewisville 32, Lewisville Hebron 10
Lewisville Flower Mound 56, Plano West 14
Longview 43, West Mesquite 0
Mansfield Summit 28, Ennis 21
McAllen Memorial 22, McAllen 0
New Braunfels Canyon 14, SA Wagner 7
Odessa 22, Midland Legacy 14
Odessa Permian 21, Midland 14
Plano East 30, Lewisville Marcus 18
PSJA 37, Edinburg 13
PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 14
Rockwall-Heath 31, North Forney 10
Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 0
Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 0
Spring Dekaney 50, Aldine Nimitz 21
Tomball Memorial 59, Waller 21
Weslaco 27, San Benito 21, OT
Weslaco East 46, Donna North 6
Wolfforth Frenship 41, San Angelo Central 34
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 17, Abilene Cooper 7
Aledo 59, FW Brewer 13
Amarillo Palo Duro 41, Plainview 14
Arlington Seguin 29, Burleson 27
Baytown Lee 28, Baytown Sterling 21
Boerne-Champion 47, SA MacArthur 20
Burleson Centennial 41, Azle 16
Castroville Medina Valley 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0
CC Calallen 61, Hidalgo 12
CC Flour Bluff 56, Gregory-Portland 21
CC Ray 26, CC Moody 21
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 65, CC King 7
Crosby 61, Baytown Goose Creek 0
Dallas Highland Park 45, Richardson Pearce 20
EP Eastwood 56, El Paso Eastlake 22
Forney 53, Tyler 29
Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco 24
Fulshear 70, Richmond Foster 10
Humble Kingwood Park 24, Port Arthur Memorial 17
Joshua 33, Corsicana 26
Lake Belton 57, Killeen Ellison 7
Lake Dallas 31, Denton 0
Laredo Martin 28, Laredo Nixon 27
Lubbock Cooper 46, Amarillo Caprock 0
McKinney North 28, North Mesquite 23
Mission Memorial 38, Roma 35
Port Neches-Groves 41, Galena Park 7
SA Alamo Heights 52, SA Houston 21
SA Highlands 19, SA Brackenridge 9
SA Memorial 20, SA Kennedy 6
SA Southside 42, Eagle Pass Winn 0
SA Southwest 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
Sharyland Pioneer 49, PSJA Memorial 21
Sherman 44, Frisco Liberty 7
Somerset 31, Uvalde 0
Texas City 29, Nederland 7
WF Rider 49, Lubbock 7
CLASS 4A
Andrews 62, Big Spring 27
Anna 30, Sulphur Springs 16
Bay City 24, Stafford 7
Bellville 49, Sweeny 0
Caddo Mills 50, Wills Point 21
Canyon 44, Pampa 17
El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 21
Fort Stockton 56, Fabens 6
Gilmer 64, Pittsburg 6
Glen Rose 41, Ferris 0
Godley 31, FW Benbrook 28
Hereford 45, Dumas 42
Hondo 40, Poteet 0
La Vernia 55, Rockport-Fulton 0
Lubbock Estacado 63, San Angelo Lake View 0
Madisonville 56, Salado 14
Midland Greenwood 29, WF Hirschi 28
Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 7
Monahans 40, Clint 0
Paris 31, Mabank 0
Pecos 35, Clint Mountain View 27
Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 14
Sunnyvale 62, Dallas Lincoln 21
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 42, Paris North Lamar 0
Vernon 42, Bowie 7
Waco Connally 42, Robinson 24
West Columbia 33, Brookshire Royal 32
CLASS 3A
Anderson-Shiro 58, Trinity 6
Atlanta 42, Tatum 22
Boling 20, Wallis Brazos 10
Brock 76, Pilot Point 0
Brownfield 12, Slaton 8
Canadian 66, Dimmitt 7
CC London 28, Mathis 0
Childress 43, Friona 18
Clyde 34, Breckenridge 14
Coleman 42, Bangs 0
Columbus 41, Hempstead 0
Comanche 46, Eastland 7
Comfort 51, West Campus 0
Cooper 53, Quinlan Boles 0
De Kalb 50, Redwater 18
Denver City 43, Kermit 6
Edna 59, Aransas Pass 0
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Van Vleck 0
Emory Rains 50, Bonham 6
Gladewater 50, White Oak 7
Goliad 42, Palacios 0
Hooks 54, New Boston 3
Idalou 43, Stanton 7
Jacksboro 73, Dublin 7
Jefferson 56, Gladewater Sabine 21
Jourdanton 35, Cotulla 6
Lytle 28, Crystal City 15
Malakoff 52, Groesbeck 14
Merkel 41, Millsap 20
Mount Vernon 45, Pottsboro 38
Muleshoe 53, Dalhart 45
Natalia 31, Nixon-Smiley 21
Newton 37, New Waverly 0
San Angelo Grape Creek 30, Ballinger 13
Santa Rosa 16, Banquete 12
Shallowater 56, Amarillo River Road 0
Spearman 42, Tulia 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Iowa Park 7, OT
Whitney 2, Dallas Gateway 0
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 41, Bruni 30
Amarillo Highland Park 55, Sanford-Fritch 28
Archer City 55, Munday 8
Ben Bolt 54, Riviera Kaufer 0
Booker 70, Weatherford Christian 58
Bremond 48, Iola 0
Center Point 43, D’Hanis 21
Chilton 42, Milano 0
Christoval 42, Big Lake Reagan County 13
Clarendon 36, Wellington 20
Collinsville 61, Chico 7
Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0
Falls City 33, Somerville 22
Floydada 31, Olton 25
Gorman 51, Lingleville 6
Groveton 41, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Hamilton 36, Goldthwaite 13
Hawley 28, Cisco 17
Honey Grove 44, Como-Pickton 0
La Pryor 28, Charlotte 20
Leakey 60, Prairie Lea 13
Louise 35, Snook 22
Lovelady 28, Deweyville 16
Marlin 28, Valley Mills 21
Mart 72, Hubbard 6
Menard 38, Eden 32
Miles 49, Cross Plains 19
Muenster 35, Celeste 7
New Deal 29, Post 26
New Home 56, Ropesville Ropes 7
Olney 35, Winters 6
Ozona 23, Anthony 13
Pineland West Sabine 62, Shelbyville 34
Plains 24, Smyer 22
Rocksprings 30, Sabinal 22
Roscoe 70, Hamlin 6
Santa Maria 65, Premont 14
Santo 33, Era 0
Seagraves 32, Morton 8
Shamrock 44, Memphis 2
Simms Bowie 40, Detroit 8
Springlake-Earth 73, Kress 28
Stamford 61, C-City 6
Stratford 55, Stinnett West Texas 7
Sunray 22, Vega 0
Tahoka 42, Sundown 14
Thrall 42, Schulenburg 35
Timpson 35, Garrison 26
Wheeler 26, Quanah 20
Windthorst 44, Electra 14
Woodsboro 41, Pettus 14
Yorktown 2, Runge 0
CLASS 1A
Benjamin 56, Crowell 8
Bryson 64, Baird 14
Bynum 62, Kopperl 14
Follett 70, McLean 14
Gordon 60, Perrin-Whitt 0
Happy 52, Claude 6
Haskell Paint Creek 52, Lueders-Avoca 6
Imperial Buena Vista 52, Marfa 6
Ira 54, Hermleigh 36
Jonesboro 62, Evant 6
Knox City 72, Spur 26
Lometa 43, Santa Anna 20
Loraine 55, Bronte 8
Lorenzo 49, Anton 0
Matador Motley County 40, Aspermont 8
Meadow 71, Wellman-Union 53
Mertzon Irion County 86, Veribest 38
Miami 70, White Deer 14
Newcastle 48, Forestburg 0
Oglesby 62, Buckholts 0
Penelope 50, Coolidge 48
Rankin 60, Garden City 12
Rising Star 66, Moran 0
Rochelle 58, Brookesmith 12
Sidney 60, Gustine 6
Strawn 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 24
Trinidad 53, Apple Springs 48
Walnut Springs 74, Bluff Dale 26
Whiteface 48, O’Donnell 0
Whitharral 46, Amherst 32
Zephyr 45, Blanket 8