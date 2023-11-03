AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vista Ridge stuffed Round Rock’s 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to escape with a 21-20 win and a berth in the state playoffs Friday.

With their victory, Vista Ridge gets into the postseason as the No. 2 seed from the district in the 6A-Division II bracket and they’ll take on Dripping Springs in the bi-district game next week. Since Vista Ridge has a smaller enrollment than Vandegrift, it pops the Vipers into the 6A-Division I bracket and a bi-district date with Lake Travis.

McNeil claimed its first playoff berth in 19 years with a 31-0 win over Cedar Ridge and they’ll take on Bowie in the bi-district round next week. Round Rock will play Westlake in a 6A-Division I bi-district game.

Vista Ridge, McNeil and Westwood all finished tied at 4-3 in District 25 play, and via tiebreakers, Westwood was the team left out of the postseason.

Pflugerville intercepted a pitch against Connally in overtime and returned it 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown in a 44-38 win.

Check out all the scores from around the KXAN viewing area and Texas below:

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

A&M Consolidated 38, Glenn 20

Blanco 41, SA Cole 14

Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 7

Brentwood Christian 34, Magnolia Legacy Prep 27

Burnet 13, Taylor 7

Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 21

College Station 42, Hendrickson 14

Cuero 49, La Grange 17

Dripping Springs 52, Anderson 17

East View 37, Leander 20

Geronimo Navarro 59, Manor New Tech 6

Hays 33, Lehman 14

Hill Country 60, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0

Holland 37, Flatonia 36

Hyde Park 46, Victoria St. Joseph 40

Johnson City 18, Stockdale 7

Lampasas 53, Canyon Lake 34

LBJ 57, Crockett 21

Lockhart 31, Kerrville Tivy 30

Llano 49, Ingram Moore 27

Marion 35, Luling 6

Mason 61, Harper 6

McCallum 63, Eastside 0

McNeil 31, Cedar Ridge 0

Pflugerville 44, Connally 38 (OT)

Regents 31, St. Michael’s 0

SA Davenport 28, Marble Falls 7

SA East Central 45, San Marcos 21

SA Pieper 33, Liberty Hill 23

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Cedar Creek 7

Smithville 26, Caldwell 7

Stony Point 19, Manor 16

Tolar 63, San Saba 0

Travis 49, LASA 14

Vandegrift 38, Westwood 7

Vista Ridge 21, Round Rock 20

Wimberley 70, Austin Achieve 6

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Alief Taylor 21, Alief Elsik 17

Alvin Shadow Creek 38, Houston Strake Jesuit 7

Belton 24, Waco University 14

Byron Nelson 43, Northwest Eaton 36

Clear Falls 28, League City Clear Creek 13

Conroe 49, The Woodlands College Park 28

Coppell 44, Plano 0

Cypress Creek 30, Cypress Ridge 13

Cypress Falls 38, Cypress Ranch 23

Dallas Jesuit 42, Richardson 21

Dickinson 42, Clear Brook 0

Edinburg North 37, Edinburg Economedes 6

Garland 31, Wylie 7

Garland Sachse 56, North Garland 19

Harlingen 21, Los Fresnos 17

Houston Clear Lake 31, Clute Brazoswood 10

Houston King 62, Beaumont West Brook 7

Houston Spring Woods 28, Houston Northbrook 16

Humble Summer Creek 45, Humble Atascocita 28

Katy 49, Katy Taylor 3

Katy Tompkins 17, Katy Paetow 7

Keller Timber Creek 35, Keller Central 14

Killeen 17, Waco 16

Klein Collins 23, Klein 14

Laredo United South 34, Laredo Johnson 15

Lewisville 32, Lewisville Hebron 10

Lewisville Flower Mound 56, Plano West 14

Longview 43, West Mesquite 0

Mansfield Summit 28, Ennis 21

McAllen Memorial 22, McAllen 0

New Braunfels Canyon 14, SA Wagner 7

Odessa 22, Midland Legacy 14

Odessa Permian 21, Midland 14

Plano East 30, Lewisville Marcus 18

PSJA 37, Edinburg 13

PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 14

Rockwall-Heath 31, North Forney 10

Smithson Valley 56, Seguin 0

Southlake Carroll 63, Keller Fossil Ridge 0

Spring Dekaney 50, Aldine Nimitz 21

Tomball Memorial 59, Waller 21

Weslaco 27, San Benito 21, OT

Weslaco East 46, Donna North 6

Wolfforth Frenship 41, San Angelo Central 34

CLASS 5A

Abilene Wylie 17, Abilene Cooper 7

Aledo 59, FW Brewer 13

Amarillo Palo Duro 41, Plainview 14

Arlington Seguin 29, Burleson 27

Baytown Lee 28, Baytown Sterling 21

Boerne-Champion 47, SA MacArthur 20

Burleson Centennial 41, Azle 16

Castroville Medina Valley 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

CC Calallen 61, Hidalgo 12

CC Flour Bluff 56, Gregory-Portland 21

CC Ray 26, CC Moody 21

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 65, CC King 7

Crosby 61, Baytown Goose Creek 0

Dallas Highland Park 45, Richardson Pearce 20

EP Eastwood 56, El Paso Eastlake 22

Forney 53, Tyler 29

Frisco Lone Star 35, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco 24

Fulshear 70, Richmond Foster 10

Humble Kingwood Park 24, Port Arthur Memorial 17

Joshua 33, Corsicana 26

Lake Belton 57, Killeen Ellison 7

Lake Dallas 31, Denton 0

Laredo Martin 28, Laredo Nixon 27

Lubbock Cooper 46, Amarillo Caprock 0

McKinney North 28, North Mesquite 23

Mission Memorial 38, Roma 35

Port Neches-Groves 41, Galena Park 7

SA Alamo Heights 52, SA Houston 21

SA Highlands 19, SA Brackenridge 9

SA Memorial 20, SA Kennedy 6

SA Southside 42, Eagle Pass Winn 0

SA Southwest 34, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7

Sharyland Pioneer 49, PSJA Memorial 21

Sherman 44, Frisco Liberty 7

Somerset 31, Uvalde 0

Texas City 29, Nederland 7

WF Rider 49, Lubbock 7

CLASS 4A

Andrews 62, Big Spring 27

Anna 30, Sulphur Springs 16

Bay City 24, Stafford 7

Bellville 49, Sweeny 0

Caddo Mills 50, Wills Point 21

Canyon 44, Pampa 17

El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 21

Fort Stockton 56, Fabens 6

Gilmer 64, Pittsburg 6

Glen Rose 41, Ferris 0

Godley 31, FW Benbrook 28

Hereford 45, Dumas 42

Hondo 40, Poteet 0

La Vernia 55, Rockport-Fulton 0

Lubbock Estacado 63, San Angelo Lake View 0

Madisonville 56, Salado 14

Midland Greenwood 29, WF Hirschi 28

Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 7

Monahans 40, Clint 0

Paris 31, Mabank 0

Pecos 35, Clint Mountain View 27

Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 14

Sunnyvale 62, Dallas Lincoln 21

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 42, Paris North Lamar 0

Vernon 42, Bowie 7

Waco Connally 42, Robinson 24

West Columbia 33, Brookshire Royal 32

CLASS 3A

Anderson-Shiro 58, Trinity 6

Atlanta 42, Tatum 22

Boling 20, Wallis Brazos 10

Brock 76, Pilot Point 0

Brownfield 12, Slaton 8

Canadian 66, Dimmitt 7

CC London 28, Mathis 0

Childress 43, Friona 18

Clyde 34, Breckenridge 14

Coleman 42, Bangs 0

Columbus 41, Hempstead 0

Comanche 46, Eastland 7

Comfort 51, West Campus 0

Cooper 53, Quinlan Boles 0

De Kalb 50, Redwater 18

Denver City 43, Kermit 6

Edna 59, Aransas Pass 0

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Van Vleck 0

Emory Rains 50, Bonham 6

Gladewater 50, White Oak 7

Goliad 42, Palacios 0

Hooks 54, New Boston 3

Idalou 43, Stanton 7

Jacksboro 73, Dublin 7

Jefferson 56, Gladewater Sabine 21

Jourdanton 35, Cotulla 6

Lytle 28, Crystal City 15

Malakoff 52, Groesbeck 14

Merkel 41, Millsap 20

Mount Vernon 45, Pottsboro 38

Muleshoe 53, Dalhart 45

Natalia 31, Nixon-Smiley 21

Newton 37, New Waverly 0

San Angelo Grape Creek 30, Ballinger 13

Santa Rosa 16, Banquete 12

Shallowater 56, Amarillo River Road 0

Spearman 42, Tulia 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 14, Iowa Park 7, OT

Whitney 2, Dallas Gateway 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 41, Bruni 30

Amarillo Highland Park 55, Sanford-Fritch 28

Archer City 55, Munday 8

Ben Bolt 54, Riviera Kaufer 0

Booker 70, Weatherford Christian 58

Bremond 48, Iola 0

Center Point 43, D’Hanis 21

Chilton 42, Milano 0

Christoval 42, Big Lake Reagan County 13

Clarendon 36, Wellington 20

Collinsville 61, Chico 7

Crawford 57, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Falls City 33, Somerville 22

Floydada 31, Olton 25

Gorman 51, Lingleville 6

Groveton 41, Saratoga West Hardin 6

Hamilton 36, Goldthwaite 13

Hawley 28, Cisco 17

Honey Grove 44, Como-Pickton 0

La Pryor 28, Charlotte 20

Leakey 60, Prairie Lea 13

Louise 35, Snook 22

Lovelady 28, Deweyville 16

Marlin 28, Valley Mills 21

Mart 72, Hubbard 6

Menard 38, Eden 32

Miles 49, Cross Plains 19

Muenster 35, Celeste 7

New Deal 29, Post 26

New Home 56, Ropesville Ropes 7

Olney 35, Winters 6

Ozona 23, Anthony 13

Pineland West Sabine 62, Shelbyville 34

Plains 24, Smyer 22

Rocksprings 30, Sabinal 22

Roscoe 70, Hamlin 6

Santa Maria 65, Premont 14

Santo 33, Era 0

Seagraves 32, Morton 8

Shamrock 44, Memphis 2

Simms Bowie 40, Detroit 8

Springlake-Earth 73, Kress 28

Stamford 61, C-City 6

Stratford 55, Stinnett West Texas 7

Sunray 22, Vega 0

Tahoka 42, Sundown 14

Thrall 42, Schulenburg 35

Timpson 35, Garrison 26

Wheeler 26, Quanah 20

Windthorst 44, Electra 14

Woodsboro 41, Pettus 14

Yorktown 2, Runge 0

CLASS 1A

Benjamin 56, Crowell 8

Bryson 64, Baird 14

Bynum 62, Kopperl 14

Follett 70, McLean 14

Gordon 60, Perrin-Whitt 0

Happy 52, Claude 6

Haskell Paint Creek 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

Imperial Buena Vista 52, Marfa 6

Ira 54, Hermleigh 36

Jonesboro 62, Evant 6

Knox City 72, Spur 26

Lometa 43, Santa Anna 20

Loraine 55, Bronte 8

Lorenzo 49, Anton 0

Matador Motley County 40, Aspermont 8

Meadow 71, Wellman-Union 53

Mertzon Irion County 86, Veribest 38

Miami 70, White Deer 14

Newcastle 48, Forestburg 0

Oglesby 62, Buckholts 0

Penelope 50, Coolidge 48

Rankin 60, Garden City 12

Rising Star 66, Moran 0

Rochelle 58, Brookesmith 12

Sidney 60, Gustine 6

Strawn 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 24

Trinidad 53, Apple Springs 48

Walnut Springs 74, Bluff Dale 26

Whiteface 48, O’Donnell 0

Whitharral 46, Amherst 32

Zephyr 45, Blanket 8