AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first Football Friday of the year in Texas was quite a doozy.
Westlake’s Spencer Barnett booted a 59-yard field goal to help the Chaparrals win 31-21 over Fort Bend Ridge Point and Vandegrift took care of Dripping Springs 27-7 in another marquee game featuring area teams.
Weiss hammered Round Rock 37-7 and Lake Travis hung on against Arlington Martin 13-6 after a scoreless first half. Stony Point went into House Park and beat the Austin High Maroons 24-21 and Georgetown topped Copperas Cove 37-7.
Scores from teams in the KXAN viewing area
Bastrop 29, Kyle Lehman 15
Blanco 27, Poth 23
Brentwood Christian 40, Temple Central Texas Christian 21
Cameron Yoe 45, Lago Vista 21
Cedar Park 29, Cedar Ridge 7
Connally 40, Marble Falls 14
Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26
Georgetown 37, Copperas Cove 7
Granger 57, Hubbard 8
Hutto 66, San Marcos 35
La Vernia 49, Burnet 27
Lampasas 31, Elgin 23
Lake Travis 13, Arlington Martin 6
Leander 48, Pflugerville 28
Llano 28, Jarrell 13
Lubbock Christian 30, Hyde Park Baptist 20
Mason 29, Coleman 20
McNeil 30, Del Valle 0
SA Pieper 62, Glenn 0
Regents 45, SA Central Catholic 14
Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
San Saba 40, Florence 3
Smithville 37, Travis 0
Thrall 42, Somerville 14
Weiss 37, Round Rock 7
Westwood 34, East View 20
Wheaton Academy , Ill. 42, St. Michael 8
Wimberley 60, Canyon Lake 6
Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 49, Odessa Permian 14
Alief Elsik 21, Fort Bend Austin 14
Arlington 27, Mesquite 20
Arlington Bowie 22, Little Elm 7
Austin Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7
Brownsville Rivera 40, La Joya 3
Bryan 21, Waller 6
Byron Nelson 48, Plano 14
Cibolo Steele 52, SA Northside Brennan 0
Converse Judson 24, SA Johnson 21
De Soto 39, Allen 7
Deer Park 41, La Porte 20
Donna North 30, Edinburg Economedes 16
Duncanville 34, Dallas South Oak Cliff 13
Edinburg Vela 62, Edinburg North 14
Harlingen 12, Harlingen South 7
Houston Clear Lake 50, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Houston King 58, Crosby 22
Houston Westbury 24, Houston Madison 14
Humble 21, Channelview 0
Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 21
Humble Summer Creek 28, Klein Cain 21
Hurst Bell 36, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Justin Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, The Woodlands Christian 42
Katy Mayde Creek 41, Houston Westside 6
Keller Timber Creek 49, Arlington Lamar 7
Killeen 33, Killeen Chaparral 6
Killeen Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27
Klein Oak 14, Spring Dekaney 0
Lewisville 50, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31
Lewisville Hebron 39, Dallas Jesuit 34
Los Fresnos 42, Weslaco East 7
Mansfield 42, Hewitt Midway 31
Mansfield Summit 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Midland 39, EP Montwood 7
North Crowley 69, Arlington Hou 13
North Mesquite 28, North Garland 25
Northwest Eaton 28, Denton Braswell 22
Pasadena Dobie 35, Clear Brook 28
Pearland 45, Clear Falls 41
Plano East 48, Garland Rowlett 14
Prosper 42, Euless Trinity 41
PSJA North 41, PSJA 0
Richardson Pearce 35, Wylie 32
Richmond George Ranch 38, Richmond Foster 37, OT
SA Madison 24, Schertz Clemens 17
SA Reagan 17, Smithson Valley 16
SA Roosevelt 28, Del Rio 14
San Benito 28, Brownsville Memorial 21
Temple 57, McKinney Boyd 34
Waxahachie 22, Ennis 16
Weslaco 34, Mercedes 0
Wolfforth Frenship 45, Lubbock Coronado 26
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 23, Huntsville 12
Aledo 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35
Barbers Hill 28, Magnolia West 18
Baytown Lee 33, Pasadena South Houston 22
Burleson Centennial 35, Burleson 6
CC Flour Bluff 42, Boerne 35
CC Ray 48, Laredo Nixon 31
CC Tuloso-Midway 28, CC Moody 0
Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28
Crowley 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10
Dallas Highland Park 56, Lewisville Marcus 24
Dallas Kimball 29, West Mesquite 7
Denison 42, Sherman 0
Donna 55, La Feria 20
EP Ysleta 34, EP Riverside 33
Everman 27, Haltom 6
Floresville 34, SA Lanier 0
Forney 64, Crandall 10
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Klein 15, OT
Frisco Reedy 37, Azle 14
FW Chisholm Trail 38, Dallas Adams 6
Galveston Ball 58, La Marque 6
Kerrville Tivy 21, Castroville Medina Valley 7
La Joya Palmview 34, PSJA Southwest 21
Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7
Lancaster 28, Dallas Skyline 14
Lubbock 37, EP Socorro 27
Lubbock Cooper 42, Dumas 0
Lubbock Monterey 44, Odessa 42
Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 7
Mission Memorial 42, Mission 30
Mission Sharyland 31, Brownsville Pace 17
Nacogdoches 40, Palestine 36
New Caney 35, Montgomery 34
Pharr Valley View 40, Hidalgo 22
Plainview 45, Levelland 18
Port Arthur Memorial 24, Port Neches-Groves 7
Roma 36, Rio Grande City 22
SA Alamo Heights 51, Seguin 48
Santa Fe 50, Fort Bend Kempner 20
Sharyland Pioneer 28, McAllen Rowe 21
Terrell 42, Hallsville 21
Texas City 23, Friendswood 20
Tyler 38, Marshall 36, 2OT
Victoria East 29, SA Northside Taft 21
WF Rider 41, Wichita Falls 13
Willis 52, Bryan Rudder 21
Wylie East 14, Richardson Berkner 13
CLASS 4A
Andrews 32, Canyon Randall 21
Bandera 27, Poteet 9
Bay City 40, Sweeny 27
Beeville Jones 23, Sinton 16
Bridge City 12, Orangefield 9
Brownwood 35, Abilene Wylie 21
Burkburnett 48, Bridgeport 7
Canton 34, Mineola 12
CC West Oso 21, Cotulla 14
Celina 40, Paris 9
China Spring 35, Lorena 13
Cuero 41, El Campo 7
Dalhart 33, Perryton 30
Dallas Pinkston 38, Wills Point 22
Fort Stockton 21, EP Austin 13
Henderson 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14
Hereford 34, Amarillo Caprock 20
Hillsboro 28, McGregor 15
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Madisonville 24, Diboll 14
Melissa 50, Argyle 14
Midlothian Heritage 31, Stephenville 28
Needville 45, West Columbia Charter 0
Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 14
Pampa 35, Big Spring 25
Pearsall 39, West Campus 6
Rio Hondo 34, Raymondville 6
Rusk 33, Fairfield 22
Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
Sealy 42, Freeport Brazosport 7
Snyder 42, Slaton 0
Sweetwater 42, Idalou 20
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10, Brock 7
Tyler Chapel Hill 71, Gilmer 53
Van 24, Longview Pine Tree 17
Vernon 40, WF City View 20
Waco La Vega 35, Kennedale 28
Zapata 42, Laredo Cigarroa 10
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 56, Detroit 0
Altair Rice 43, Luling 6
Arp 21, Joaquin 6
Atlanta 51, Elysian Fields 6
Bloomington 44, Woodsboro 6
Boling 21, Palacios 7
Brownfield 28, Post 24
Buna 48, Corrigan-Camden 6
Bushland 47, West Plains 41
Canadian 55, Seminole, Okla. 0
Childress 17, Abernathy 7
Clyde 40, Cisco 28
Coahoma 50, Forsan 34
Coldspring-Oakhurst 36, Liberty 9
Comanche 37, Brady 8
Cooper 31, Grand Saline 14
Denver City 19, Borger 14
Dimmitt 36, Memphis 14
Early 52, Bangs 10
Edna 41, East Bernard 27
El Maton Tidehaven 30, Goliad 0
Elkhart 54, Huntington 33
Falfurrias 41, Santa Maria 6
Franklin 36, Woodville 33
Ganado 20, Van Vleck 14
Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6
Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8
Hitchcock 43, Refugio 36
Jacksboro 57, Breckenridge 35
Jefferson 34, New Boston 0
Jourdanton 44, Natalia 0
Kirbyville 46, Trinity 8
Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Amarillo River Road 6
Lytle 3, Carrizo Springs 0
Malakoff 56, New London West Rusk 14
Merkel 26, Clifton 14
Mount Vernon 41, Quinlan Ford 24
New Diana 24, Quitman 10
Pattonville Prairiland 30, Big Sandy 7
Queen City 26, Bogata Rivercrest 18
Redwater 44, Waskom 40
Rice 23, Dallas A+ Academy 21
SA Cole 48, SA Memorial 28
Santa Gertrudis Academy 39, Riviera Kaufer 0
Santa Rosa 54, Harlingen Marine Military 28
Stanton 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Teague 28, Rockdale 21
Troup 70, White Oak 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Hawley 12
Universal City Randolph 44, Schulenburg 22
Wall 35, Eastland 10
Warren 18, Hardin 7
West 17, Godley 7
Whitney 28, Troy 21
Winnsboro 59, Omaha Pewitt 6
Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 53, Charlotte 0
Albany 22, Lubbock Trinity 21
Alvord 13, Olney 12
Archer City 44, Quanah 8
Axtell 34, Moody 3
Baird 46, Meadow 22
Centerville 27, Buffalo 6
Chilton 34, Bosqueville 0
Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14
Cross Plains 51, Winters 28
Cushing 20, Cayuga 12
De Leon 40, Junction 19
Falls City 48, Three Rivers 27
Farwell 40, New Deal 30
Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26
Garrison 72, Hughes Springs 0
Grapeland 36, Frankston 22
Gruver 39, Sanford-Fritch 14
Iraan 38, La Pryor 0
Kenedy 47, Ben Bolt 26
La Villa 48, Progreso 0
Lindsay 41, Meridian 0
Lockney 34, Seagraves 14
Lovelady 26, Groveton 20
Malakoff Cross Roads 48, Tyler All Saints 0
Mart 37, Crockett 19
Maud 48, Hawkins 40
Menard 62, McDade 14
Overton 35, Quinlan Boles 22
Panhandle 32, Clarendon 12
Pettus 2, Runge 0
Riesel 21, Blooming Grove 12
Roscoe 42, C-City 0
San Augustine 36, Hemphill 20
Santo 27, Electra 14
Seymour 40, Anson 14
Shelbyville 43, Alto 12, 3OT
Simms Bowie 24, Como-Pickton 6
Stamford 48, Hamlin 6
Stinnett West Texas 23, Hale Center 14
Stratford 37, Spearman 0
Sundown 34, Shamrock 18
Valley Mills 13, Wheeler 0
Vega 39, Bovina 26
Wellington 30, Frederick, Okla. 0
Windthorst 37, Henrietta 34
Wortham 28, Kerens 14
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, Blum 14
Aquilla 73, Covington 28
Benjamin 80, Follett 33
Borden County 61, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14
Brackett 42, Crystal City 28
Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6
Chester 70, Galveston O’Connell 12
Crowell 100, Strawn 55
Fort Davis 62, EP Immanuel 12
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 33
Gordon 48, Throckmorton 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Fort Hancock 12
Harrold 46, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Hermleigh 52, Ackerly Sands 30
Lometa 34, Gorman 12
May 54, Iredell 0
Miami 62, Hedley 6
Moran 40, Lohn 0
New Home 27, Haskell 6
Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0
Oglesby 66, Penelope 16
Paint Rock 34, TLC Midland 22
Premont 22, Monte Alto 6
Rankin 68, Balmorhea 18
Richland Springs 50, High Island 0
Rising Star 52, Blanket 6
Robert Lee 46, Rotan 0
Rochelle 82, Medina 42
Ropesville Ropes 31, Boys Ranch 12
Roscoe Highland 72, Loraine 48
Sidney 46, Priddy 0
Veribest 50, Santa Anna 0
White Deer 42, Groom 26
Whiteface 58, Nazareth 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 26
Amarillo San Jacinto 71, SA Holy Cross 6
Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Houston Second Baptist 7
Bellaire Episcopal 44, Livingston 21
Boerne Geneva 63, Katy Harmony 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 60, Brownsville Lopez 21
FW All Saints 55, FW Nolan 7
FW Temple Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13
Garland Christian 37, Tyler Kings Academy 14
Irving The Highlands 75, Bethesda Christian 47
Midland Trinity 66, Midland Holy Cross 61
Muenster Sacred Heart 15, Petrolia 13
SA Antonian 47, SA Holy Cross 20
SA Texas Military 32, Bruni 13
Sherman Texoma 51, Dallas Fairhill 6
Tyler Grace Community 61, Winona 14
Victoria St. Joseph 42, Aransas Pass 23
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Manvel 15
CC Arlington Heights Christian 34, Benavides 6
Concordia 46, Cedar Park Summit 0
Davenport 60, Victoria West 28
Divine Savior Academy 68, Houston Westbury Christian 40
Frisco Emerson 69, Dallas Hillcrest 3
Frisco Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7
Fulshear 51, Houston Strake Jesuit 23
FW Benbrook 49, Sanger 26
Gholson 45, Three Way 0
Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0
Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, The Woodlands 17
Irving Faustina Academy 62, Morgan 26
Jordan 39, Aldine Davis 21
MC Prep 54, Munday 0
Midland Legacy 35, Amarillo 7
Prestonwood North 40, Keller Harvest Christian 0
San Antonio Harlan 45, SA East Central 20
Stephenville FAITH 71, Evant 26
Wildorado 72, Lefors 70
Wisdom 56, Houston KIPP 0