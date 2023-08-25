AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first Football Friday of the year in Texas was quite a doozy.

Westlake’s Spencer Barnett booted a 59-yard field goal to help the Chaparrals win 31-21 over Fort Bend Ridge Point and Vandegrift took care of Dripping Springs 27-7 in another marquee game featuring area teams.

Weiss hammered Round Rock 37-7 and Lake Travis hung on against Arlington Martin 13-6 after a scoreless first half. Stony Point went into House Park and beat the Austin High Maroons 24-21 and Georgetown topped Copperas Cove 37-7.

Bastrop 29, Kyle Lehman 15

Blanco 27, Poth 23

Brentwood Christian 40, Temple Central Texas Christian 21

Cameron Yoe 45, Lago Vista 21

Cedar Park 29, Cedar Ridge 7

Connally 40, Marble Falls 14

Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26

Georgetown 37, Copperas Cove 7

Granger 57, Hubbard 8

Hutto 66, San Marcos 35

La Vernia 49, Burnet 27

Lampasas 31, Elgin 23

Lake Travis 13, Arlington Martin 6

Leander 48, Pflugerville 28

Llano 28, Jarrell 13

Lubbock Christian 30, Hyde Park Baptist 20

Mason 29, Coleman 20

McNeil 30, Del Valle 0

SA Pieper 62, Glenn 0

Regents 45, SA Central Catholic 14

Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35

San Saba 40, Florence 3

Smithville 37, Travis 0

Thrall 42, Somerville 14

Weiss 37, Round Rock 7

Westwood 34, East View 20

Wheaton Academy , Ill. 42, St. Michael 8

Wimberley 60, Canyon Lake 6

Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7

CLASS 6A

Abilene 49, Odessa Permian 14

Alief Elsik 21, Fort Bend Austin 14

Arlington 27, Mesquite 20

Arlington Bowie 22, Little Elm 7

Austin Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7

Brownsville Rivera 40, La Joya 3

Bryan 21, Waller 6

Byron Nelson 48, Plano 14

Cibolo Steele 52, SA Northside Brennan 0

Converse Judson 24, SA Johnson 21

De Soto 39, Allen 7

Deer Park 41, La Porte 20

Donna North 30, Edinburg Economedes 16

Duncanville 34, Dallas South Oak Cliff 13

Edinburg Vela 62, Edinburg North 14

Harlingen 12, Harlingen South 7

Houston Clear Lake 50, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Houston King 58, Crosby 22

Houston Westbury 24, Houston Madison 14

Humble 21, Channelview 0

Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 21

Humble Summer Creek 28, Klein Cain 21

Hurst Bell 36, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Justin Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, The Woodlands Christian 42

Katy Mayde Creek 41, Houston Westside 6

Keller Timber Creek 49, Arlington Lamar 7

Killeen 33, Killeen Chaparral 6

Killeen Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27

Klein Oak 14, Spring Dekaney 0

Lewisville 50, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31

Lewisville Hebron 39, Dallas Jesuit 34

Los Fresnos 42, Weslaco East 7

Mansfield 42, Hewitt Midway 31

Mansfield Summit 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Midland 39, EP Montwood 7

North Crowley 69, Arlington Hou 13

North Mesquite 28, North Garland 25

Northwest Eaton 28, Denton Braswell 22

Pasadena Dobie 35, Clear Brook 28

Pearland 45, Clear Falls 41

Plano East 48, Garland Rowlett 14

Prosper 42, Euless Trinity 41

PSJA North 41, PSJA 0

Richardson Pearce 35, Wylie 32

Richmond George Ranch 38, Richmond Foster 37, OT

SA Madison 24, Schertz Clemens 17

SA Reagan 17, Smithson Valley 16

SA Roosevelt 28, Del Rio 14

San Benito 28, Brownsville Memorial 21

Temple 57, McKinney Boyd 34

Waxahachie 22, Ennis 16

Weslaco 34, Mercedes 0

Wolfforth Frenship 45, Lubbock Coronado 26

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 23, Huntsville 12

Aledo 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35

Barbers Hill 28, Magnolia West 18

Baytown Lee 33, Pasadena South Houston 22

Burleson Centennial 35, Burleson 6

CC Flour Bluff 42, Boerne 35

CC Ray 48, Laredo Nixon 31

CC Tuloso-Midway 28, CC Moody 0

Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28

Crowley 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10

Dallas Highland Park 56, Lewisville Marcus 24

Dallas Kimball 29, West Mesquite 7

Denison 42, Sherman 0

Donna 55, La Feria 20

EP Ysleta 34, EP Riverside 33

Everman 27, Haltom 6

Floresville 34, SA Lanier 0

Forney 64, Crandall 10

Fort Bend Marshall 21, Klein 15, OT

Frisco Reedy 37, Azle 14

FW Chisholm Trail 38, Dallas Adams 6

Galveston Ball 58, La Marque 6

Kerrville Tivy 21, Castroville Medina Valley 7

La Joya Palmview 34, PSJA Southwest 21

Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7

Lancaster 28, Dallas Skyline 14

Lubbock 37, EP Socorro 27

Lubbock Cooper 42, Dumas 0

Lubbock Monterey 44, Odessa 42

Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 7

Mission Memorial 42, Mission 30

Mission Sharyland 31, Brownsville Pace 17

Nacogdoches 40, Palestine 36

New Caney 35, Montgomery 34

Pharr Valley View 40, Hidalgo 22

Plainview 45, Levelland 18

Port Arthur Memorial 24, Port Neches-Groves 7

Roma 36, Rio Grande City 22

SA Alamo Heights 51, Seguin 48

Santa Fe 50, Fort Bend Kempner 20

Sharyland Pioneer 28, McAllen Rowe 21

Terrell 42, Hallsville 21

Texas City 23, Friendswood 20

Tyler 38, Marshall 36, 2OT

Victoria East 29, SA Northside Taft 21

WF Rider 41, Wichita Falls 13

Willis 52, Bryan Rudder 21

Wylie East 14, Richardson Berkner 13

CLASS 4A

Andrews 32, Canyon Randall 21

Bandera 27, Poteet 9

Bay City 40, Sweeny 27

Beeville Jones 23, Sinton 16

Bridge City 12, Orangefield 9

Brownwood 35, Abilene Wylie 21

Burkburnett 48, Bridgeport 7

Canton 34, Mineola 12

CC West Oso 21, Cotulla 14

Celina 40, Paris 9

China Spring 35, Lorena 13

Cuero 41, El Campo 7

Dalhart 33, Perryton 30

Dallas Pinkston 38, Wills Point 22

Fort Stockton 21, EP Austin 13

Henderson 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14

Hereford 34, Amarillo Caprock 20

Hillsboro 28, McGregor 15

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Madisonville 24, Diboll 14

Melissa 50, Argyle 14

Midlothian Heritage 31, Stephenville 28

Needville 45, West Columbia Charter 0

Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 14

Pampa 35, Big Spring 25

Pearsall 39, West Campus 6

Rio Hondo 34, Raymondville 6

Rusk 33, Fairfield 22

Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35

Sealy 42, Freeport Brazosport 7

Snyder 42, Slaton 0

Sweetwater 42, Idalou 20

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10, Brock 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 71, Gilmer 53

Van 24, Longview Pine Tree 17

Vernon 40, WF City View 20

Waco La Vega 35, Kennedale 28

Zapata 42, Laredo Cigarroa 10

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 56, Detroit 0

Altair Rice 43, Luling 6

Arp 21, Joaquin 6

Atlanta 51, Elysian Fields 6

Bloomington 44, Woodsboro 6

Boling 21, Palacios 7

Brownfield 28, Post 24

Buna 48, Corrigan-Camden 6

Bushland 47, West Plains 41

Canadian 55, Seminole, Okla. 0

Childress 17, Abernathy 7

Clyde 40, Cisco 28

Coahoma 50, Forsan 34

Coldspring-Oakhurst 36, Liberty 9

Comanche 37, Brady 8

Cooper 31, Grand Saline 14

Denver City 19, Borger 14

Dimmitt 36, Memphis 14

Early 52, Bangs 10

Edna 41, East Bernard 27

El Maton Tidehaven 30, Goliad 0

Elkhart 54, Huntington 33

Falfurrias 41, Santa Maria 6

Franklin 36, Woodville 33

Ganado 20, Van Vleck 14

Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6

Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8

Hitchcock 43, Refugio 36

Jacksboro 57, Breckenridge 35

Jefferson 34, New Boston 0

Jourdanton 44, Natalia 0

Kirbyville 46, Trinity 8

Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Amarillo River Road 6

Lytle 3, Carrizo Springs 0

Malakoff 56, New London West Rusk 14

Merkel 26, Clifton 14

Mount Vernon 41, Quinlan Ford 24

New Diana 24, Quitman 10

Pattonville Prairiland 30, Big Sandy 7

Queen City 26, Bogata Rivercrest 18

Redwater 44, Waskom 40

Rice 23, Dallas A+ Academy 21

SA Cole 48, SA Memorial 28

Santa Gertrudis Academy 39, Riviera Kaufer 0

Santa Rosa 54, Harlingen Marine Military 28

Stanton 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Teague 28, Rockdale 21

Troup 70, White Oak 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Hawley 12

Universal City Randolph 44, Schulenburg 22

Wall 35, Eastland 10

Warren 18, Hardin 7

West 17, Godley 7

Whitney 28, Troy 21

Winnsboro 59, Omaha Pewitt 6

Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 53, Charlotte 0

Albany 22, Lubbock Trinity 21

Alvord 13, Olney 12

Archer City 44, Quanah 8

Axtell 34, Moody 3

Baird 46, Meadow 22

Centerville 27, Buffalo 6

Chilton 34, Bosqueville 0

Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14

Cross Plains 51, Winters 28

Cushing 20, Cayuga 12

De Leon 40, Junction 19

Falls City 48, Three Rivers 27

Farwell 40, New Deal 30

Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26

Garrison 72, Hughes Springs 0

Grapeland 36, Frankston 22

Gruver 39, Sanford-Fritch 14

Iraan 38, La Pryor 0

Kenedy 47, Ben Bolt 26

La Villa 48, Progreso 0

Lindsay 41, Meridian 0

Lockney 34, Seagraves 14

Lovelady 26, Groveton 20

Malakoff Cross Roads 48, Tyler All Saints 0

Mart 37, Crockett 19

Maud 48, Hawkins 40

Menard 62, McDade 14

Overton 35, Quinlan Boles 22

Panhandle 32, Clarendon 12

Pettus 2, Runge 0

Riesel 21, Blooming Grove 12

Roscoe 42, C-City 0

San Augustine 36, Hemphill 20

Santo 27, Electra 14

Seymour 40, Anson 14

Shelbyville 43, Alto 12, 3OT

Simms Bowie 24, Como-Pickton 6

Stamford 48, Hamlin 6

Stinnett West Texas 23, Hale Center 14

Stratford 37, Spearman 0

Sundown 34, Shamrock 18

Valley Mills 13, Wheeler 0

Vega 39, Bovina 26

Wellington 30, Frederick, Okla. 0

Windthorst 37, Henrietta 34

Wortham 28, Kerens 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 62, Blum 14

Aquilla 73, Covington 28

Benjamin 80, Follett 33

Borden County 61, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14

Brackett 42, Crystal City 28

Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6

Chester 70, Galveston O’Connell 12

Crowell 100, Strawn 55

Fort Davis 62, EP Immanuel 12

Gilmer Union Hill 60, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 33

Gordon 48, Throckmorton 0

Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Fort Hancock 12

Harrold 46, Haskell Paint Creek 6

Hermleigh 52, Ackerly Sands 30

Lometa 34, Gorman 12

May 54, Iredell 0

Miami 62, Hedley 6

Moran 40, Lohn 0

New Home 27, Haskell 6

Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0

Oglesby 66, Penelope 16

Paint Rock 34, TLC Midland 22

Premont 22, Monte Alto 6

Rankin 68, Balmorhea 18

Richland Springs 50, High Island 0

Rising Star 52, Blanket 6

Robert Lee 46, Rotan 0

Rochelle 82, Medina 42

Ropesville Ropes 31, Boys Ranch 12

Roscoe Highland 72, Loraine 48

Sidney 46, Priddy 0

Veribest 50, Santa Anna 0

White Deer 42, Groom 26

Whiteface 58, Nazareth 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 26

Amarillo San Jacinto 71, SA Holy Cross 6

Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Houston Second Baptist 7

Bellaire Episcopal 44, Livingston 21

Boerne Geneva 63, Katy Harmony 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 60, Brownsville Lopez 21

FW All Saints 55, FW Nolan 7

FW Temple Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13

Garland Christian 37, Tyler Kings Academy 14

Irving The Highlands 75, Bethesda Christian 47

Midland Trinity 66, Midland Holy Cross 61

Muenster Sacred Heart 15, Petrolia 13

SA Antonian 47, SA Holy Cross 20

SA Texas Military 32, Bruni 13

Sherman Texoma 51, Dallas Fairhill 6

Tyler Grace Community 61, Winona 14

Victoria St. Joseph 42, Aransas Pass 23

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Manvel 15

CC Arlington Heights Christian 34, Benavides 6

Concordia 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

Davenport 60, Victoria West 28

Divine Savior Academy 68, Houston Westbury Christian 40

Frisco Emerson 69, Dallas Hillcrest 3

Frisco Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7

Fulshear 51, Houston Strake Jesuit 23

FW Benbrook 49, Sanger 26

Gholson 45, Three Way 0

Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0

Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, The Woodlands 17

Irving Faustina Academy 62, Morgan 26

Jordan 39, Aldine Davis 21

MC Prep 54, Munday 0

Midland Legacy 35, Amarillo 7

Prestonwood North 40, Keller Harvest Christian 0

San Antonio Harlan 45, SA East Central 20

Stephenville FAITH 71, Evant 26

Wildorado 72, Lefors 70

Wisdom 56, Houston KIPP 0