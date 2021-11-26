Texas high school football: Round 3 playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halfway through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Texas high school football playoff field is being whittled away to the final eight teams in each bracket.
Westlake, Vandegrift, Lake Travis and Liberty Hill advanced to the regional final with wins on Friday. The playoff road ended for Bowie, Cedar Park, Rouse and Marble Falls.
LBJ looks to advance to the fourth round, facing Boerne Saturday at the Alamodome.
Here’s the rundown of scores from Friday’s playoff football.
Texas high school football playoff scores – 3rd round
Class 6A Division I=
Region III Regional=
Galena Park North Shore 26, Katy Tompkins 20
Region IV Regional=
Lake Travis 35, Laredo United South 19
SA Northside Brennan 59, Austin Bowie 36
Class 6A Division II=
Region III Regional=
Katy 41, Houston King 24
Region IV Regional=
Austin Vandegrift 38, Edinburg Vela 14
Austin Westlake 56, PSJA North
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Mansfield Summit 28, Midlothian 20
Region II Regional=
College Station 45, Frisco Wakeland 35
Denton Ryan 37, Longview 33
Region III Regional=
Katy Paetow 65, Cedar Park 14
Region IV Regional=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, McAllen Memorial 0
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Lubbock Cooper 27, Grapevine 7
WF Rider 28, Canutillo 7
Region II Regional=
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Aledo 28
Lucas Lovejoy 24, Mansfield Timberview 20
Region III Regional=
Texarkana Texas 44, Port Neches-Groves 21
Region IV Regional=
Liberty Hill 56, Leander Rouse 33
SA Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Regional=
WF Hirschi 41, Dumas 22
Region II Regional=
Melissa 41, Waco La Vega 14
Stephenville 21, Argyle 17
Region III Regional=
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21
Region IV Regional=
Fredericksburg 28, Pleasanton 20
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Aubrey 42, Monahans 7
Celina 46, Snyder 6
Region II Regional=
Gilmer 56, Van 35
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17, Quinlan Ford 7
Region III Regional=
China Spring 27, Carthage 17
Region IV Regional=
Cuero 36, Wimberley 26
Geronimo Navarro 29, Sinton 28, OT
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Brock 70, Tuscola Jim Ned 25
Whitesboro 50, Shallowater 25
Region II Regional=
Mount Vernon 40, Gladewater 14
West 14, Malakoff 12
Region III Regional=
Lorena 62, Columbus 13
Region IV Regional=
Lago Vista 33, Edna 29
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, San Diego 6
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Abernathy 37, Canadian 26
Lubbock Roosevelt 50, Brady 14
Region II Regional=
Gunter 62, Dublin 20
Holliday 21, Bells 14, OT
Region III Regional=
Daingerfield 50, New London West Rusk 28
Waskom 42, Newton 6
Region IV Regional=
Franklin 60, Riesel 0
Poth 27, El Maton Tidehaven 14
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Regional=
Cisco 34, New Deal 14
Hawley 21, Coleman 7
Region II Regional=
Crawford 20, Italy 13
Marlin 52, Tolar 36
Region III Regional=
Centerville 28, Holland 0
Timpson 42, Beckville 21
Region IV Regional=
Refugio 54, Ganado 7
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Regional=
Stratford 56, Wink 21
Wellington 36, Gruver 8
Region II Regional=
Chilton 40, Bremond 14
Mart 55, Wortham 7
Region III Regional=
Albany 34, Muenster 21
Windthorst 40, Santo 7
Region IV Regional=
Burton 57, Granger 27
Falls City 50, Eldorado 26
6-Man Class 1A Division I=
Region III Quarterfinal=
Abbott 74, Coolidge 27
Class 1A 6-Man Division I=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Happy 38, Turkey Valley 36
Six-Man Class 1A Division I=
Region II Quarterfinal=
Westbrook 44, Sterling City 41
Six-Man Class 1A Division II=
Region I Quarterfinal=
Lamesa Klondike 69, Anton 54
Region II Quarterfinal=
Matador Motley County 60, Jayton 8
Region III Quarterfinal=
Strawn 66, Gordon 16
Region IV Quarterfinal=
Richland Springs 86, Oakwood 41
TAPPS 6-Man Div I=
Semifinal=
Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Austin TSD 0
TAPPS 6-Man Div II=
Semifinal=
Marble Falls Faith 32, Conroe Covenant 18
Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Lucas Christian 32
TAPPS Div IV=
Semifinal=
Muenster Sacred Heart 35, Weatherford Christian 8
Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/