Texas high school football: Round 3 playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Halfway through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Texas high school football playoff field is being whittled away to the final eight teams in each bracket.

Westlake, Vandegrift, Lake Travis and Liberty Hill advanced to the regional final with wins on Friday. The playoff road ended for Bowie, Cedar Park, Rouse and Marble Falls.

LBJ looks to advance to the fourth round, facing Boerne Saturday at the Alamodome.

Here’s the rundown of scores from Friday’s playoff football.

Texas high school football playoff scores – 3rd round

Class 6A Division I=

Region III Regional=

Galena Park North Shore 26, Katy Tompkins 20

Region IV Regional=

Lake Travis 35, Laredo United South 19

SA Northside Brennan 59, Austin Bowie 36

Class 6A Division II=

Region III Regional=

Katy 41, Houston King 24

Region IV Regional=

Austin Vandegrift 38, Edinburg Vela 14

Austin Westlake 56, PSJA North

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Mansfield Summit 28, Midlothian 20

Region II Regional=

College Station 45, Frisco Wakeland 35

Denton Ryan 37, Longview 33

Region III Regional=

Katy Paetow 65, Cedar Park 14

Region IV Regional=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 35, McAllen Memorial 0

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Lubbock Cooper 27, Grapevine 7

WF Rider 28, Canutillo 7

Region II Regional=

Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Aledo 28

Lucas Lovejoy 24, Mansfield Timberview 20

Region III Regional=

Texarkana Texas 44, Port Neches-Groves 21

Region IV Regional=

Liberty Hill 56, Leander Rouse 33

SA Alamo Heights 10, Marble Falls 7

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Regional=

WF Hirschi 41, Dumas 22

Region II Regional=

Melissa 41, Waco La Vega 14

Stephenville 21, Argyle 17

Region III Regional=

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 24, El Campo 21

Region IV Regional=

Fredericksburg 28, Pleasanton 20

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Aubrey 42, Monahans 7

Celina 46, Snyder 6

Region II Regional=

Gilmer 56, Van 35

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 17, Quinlan Ford 7

Region III Regional=

China Spring 27, Carthage 17

Region IV Regional=

Cuero 36, Wimberley 26

Geronimo Navarro 29, Sinton 28, OT

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Brock 70, Tuscola Jim Ned 25

Whitesboro 50, Shallowater 25

Region II Regional=

Mount Vernon 40, Gladewater 14

West 14, Malakoff 12

Region III Regional=

Lorena 62, Columbus 13

Region IV Regional=

Lago Vista 33, Edna 29

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, San Diego 6

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Abernathy 37, Canadian 26

Lubbock Roosevelt 50, Brady 14

Region II Regional=

Gunter 62, Dublin 20

Holliday 21, Bells 14, OT

Region III Regional=

Daingerfield 50, New London West Rusk 28

Waskom 42, Newton 6

Region IV Regional=

Franklin 60, Riesel 0

Poth 27, El Maton Tidehaven 14

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Regional=

Cisco 34, New Deal 14

Hawley 21, Coleman 7

Region II Regional=

Crawford 20, Italy 13

Marlin 52, Tolar 36

Region III Regional=

Centerville 28, Holland 0

Timpson 42, Beckville 21

Region IV Regional=

Refugio 54, Ganado 7

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Regional=

Stratford 56, Wink 21

Wellington 36, Gruver 8

Region II Regional=

Chilton 40, Bremond 14

Mart 55, Wortham 7

Region III Regional=

Albany 34, Muenster 21

Windthorst 40, Santo 7

Region IV Regional=

Burton 57, Granger 27

Falls City 50, Eldorado 26

6-Man Class 1A Division I=

Region III Quarterfinal=

Abbott 74, Coolidge 27

Class 1A 6-Man Division I=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Happy 38, Turkey Valley 36

Six-Man Class 1A Division I=

Region II Quarterfinal=

Westbrook 44, Sterling City 41

Six-Man Class 1A Division II=

Region I Quarterfinal=

Lamesa Klondike 69, Anton 54

Region II Quarterfinal=

Matador Motley County 60, Jayton 8

Region III Quarterfinal=

Strawn 66, Gordon 16

Region IV Quarterfinal=

Richland Springs 86, Oakwood 41

TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

Semifinal=

Houston Emery/Weiner School 48, Austin TSD 0

TAPPS 6-Man Div II=

Semifinal=

Marble Falls Faith 32, Conroe Covenant 18

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Lucas Christian 32

TAPPS Div IV=

Semifinal=

Muenster Sacred Heart 35, Weatherford Christian 8

Shiner St. Paul 42, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/