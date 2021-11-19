Texas high school football: Round 2 playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Every winning team from this weekend’s second round is celebrating a milestone in Texas high school football — playing and practicing after Thanksgiving.

The “Sweet 16” is all that remains from most levels as high school football teams gear toward next week’s third round, called the regional round.

Central Texas’ top-ranked teams, Westlake and LBJ, dominated the area round, advancing to the third round. Lake Travis, Vandegrift, Cedar Park, Wimberley and Marble Falls also cruised to victory. Rouse and Liberty Hill will meet again in the third round after each team earned area round wins Friday night.

Westlake will face Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North in the third round. Cedar Park plays Paetow in the regional round next week. Marble Falls takes on Alamo Heights.

LBJ will get Boerne while Wimberley gets Cuero.

Bowie is on its best run in years after reaching the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs are still alive, pulling off a 28-21 win over Smithson Valley Friday. Bowie will face either Los Fresnos or Brennan in the third round.

The season ended for several Central Texas 5A teams Friday. Weiss, Georgetown, Manor and McCallum lost in the area round.

Here’s a complete look at the playoff scores across Texas.

Friday playoff scores

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24

Byron Nelson 63, El Paso Eastlake 14

Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18

Region II Area=

Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2

Spring 56, Klein Cain 53

Spring Westfield 34, Klein Oak 14

Region III Area=

Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cypress Fairbanks 20

Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13

Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21

Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14

Region IV Area=

Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21

Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14

Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7

EP Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21

Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13

Region II Area=

Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28

Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33

Tomball 37, Willis 7

Region III Area=

Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34

Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7

Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7

Region IV Area=

Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0

Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7

PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24

Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7

Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17

Region II Area=

College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21

Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28

Longview 34, Lancaster 14

Region III Area=

Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21

Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29

Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31

Region IV Area=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, SA Southwest 7

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24

Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34

WF Rider 37, EP Andress 13

Region II Area=

Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14

Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23

Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21

Region III Area=

A&M Consolidated 39, Barbers Hill 35

Port Neches-Groves 49, Montgomery 42

Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0

Region IV Area=

Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19

Liberty Hill 51, Boerne-Champion 14

Marble Falls 35, Mission Memorial 13

SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6

EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20

Region II Area=

Argyle 27, Kennedale 3

Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41

Stephenville 22, Paris 10

Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10

Region III Area=

Kilgore 28, Stafford 26

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 47

Region IV Area=

Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42

Boerne 63, CC Miller 14

Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7

Celina 57, Perryton 7

Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28

Region II Area=

Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31

Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburg 34

Van 35, Sunnyvale 25

Region III Area=

Bellville 41, Rusk 20

China Spring 48, Sealy 7

West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7

Region IV Area=

Cuero 55, Rockport-Fulton 27

Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7

Sinton 49, La Grange 20

Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Shallowater 43, Early 14

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20

Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21

Region II Area=

Gladewater 49, Grandview 21

West 37, Mineola 7

Region III Area=

Columbus 42, Anahuac 34

Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0

Region IIII Area=

Edna 48, Blanco 12

Lago Vista 34, CC London 0

San Diego 35, Llano 27

Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Brady 21, Stanton 13

Canadian 56, Sonora 13

Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8

Region II Area=

Bells 67, Eastland 37

Dublin 41, Palmer 34

Holliday 35, Leonard 28

Region III Area=

Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16

New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17

Newton 36, De Kalb 6

Waskom 56, Troup 20

Region IIII Area=

Franklin 70, Stockdale 6

Poth 41, East Bernard 14

Riesel 10, Natalia 8

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Cisco 69, Panhandle 21

Coleman 43, Post 0

Hawley 40, Sundown 22

Region II Area=

Crawford 50, Celeste 14

Italy 56, Alvord 21

Marlin 48, Lindsay 7

Tolar 35, Cooper 24

Region III Area=

Beckville 50, Hearne 31

Centerville 49, Hawkins 14

Holland 27, Shelbyville 16

Timpson 74, Thorndale 13

Region IV Area=

Refugio 69, Flatonia 20

Schulenburg 37, Kenedy 12

Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Gruver 34, New Home 12

Wellington 36, McCamey 14

Region III Area=

Chilton 17, Tenaha 10, OT

Region IV Area=

Burton 48, Bruni 6

Eldorado 27, D’Hanis 14

Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20

Granger 56, Yorktown 48

Class 1A 6-Man Division I=

Region I Area=

Happy 61, Borden County 35

Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54

Region II Area=

Westbrook 86, Rankin 38

Region III Area=

Abbott 54, Newcastle 8

Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42

Region IV Area=

Water Valley 58, Lometa 8

Class 1A 6-Man Division II=

Region I Area=

Anton 72, Follett 48

Lamesa Klondike 72, Groom 58

Region II Area=

Jayton 34, Loraine 14

Region III Area=

Gordon 82, Bowie Gold-Burg 37

Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8

Region IV Area=

Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16

Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0

TAIAO 6-Man Div II=

Semifinal=

Houston Northside Home 67, Longview East Texas Christian 62

TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

Regional=

Austin Veritas 62, Houston Westbury Christian 8

TAPPS 6-Man Div II=

Regional=

Marble Falls Faith 55, Bryan Allen Academy 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Plano Coram Deo 32

TAPPS Div I=

Regional=

SA Central Catholic 38, FW All Saints 28

TAPPS Div II=

Regional=

Dallas Christian 63, Fort Worth Christian 35

FW Southwest Christian 28, Grapevine Faith 22

Houston Second Baptist 26, Austin Regents 16

TAPPS Div III=

Regional=

Bay Area Christian 35, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21

Cypress Community Christian 40, SA Holy Cross 7

Lubbock Christian 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 28

TAPPS Div IV=

Regional=

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Houston Lutheran North 7

Shiner St. Paul 22, Bryan Brazos Christian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andrews vs. Springtown, ccd.

Thursday playoff scores

Class 5A Division I=

Region IV Area=

CC Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7

Gregory-Portland 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 13

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Lubbock Cooper 51, EP Parkland 14

Region II Area=

Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

WF Hirschi 53, Clint 19

Region III Area=

El Campo 56, Lindale 42

Region IV Area=

Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 20

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Snyder 14, Graham 3

Region III Area=

Carthage 42, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Brock 54, Amarillo River Road 8

Little River Academy 42, East Chambers 33Region II Area=

Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0

Mount Vernon 57, Whitney 30

Region III Area=

Lorena 50, Woodville 6

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26

Region II Area=

Gunter 62, Millsap 12

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

New Deal 28, Forsan 24

Region IV Area=

Ganado 60, La Villa 23

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Stratford 48, Seagraves 3

Wink 64, Clarendon 26

Region II Area=

Albany 32, Olney 10

Muenster 63, Seymour 24

Santo 33, Roscoe 12

Windthorst 42, Archer City 40

Region III Area=

Bremond 55, Evadale 19

Wortham 38, Pineland West Sabine 22

Class 1A 6-Man Division I=

Region II Area=

Sterling City 46, Van Horn 0

Region IV Area=

May 84, Jonesboro 55

Class 1A 6-Man Division II=

Region II Area=

Matador Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44

TSCAAL Independent 11 -Man=

Championship=

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 49, Harlingen Marine Military 0