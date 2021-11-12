Texas high school football: Round 1 state playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The playoff field has been cut in half after the first round games of the UIL state football playoffs.

Central Texas saw a stunner as Bowie knocked off the top-seed in District 25-6A. The Bulldogs held Round Rock to three points in a 13-3 win at Dragon Stadium Friday night. Bowie will face Smithson Valley in the area round next week.

Vandegrift defeated San Marcos to advance to the area round. The Vipers will face Cibolo Steele next week.

In District 26-6A, back-to-back state champion Westlake rolled over Hutto 54-9. Lake Travis cruised past Cedar Ridge. The Cavaliers will play East Central (San Antonio) next week. The Chaparrals will face New Braunfels.

Cedar Park earned a 42-36 win over Buda Johnson Friday. The Timberwolves will face Angleton next week.

McCallum defeated Glenn 27-21 to advance to a second round matchup with Alamo Heights. Here’s the full breakdown of playoff scores from Texas high school football.

Texas high school football scores – state playoffs

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Midland Legacy 43, EP Pebble Hills 22

Richardson Lake Highlands 29, South Grand Prairie 24

Southlake Carroll 42, North Crowley 20

Region II Bi-District=

Duncanville 63, Belton 7

Mesquite 42, Garland Sachse 19

Region III Bi-District=

Cypress Fairbanks 16, Arlington Lamar 14

Dickinson 49, Alief Taylor 20

Jersey Village 56, Houston Westside 23

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Bowie 13, Round Rock 3

Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14

SA East Central 14, SA Reagan 7

SA Northside Brennan 55, Laredo United 20

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Byron Nelson 35, Weatherford 14

Denton Guyer 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 14

EP Eastwood 31, Abilene 27

Grand Prairie 29, Richardson Berkner 22

Region II Bi-District=

Cedar Hill 10, Bryan 5

Cypress Bridgeland 34, Klein Collins 33

Rockwall-Heath 35, Garland Naaman Forest 6

Willis 22, Spring Dekaney 14

Region III Bi-District=

Houston King 56, Pasadena South Houston 13

Houston Stratford 57, Houston Westbury 0

Humble Summer Creek 55, Channelview 28

Katy 56, Fort Bend Clements 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Fort Bend Bush 0

Pearland Dawson 35, Clear Falls 31

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin Vandegrift 52, San Marcos 14

Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo Tascosa 53, EP El Dorado 7

Burleson Centennial 28, Justin Northwest 21

EP Chapin 29, Amarillo Caprock 28

Mansfield Summit 38, Azle 14

Midlothian 21, FW Brewer 17

Region II Bi-District=

College Station 49, McKinney North 10

Dallas Highland Park 45, New Caney 13

Frisco Wakeland 38, Dallas Wilson 7

Longview 45, Magnolia 24

Magnolia West 56, Tyler 14

Region III Bi-District=

Angleton 34, Friendswood 18

Region IV Bi-District=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, Brownsville Memorial 0

Eagle Pass Winn 20, SA Highlands 14

Gregory-Portland 54, McAllen 13

McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 43, SA Brackenridge 22

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

WF Rider 59, Carrollton Creekview 13

Region II Bi-District=

Frisco 48, Royse City 28

Region III Bi-District=

Barbers Hill 42, Fort Bend Marshall 21

Montgomery 35, Nacogdoches 21

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin McCallum 27, Leander Glenn 21, OT

Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29

Leander Rouse 59, Austin William Travis 6

SA Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Fort Stockton 47,

Clint Mountain View 8

Dumas 45, Decatur 24

Lake Worth 34, Hereford 20

Springtown 49, Canyon 13

WF Hirschi 42, Pampa 10

Region II Bi-District=

Argyle 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Region III Bi-District=

Tyler Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20

Region IV Bi-District=

Austin LBJ 54, La Vernia 7

CC Calallen 55, Zapata 10

Fredericksburg 45, Somerset 41

Pleasanton 28, Lampasas 27

Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Aubrey 55, Bridgeport 3

Perryton 35, Midland Greenwood 19

Snyder 31, Seminole 0

Sweetwater 50, Borger 15

Van Alstyne 23, Iowa Park 16

Region III Bi-District=

Carthage 35, Gatesville 0

China Spring 50, Madisonville 7

Sealy 21, Silsbee 19

Region IV Bi-District=

Ingleside 31, Devine 27

Sinton 68, Bandera 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Anahuac 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6

Ballinger 35, Crane 34

Bushland 55, Slaton 6

Llano 53, Marion 26

Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0

Mineola 40, Gladewater Sabine 33

Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Peaster 12

West 55, Fairfield 7

Region II Bi-District=

Abernathy 33, Friona 14

Alpine 27, San Angelo Grape Creek 14

Bells 40, Blooming Grove 12

Dublin 38, Callisburg 33

Eastland 42, WF City View 21

El Maton Tidehaven 42, Rogers 29

Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Spearman 11

Millsap 36, Henrietta 32

New Waverly 64, Hughes Springs 44

Stockdale 23, Hebbronville 6

Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Cisco 55, Haskell 28

Forsan 22, Goldthwaite 15

Panhandle 56, Floydada 0

Post 46, Farwell 14

Sundown 52, Sanford-Fritch 13

Region II Bi-District=

Alvord 34, Wolfe City 30

Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0

Marlin 54, Bosqueville 20

Region IV Bi-District=

Kenedy 41, Ben Bolt 0

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Gruver 63, Shamrock 40

McCamey 48, Ropesville Ropes 6

Seagraves 38, Bovina 3

Wellington 38, Vega 7

Region II Bi-District=

Santo 31, Petrolia 0

Region III Bi-District=

Mart 84, Clarksville 6

Wortham 45, Maud 36

Region IV Bi-District=

D’Hanis 37, Woodsboro 0

Granger 41, Miles 10

Class 1A 6-Man Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Borden County 54, Knox City 44

Spur 63, Meadow 14

Turkey Valley 77, Nazareth 32

Region II Bi-District=

Rankin 77, Fort Davis 30

Westbrook 64, Ira 14

Region III Bi-District=

Abbott 67, Avalon 22

Saint Jo 53, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 24

Region IV Bi-District=

Water Valley 58, Gorman 0

Class 1A 6-Man Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Anton 72, Ackerly Sands 30

Follett 60, Wildorado 21

Region II Bi-District=

Balmorhea 60, Blackwell 14

Loraine 68, Sanderson 28

Matador Motley County 52, Rule 6

Region III Bi-District=

Bowie Gold-Burg 59, Lueders-Avoca 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Richland Springs 58, Sidney 8

TAIAO Six-Man Div II=

Round 2=

Houston Northside Home 48, Victoria Home School 18

Longview East Texas Christian 66, Fort Bend Chargers 34

TAIAO Six-Man Div I=

Round 2=

Austin SPC 57, Austin Royals 6

TAPPS Six-Man=

Area=

Div I=

San Marcos Baptist Academy 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13

Div II=

Lucas Christian 69, Waco Vanguard 22

Div III=

Bryan St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0

Longview Heritage 79, Lubbock Christ The King 36

TAPPS=

Area=

Div II=

Austin Regents 41, The Woodlands Christian 7

FW Southwest Christian 49, Tyler Grace Community 7

Div III=

Lubbock Christian 51, Dallas Shelton 0

SA Holy Cross 55, FW Lake Country 18

Div IV=

Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 0

Thursday scores

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Arlington Martin 35, Irving Nimitz 20

Region II Bi-District=

De Soto 65, Killeen Harker Heights 28

Rockwall 55, North Garland 14

Spring Westfield 55, Conroe 21

Region III Bi-District=

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Seven Lakes 7

Galena Park North Shore 62, Pasadena Dobie 14

Katy Tompkins 49, Fort Bend Travis 21

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Saginaw Boswell 40, Northwest Eaton 37

Region II Bi-District=

The Woodlands College Park 42, Aldine Nimitz 0

Tomball 52, Cypress Park 29

Region IV Bi-District=

Edinburg Vela 17, San Benito 7

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Lubbock Coronado 67, EP Bel Air 7

Region II Bi-District=

Denton Ryan 49, Dallas White 14

Frisco Lone Star 74, Dallas Adams 6

Region III Bi-District=

Katy Paetow 54, Galveston Ball 0

Manor 35, Seguin 14

Pflugerville Weiss 63, SA Veterans Memorial 28

Region IV Bi-District=

SA Southwest 27, SA Kennedy 12

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Canyon Randall 63, FW Wyatt 21

EP Andress 42, EP Ysleta 6

EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 21

Grapevine 44, Wichita Falls 7

Lubbock Cooper 42, FW Southwest 0

Region II Bi-District=

Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Everman 28

Region III Bi-District=

Crosby 72, Houston Madison 36

Texarkana Texas 42, Fulshear 14

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Andrews 73, Fabens 0

EP Riverside 34, Big Spring 7

Region II Bi-District=

Kaufman 24, Dallas Carter 0

Melissa 73, North Dallas 20

Midlothian Heritage 49, FW Benbrook 20

Paris 49, Dallas Lincoln 29

Stephenville 49, FW Dunbar 21

Waco La Vega 65, FW Western Hills 6

Region III Bi-District=

El Campo 63, Yates 18

Region IV Bi-District=

Beeville Jones 42, La Feria 35

Boerne 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 21

CC Miller 45, Hidalgo 24

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Monahans 31, Lubbock Estacado 28

Region II Bi-District=

Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14

Gilmer 71, Mexia 14

Glen Rose 15, Nevada Community 0

Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Canton 21

Region III Bi-District=

Jasper 23, Waco Connally 20

West Orange-Stark 49, La Marque 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Cuero 62, Fort Worth YMLA 7

La Grange 54, Manor New Tech 20

Rockport-Fulton 60, Hondo 17

Wimberley 56, Navasota 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Brock 40, Wall 6

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Amarillo River Road 14, Denver City 6

Diboll 56, Buna 0

East Chambers 59, Huntington 14

Gladewater 49, Bonham 10

Grandview 49, Teague 7

Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38

Lago Vista 36, Universal City Randolph 13

Lorena 53, Hitchcock 28

Mount Vernon 57, Jefferson 28

Muleshoe 21, Brownfield 17

Poteet 42, Luling 10

Shallowater 56, Dalhart 18

Vanderbilt Industrial 34, Lyford 7

Woodville 41, Crockett 6

Region II Bi-District=

Daingerfield 50, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 12

Franklin 63, Danbury 7

Gunter 62, Scurry-Rosser 7

Holliday 63, Jacksboro 12

Natalia 35, Taft 7

New London West Rusk 64, Hooks 26

Newton 55, Harleton 14

Palmer 32, Whitewright 7

Sonora 79, Odessa Compass 8

Stanton 39, Childress 34

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Coleman 62, Anson 12

Hawley 56, San Saba 9

New Deal 63, Olton 21

Region II Bi-District=

Celeste 56, Tioga 33

Crawford 59, Dawson 12

Italy 44, Hamilton 13

Tolar 56, Cayuga 6

Region III Bi-District=

Hearne 38, Normangee 0

Holland 40, Jewett Leon 7

Shelbyville 53, Price Carlisle 35

Timpson 62, Frankston 0

Region IV Bi-District=

Ganado 68, Ozona 18

Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6

Shiner 76, Harper 6

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Clarendon 43, Sunray 6

New Home 45, Plains 8

Stratford 72, Wheeler 14

Wink 63, Sudan 26

Region II Bi-District=

Albany 68, Era 0

Archer City 59, Crosbyton 0

Muenster 56, Cross Plains 7

Olney 49, Ralls 14

Roscoe 38, Quanah 16

Seymour 49, Lockney 20

Windthorst 54, Hico 20

Region III Bi-District=

Bremond 26, Quinlan Boles 14

Chilton 51, Simms Bowie 0

Tenaha 62, Burkeville 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Burton 30, Christoval 29

Eldorado 35, Somerville 33

Falls City 48, La Pryor 0

Yorktown 62, Sabinal 20

Class 1A 6-Man Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 44

Region II Bi-District=

Sterling City 56, Hermleigh 42

Van Horn 70, Garden City 69

Region III Bi-District=

Coolidge 45, Blum 0

Newcastle 56, Gilmer Union Hill 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Jonesboro 90, Leakey 40

Lometa 53, Medina 20

May 68, Mertzon Irion County 20

Class 1A 6-Man Division II=

Region II Bi-District=

Jayton 52, Benjamin 41

Region III Bi-District=

Gordon 68, Cranfills Gap 20

Strawn 72, Morgan 7

Throckmorton 87, Ladonia Fannindel 40

Region IV Bi-District=

Cherokee 51, Blanket 6

Oakwood 65, Mount Calm 0

Oglesby 48, Calvert 30

TAPPS Six-Man=

Area=

Div II=

Plano Coram Deo 35, Lakehill 14

Div III=

Baytown Christian 54, Spring Branch Living Rock 8

TAPPS=

Area=

Div II=

Houston Second Baptist 48, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

Div III=

Cypress Community Christian 61, Tyler Gorman 0

TCAF Six-man Div I Playoff=

Semifinal=

Waco Methodist 70, Dallas Academy 21