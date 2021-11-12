Texas high school football: Round 1 state playoff scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The playoff field has been cut in half after the first round games of the UIL state football playoffs.
Central Texas saw a stunner as Bowie knocked off the top-seed in District 25-6A. The Bulldogs held Round Rock to three points in a 13-3 win at Dragon Stadium Friday night. Bowie will face Smithson Valley in the area round next week.
Vandegrift defeated San Marcos to advance to the area round. The Vipers will face Cibolo Steele next week.
In District 26-6A, back-to-back state champion Westlake rolled over Hutto 54-9. Lake Travis cruised past Cedar Ridge. The Cavaliers will play East Central (San Antonio) next week. The Chaparrals will face New Braunfels.
Cedar Park earned a 42-36 win over Buda Johnson Friday. The Timberwolves will face Angleton next week.
McCallum defeated Glenn 27-21 to advance to a second round matchup with Alamo Heights. Here’s the full breakdown of playoff scores from Texas high school football.
Texas high school football scores – state playoffs
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Midland Legacy 43, EP Pebble Hills 22
Richardson Lake Highlands 29, South Grand Prairie 24
Southlake Carroll 42, North Crowley 20
Region II Bi-District=
Duncanville 63, Belton 7
Mesquite 42, Garland Sachse 19
Region III Bi-District=
Cypress Fairbanks 16, Arlington Lamar 14
Dickinson 49, Alief Taylor 20
Jersey Village 56, Houston Westside 23
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin Bowie 13, Round Rock 3
Los Fresnos 56, Mission 14
SA East Central 14, SA Reagan 7
SA Northside Brennan 55, Laredo United 20
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Byron Nelson 35, Weatherford 14
Denton Guyer 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 14
EP Eastwood 31, Abilene 27
Grand Prairie 29, Richardson Berkner 22
Region II Bi-District=
Cedar Hill 10, Bryan 5
Cypress Bridgeland 34, Klein Collins 33
Rockwall-Heath 35, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Willis 22, Spring Dekaney 14
Region III Bi-District=
Houston King 56, Pasadena South Houston 13
Houston Stratford 57, Houston Westbury 0
Humble Summer Creek 55, Channelview 28
Katy 56, Fort Bend Clements 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Fort Bend Bush 0
Pearland Dawson 35, Clear Falls 31
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin Vandegrift 52, San Marcos 14
Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Amarillo Tascosa 53, EP El Dorado 7
Burleson Centennial 28, Justin Northwest 21
EP Chapin 29, Amarillo Caprock 28
Mansfield Summit 38, Azle 14
Midlothian 21, FW Brewer 17
Region II Bi-District=
College Station 49, McKinney North 10
Dallas Highland Park 45, New Caney 13
Frisco Wakeland 38, Dallas Wilson 7
Longview 45, Magnolia 24
Magnolia West 56, Tyler 14
Region III Bi-District=
Angleton 34, Friendswood 18
Region IV Bi-District=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, Brownsville Memorial 0
Eagle Pass Winn 20, SA Highlands 14
Gregory-Portland 54, McAllen 13
McAllen Memorial 50, Victoria West 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 43, SA Brackenridge 22
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
WF Rider 59, Carrollton Creekview 13
Region II Bi-District=
Frisco 48, Royse City 28
Region III Bi-District=
Barbers Hill 42, Fort Bend Marshall 21
Montgomery 35, Nacogdoches 21
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin McCallum 27, Leander Glenn 21, OT
Boerne-Champion 36, Mercedes 29
Leander Rouse 59, Austin William Travis 6
SA Alamo Heights 53, Edcouch-Elsa 7
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Fort Stockton 47,
Clint Mountain View 8
Dumas 45, Decatur 24
Lake Worth 34, Hereford 20
Springtown 49, Canyon 13
WF Hirschi 42, Pampa 10
Region II Bi-District=
Argyle 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14
Region III Bi-District=
Tyler Chapel Hill 25, Vidor 20
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin LBJ 54, La Vernia 7
CC Calallen 55, Zapata 10
Fredericksburg 45, Somerset 41
Pleasanton 28, Lampasas 27
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Rio Grande City La Grulla 14
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Aubrey 55, Bridgeport 3
Perryton 35, Midland Greenwood 19
Snyder 31, Seminole 0
Sweetwater 50, Borger 15
Van Alstyne 23, Iowa Park 16
Region III Bi-District=
Carthage 35, Gatesville 0
China Spring 50, Madisonville 7
Sealy 21, Silsbee 19
Region IV Bi-District=
Ingleside 31, Devine 27
Sinton 68, Bandera 14
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Anahuac 30, Coldspring-Oakhurst 6
Ballinger 35, Crane 34
Bushland 55, Slaton 6
Llano 53, Marion 26
Malakoff 59, Maypearl 0
Mineola 40, Gladewater Sabine 33
Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Peaster 12
West 55, Fairfield 7
Region II Bi-District=
Abernathy 33, Friona 14
Alpine 27, San Angelo Grape Creek 14
Bells 40, Blooming Grove 12
Dublin 38, Callisburg 33
Eastland 42, WF City View 21
El Maton Tidehaven 42, Rogers 29
Lubbock Roosevelt 44, Spearman 11
Millsap 36, Henrietta 32
New Waverly 64, Hughes Springs 44
Stockdale 23, Hebbronville 6
Waskom 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Cisco 55, Haskell 28
Forsan 22, Goldthwaite 15
Panhandle 56, Floydada 0
Post 46, Farwell 14
Sundown 52, Sanford-Fritch 13
Region II Bi-District=
Alvord 34, Wolfe City 30
Lindsay 21, Alba-Golden 0
Marlin 54, Bosqueville 20
Region IV Bi-District=
Kenedy 41, Ben Bolt 0
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Gruver 63, Shamrock 40
McCamey 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
Seagraves 38, Bovina 3
Wellington 38, Vega 7
Region II Bi-District=
Santo 31, Petrolia 0
Region III Bi-District=
Mart 84, Clarksville 6
Wortham 45, Maud 36
Region IV Bi-District=
D’Hanis 37, Woodsboro 0
Granger 41, Miles 10
Class 1A 6-Man Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Borden County 54, Knox City 44
Spur 63, Meadow 14
Turkey Valley 77, Nazareth 32
Region II Bi-District=
Rankin 77, Fort Davis 30
Westbrook 64, Ira 14
Region III Bi-District=
Abbott 67, Avalon 22
Saint Jo 53, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 24
Region IV Bi-District=
Water Valley 58, Gorman 0
Class 1A 6-Man Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Anton 72, Ackerly Sands 30
Follett 60, Wildorado 21
Region II Bi-District=
Balmorhea 60, Blackwell 14
Loraine 68, Sanderson 28
Matador Motley County 52, Rule 6
Region III Bi-District=
Bowie Gold-Burg 59, Lueders-Avoca 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Richland Springs 58, Sidney 8
TAIAO Six-Man Div II=
Round 2=
Houston Northside Home 48, Victoria Home School 18
Longview East Texas Christian 66, Fort Bend Chargers 34
TAIAO Six-Man Div I=
Round 2=
Austin SPC 57, Austin Royals 6
TAPPS Six-Man=
Area=
Div I=
San Marcos Baptist Academy 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13
Div II=
Lucas Christian 69, Waco Vanguard 22
Div III=
Bryan St. Joseph 46, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Longview Heritage 79, Lubbock Christ The King 36
TAPPS=
Area=
Div II=
Austin Regents 41, The Woodlands Christian 7
FW Southwest Christian 49, Tyler Grace Community 7
Div III=
Lubbock Christian 51, Dallas Shelton 0
SA Holy Cross 55, FW Lake Country 18
Div IV=
Bryan Brazos Christian 49, Alpha Omega 0
Thursday scores
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Arlington Martin 35, Irving Nimitz 20
Region II Bi-District=
De Soto 65, Killeen Harker Heights 28
Rockwall 55, North Garland 14
Spring Westfield 55, Conroe 21
Region III Bi-District=
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Seven Lakes 7
Galena Park North Shore 62, Pasadena Dobie 14
Katy Tompkins 49, Fort Bend Travis 21
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Saginaw Boswell 40, Northwest Eaton 37
Region II Bi-District=
The Woodlands College Park 42, Aldine Nimitz 0
Tomball 52, Cypress Park 29
Region IV Bi-District=
Edinburg Vela 17, San Benito 7
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Lubbock Coronado 67, EP Bel Air 7
Region II Bi-District=
Denton Ryan 49, Dallas White 14
Frisco Lone Star 74, Dallas Adams 6
Region III Bi-District=
Katy Paetow 54, Galveston Ball 0
Manor 35, Seguin 14
Pflugerville Weiss 63, SA Veterans Memorial 28
Region IV Bi-District=
SA Southwest 27, SA Kennedy 12
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Canyon Randall 63, FW Wyatt 21
EP Andress 42, EP Ysleta 6
EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 21
Grapevine 44, Wichita Falls 7
Lubbock Cooper 42, FW Southwest 0
Region II Bi-District=
Aledo 77, Dallas Hillcrest 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Everman 28
Region III Bi-District=
Crosby 72, Houston Madison 36
Texarkana Texas 42, Fulshear 14
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Andrews 73, Fabens 0
EP Riverside 34, Big Spring 7
Region II Bi-District=
Kaufman 24, Dallas Carter 0
Melissa 73, North Dallas 20
Midlothian Heritage 49, FW Benbrook 20
Paris 49, Dallas Lincoln 29
Stephenville 49, FW Dunbar 21
Waco La Vega 65, FW Western Hills 6
Region III Bi-District=
El Campo 63, Yates 18
Region IV Bi-District=
Beeville Jones 42, La Feria 35
Boerne 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 21
CC Miller 45, Hidalgo 24
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Monahans 31, Lubbock Estacado 28
Region II Bi-District=
Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14
Gilmer 71, Mexia 14
Glen Rose 15, Nevada Community 0
Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Canton 21
Region III Bi-District=
Jasper 23, Waco Connally 20
West Orange-Stark 49, La Marque 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Cuero 62, Fort Worth YMLA 7
La Grange 54, Manor New Tech 20
Rockport-Fulton 60, Hondo 17
Wimberley 56, Navasota 0
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Brock 40, Wall 6
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Amarillo River Road 14, Denver City 6
Diboll 56, Buna 0
East Chambers 59, Huntington 14
Gladewater 49, Bonham 10
Grandview 49, Teague 7
Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
Lago Vista 36, Universal City Randolph 13
Lorena 53, Hitchcock 28
Mount Vernon 57, Jefferson 28
Muleshoe 21, Brownfield 17
Poteet 42, Luling 10
Shallowater 56, Dalhart 18
Vanderbilt Industrial 34, Lyford 7
Woodville 41, Crockett 6
Region II Bi-District=
Daingerfield 50, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 12
Franklin 63, Danbury 7
Gunter 62, Scurry-Rosser 7
Holliday 63, Jacksboro 12
Natalia 35, Taft 7
New London West Rusk 64, Hooks 26
Newton 55, Harleton 14
Palmer 32, Whitewright 7
Sonora 79, Odessa Compass 8
Stanton 39, Childress 34
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Coleman 62, Anson 12
Hawley 56, San Saba 9
New Deal 63, Olton 21
Region II Bi-District=
Celeste 56, Tioga 33
Crawford 59, Dawson 12
Italy 44, Hamilton 13
Tolar 56, Cayuga 6
Region III Bi-District=
Hearne 38, Normangee 0
Holland 40, Jewett Leon 7
Shelbyville 53, Price Carlisle 35
Timpson 62, Frankston 0
Region IV Bi-District=
Ganado 68, Ozona 18
Refugio 70, Santa Maria 6
Shiner 76, Harper 6
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Clarendon 43, Sunray 6
New Home 45, Plains 8
Stratford 72, Wheeler 14
Wink 63, Sudan 26
Region II Bi-District=
Albany 68, Era 0
Archer City 59, Crosbyton 0
Muenster 56, Cross Plains 7
Olney 49, Ralls 14
Roscoe 38, Quanah 16
Seymour 49, Lockney 20
Windthorst 54, Hico 20
Region III Bi-District=
Bremond 26, Quinlan Boles 14
Chilton 51, Simms Bowie 0
Tenaha 62, Burkeville 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Burton 30, Christoval 29
Eldorado 35, Somerville 33
Falls City 48, La Pryor 0
Yorktown 62, Sabinal 20
Class 1A 6-Man Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 44
Region II Bi-District=
Sterling City 56, Hermleigh 42
Van Horn 70, Garden City 69
Region III Bi-District=
Coolidge 45, Blum 0
Newcastle 56, Gilmer Union Hill 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Jonesboro 90, Leakey 40
Lometa 53, Medina 20
May 68, Mertzon Irion County 20
Class 1A 6-Man Division II=
Region II Bi-District=
Jayton 52, Benjamin 41
Region III Bi-District=
Gordon 68, Cranfills Gap 20
Strawn 72, Morgan 7
Throckmorton 87, Ladonia Fannindel 40
Region IV Bi-District=
Cherokee 51, Blanket 6
Oakwood 65, Mount Calm 0
Oglesby 48, Calvert 30
TAPPS Six-Man=
Area=
Div II=
Plano Coram Deo 35, Lakehill 14
Div III=
Baytown Christian 54, Spring Branch Living Rock 8
TAPPS=
Area=
Div II=
Houston Second Baptist 48, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
Div III=
Cypress Community Christian 61, Tyler Gorman 0
TCAF Six-man Div I Playoff=
Semifinal=
Waco Methodist 70, Dallas Academy 21