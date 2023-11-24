AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis rolled to a berth in the 6A Division I Region IV final with a 34-7 with over San Antonio Brennan on Friday.
The Cavaliers could face district rival Westlake in the regional final if the Chaparrals can beat Laredo United on Saturday.
Liberty Hill and Wimberley also notched wins to advance in the playoffs. The Panthers took out Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 49-28 in 5A Division II play and Wimberley turned back Ingleside 63-14 in 4A Division II action.
The remaining regional semifinal games will take place Saturday.
Scores with teams in the KXAN viewing area
Scores from regional semifinals compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region III
Galena Park North Shore 45, Cypress Fairbanks 9
Humble Atascocita 34, Houston Lamar 14
Region IV
Lake Travis 34, SA Northside Brennan 7
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 14
Region II
De Soto 65, Willis 31
Region III
Fort Bend Hightower 31, Houston King 28
Region IV
Cibolo Steele 48, San Antonio Harlan 27
Class 5A Division I
Region I
Abilene 27, Justin Northwest 16
Aledo 59, Red Oak 35
Region II
Forney 61, N. Richland Hills Richland 40
Lancaster 27, Longview 24
Region III
A&M Consolidated 44, Cedar Park 20
Smithson Valley 26, College Station 21
Region IV
Brownsville Memorial 45, PSJA North 28
CC Miller 51, Victoria West 48
Class 5A Division II
Region I
Colleyville Heritage 38, Argyle 34
Frisco Emerson 55, WF Rider 42
Region II
Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Midlothian Heritage 31
Lucas Lovejoy 43, Texarkana Texas 21
Region III
Huntsville 14, Randle 13
Port Neches-Groves 30, Montgomery Lake Creek 27
Region IV
Liberty Hill 49, CC Flour Bluff 28
Class 4A Division I
Region I
Brownwood 37, Springtown 17
Decatur 52, Lubbock Estacodo 21
Region II
Anna 42, Panther Creek 38
Stephenville 7, Celina 3
Region III
Kilgore 35, Needville 14
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Iowa Colony 21
Region IV
Port Lavaca Calhoun 27, Alice 14
SA Davenport 45, La Vernia 31
Class 4A Division II
Region I
Amarillo West Plains 42, Monahans 21
Glen Rose 48, Seminole 34
Region II
Carthage 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31
Gilmer 34, Aubrey 21
Region III
Bellville 61, Silsbee 7
Jasper 28, Cuero 7
Region IV
Sinton 50, Geronimo Navarro 14
Wimberley 63, Ingleside 14
Class 3A Division I
Region I
Brock 75, Clyde 14
Paradise 36, Bushland 14
Region II
Malakoff 42, Grandview 7
Winnsboro 72, Whitney 17
Region III
Franklin 52, Little River Academy 27
Lorena 42, Columbus 21
Region IV
Blanco 34, Goliad 0
Edna 27, Vanderbilt Industrial 24
Class 3A Division II
Region I
Canadian 57, Idalou 14
Wall 35, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Region II
Gunter 45, Comanche 0
Jacksboro 49, Holliday 48, OT
Region III
Daingerfield 48, New London West Rusk 16
Newton 54, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24
Region IV
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Rogers 21
Poth 26, Lexington 7
Class 2A Division I
Region I
Hawley 31, Sonora 8
Stratford 56, New Deal 9
Region II
Marlin 46, Tioga 14
Tolar 61, Italy 28
Region III
Garrison 47, Cooper 20
Timpson 68, Honey Grove 7
Region IV
Ganado 50, Holland 22
Refugio 42, Weimar 14
Class 2A Division II
Region I
Clarendon 34, Gruver 32
Sunray 36, Wellington 22
Region II
Albany 19, Muenster 14
Collinsville 50, Roscoe 12
Region III
Lovelady 50, Tenaha 14
Mart 43, Deweyville 0
Region IV
Chilton 21, Granger 0
Falls City 21, Bremond 20
Class 1A Division I
Region I Final
Happy 30, Miami 22, OT
Region III Final
Gordon 64, Abbott 16
Class 1A Division II
Region I Final
Lamesa Klondike 100, Balmorhea 62
Region II Final
Benjamin 85, Jayton 40
Region III Final
Oglesby 62, Iredell 16
Region IV Final
Richland Springs 78, Cherokee 54
TAPPS 11-Man Division I
Semifinal
Dallas Parish Episcopal 73, SA Antonian 41
Houston St. Thomas 73, Plano Prestonwood 62
TAPPS 11-Man Division II
Semifinal
Austin Regents 34, Houston Second Baptist 7
TAPPS 11-Man Division III
Semifinal
SA Holy Cross 32, Cypress Community Christian 22
TAPPS 11-Man Division IV
Semifinal
Lubbock Christian 39, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 11
TAPPS Six-Man Division I
Semifinal
Austin Veritas 77, Austin Hill Country 56
Houston Emery/Weiner School 90, Giddings State School 41
TAPPS Six-Man Division II
Semifinal
Abilene Christian 52, Lucas Christian 42
Conroe Covenant 74, Pasadena First Baptist 62
TAPPS Six-Man Division III
Semifinal
Prestonwood North 40, FW Nazarene 34