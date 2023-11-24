AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis rolled to a berth in the 6A Division I Region IV final with a 34-7 with over San Antonio Brennan on Friday.

The Cavaliers could face district rival Westlake in the regional final if the Chaparrals can beat Laredo United on Saturday.

Liberty Hill and Wimberley also notched wins to advance in the playoffs. The Panthers took out Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 49-28 in 5A Division II play and Wimberley turned back Ingleside 63-14 in 4A Division II action.

The remaining regional semifinal games will take place Saturday.

Scores with teams in the KXAN viewing area

A&M Consolidated 44, Cedar Park 20

Blanco 34, Goliad 0

Liberty Hill 49, CC Flour Bluff 28

Poth 26, Lexington 7

Regents 34, Houston Second Baptist 7

Veritas 77, Hill Country 56

Wimberley 63, Ingleside 14

Scores from regional semifinals compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region III

Galena Park North Shore 45, Cypress Fairbanks 9

Humble Atascocita 34, Houston Lamar 14

Region IV

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Southlake Carroll 45, Dallas Highland Park 14

Region II

De Soto 65, Willis 31

Region III

Fort Bend Hightower 31, Houston King 28

Region IV

Cibolo Steele 48, San Antonio Harlan 27

Class 5A Division I

Region I

Abilene 27, Justin Northwest 16

Aledo 59, Red Oak 35

Region II

Forney 61, N. Richland Hills Richland 40

Lancaster 27, Longview 24

Region III

Smithson Valley 26, College Station 21

Region IV

Brownsville Memorial 45, PSJA North 28

CC Miller 51, Victoria West 48

Class 5A Division II

Region I

Colleyville Heritage 38, Argyle 34

Frisco Emerson 55, WF Rider 42

Region II

Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Midlothian Heritage 31

Lucas Lovejoy 43, Texarkana Texas 21

Region III

Huntsville 14, Randle 13

Port Neches-Groves 30, Montgomery Lake Creek 27

Region IV

Class 4A Division I

Region I

Brownwood 37, Springtown 17

Decatur 52, Lubbock Estacodo 21

Region II

Anna 42, Panther Creek 38

Stephenville 7, Celina 3

Region III

Kilgore 35, Needville 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Iowa Colony 21

Region IV

Port Lavaca Calhoun 27, Alice 14

SA Davenport 45, La Vernia 31

Class 4A Division II

Region I

Amarillo West Plains 42, Monahans 21

Glen Rose 48, Seminole 34

Region II

Carthage 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 31

Gilmer 34, Aubrey 21

Region III

Bellville 61, Silsbee 7

Jasper 28, Cuero 7

Region IV

Sinton 50, Geronimo Navarro 14

Class 3A Division I

Region I

Brock 75, Clyde 14

Paradise 36, Bushland 14

Region II

Malakoff 42, Grandview 7

Winnsboro 72, Whitney 17

Region III

Franklin 52, Little River Academy 27

Lorena 42, Columbus 21

Region IV

Edna 27, Vanderbilt Industrial 24

Class 3A Division II

Region I

Canadian 57, Idalou 14

Wall 35, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Region II

Gunter 45, Comanche 0

Jacksboro 49, Holliday 48, OT

Region III

Daingerfield 48, New London West Rusk 16

Newton 54, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24

Region IV

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Rogers 21

Class 2A Division I

Region I

Hawley 31, Sonora 8

Stratford 56, New Deal 9

Region II

Marlin 46, Tioga 14

Tolar 61, Italy 28

Region III

Garrison 47, Cooper 20

Timpson 68, Honey Grove 7

Region IV

Ganado 50, Holland 22

Refugio 42, Weimar 14

Class 2A Division II

Region I

Clarendon 34, Gruver 32

Sunray 36, Wellington 22

Region II

Albany 19, Muenster 14

Collinsville 50, Roscoe 12

Region III

Lovelady 50, Tenaha 14

Mart 43, Deweyville 0

Region IV

Chilton 21, Granger 0

Falls City 21, Bremond 20

Class 1A Division I

Region I Final

Happy 30, Miami 22, OT

Region III Final

Gordon 64, Abbott 16

Class 1A Division II

Region I Final

Lamesa Klondike 100, Balmorhea 62

Region II Final

Benjamin 85, Jayton 40

Region III Final

Oglesby 62, Iredell 16

Region IV Final

Richland Springs 78, Cherokee 54

TAPPS 11-Man Division I

Semifinal

Dallas Parish Episcopal 73, SA Antonian 41

Houston St. Thomas 73, Plano Prestonwood 62

TAPPS 11-Man Division II

Semifinal

TAPPS 11-Man Division III

Semifinal

SA Holy Cross 32, Cypress Community Christian 22

TAPPS 11-Man Division IV

Semifinal

Lubbock Christian 39, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 11

TAPPS Six-Man Division I

Semifinal

Houston Emery/Weiner School 90, Giddings State School 41

TAPPS Six-Man Division II

Semifinal

Abilene Christian 52, Lucas Christian 42

Conroe Covenant 74, Pasadena First Baptist 62

TAPPS Six-Man Division III

Semifinal

Prestonwood North 40, FW Nazarene 34