AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local Class 6A football fans better get comfortable at the Alamodome this weekend.
Dripping Springs, Lake Travis and Westlake will play their regional semifinal games at San Antonio’s flagship venue Friday and Saturday.
Lake Travis takes on San Antonio Brennan at 3 p.m. Friday in a Division I tilt. Both teams are 10-2 and the Cavaliers thumped SA Johnson 48-21 in the area round last week. Brennan beat PSJA 36-14.
Dripping Springs and Westlake are part of a Saturday slate at the Alamodome with the Tigers playing SA Jay in the early game at 11 a.m. Dripping Springs rallied to get by Converse Judson 38-34 last week and Jay topped Welasco 27-14 in the Division II bracket.
Westlake takes the field at 3 p.m. against Loredo United in the Division I bracket. The Chaparrals beat SA Reagan 45-28 and United topped San Benito 58-42. Wins by Lake Travis and Westlake would set up another Battle of the Lakes in the regional finals.
Check out all of the regional semifinal game times and locations below.
Regional semifinal times and locations compiled by Texas Football magazine
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Midland Legacy (10-2) vs. Allen (8-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Region II
Duncanville (10-1) vs. The Woodlands (9-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Rockwall (11-1) vs. Spring Westfield (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Region III
Cy-Fair (11-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Houston Lamar (12-0) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Region IV
Lake Travis (10-2) vs. SA Northside Brennan (10-2), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. Laredo United (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Southlake Carroll (11-1) vs. Dallas Highland Park (11-1), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Northwest Nelson (12-0) vs. Coppell (12-0), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
DeSoto (11-0) vs. Willis (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Cedar Hill (7-5) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Region III
Houston Stratford (9-3) vs. Humble Summer Creek (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Fort Bend Hightower (11-1) vs. Sheldon King (9-3), 10 a.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
Region IV
Cibolo Steele (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (12-0), 11 a.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
Dripping Springs (10-2) vs. San Antonio Jay (10-2), 11 a.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Justin Northwest (10-2) vs. Abilene (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Aledo (12-0) vs. Red Oak (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region II
NRH Richland (12-0) vs. Forney (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville FAAC
Longview (11-1) vs. Lancaster (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Region III
Cedar Park (9-3) vs. A&M Consolidated (9-3), 5 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
College Station (11-1) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (11-1), 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Victoria West (6-6) vs. CC Miller (12-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Frisco Emerson (10-2) vs. WF Rider (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Argyle (9-2) vs. Colleyville Heritage (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Region II
Midlothian Heritage (12-0) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-2), TBD
Lucas Lovejoy (11-1) vs. Texarkana (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region III
Port Neches-Groves (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 4 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD
Richmond Randle (11-1) vs. Huntsville (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Region IV
SA Pieper (11-1) vs. Alamo Heights (12-0), 7 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CC Flour Bluff (10-2) vs. Liberty Hill (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Springtown (9-3) vs. Brownwood (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Lubbock Estacado (10-2) vs. Decatur (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Region II
Stephenville (10-2) vs. Celina (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Frisco Panther Creek (11-1) vs. Anna (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region III
Kilgore (11-1) vs. Needville (10-2), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Alvin Iowa Colony (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Region IV
SA Davenport (9-3) vs. La Vernia (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-4) vs. Alice (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Monahans (12-0) vs. Canyon West Plains (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium
Seminole (11-1) vs. Glen Rose (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Region II
Aubrey (9-3) vs. Gilmer (9-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (12-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium
Region III
Silsbee (12-0) vs. Bellville (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Jasper (8-4) vs. Cuero (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field
Region IV
Wimberley (12-0) vs. Ingleside (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
Sinton (9-2) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Clyde (11-1) vs. Brock (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
Region II
Winnsboro (11-0) vs. Whitney (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Kaufman’s Norville Field
Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Region III
Little River Academy (10-2) vs. Franklin (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Lorena (10-2) vs. Columbus (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Vanderbilt Industrial (8-3) vs. Edna (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium
Goliad (10-2) vs. Blanco (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Lubbock Roosevelt (9-3) vs. Wall (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Canadian (12-0) vs. Idalou (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium
Region II
Jacksboro (12-0) vs. Holliday (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field
Comanche (8-4) vs. Gunter (12-0), noon Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Region III
New London West Rusk (10-2) vs. Daingerfield (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (10-2) vs. Newton (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium
Region IV
Rogers (9-3) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (11-0), 4 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Poth (11-1) vs. Lexington (9-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Stratford (12-0) vs. New Deal (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium
Sonora (11-1) vs. Hawley (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring
Region II
Tolar (11-1) vs. Italy (7-5), 3 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Tioga (9-3) vs. Marlin (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Region III
Cooper (11-1) vs. Garrison (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Timpson (12-0) vs. Honey Grove (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Region IV
Holland (12-0) vs. Ganado (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
Refugio (11-1) vs. Weimar (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I
Gruver (10-2) vs. Clarendon (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium
Wellington (9-3) vs. Sunray (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Region II
Muenster (8-4) vs. Albany (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Roscoe (10-2) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Region III
Deweyville (10-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Huntsville’s Hornet Field
Tenaha (10-2) vs. Lovelady (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Region IV
Bremond (9-3) vs. Falls City (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Granger (10-2) vs. Chilton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Miami vs. Happy, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Panhandle
Gail Borden County vs. Westbrook, 2 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Gordon vs. Abbott, 6 p.m. Friday at Burleson
May (9-3) vs. Jonesboro (11-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISON II
State Quarterfinals
Balmorhea vs. Klondike, TBD
Jayton vs. Benjamin, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
Oglesby vs. Iredell, 6 p.m. Friday at Gatesville
Cherokee vs. Richland Springs, 6 p.m. Friday at San Saba