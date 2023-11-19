AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local Class 6A football fans better get comfortable at the Alamodome this weekend.

Dripping Springs, Lake Travis and Westlake will play their regional semifinal games at San Antonio’s flagship venue Friday and Saturday.

Lake Travis takes on San Antonio Brennan at 3 p.m. Friday in a Division I tilt. Both teams are 10-2 and the Cavaliers thumped SA Johnson 48-21 in the area round last week. Brennan beat PSJA 36-14.

Dripping Springs and Westlake are part of a Saturday slate at the Alamodome with the Tigers playing SA Jay in the early game at 11 a.m. Dripping Springs rallied to get by Converse Judson 38-34 last week and Jay topped Welasco 27-14 in the Division II bracket.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Westlake takes the field at 3 p.m. against Loredo United in the Division I bracket. The Chaparrals beat SA Reagan 45-28 and United topped San Benito 58-42. Wins by Lake Travis and Westlake would set up another Battle of the Lakes in the regional finals.

Check out all of the regional semifinal game times and locations below.

Regional semifinal times and locations compiled by Texas Football magazine

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Midland Legacy (10-2) vs. Allen (8-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Region II

Duncanville (10-1) vs. The Woodlands (9-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (11-1) vs. Spring Westfield (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Region III

Cy-Fair (11-1) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Houston Lamar (12-0) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV

Lake Travis (10-2) vs. SA Northside Brennan (10-2), 3 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. Laredo United (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Southlake Carroll (11-1) vs. Dallas Highland Park (11-1), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Northwest Nelson (12-0) vs. Coppell (12-0), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

DeSoto (11-0) vs. Willis (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Cedar Hill (7-5) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Region III

Houston Stratford (9-3) vs. Humble Summer Creek (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (11-1) vs. Sheldon King (9-3), 10 a.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV

Cibolo Steele (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (12-0), 11 a.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Dripping Springs (10-2) vs. San Antonio Jay (10-2), 11 a.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Justin Northwest (10-2) vs. Abilene (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Aledo (12-0) vs. Red Oak (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

NRH Richland (12-0) vs. Forney (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville FAAC

Longview (11-1) vs. Lancaster (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Region III

Cedar Park (9-3) vs. A&M Consolidated (9-3), 5 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

College Station (11-1) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (11-1), 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Victoria West (6-6) vs. CC Miller (12-0), 5 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Frisco Emerson (10-2) vs. WF Rider (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Argyle (9-2) vs. Colleyville Heritage (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (12-0) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (10-2), TBD

Lucas Lovejoy (11-1) vs. Texarkana (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region III

Port Neches-Groves (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 4 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD

Richmond Randle (11-1) vs. Huntsville (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

SA Pieper (11-1) vs. Alamo Heights (12-0), 7 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CC Flour Bluff (10-2) vs. Liberty Hill (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Springtown (9-3) vs. Brownwood (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (10-2) vs. Decatur (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Region II

Stephenville (10-2) vs. Celina (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Frisco Panther Creek (11-1) vs. Anna (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Kilgore (11-1) vs. Needville (10-2), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Alvin Iowa Colony (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

SA Davenport (9-3) vs. La Vernia (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-4) vs. Alice (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Monahans (12-0) vs. Canyon West Plains (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium

Seminole (11-1) vs. Glen Rose (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Region II

Aubrey (9-3) vs. Gilmer (9-3), 4 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (12-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region III

Silsbee (12-0) vs. Bellville (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Jasper (8-4) vs. Cuero (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Region IV

Wimberley (12-0) vs. Ingleside (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Sinton (9-2) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Paradise (11-1) vs. Bushland (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Clyde (11-1) vs. Brock (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Region II

Winnsboro (11-0) vs. Whitney (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Kaufman’s Norville Field

Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Region III

Little River Academy (10-2) vs. Franklin (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Lorena (10-2) vs. Columbus (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-3) vs. Edna (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium

Goliad (10-2) vs. Blanco (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Lubbock Roosevelt (9-3) vs. Wall (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Canadian (12-0) vs. Idalou (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Region II

Jacksboro (12-0) vs. Holliday (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Comanche (8-4) vs. Gunter (12-0), noon Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region III

New London West Rusk (10-2) vs. Daingerfield (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (10-2) vs. Newton (10-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region IV

Rogers (9-3) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (11-0), 4 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Poth (11-1) vs. Lexington (9-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Stratford (12-0) vs. New Deal (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Sonora (11-1) vs. Hawley (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring

Region II

Tolar (11-1) vs. Italy (7-5), 3 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Tioga (9-3) vs. Marlin (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Region III

Cooper (11-1) vs. Garrison (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs. Honey Grove (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region IV

Holland (12-0) vs. Ganado (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Refugio (11-1) vs. Weimar (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Gruver (10-2) vs. Clarendon (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Wellington (9-3) vs. Sunray (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Region II

Muenster (8-4) vs. Albany (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Roscoe (10-2) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III

Deweyville (10-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Huntsville’s Hornet Field

Tenaha (10-2) vs. Lovelady (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Region IV

Bremond (9-3) vs. Falls City (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Granger (10-2) vs. Chilton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Miami vs. Happy, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Panhandle

Gail Borden County vs. Westbrook, 2 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Gordon vs. Abbott, 6 p.m. Friday at Burleson

May (9-3) vs. Jonesboro (11-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISON II

State Quarterfinals

Balmorhea vs. Klondike, TBD

Jayton vs. Benjamin, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Oglesby vs. Iredell, 6 p.m. Friday at Gatesville

Cherokee vs. Richland Springs, 6 p.m. Friday at San Saba