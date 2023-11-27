AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every high school football team in Texas wants to play in December, but only the elite get the privilege.

Lake Travis, Westlake, Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill, Wimberley and Blanco are among those elite teams in their divisions set to play in regional finals Friday and Saturday.

The Cavaliers and Chaparrals face off in a playoff version of the Battle of the Lakes at 2 p.m., Saturday from The Pfield in Pflugerville in 6A Division I. The two District 26 rivals went at it Sept. 22 and the Chaps prevailed in a tight one 20-14.

Dripping Springs takes on Cibolo Steele at 7 p.m., Saturday in the Alamodome in 6A Division II and Liberty Hill heads to Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos to play San Antonio Pieper at 7 p.m., Friday in 5A Division II action. In Week 2, the Panthers pummeled Pieper 44-6 and the Warriors haven’t lost since then.

Wimberley plays Sinton at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium in Class 4A Division II. It will kick off at 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Blanco faced Edna at 7 p.m., Friday from Bastrop Memorial Stadium in 3A Division I.

Check out the rest of the matchups from across Texas below.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Regional Finals

North Crowley (13-0) vs. Allen (9-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Duncanville (11-1) vs. Spring Westfield (11-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (13-0), vs. Humble Atascocita (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Lake Travis (11-2) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Regional Finals

Southlake Carroll (12-1) vs. Northwest Nelson (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

DeSoto (12-0) vs. Cedar Hill (8-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (12-1) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Cibolo Steele (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (11-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Regional Finals

Abilene (11-2) vs. Aledo (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium

Forney (12-1) vs. Lancaster (8-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

A&M Consolidated (10-3) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

CC Miller (13-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Regional Finals

Frisco Emerson (11-2) vs. Colleyville Heritage (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-2) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (12-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Port Neches-Groves (12-1) vs. Huntsville (8-5), TBD

SA Pieper (12-1) vs. Liberty Hill (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Regional Finals

Brownwood (12-1) vs. Decatur (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Stephenville (11-2) vs. Anna (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at NRH’s Birdville Athletics Complex

Kilgore (12-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

SA Davenport (10-3) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Regional Finals

Canyon West Plains (12-1) vs. Glen Rose (9-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Gilmer (10-3) vs. Carthage (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Bellville (12-0) vs. Jasper (9-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Wimberley (13-0) vs. Sinton (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Regional Finals

Paradise (12-1) vs. Brock (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Winnsboro (12-0) vs. Malakoff (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium

Franklin (12-1) vs. Lorena (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Georgetown ISD Stadium

Edna (10-2) vs. Blanco (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Regional Finals

Wall (11-2) vs. Canadian (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium

Jacksboro (13-0) vs. Gunter (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Complex

Daingerfield (10-3) vs. Newton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

El Maton Tidehaven (12-0) vs. Poth (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Regional Finals

Stratford (13-0) vs. Hawley (11-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Tolar (12-1) vs. Marlin (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Garrison (12-1) vs. Timpson (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Ganado (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Regional Finals

Clarendon (10-3) vs. Sunray (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Albany (13-0) vs. Collinsville (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium

Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Falls City (10-3) vs. Chilton (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Happy (12-1) vs. Westbrook (12-1), 6:30 Friday at Lubbock Christian

Gordon (13-0) vs. Jonesboro (12-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Klondike (11-1) vs. Benjamin (13-0), TBD

Oglesby (12-0) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dublin

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium