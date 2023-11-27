AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every high school football team in Texas wants to play in December, but only the elite get the privilege.
Lake Travis, Westlake, Dripping Springs, Liberty Hill, Wimberley and Blanco are among those elite teams in their divisions set to play in regional finals Friday and Saturday.
The Cavaliers and Chaparrals face off in a playoff version of the Battle of the Lakes at 2 p.m., Saturday from The Pfield in Pflugerville in 6A Division I. The two District 26 rivals went at it Sept. 22 and the Chaps prevailed in a tight one 20-14.
Dripping Springs takes on Cibolo Steele at 7 p.m., Saturday in the Alamodome in 6A Division II and Liberty Hill heads to Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos to play San Antonio Pieper at 7 p.m., Friday in 5A Division II action. In Week 2, the Panthers pummeled Pieper 44-6 and the Warriors haven’t lost since then.
Wimberley plays Sinton at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium in Class 4A Division II. It will kick off at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Blanco faced Edna at 7 p.m., Friday from Bastrop Memorial Stadium in 3A Division I.
Check out the rest of the matchups from across Texas below.
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Regional Finals
North Crowley (13-0) vs. Allen (9-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Duncanville (11-1) vs. Spring Westfield (11-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (13-0), vs. Humble Atascocita (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pasadena’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
Lake Travis (11-2) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Regional Finals
Southlake Carroll (12-1) vs. Northwest Nelson (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
DeSoto (12-0) vs. Cedar Hill (8-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (12-1) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Cibolo Steele (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (11-2), 7 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Regional Finals
Abilene (11-2) vs. Aledo (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium
Forney (12-1) vs. Lancaster (8-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
A&M Consolidated (10-3) vs. Comal Smithson Valley (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
CC Miller (13-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Regional Finals
Frisco Emerson (11-2) vs. Colleyville Heritage (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-2) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (12-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Port Neches-Groves (12-1) vs. Huntsville (8-5), TBD
SA Pieper (12-1) vs. Liberty Hill (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Regional Finals
Brownwood (12-1) vs. Decatur (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Stephenville (11-2) vs. Anna (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at NRH’s Birdville Athletics Complex
Kilgore (12-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
SA Davenport (10-3) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Regional Finals
Canyon West Plains (12-1) vs. Glen Rose (9-4), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Gilmer (10-3) vs. Carthage (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Bellville (12-0) vs. Jasper (9-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Wimberley (13-0) vs. Sinton (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Regional Finals
Paradise (12-1) vs. Brock (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Winnsboro (12-0) vs. Malakoff (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s City Bank Stadium
Franklin (12-1) vs. Lorena (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Georgetown ISD Stadium
Edna (10-2) vs. Blanco (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Regional Finals
Wall (11-2) vs. Canadian (13-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium
Jacksboro (13-0) vs. Gunter (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Complex
Daingerfield (10-3) vs. Newton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl
El Maton Tidehaven (12-0) vs. Poth (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Regional Finals
Stratford (13-0) vs. Hawley (11-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Tolar (12-1) vs. Marlin (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Garrison (12-1) vs. Timpson (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Ganado (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Regional Finals
Clarendon (10-3) vs. Sunray (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Albany (13-0) vs. Collinsville (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium
Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Falls City (10-3) vs. Chilton (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Happy (12-1) vs. Westbrook (12-1), 6:30 Friday at Lubbock Christian
Gordon (13-0) vs. Jonesboro (12-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Weatherford
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Klondike (11-1) vs. Benjamin (13-0), TBD
Oglesby (12-0) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
State Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium