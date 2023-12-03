AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake’s playoff run will continue close to home Saturday against Galena Park North Shore.

The Chaparrals and Mustangs will meet in the 6A Division I semifinals at 3 p.m., Saturday at The Pfield in Pflugerville where the Chaps topped district rival Lake Travis 21-14 in the regional final last week. The Mustangs beat the Chaps in the semifinals last season at Rice Stadium in Houston, snapping Westlake’s 54-game winning streak.

The undefeated Wimberley Texans will also play The Pfield in the 4A Division II semis, but they’ll get a night game at 7:30 on Friday. Liberty Hill hits the road to Cypress to take on Port Neches-Groves in the Class 5A Division II semis at 7 p.m. Friday from Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

Check out all the state semifinal matchups from 2A-6A below. Class 1A teams get a week off and will play their state championship games Dec. 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Semifinal pairings, locations around Texas compiled by TexasFootball.com

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

North Crowley (14-0) vs. Duncanville (12-1), 3 p.m., Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (14-0) vs. Austin Westlake (14-0), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Southlake Carroll (13-1) vs. DeSoto (13-0), 2 p.m., Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (13-1) vs. Cibolo Steele (13-1), 5 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Aledo (14-0) vs. Forney (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium

Comal Smithson Valley (13-1) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Frisco Emerson (12-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (12-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Port Neches-Groves (13-1) vs. Liberty Hill (10-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Decatur (10-4) vs. Anna (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Complex

Tyler Chapel Hill (12-2) vs. SA Davenport (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Glen Rose (10-4) vs. Gilmer (11-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Bellville (14-0) vs. Wimberley (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Brock (11-3) vs. Malakoff (14-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Franklin (13-1) vs. Edna (11-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Canadian (14-0) vs. Gunter (14-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Daingerfield (11-3) vs. El Maton Tidehaven (13-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Stratford (14-0) vs. Tolar (13-1), 5 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Timpson (14-0) vs. Ganado (12-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Sunray (12-2) vs. Albany (14-0), 6 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Mart (14-0) vs. Chilton (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium

State Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Championship

Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Championship

Benjamin (14-0) vs. Oglesby (13-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium