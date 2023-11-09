AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bi-district round kicked off playoff football for Texas high schools Thursday.
In local action, Wimberley made easy work of Pearsall in Class 4A-Division II with a 68-0 win and Belton pounded Travis 61-6 in Class 5A-Division II. In Class 4A-Division I, Burnet thumped Somerset 42-17 and Boerne took out Taylor 42-28.
The remaining bi-district games will take place Friday night, including Round Rock at Westlake which will air on KBVO at 7:30 p.m.
Check out the rest of the scores from the bi-district games below:
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Belton 61, Travis 6
Blanco 47, Lytle 0
Boerne 42, Taylor 28
Burnet 42, Somerset 17
Granger 21, Burton 7
Madisonville 55, La Grange 7
Mason 28, Thrall 7
Wimberley 68, Pearsall 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Allen 18, Lewisville 17
Arlington Martin 42, Richardson Berkner 16
Midland Legacy 64, EP Montwood 19
Region II Bi-District
The Woodlands 35, Spring 0
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Fairbanks 55, Houston Bellaire 10
Galena Park North Shore 42, Deer Park 14
Region IV Bi-District
San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10
Class 6A Division II
Region III Bi-District
Humble Summer Creek 48, Pasadena Memorial 0
Region IV Bi-District
Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14
Harlingen 42, Edinburg 0
San Antonio Harlan 27, Eagle Pass 20
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Abilene 77, EP Hanks 0
Aledo 27, Killeen Shoemaker 6
Lubbock Cooper 67, EP Parkland 7
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Lone Star 49, Dallas White 14
Region III Bi-District
Fulshear 59, Houston Waltrip 19
Region IV Bi-District
CC Miller 77, Laredo Martin 0
PSJA North 45, Donna 7
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Abilene Wylie 55, EP Andress 7
Argyle 45, FW Wyatt 14
Frisco Emerson 34, Grapevine 24
Region II Bi-District
Midlothian Heritage 59, Dallas Wilson 24
South Oak Cliff 42, Everman 19
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Andrews 40, EP Austin 7
Brownwood 56, San Elizario 0
Canyon 51, Wichita Falls 33
Decatur 45, Dumas 14
EP Riverside 49, Big Spring 20
Region II Bi-District
Stephenville 47, FW Western Hills 12
Region III Bi-District
Iowa Colony 37, Houston Furr 0
Lindale 49, Vidor 28
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Monahans 63, Borger 14
Seminole 77, Pecos 14
West Plains 41, Clint 14
Region II Bi-District
Aubrey 34, Quinlan Ford 2
Carthage 35, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Region III Bi-District
Jasper 35, West Columbia 12
Region IV Bi-District
Ingleside 50, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20
Sinton 34, Bishop 7
Class 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Bushland 59, Brownfield 13
Paradise 49, Vernon 13
Region II Bi-District
Malakoff 49, Maypearl 0
Pottsboro 34, Jefferson 28
Winnsboro 30, Atlanta 14
Region III Bi-District
Little River Academy 42, Hitchcock 36
Lorena 45, Yoakum 7
Woodville 51, Orangefield 7
Region IV Bi-District
Edna 49, Rio Hondo 10
Hondo 35, SA Cole 30
Jourdanton 35, Marion 14
Universal City Randolph 49, Crystal City 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Lyford 20
Class 3A Division II
Region II Bi-District
Gunter 75, Cedar Hill Trinity 0
Region III Bi-District
Daingerfield 48, New Waverly 0
New London West Rusk 33, Redwater 14
Newton 69, Queen City 12
Region IV Bi-District
El Maton Tidehaven 63, Buffalo 6
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Hawley 63, Anthony 18
Stratford 61, Sundown 6
Region II Bi-District
Coleman 47, Alvord 7
Italy 27, Crawford 18
Marlin 36, Kerens 7
Region III Bi-District
Beckville 41, Alba-Golden 0
Shelbyville 35, Groveton 28
Region IV Bi-District
Ganado 55, Santa Maria 6
La Villa 26, Three Rivers 18
Refugio 62, Ben Bolt 0
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Morton 31, Lockney 22
New Home 48, Hale Center 2
Region II Bi-District
Albany 60, Eldorado 0
Collinsville 62, Archer City 0
Muenster 44, Haskell 7
Roscoe 60, McCamey 26
Region III Bi-District
Lovelady 30, Price Carlisle 14
Mart 58, Cumby 0
Overton 40, Evadale 9
Region IV Bi-District
Falls City 35, Iola 0
Rocksprings 64, Woodsboro 8
Sabinal 40, Bruni 8
Class 1A Division I
Region II Bi-District
Westbrook 72, Rankin 22
Region III Bi-District
Abbott 56, Avalon 8
Gordon 64, Saint Jo 14
Region IV Bi-District
Jonesboro 54, Robert Lee 0
Class 1A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Lamesa Klondike 62, Sierra Blanca 12
Whitharral 60, Groom 12
Region II Bi-District
Newcastle 55, Woodson 0
TAPPS Six-Man Div III
Area
Azle Christian School 59, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 30