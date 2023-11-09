AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bi-district round kicked off playoff football for Texas high schools Thursday.

In local action, Wimberley made easy work of Pearsall in Class 4A-Division II with a 68-0 win and Belton pounded Travis 61-6 in Class 5A-Division II. In Class 4A-Division I, Burnet thumped Somerset 42-17 and Boerne took out Taylor 42-28.

The remaining bi-district games will take place Friday night, including Round Rock at Westlake which will air on KBVO at 7:30 p.m.

Check out the rest of the scores from the bi-district games below:

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Belton 61, Travis 6

Blanco 47, Lytle 0

Boerne 42, Taylor 28

Burnet 42, Somerset 17

Granger 21, Burton 7

Madisonville 55, La Grange 7

Mason 28, Thrall 7

Wimberley 68, Pearsall 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Allen 18, Lewisville 17

Arlington Martin 42, Richardson Berkner 16

Midland Legacy 64, EP Montwood 19

Region II Bi-District

The Woodlands 35, Spring 0

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 55, Houston Bellaire 10

Galena Park North Shore 42, Deer Park 14

Region IV Bi-District

San Benito 42, Edinburg North 10

Class 6A Division II

Region III Bi-District

Humble Summer Creek 48, Pasadena Memorial 0

Region IV Bi-District

Cibolo Steele 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14

Harlingen 42, Edinburg 0

San Antonio Harlan 27, Eagle Pass 20

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Abilene 77, EP Hanks 0

Aledo 27, Killeen Shoemaker 6

Lubbock Cooper 67, EP Parkland 7

Region II Bi-District

Frisco Lone Star 49, Dallas White 14

Region III Bi-District

Fulshear 59, Houston Waltrip 19

Region IV Bi-District

CC Miller 77, Laredo Martin 0

PSJA North 45, Donna 7

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Wylie 55, EP Andress 7

Argyle 45, FW Wyatt 14

Frisco Emerson 34, Grapevine 24

Region II Bi-District

Midlothian Heritage 59, Dallas Wilson 24

South Oak Cliff 42, Everman 19

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 40, EP Austin 7

Brownwood 56, San Elizario 0

Canyon 51, Wichita Falls 33

Decatur 45, Dumas 14

EP Riverside 49, Big Spring 20

Region II Bi-District

Stephenville 47, FW Western Hills 12

Region III Bi-District

Iowa Colony 37, Houston Furr 0

Lindale 49, Vidor 28

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Monahans 63, Borger 14

Seminole 77, Pecos 14

West Plains 41, Clint 14

Region II Bi-District

Aubrey 34, Quinlan Ford 2

Carthage 35, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Region III Bi-District

Jasper 35, West Columbia 12

Region IV Bi-District

Ingleside 50, Rio Grande City La Grulla 20

Sinton 34, Bishop 7

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Bushland 59, Brownfield 13

Paradise 49, Vernon 13

Region II Bi-District

Malakoff 49, Maypearl 0

Pottsboro 34, Jefferson 28

Winnsboro 30, Atlanta 14

Region III Bi-District

Little River Academy 42, Hitchcock 36

Lorena 45, Yoakum 7

Woodville 51, Orangefield 7

Region IV Bi-District

Edna 49, Rio Hondo 10

Hondo 35, SA Cole 30

Jourdanton 35, Marion 14

Universal City Randolph 49, Crystal City 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Lyford 20

Class 3A Division II

Region II Bi-District

Gunter 75, Cedar Hill Trinity 0

Region III Bi-District

Daingerfield 48, New Waverly 0

New London West Rusk 33, Redwater 14

Newton 69, Queen City 12

Region IV Bi-District

El Maton Tidehaven 63, Buffalo 6

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Hawley 63, Anthony 18

Stratford 61, Sundown 6

Region II Bi-District

Coleman 47, Alvord 7

Italy 27, Crawford 18

Marlin 36, Kerens 7

Region III Bi-District

Beckville 41, Alba-Golden 0

Shelbyville 35, Groveton 28

Region IV Bi-District

Ganado 55, Santa Maria 6

La Villa 26, Three Rivers 18

Refugio 62, Ben Bolt 0

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Morton 31, Lockney 22

New Home 48, Hale Center 2

Region II Bi-District

Albany 60, Eldorado 0

Collinsville 62, Archer City 0

Muenster 44, Haskell 7

Roscoe 60, McCamey 26

Region III Bi-District

Lovelady 30, Price Carlisle 14

Mart 58, Cumby 0

Overton 40, Evadale 9

Region IV Bi-District

Falls City 35, Iola 0

Rocksprings 64, Woodsboro 8

Sabinal 40, Bruni 8

Class 1A Division I

Region II Bi-District

Westbrook 72, Rankin 22

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 56, Avalon 8

Gordon 64, Saint Jo 14

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 54, Robert Lee 0

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Lamesa Klondike 62, Sierra Blanca 12

Whitharral 60, Groom 12

Region II Bi-District

Newcastle 55, Woodson 0

TAPPS Six-Man Div III

Area

Azle Christian School 59, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 30