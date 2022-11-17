AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of area-round games kicked off Thursday, but the bulk of them will be played Friday with a few on Saturday to conclude the second round of Texas high school football playoffs.

A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.

In Class 6A-Division 1 play, San Antonio Brennan beat Los Fresnos 42-7 and will face the winner of the Lake Travis-Cibolo Steele game scheduled for Friday. San Benito topped San Antonio Taft 38-19 and awaits the winner of Westlake-New Braunfels which will also be played Friday.

The rest of Thursday’s Texas high school football area playoff scores are below:

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region IV Area

SA Northside Brennan 42, Los Fresnos 7

San Benito 38, SA Northside Taft 19

Class 6A Division II

Region II Area

De Soto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7

Class 5A Division I

Region IV Area

Brownsville Memorial 74, Victoria West 59

Class 5A Division II

Region IV Area

SA Alamo Heights 31, Gregory-Portland 8

Class 4A Division I

Region IV Area

Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 13

Class 4A Division II

Region I Area

Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6

Godley 41, Seminole 40

WF Hirschi 42, West Plains 17

Region IV Area

Geronimo Navarro 28, Bishop 14

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Brock 57, Muleshoe 20

Region III Area

Franklin 32, Anahuac 7

Region IV Area

Edna 16, Universal City Randolph 7

Class 3A Division II

Region II Area

Bells 50, Comanche 25

Gunter 48, Jacksboro 7

Palmer 49, Callisburg 13

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

New Deal 35, Forsan 11

Region IV Area

Flatonia 56, Three Rivers 21

Ganado 66, Thorndale 12

Refugio 56, Holland 9

Class 2A Division II

Region II Area

Albany 56, Muenster 10

Wink 35, Santo 19

Class 1A Division I

Region IV Area

Mertzon Irion County 52, Leakey 0



