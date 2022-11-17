AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of area-round games kicked off Thursday, but the bulk of them will be played Friday with a few on Saturday to conclude the second round of Texas high school football playoffs.
A couple of Central Texas teams played their area games Thursday. Flatonia picked up a 56-21 win over Three Rivers in Class 2A-Division 1 play and Thorndale fell to Ganado 66-12 in the same division.
In Class 6A-Division 1 play, San Antonio Brennan beat Los Fresnos 42-7 and will face the winner of the Lake Travis-Cibolo Steele game scheduled for Friday. San Benito topped San Antonio Taft 38-19 and awaits the winner of Westlake-New Braunfels which will also be played Friday.
The rest of Thursday’s Texas high school football area playoff scores are below:
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region IV Area
SA Northside Brennan 42, Los Fresnos 7
San Benito 38, SA Northside Taft 19
Class 6A Division II
Region II Area
De Soto 52, Rockwall-Heath 7
Class 5A Division I
Region IV Area
Brownsville Memorial 74, Victoria West 59
Class 5A Division II
Region IV Area
SA Alamo Heights 31, Gregory-Portland 8
Class 4A Division I
Region IV Area
Port Lavaca Calhoun 28, Fischer Canyon Lake 13
Class 4A Division II
Region I Area
Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6
Godley 41, Seminole 40
WF Hirschi 42, West Plains 17
Region IV Area
Geronimo Navarro 28, Bishop 14
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Brock 57, Muleshoe 20
Region III Area
Franklin 32, Anahuac 7
Region IV Area
Edna 16, Universal City Randolph 7
Class 3A Division II
Region II Area
Bells 50, Comanche 25
Gunter 48, Jacksboro 7
Palmer 49, Callisburg 13
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
New Deal 35, Forsan 11
Region IV Area
Flatonia 56, Three Rivers 21
Ganado 66, Thorndale 12
Refugio 56, Holland 9
Class 2A Division II
Region II Area
Albany 56, Muenster 10
Wink 35, Santo 19
Class 1A Division I
Region IV Area
Mertzon Irion County 52, Leakey 0