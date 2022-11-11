AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bi-district playoff games began Thursday around Texas and a handful of schools kicked off postseason play.

Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy 81-0.

Lago Vista won big over Bandera 67-6 and Mason rolled over Hearne 44-7.

The bi-district round continues with a full slate of games Friday. Check out the rest of the Thursday scores from around Texas below.

Playoff scores from around Central Texas

Blanco 41, Poteet 14

Boerne 42, Taylor 13

DeSoto 37, Weiss 20

Flatonia 59, Junction 32

Jarrell 32, Devine 14

Jourdanton 28, Luling 0

Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6

Madisonville 41, La Grange 21

Mason 44, Hearne 7

Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30

Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18

Westlake 58, Cedar Ridge 10

Wimberley 81, SA YMLA 0

Playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21

Region III Bi-District

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0

Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Pasadena Dobie 3

Region IV Bi-District

Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13

Region III Bi-District

Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7

Region IV Bi-District

Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5

Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14

Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Region II Bi-District

Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14

Region III Bi-District

Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6

Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7

Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3

Region IV Bi-District

Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3

CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34

CC Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14

McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Region II Bi-District

Everman 51, Seagoville 7

Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14

Region III Bi-District

Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0

Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12

Region IV Bi-District

Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6

Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Andrews 34, EP Austin 14

Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35

Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0

Region II Bi-District

China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7

Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20

Region III Bi-District

El Campo 49, Worthing 3

Lumberton 54, Palestine 29

Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6

Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13

WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Region II Bi-District

Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

Region IV Bi-District

Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8

Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21

Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Bushland 55, Kermit 7

Dalhart 31, Denver City 21

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6

Region II Bi-District

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

West 21, Mexia 0

Whitney 38, Teague 15

Region III Bi-District

Diboll 24, Buna 21

Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7

Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12

Region IV Bi-District

Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Early 62, Odessa Compass 0

Region II Bi-District

Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13

Callisburg 40, Millsap 20

Comanche 69, Henrietta 27

Holliday 40, Merkel 12

Palmer 39, Howe 19

Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14

Region III Bi-District

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

Region IV Bi-District

El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7

Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Region II Bi-District

Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27

Coleman 46, Alvord 7

Hamilton 41, Tioga 15

Riesel 28, Cayuga 7

Tolar 61, Whitewright 0

Region III Bi-District

Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Region IV Bi-District

Ganado 68, La Villa 6

Holland 36, Stockdale 31

Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14

Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14

Three Rivers 62, Freer 19

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Clarendon 47, Gruver 20

Ralls 34, Plains 18

Seagraves 22, Bovina 12

Vega 33, Memphis 12

Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6

Region II Bi-District

Collinsville 21, Haskell 7

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

Windthorst 35, Celeste 27

Wink 60, Cross Plains 0

Region IV Bi-District

Falls City 40, Bremond 36

Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20

Sabinal 43, Pettus 0

Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42

Region III Bi-District

Abbott 56, Milford 10

Blum 84, Aquilla 38

Region IV Bi-District

Jonesboro 54, Menard 6

Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Region II Bi-District

Jayton 44, Paducah 13

Newcastle 97, Rule 49

Region IV Bi-District

Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40

TAPPS Six-Man Div III

Area

Longview Heritage 68, Prestonwood North 18