AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bi-district playoff games began Thursday around Texas and a handful of schools kicked off postseason play.
Westlake made it 51 consecutive wins with a 58-10 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium and Wimberley rolled up 81 points and shut out SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy 81-0.
Lago Vista won big over Bandera 67-6 and Mason rolled over Hearne 44-7.
The bi-district round continues with a full slate of games Friday. Check out the rest of the Thursday scores from around Texas below.
Playoff scores from around Central Texas
Blanco 41, Poteet 14
Boerne 42, Taylor 13
DeSoto 37, Weiss 20
Flatonia 59, Junction 32
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
Jourdanton 28, Luling 0
Lago Vista 67, Bandera 6
Madisonville 41, La Grange 21
Mason 44, Hearne 7
Thorndale 41, Johnson City 30
Waco Connally 45, Giddings 18
Westlake 58, Cedar Ridge 10
Wimberley 81, SA YMLA 0
Playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Midland Legacy 46, EP Franklin 21
Region III Bi-District
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Houston Westside 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 35, Katy Tompkins 33, OT
Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Pasadena Dobie 3
Region IV Bi-District
Cibolo Steele 34, SA Johnson 17
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13
Region III Bi-District
Alvin Shadow Creek 77, Clute Brazoswood 7
Region IV Bi-District
Converse Judson 42, SA Churchill 5
Weslaco 16, Edinburg 13, OT
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Abilene 42, EP Del Valle 14
Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Reedy 50, Dallas White 14
Region III Bi-District
Angleton 57, Houston Madison 6
Magnolia West 17, Galveston Ball 7
Manvel 42, Houston Waltrip 3
Region IV Bi-District
Brownsville Memorial 45, McAllen Rowe 3
CC Miller 70, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34
CC Veterans Memorial High 70, Castroville Medina Valley 14
McAllen 24, Harlingen South 15
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Abilene Cooper 49, EP Andress 20
Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso 14
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0
Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14
Region II Bi-District
Everman 51, Seagoville 7
Midlothian Heritage 42, Dallas Kimball 14
Region III Bi-District
Ennis 55, Dallas Wilson 23
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Huntsville 0
Fulshear 66, Houston Sterling 12
Region IV Bi-District
Gregory-Portland 64, Mission Memorial 6
Mercedes 37, Sharyland Pioneer 27
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Andrews 34, EP Austin 14
Big Spring 38, EP Riverside 35
Brownwood 63, EP Irvin 0
Region II Bi-District
China Spring 72, FW Western Hills 7
Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 20
Region III Bi-District
El Campo 49, Worthing 3
Lumberton 54, Palestine 29
Stafford 50, Houston Furr 6
Tyler Chapel Hill 45, Livingston 36
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Monahans 27, Levelland 15
Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13
WF Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
West Plains 56, Pecos 7
Region II Bi-District
Aubrey 63, Dallas Lincoln 12
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13
Region IV Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 50, Pearsall 8
Orange Grove 35, Raymondville 21
Sinton 49, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Class 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Bushland 55, Kermit 7
Dalhart 31, Denver City 21
Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 37
Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3
Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6
Region II Bi-District
Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14
West 21, Mexia 0
Whitney 38, Teague 15
Region III Bi-District
Diboll 24, Buna 21
Franklin 33, Hallettsville 7
Orangefield 55, Shepherd 12
Region IV Bi-District
Goliad 60, Rio Hondo 10
Class 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8
Early 62, Odessa Compass 0
Region II Bi-District
Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13
Callisburg 40, Millsap 20
Comanche 69, Henrietta 27
Holliday 40, Merkel 12
Palmer 39, Howe 19
Scurry-Rosser 45, Blue Ridge 14
Region III Bi-District
Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35
Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0
Region IV Bi-District
El Maton Tidehaven 27, Clifton 7
Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Cisco 55, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Farwell 41, Olton 23
Hawley 52, Christoval 8
New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18
Sonora 28, Olney 27
Stratford 49, Sundown 8
Region II Bi-District
Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27
Coleman 46, Alvord 7
Hamilton 41, Tioga 15
Riesel 28, Cayuga 7
Tolar 61, Whitewright 0
Region III Bi-District
Beckville 77, Bogata Rivercrest 7
Cooper 63, Hawkins 6
Frankston 47, Wolfe City 34
Timpson 60, Groveton 3
Region IV Bi-District
Ganado 68, La Villa 6
Holland 36, Stockdale 31
Refugio 66, Ben Bolt 14
Shiner 54, Santa Maria 14
Three Rivers 62, Freer 19
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Clarendon 47, Gruver 20
Ralls 34, Plains 18
Seagraves 22, Bovina 12
Vega 33, Memphis 12
Wellington 58, Boys Ranch 6
Region II Bi-District
Collinsville 21, Haskell 7
Muenster 38, Archer City 14
Sterling City 43, Miles 42
Windthorst 35, Celeste 27
Wink 60, Cross Plains 0
Region IV Bi-District
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
Rocksprings 50, Agua Dulce 20
Sabinal 43, Pettus 0
Class 1A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Springlake-Earth 50, Spur 42
Region III Bi-District
Abbott 56, Milford 10
Blum 84, Aquilla 38
Region IV Bi-District
Jonesboro 54, Menard 6
Mertzon Irion County 104, May 91
Class 1A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Region II Bi-District
Jayton 44, Paducah 13
Newcastle 97, Rule 49
Region IV Bi-District
Blackwell 68, Rising Star 40
TAPPS Six-Man Div III
Area
Longview Heritage 68, Prestonwood North 18