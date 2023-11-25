AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs ran past San Antonio Jay 50-27 in the 6A Division II regional semifinals, and then Westlake crushed Laredo United 59-14 in the 6A Division I bracket Saturday at the Alamodome.

All the remaining regional semifinals finished up Saturday around Texas, most of them in the Class 6A ranks, and now the teams left standing will prepare for the regional finals with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.

Check out the rest of the regional semifinal scores from around Texas below.

Regional semifinal scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I

Allen 52, Midland Legacy 35

North Crowley 35, Prosper 7

Region II

Duncanville 49, The Woodlands 21

Spring Westfield 78, Rockwall 48

Region IV

Westlake 59, Laredo United 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Northwest Nelson 52, Coppell 45

Class 6A Division II

Region II

Cedar Hill 28, Tomball 7

Class 6A Division II

Region III

Humble Summer Creek 52, Houston Stratford 15

Class 6A Division II

Region IV

Dripping Springs 50, San Antonio Jay 27

Class 5A Division II

Region IV

SA Pieper 53, Alamo Heights 46

Class 1A Division I

Region II Final

Westbrook 110, Borden County 65

Class 1A Division I

Region IV Final

Jonesboro 86, May 39

TAIAO Six-Man Div I

Championship

Fort Bend Chargers 56, Bulverde Gloria Deo 36

TAIAO Six-Man Div II

Championship

East Texas Storm 54, Victoria Home 6

TAIAO Six-Man Div III

Championship

Tyler Grace Community 40, Hill County 26

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Semifinal

Argyle Liberty Christian 45, FW All Saints 17

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Semifinal

Baytown Christian 48, Bryan St. Joseph 42

Dallas Christian Academy 24, Lubbock Christian 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Semifinal

Dallas First Baptist 49, Houston Northland Christian 28