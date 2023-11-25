AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs ran past San Antonio Jay 50-27 in the 6A Division II regional semifinals, and then Westlake crushed Laredo United 59-14 in the 6A Division I bracket Saturday at the Alamodome.
All the remaining regional semifinals finished up Saturday around Texas, most of them in the Class 6A ranks, and now the teams left standing will prepare for the regional finals with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
Check out the rest of the regional semifinal scores from around Texas below.
Regional semifinal scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I
Allen 52, Midland Legacy 35
North Crowley 35, Prosper 7
Region II
Duncanville 49, The Woodlands 21
Spring Westfield 78, Rockwall 48
Region IV
Westlake 59, Laredo United 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Northwest Nelson 52, Coppell 45
Class 6A Division II
Region II
Cedar Hill 28, Tomball 7
Class 6A Division II
Region III
Humble Summer Creek 52, Houston Stratford 15
Class 6A Division II
Region IV
Dripping Springs 50, San Antonio Jay 27
Class 5A Division II
Region IV
SA Pieper 53, Alamo Heights 46
Class 1A Division I
Region II Final
Westbrook 110, Borden County 65
Class 1A Division I
Region IV Final
Jonesboro 86, May 39
TAIAO Six-Man Div I
Championship
Fort Bend Chargers 56, Bulverde Gloria Deo 36
TAIAO Six-Man Div II
Championship
East Texas Storm 54, Victoria Home 6
TAIAO Six-Man Div III
Championship
Tyler Grace Community 40, Hill County 26
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Semifinal
Argyle Liberty Christian 45, FW All Saints 17
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Semifinal
Baytown Christian 48, Bryan St. Joseph 42
Dallas Christian Academy 24, Lubbock Christian 14
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Semifinal
Dallas First Baptist 49, Houston Northland Christian 28