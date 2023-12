AUSTIN (KXAN) — All 12 Texas high school football state championship games are now set after Class 6A settled its semifinals Saturday.

Galena Park North Shore topped Westlake 23-14 at The Pfield in Pflugerville and Duncanville clobbered North Crowley 52-10 in Mesquite in 6A Division I action, setting up a rematch between North Shore and Duncanville for the state title.

DeSoto outlasted Southlake Carroll 45-38 in Allen and Humble Summer Creek defeated Cibolo Steele 38-14 at McLane Stadium in Waco. DeSoto will defend its 6A Division II title against Humble Summer Creek on Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s the entire state championship schedule at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 13-16.

Class 6A Division I

Duncanville 52, North Crowley 10

Galena Park North Shore 23, Westlake 14

State championship

Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore, 3 p.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 6A Division II

DeSoto 45, Southlake Carroll 38

Humble Summer Creek 38, Cibolo Steele 14

State championship

DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division I

Aledo (15-0) vs. Smithson Valley (14-1), 7 p.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division I

Anna (14-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3), 3 p.m. Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division I

Malakoff (15-0) vs. Franklin (14-1), 3 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division II

Gunter (15-0) vs. Tidehaven (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division I

Tolar vs. Timpson, 7 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division II

Albany (15-0) vs. Mart (15-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 1A 6-man Division I

Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium

Class 1A 6-man Division II

Benajmin (14-0) vs. Oglesby (13-0), 2 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium