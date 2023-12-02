AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake prevailed in the second Battle of the Lakes rivalry game this season 21-14 Saturday at The Pfield in Pflugerville to claim the 6A Division I Region IV championship and move on to the state semifinals.
The Chaparrals will play Galena Park North Shore, the team that defeated them last year in the semifinals, at 2 p.m., Dec. 9, at The Pfield.
Dripping Springs fell to Cibolo Steele 28-21 in the 6A Division II Region IV final at the Alamodome.
Check out the rest of the regional final scores from around Texas. The sites and times for the state semifinal games should be solidified by Sunday.
Regional finals scores from around Texas
Class 6A Division I
Region I
North Crowley 49, Allen 37
Region II
Duncanville 70, Spring Westfield 28
Region III
Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Atascocita 28
Region IV
Westlake 21, Lake Travis 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Southlake Carroll 56, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 7
Region III
Humble Summer Creek 35, Fort Bend Hightower 31
Region IV
Cibolo Steele 28, Dripping Springs 21
Class 5A Division II
Region II
Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lucas Lovejoy 0
Class 1A Division I (6-man)
State semifinal
Gordon 54, Jonesboro 8
Class 1A Division II (6-man)
State semifinal
Benjamin 52, Klondike 4
Oglesby 62, Richland Springs 48