AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake prevailed in the second Battle of the Lakes rivalry game this season 21-14 Saturday at The Pfield in Pflugerville to claim the 6A Division I Region IV championship and move on to the state semifinals.

The Chaparrals will play Galena Park North Shore, the team that defeated them last year in the semifinals, at 2 p.m., Dec. 9, at The Pfield.

Dripping Springs fell to Cibolo Steele 28-21 in the 6A Division II Region IV final at the Alamodome.

Check out the rest of the regional final scores from around Texas. The sites and times for the state semifinal games should be solidified by Sunday.

Regional finals scores from around Texas

Class 6A Division I

Region I

North Crowley 49, Allen 37

Region II

Duncanville 70, Spring Westfield 28

Region III

Galena Park North Shore 34, Humble Atascocita 28

Region IV

Westlake 21, Lake Travis 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Southlake Carroll 56, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 7

Region III

Humble Summer Creek 35, Fort Bend Hightower 31

Region IV

Cibolo Steele 28, Dripping Springs 21

Class 5A Division II

Region II

Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lucas Lovejoy 0

Class 1A Division I (6-man)

State semifinal

Gordon 54, Jonesboro 8

Class 1A Division II (6-man)

State semifinal

Benjamin 52, Klondike 4

Oglesby 62, Richland Springs 48