AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day after Thanksgiving means the playoff field is shrinking and only the best are left in Texas high school football.
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
Lake Travis fell 34-17 to San Antonio Brennan, and the Bears will take on Westlake for the regional title.
Liberty Hill outlasted San Antonio Alamo Heights 37-32 in the 5A-Division II bracket.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
College Station 52, Georgetown 28
Columbus 48, Cameron Yoe 14
Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0
Edna 36, Blanco 22
Granger 35, Falls City 15
Hill Country 58, Houston Emery/Weiner School 54
Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7
Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32
Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17
SA Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17
Shiner 45, Flatonia 7
Vandegrift 49, SA Harlan 21
Westlake 44, San Benito 7
Wimberley 64, Jarrell 6
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region III Regional
Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23
Class 6A Division II
Region I Regional
Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35
Region II Regional
De Soto 38, Tomball 14
Killeen Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35
Region III Regional
Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21
Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7
Class 5A Division I
Region I Regional
Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene 14
Region II Regional
Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26
Region III Regional
Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13
Region IV Regional
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14
PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16
Class 5A Division II
Region I Regional
Argyle 44, Grapevine 27
Region II Regional
Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT
Melissa 42, Terrell 21
Region III Regional
Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18
Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28
Class 4A Division I
Region I Regional
Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0
Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19
Region II Regional
Anna 27, Celina 24
China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7
Region III Regional
Kilgore 63, Lindale 37
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Region IV Regional
Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0
CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17
Class 4A Division II
Region I Regional
Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20
Region II Regional
Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16
Region III Regional
Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Silsbee 60, Madisonville 21
Class 3A Division I
Region I Regional
Brock 51, Bushland 27
Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14
Region II Regional
Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7
Malakoff 35, West 14
Region III Regional
Franklin 53, Hitchcock 18
Class 3A Division II
Region I Regional
Canadian 63, Spearman 14
Wall 30, Idalou 0
Region II Regional
Gunter 40, Palmer 6
Holliday 17, Bells 14
Region III Regional
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, New London West Rusk 35
Newton 16, Daingerfield 12
Region IV Regional
El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0
Poth 55, Taft 13
Class 2A Division I
Region I Regional
Cisco 33, New Deal 14
Region II Regional
Crawford 41, Riesel 3
Tolar 63, Hamilton 7
Region III Regional
Cooper 33, Joaquin 11
Timpson 41, Centerville 14
Region IV Regional
Refugio 53, Ganado 7
Class 2A Division II
Region I Regional
New Home 14, Clarendon 8
Wellington 26, Vega 7
Region II Regional
Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28
Region III Regional
Lovelady 32, Price Carlisle 21
Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0
Region IV Regional
Burton 7, Chilton 0
Class 1A Division I
Region I Quarterfinal
Happy 56, Nazareth 16
Region III Quarterfinal
Abbott 32, Gordon 24
Class 1A Division II
Region II Quarterfinal
Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0
Region III Quarterfinal
Oakwood 64, Bluff Dale 51
Region IV Quarterfinal
Loraine 24, Cherokee 6
TAIO 6-Man Div II
Semifinal
Bulverde Gloria Deo 34, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 32
TAPPS 6-Man Div II
Semifinal
FW Covenant Classical 26, Abilene Christian 16
Pasadena First Baptist 84, Conroe Covenant 46
TAPPS 6-Man Div III
Semifinal
Bulverde Bracken 47, Baytown Christian 46
Longview Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Semifinal
FW All Saints 35, Fort Worth Christian 8
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Semifinal
Cypress Community Christian 36, SA Holy Cross 32
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Semifinal
Lubbock Christian 65, Bryan Brazos Christian 0