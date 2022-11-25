AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day after Thanksgiving means the playoff field is shrinking and only the best are left in Texas high school football.

Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.

Lake Travis fell 34-17 to San Antonio Brennan, and the Bears will take on Westlake for the regional title.

Liberty Hill outlasted San Antonio Alamo Heights 37-32 in the 5A-Division II bracket.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

College Station 52, Georgetown 28

Columbus 48, Cameron Yoe 14

Dripping Springs 45, Harlingen 0

Edna 36, Blanco 22

Granger 35, Falls City 15

Hill Country 58, Houston Emery/Weiner School 54

Lago Vista 27, Geronimo Navarro 7

Liberty Hill 37, SA Alamo Heights 32

Llano 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 17

SA Brennan 34, Lake Travis 17

Shiner 45, Flatonia 7

Vandegrift 49, SA Harlan 21

Westlake 44, San Benito 7

Wimberley 64, Jarrell 6

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region III Regional

Houston North Shore Mustangs 49, Katy Cinco Ranch 23

Class 6A Division II

Region I Regional

Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35

Region II Regional

De Soto 38, Tomball 14

Killeen Harker Heights 63, Spring Dekaney 35

Region III Regional

Houston King 38, Fort Bend Hightower 21

Katy 35, Humble Summer Creek 7

Class 5A Division I

Region I Regional

Aledo 27, Midlothian 21

Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene 14

Region II Regional

Longview 51, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Mansfield Timberview 28, Frisco Reedy 26

Region III Regional

Smithson Valley 31, Fulshear 13

Region IV Regional

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 49, McAllen 14

PSJA North 35, Brownsville Memorial 16

Class 5A Division II

Region I Regional

Argyle 44, Grapevine 27

Region II Regional

Dallas South Oak Cliff 33, Midlothian Heritage 27, OT

Melissa 42, Terrell 21

Region III Regional

Fort Bend Marshall 55, Montgomery Lake Creek 18

Port Neches-Groves 38, Brenham 28

Class 4A Division I

Region I Regional

Decatur 41, Canyon Randall 0

Wichita Falls 41, Brownwood 19

Region II Regional

Anna 27, Celina 24

China Spring 41, Lake Worth 7

Region III Regional

Kilgore 63, Lindale 37

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23

Region IV Regional

Boerne 51, Port Lavaca Calhoun 0

CC Calallen 31, Somerset 17

Class 4A Division II

Region I Regional

Glen Rose 48, WF Hirschi 20

Region II Regional

Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 16

Region III Regional

Cuero 39, Hamshire-Fannett 14

Silsbee 60, Madisonville 21

Class 3A Division I

Region I Regional

Brock 51, Bushland 27

Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14

Region II Regional

Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7

Malakoff 35, West 14

Region III Regional

Franklin 53, Hitchcock 18

Class 3A Division II

Region I Regional

Canadian 63, Spearman 14

Wall 30, Idalou 0

Region II Regional

Gunter 40, Palmer 6

Holliday 17, Bells 14

Region III Regional

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 38, New London West Rusk 35

Newton 16, Daingerfield 12

Region IV Regional

El Maton Tidehaven 47, Wallis Brazos 0

Poth 55, Taft 13

Class 2A Division I

Region I Regional

Cisco 33, New Deal 14

Region II Regional

Crawford 41, Riesel 3

Tolar 63, Hamilton 7

Region III Regional

Cooper 33, Joaquin 11

Timpson 41, Centerville 14

Region IV Regional

Refugio 53, Ganado 7

Class 2A Division II

Region I Regional

New Home 14, Clarendon 8

Wellington 26, Vega 7

Region II Regional

Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28

Region III Regional

Lovelady 32, Price Carlisle 21

Mart 58, Simms Bowie 0

Region IV Regional

Burton 7, Chilton 0

Class 1A Division I

Region I Quarterfinal

Happy 56, Nazareth 16

Region III Quarterfinal

Abbott 32, Gordon 24

Class 1A Division II

Region II Quarterfinal

Benjamin 48, Throckmorton 0

Region III Quarterfinal

Oakwood 64, Bluff Dale 51

Region IV Quarterfinal

Loraine 24, Cherokee 6

TAIO 6-Man Div II

Semifinal

Bulverde Gloria Deo 34, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 32

TAPPS 6-Man Div II

Semifinal

FW Covenant Classical 26, Abilene Christian 16

Pasadena First Baptist 84, Conroe Covenant 46

TAPPS 6-Man Div III

Semifinal

Bulverde Bracken 47, Baytown Christian 46

Longview Christian 32, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 12

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Semifinal

FW All Saints 35, Fort Worth Christian 8

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Semifinal

Cypress Community Christian 36, SA Holy Cross 32

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Semifinal

Lubbock Christian 65, Bryan Brazos Christian 0