AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only a few area games remain following Friday night’s action across Texas, but Central Texas schools fared pretty well in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Vandegrift pounded Converse Judson 37-7 to advance in the Class 6A-Division II tournament and Dripping Springs takes on SA Brandeis on Saturday.

Liberty Hill and Georgetown picked up wins in Class 5A. Georgetown dropped MAgnolia West 55-22 in Division I and will face district rival College Station in the regional round. Liberty Hill ran through Mercedes 63-14 in the Division II bracket and will play SA Alamo Heights in the regional round.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:

Area round playoff scores from around Central Texas

Blanco 40, CC London 13

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42

Fort Bend Christian 27, Regents 24

Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22

Granger 41, D’Hanis 6

Hill Country 58, TSD 0

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7

Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Port Neches-Groves 24, LBJ 19

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Rouse 19

Shiner 47, Mason 21

Silsbee 34, Smithville 0

Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7

Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14

Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0

Area round playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I Area

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Region II Area

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38

The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25

Region III Area

Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10

Class 6A Division II

Region I Area

Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Region II Area

Tomball 16, New Caney 15

Region III Area

Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Region IV Area

Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21

Class 5A Division I

Region I Area

Abilene 35, Red Oak 0

Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28

Region II Area

Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17

Region III Area

College Station 27, Angleton 20

Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38

Region IV Area

McAllen 21, SA Southside 0

Class 5A Division II

Region I Area

Argyle 7, WF Rider 0

Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Region II Area

Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37

Region III Area

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7

Class 4A Division I

Region I Area

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Region II Area

Anna 33, Stephenville 32

Celina 34, Kennedale 28

China Spring 41, Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2

Region III Area

Kilgore 34, El Campo 20

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Region IV Area

Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21

Somerset 23, La Vernia 13

Class 4A Division II

Region II Area

Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Region III Area

Cuero 41, Sealy 18

Madisonville 9, Bellville 3

Class 3A Division I

Region I Area

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Region II Area

Grandview 48, Mineola 14

West 27, Mount Vernon 14

Region III Area

Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31

Region IV Area

Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8

Class 3A Division II

Region I Area

Canadian 42, Early 14

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Region III Area

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Region IV Area

Poth 42, Boling 34

Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15

Class 2A Division I

Region I Area

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Region II Area

Crawford 34, Coleman 13

Hamilton 35, Axtell 21

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

Region III Area

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Class 2A Division II

Region I Area

Clarendon 48, Ralls 14

New Home 22, Sunray 21

Vega 48, Seagraves 7

Wellington 48, Sudan 0

Region II Area

Collinsville 51, McCamey 14

Region III Area

Lovelady 56, Maud 0

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Region IV Area

Falls City 29, Sabinal 20

Class 1A Division I

Region I Area

Happy 50, Knox City 0

Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28

Region II Area

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Region III Area

Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 0

Gordon 52, Blum 48

Region IV Area

Jonesboro 62, Medina 56

Class 1A Division II

Region I Area

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20

Region II Area

Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0

Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24

Region III Area

Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35

Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32

Region IV Area

Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30

Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0

TAIAO Div II

Quarterfinal

Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0

TAPPS 6-Man Div II

Regional

Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0

FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0

Pasadena First Baptist 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Regional

Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7

SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Regional

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0