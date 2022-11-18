AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only a few area games remain following Friday night’s action across Texas, but Central Texas schools fared pretty well in the second round of the high school football playoffs.
Westlake picked up its 52nd consecutive win 45-14 over New Braunfels and Lake Travis knocked off District 27 champion Cibolo Steele 24-21 at The Pfield in Pflugerville in the Class 6A-Division I bracket.
Vandegrift pounded Converse Judson 37-7 to advance in the Class 6A-Division II tournament and Dripping Springs takes on SA Brandeis on Saturday.
Liberty Hill and Georgetown picked up wins in Class 5A. Georgetown dropped MAgnolia West 55-22 in Division I and will face district rival College Station in the regional round. Liberty Hill ran through Mercedes 63-14 in the Division II bracket and will play SA Alamo Heights in the regional round.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:
Area round playoff scores from around Central Texas
Blanco 40, CC London 13
Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19
CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42
Fort Bend Christian 27, Regents 24
Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22
Granger 41, D’Hanis 6
Hill Country 58, TSD 0
Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21
Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7
Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21
Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14
Llano 21, Goliad 0
Port Neches-Groves 24, LBJ 19
Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Rouse 19
Shiner 47, Mason 21
Silsbee 34, Smithville 0
Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7
Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14
Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0
Area round playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I Area
Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0
North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42
Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26
Region II Area
Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38
The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21
Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25
Region III Area
Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10
Class 6A Division II
Region I Area
Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28
McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7
Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Region II Area
Tomball 16, New Caney 15
Region III Area
Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20
Region IV Area
Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21
Class 5A Division I
Region I Area
Abilene 35, Red Oak 0
Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21
Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28
Region II Area
Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17
Region III Area
College Station 27, Angleton 20
Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38
Region IV Area
McAllen 21, SA Southside 0
Class 5A Division II
Region I Area
Argyle 7, WF Rider 0
Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14
Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21
Region II Area
Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37
Region III Area
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7
Class 4A Division I
Region I Area
Brownwood 31, Canyon 10
Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14
Decatur 42, Andrews 15
Region II Area
Anna 33, Stephenville 32
Celina 34, Kennedale 28
China Spring 41, Kaufman 7
Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2
Region III Area
Kilgore 34, El Campo 20
Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
Region IV Area
Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21
Somerset 23, La Vernia 13
Class 4A Division II
Region II Area
Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30
Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20
Region III Area
Cuero 41, Sealy 18
Madisonville 9, Bellville 3
Class 3A Division I
Region I Area
Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10
Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15
Region II Area
Grandview 48, Mineola 14
West 27, Mount Vernon 14
Region III Area
Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31
Region IV Area
Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8
Class 3A Division II
Region I Area
Canadian 42, Early 14
Idalou 28, Crane 0
Spearman 49, Alpine 0
Wall 44, Childress 10
Region III Area
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23
Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22
Newton 65, New Boston 8
Region IV Area
Poth 42, Boling 34
Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15
Class 2A Division I
Region I Area
Cisco 14, Stratford 8
Hawley 72, Panhandle 26
Sonora 18, Farwell 7
Region II Area
Crawford 34, Coleman 13
Hamilton 35, Axtell 21
Riesel 38, Bangs 14
Region III Area
Timpson 49, Frankston 7
Class 2A Division II
Region I Area
Clarendon 48, Ralls 14
New Home 22, Sunray 21
Vega 48, Seagraves 7
Wellington 48, Sudan 0
Region II Area
Collinsville 51, McCamey 14
Region III Area
Lovelady 56, Maud 0
Mart 77, Cushing 7
Region IV Area
Falls City 29, Sabinal 20
Class 1A Division I
Region I Area
Happy 50, Knox City 0
Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28
Region II Area
Rankin 70, Whiteface 24
Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Region III Area
Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 0
Gordon 52, Blum 48
Region IV Area
Jonesboro 62, Medina 56
Class 1A Division II
Region I Area
Balmorhea 60, Groom 14
Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20
Region II Area
Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0
Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24
Region III Area
Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35
Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32
Region IV Area
Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30
Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0
TAIAO Div II
Quarterfinal
Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0
TAPPS 6-Man Div II
Regional
Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0
FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0
Pasadena First Baptist 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Regional
Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7
SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Regional
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0