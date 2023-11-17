AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis throttled San Antonio Johnson 48-21 to advance to the third round of the Texas high school football playoffs Friday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

The Cavaliers led 41-7 at halftime and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Cavs running back Nico Hamilton scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Cedar Park picked up a 21-3 win over Angleton and Wimberley blasted Orange Grove 49-7. Westlake rolled to a 45-28 win over San Antonio Reagan.

Dripping Springs takes on Converse Judson at 2 p.m., Saturday at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.

Check out the rest of the scores from the area playoff round below.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Alice 49, Lampasas 35

Blanco 55, London 24

Cedar Park 21, Angleton 3

Cibolo Steele 42, McNeil 21

Huntsville 54, LBJ 28

Lake Travis 48, SA Johnson 21

Lexington 48, Odem 7

Liberty Hill 62, Mission Pioneer 35

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Crockett 27

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Burnet 14

Port Neches-Groves 51, Rouse 14

Refugio 77, Johnson City 8

Regents 24, Fort Bend Christian 0

Sinton 45, Lago Vista 35

Westlake 45, SA Reagan 28

Wimberley 49, Orange Grove 7

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I

Allen 36, Arlington Martin 33

North Crowley 63, Permian 10

Prosper 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 24

Region II

Duncanville 62, Rockwall-Heath 24

Spring Westfield 55, Klein Cain 41

The Woodlands 28, Klein Collins 27

Region III

Atascocita 61, Pearland 35

Cy-Fair 28, Katy 21

Galena Park North Shore 49, Clear Springs 21

Houston Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28

Region IV

SA Northside Brennan 36, PSJA 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Highland Park 22, McKinney 21

Byron Nelson 35, Midland 7

Region II

Cedar Hill 59, North Forney 21

DeSoto 42, Wylie East 20

Willis 42, Tomball 21

Region III

Fort Bend Hightower 26, Houston Heights 21

Houston King 37, Clear Falls 20

Houston Stratford 49, Richmond George Ranch 34

Humble Summer Creek 42, Clear Creek 0

Region IV

San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0

Class 5A Division I

Region I

Abilene 31, Denton Ryan 21

Aledo 48, Lubbock Cooper 31

Justin Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Region II

Barbers Hill 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 48, OT

Forney 26, Frisco Lone Star 24

Lancaster 41, Frisco Wakeland 19

Longview 52, Frisco Reedy 14

Region III

A&M Consolidated 31, Fulshear 19

College Station 45, Magnolia 21

Smithson Valley 20, Magnolia West 17

Region IV

Brownsville Memorial 17, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7

CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28

PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7

Class 5A Division II

Region I

Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14

Colleyville Heritage 55, Abilene Cooper 21

Frisco Emerson 44, Canutillo 0

WF Rider 49, Lake Dallas 20

Region II

Lucas Lovejoy 41, Ennis 7

Midlothian Heritage 21, Marshall 14

Texarkana Texas 17, Mansfield Summit 14

Region III

Randle 47, Belton 21

Region IV

CC Flour Bluff 52, SA Veterans Memorial 45

Pieper 38, Mission Memorial 6

Class 4A Division I

Region I

Brownwood 37, Canyon Randall 10

Lubbock Estacado 42, Canyon 21

Region II

Anna 45, China Spring 21

Celina 55, Alvarado 14

Stephenville 20, Dallas Carter 10

Region III

Iowa Colony 45, Lindale 22

Kilgore 37, Bay City 28

Tyler Chapel Hill 54, El Campo 18

Region IV

La Vernia 42, Boerne 31

Class 4A Division II

Region I

Glen Rose 70, Perryton 13

Monahans 56, Sweetwater 13

Seminole 37, WF Hirschi 36

West Plains 35, Graham 17

Region II

Aubrey 35, Van 14

Carthage 49, Van Alstyne 7

Region III

Bellville 67, Madisonville 0

Cuero 44, Hamshire-Fannett 33

Jasper 50, Waco Connally 7

Region IV

Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13

Ingleside 63, Bandera 33

Class 3A Division I

Region I

Paradise 61, Dalhart 14

Region II

Malakoff 66, Mount Vernon 21

Whitney 50, Tatum 14

Winnsboro 73, Teague 28

Region III

Columbus 24, Woodville 7

Franklin 50, Shepherd 16

Little River Academy 39, Diboll 28

Lorena 55, Palestine Westwood 24

Region IV

Goliad 41, Hondo 21

Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Universal City Randolph 21

Class 3A Division II

Region I

Canadian 77, Early 22

Idalou 64, Alpine 18

Lubbock Roosevelt 20, Crane 14

Wall 21, Childress 14

Region II

Comanche 41, Scurry-Rosser 21

Holliday 42, Leonard 6

Jacksboro 45, Bells 6

Region III

Daingerfield 33, Hooks 6

New London West Rusk 50, New Diana 35

Region IV

El Maton Tidehaven 41, Dilley 0

Poth 14, East Bernard 7

Rogers 58, Comfort 27

Class 2A Division I

Region I

New Deal 52, Cisco 21

Sonora 42, Farwell 14

Stratford 22, Stamford 7

Region II

Tioga 64, Valley Mills 14

Region III

Cooper 69, Shelbyville 28

Honey Grove 40, Centerville 36

Timpson 58, Wolfe City 20

Region IV

Holland 28, Shiner 14

Weimar 28, La Villa 6

Class 2A Division II

Region II

Albany 56, Celeste 0

Collinsville 69, Miles 21

Muenster 42, Wink 14

Region III

Deweyville 28, Simms Bowie 8

Lovelady 42, Hico 7

Mart 66, Overton 20

Region IV

Bremond 55, Sabinal 13

Chilton 68, Agua Dulce 6

Class 1A Division I

Region I

Happy 62, Knox City 34

Miami 42, Springlake-Earth 34

Region II

Borden County 65, Whiteface 50

Westbrook 68, Imperial Buena Vista 24

Region III

Abbott 50, Gilmer Union Hill 16

Class 1A Division II

Region I

Lamesa Klondike 64, Whitharral 16

Region II

Benjamin 112, Newcastle 84

Jayton 58, Strawn 12

Region III

Iredell 51, Bynum 6

Region IV

Cherokee 78, Loraine 54

Richland Springs 46, Bronte 0

Scores from Thursday’s playoff games

Class 6A Division II

Region I

Coppell 42, Dallas Jesuit 23

Southlake Carroll 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Class 4A Division I

Region I

Decatur 56, Andrews 14

Springtown 62, EP Riverside 21

Region III

Needville 52, Lumberton 28

Class 4A Division I

Region II

Gilmer 41, Sunnyvale 38

Class 3A Division I

Region I

Brock 76, Muleshoe 13

Bushland 60, Whitesboro 19

Region II

Grandview 56, Pottsboro 42

Class 3A Division II

Region II

Gunter 83, WF City View 6

Class 2A Division I

Region II

Italy 55, De Leon 19

Marlin 30, Coleman 28

Region III

Garrison 42, Beckville 28

Region IV

Ganado 37, Mason 12

Class 2A Division II

Region I

Clarendon 56, Seagraves 14

Gruver 49, Ralls 6

Wellington 70, Morton 0

Region II

Roscoe 50, Windthorst 22

Region III

Tenaha 22, Dawson 14

Region IV

Falls City 55, Rocksprings 22

Granger 27, Brackett 0

Class 1A Division I

Region III

Gordon 83, Milford 34

Region IV

Jonesboro 64, Chester 0

Class 1A Division II

Region I

Balmorhea 78, Silverton 43

Region III

Oglesby 60, Oakwood 14