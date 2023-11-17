AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis throttled San Antonio Johnson 48-21 to advance to the third round of the Texas high school football playoffs Friday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
The Cavaliers led 41-7 at halftime and returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Cavs running back Nico Hamilton scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half.
REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website
Cedar Park picked up a 21-3 win over Angleton and Wimberley blasted Orange Grove 49-7. Westlake rolled to a 45-28 win over San Antonio Reagan.
Dripping Springs takes on Converse Judson at 2 p.m., Saturday at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Check out the rest of the scores from the area playoff round below.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Alice 49, Lampasas 35
Blanco 55, London 24
Cedar Park 21, Angleton 3
Cibolo Steele 42, McNeil 21
Huntsville 54, LBJ 28
Lake Travis 48, SA Johnson 21
Lexington 48, Odem 7
Liberty Hill 62, Mission Pioneer 35
Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Crockett 27
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, Burnet 14
Port Neches-Groves 51, Rouse 14
Refugio 77, Johnson City 8
Regents 24, Fort Bend Christian 0
Sinton 45, Lago Vista 35
Westlake 45, SA Reagan 28
Wimberley 49, Orange Grove 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I
Allen 36, Arlington Martin 33
North Crowley 63, Permian 10
Prosper 44, Richardson Lake Highlands 24
Region II
Duncanville 62, Rockwall-Heath 24
Spring Westfield 55, Klein Cain 41
The Woodlands 28, Klein Collins 27
Region III
Atascocita 61, Pearland 35
Cy-Fair 28, Katy 21
Galena Park North Shore 49, Clear Springs 21
Houston Lamar 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
Region IV
SA Northside Brennan 36, PSJA 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Highland Park 22, McKinney 21
Byron Nelson 35, Midland 7
Region II
Cedar Hill 59, North Forney 21
DeSoto 42, Wylie East 20
Willis 42, Tomball 21
Region III
Fort Bend Hightower 26, Houston Heights 21
Houston King 37, Clear Falls 20
Houston Stratford 49, Richmond George Ranch 34
Humble Summer Creek 42, Clear Creek 0
Region IV
San Antonio Harlan 48, Harlingen 0
Class 5A Division I
Region I
Abilene 31, Denton Ryan 21
Aledo 48, Lubbock Cooper 31
Justin Northwest 41, Amarillo Tascosa 0
Region II
Barbers Hill 49, N. Richland Hills Richland 48, OT
Forney 26, Frisco Lone Star 24
Lancaster 41, Frisco Wakeland 19
Longview 52, Frisco Reedy 14
Region III
A&M Consolidated 31, Fulshear 19
College Station 45, Magnolia 21
Smithson Valley 20, Magnolia West 17
Region IV
Brownsville Memorial 17, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 7
CC Miller 49, Edinburg Vela 28
PSJA North 42, Victoria East 7
Class 5A Division II
Region I
Argyle 49, Abilene Wylie 14
Colleyville Heritage 55, Abilene Cooper 21
Frisco Emerson 44, Canutillo 0
WF Rider 49, Lake Dallas 20
Region II
Lucas Lovejoy 41, Ennis 7
Midlothian Heritage 21, Marshall 14
Texarkana Texas 17, Mansfield Summit 14
Region III
Randle 47, Belton 21
Region IV
CC Flour Bluff 52, SA Veterans Memorial 45
Pieper 38, Mission Memorial 6
Class 4A Division I
Region I
Brownwood 37, Canyon Randall 10
Lubbock Estacado 42, Canyon 21
Region II
Anna 45, China Spring 21
Celina 55, Alvarado 14
Stephenville 20, Dallas Carter 10
Region III
Iowa Colony 45, Lindale 22
Kilgore 37, Bay City 28
Tyler Chapel Hill 54, El Campo 18
Region IV
La Vernia 42, Boerne 31
Class 4A Division II
Region I
Glen Rose 70, Perryton 13
Monahans 56, Sweetwater 13
Seminole 37, WF Hirschi 36
West Plains 35, Graham 17
Region II
Aubrey 35, Van 14
Carthage 49, Van Alstyne 7
Region III
Bellville 67, Madisonville 0
Cuero 44, Hamshire-Fannett 33
Jasper 50, Waco Connally 7
Region IV
Geronimo Navarro 29, Port Isabel 13
Ingleside 63, Bandera 33
Class 3A Division I
Region I
Paradise 61, Dalhart 14
Region II
Malakoff 66, Mount Vernon 21
Whitney 50, Tatum 14
Winnsboro 73, Teague 28
Region III
Columbus 24, Woodville 7
Franklin 50, Shepherd 16
Little River Academy 39, Diboll 28
Lorena 55, Palestine Westwood 24
Region IV
Goliad 41, Hondo 21
Vanderbilt Industrial 38, Universal City Randolph 21
Class 3A Division II
Region I
Canadian 77, Early 22
Idalou 64, Alpine 18
Lubbock Roosevelt 20, Crane 14
Wall 21, Childress 14
Region II
Comanche 41, Scurry-Rosser 21
Holliday 42, Leonard 6
Jacksboro 45, Bells 6
Region III
Daingerfield 33, Hooks 6
New London West Rusk 50, New Diana 35
Region IV
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Dilley 0
Poth 14, East Bernard 7
Rogers 58, Comfort 27
Class 2A Division I
Region I
New Deal 52, Cisco 21
Sonora 42, Farwell 14
Stratford 22, Stamford 7
Region II
Tioga 64, Valley Mills 14
Region III
Cooper 69, Shelbyville 28
Honey Grove 40, Centerville 36
Timpson 58, Wolfe City 20
Region IV
Holland 28, Shiner 14
Weimar 28, La Villa 6
Class 2A Division II
Region II
Albany 56, Celeste 0
Collinsville 69, Miles 21
Muenster 42, Wink 14
Region III
Deweyville 28, Simms Bowie 8
Lovelady 42, Hico 7
Mart 66, Overton 20
Region IV
Bremond 55, Sabinal 13
Chilton 68, Agua Dulce 6
Class 1A Division I
Region I
Happy 62, Knox City 34
Miami 42, Springlake-Earth 34
Region II
Borden County 65, Whiteface 50
Westbrook 68, Imperial Buena Vista 24
Region III
Abbott 50, Gilmer Union Hill 16
Class 1A Division II
Region I
Lamesa Klondike 64, Whitharral 16
Region II
Benjamin 112, Newcastle 84
Jayton 58, Strawn 12
Region III
Iredell 51, Bynum 6
Region IV
Cherokee 78, Loraine 54
Richland Springs 46, Bronte 0
Scores from Thursday’s playoff games
Class 6A Division II
Region I
Coppell 42, Dallas Jesuit 23
Southlake Carroll 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Class 4A Division I
Region I
Decatur 56, Andrews 14
Springtown 62, EP Riverside 21
Region III
Needville 52, Lumberton 28
Class 4A Division I
Region II
Gilmer 41, Sunnyvale 38
Class 3A Division I
Region I
Brock 76, Muleshoe 13
Bushland 60, Whitesboro 19
Region II
Grandview 56, Pottsboro 42
Class 3A Division II
Region II
Gunter 83, WF City View 6
Class 2A Division I
Region II
Italy 55, De Leon 19
Marlin 30, Coleman 28
Region III
Garrison 42, Beckville 28
Region IV
Ganado 37, Mason 12
Class 2A Division II
Region I
Clarendon 56, Seagraves 14
Gruver 49, Ralls 6
Wellington 70, Morton 0
Region II
Roscoe 50, Windthorst 22
Region III
Tenaha 22, Dawson 14
Region IV
Falls City 55, Rocksprings 22
Granger 27, Brackett 0
Class 1A Division I
Region III
Gordon 83, Milford 34
Region IV
Jonesboro 64, Chester 0
Class 1A Division II
Region I
Balmorhea 78, Silverton 43
Region III
Oglesby 60, Oakwood 14