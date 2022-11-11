AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis got its playoffs started with a 35-10 win over Round Rock and Dripping Springs continued its strong first year in Class 6A with a 69-14 thumping of Manor at home in the bi-district playoff round Friday.
LBJ blanked Elgin 69-0 in its first Class 5A playoff game and Liberty Hill clobbered SA Highlands 63-17.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:
Playoff scores from around Central Texas
Belton 56, Austin Northeast 0
Cameron Yoe 39, Yoakum 28
Davenport 36, Fredericksburg 6
Dripping Springs 69, Manor 14
Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10
Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10
LBJ 69, Elgin 0
Liberty Hill 63, SA Highlands 17
Lockhart 62, SA Burbank 7
Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6
Rouse 48, Crockett 14
SA Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14
Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
Vandegrift 28, Bowie 14
Waco University 34, McCallum 21
Playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3
EP Pebble Hills 45, Odessa Permian 28
Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10
Lewisville 43, Allen 18
North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17
Prosper 28, Plano 3
South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27
Region II Bi-District
Duncanville 74, Bryan 13
Klein Cain 31, Cypress Ranch 24
Klein Collins 48, Cypress Bridgeland 14
Rockwall 50, Garland Sachse 24
Spring Westfield 62, Conroe 7
The Woodlands 73, Aldine Nimitz 13
Waxahachie 30, Temple 21
Wylie 21, Mesquite Horn 11
Region III Bi-District
Arlington Lamar 55, Jersey Village 24
Dickinson 35, Pearland 21
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Richmond George Ranch 14
League City Clear Springs 37, Alief Taylor 0
Region IV Bi-District
Los Fresnos 21, Edinburg North 6
New Braunfels 17, SA Reagan 13
SA Northside Brennan 58, Laredo Alexander 7
SA Northside Taft 49, Laredo United 14
San Benito 49, La Joya 14
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Byron Nelson 54, Saginaw Boswell 14
Dallas Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27
Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington 14
Denton Guyer 42, Lewisville Marcus 7
EP Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49
McKinney 44, Coppell 26
Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17
Region II Bi-District
Cypress Falls 45, Tomball Memorial 35
Killeen Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2
New Caney 28, Aldine Eisenhower 6
Rockwall-Heath 23, Wylie East 16
Royse City 45, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Tomball 30, Cypress Woods 3
Region III Bi-District
Clear Falls 35, Pearland Dawson 14
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Houston King 70, Channelview 14
Humble Summer Creek 72, Pasadena South Houston 7
Katy 59, Fort Bend Clements 0
Region IV Bi-District
Harlingen 49, PSJA 0
SA Northside Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14
SA Northside Warren 47, Eagle Pass 28
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 38, EP Parkland 20
Amarillo Tascosa 70, EP Ysleta 7
Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
Lubbock Cooper 59, EP Bel Air 7
Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34
Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28, OT
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 15
Frisco Wakeland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28
Lancaster 47, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Longview 49, Crosby 15
Mansfield Timberview 33, Frisco Heritage 14
Region III Bi-District
A&M Consolidated 35, Seguin 20
College Station 37, SA Wagner 19
Region IV Bi-District
Edinburg Vela 49, Weslaco East 3
PSJA North 41, Donna 7
SA Southside 37, Victoria East 36
Victoria West 21, SA Southwest 16
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0
Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14
FW Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21
WF Rider 48, EP Chapin 7
Region II Bi-District
Crandall 48, Marshall 47
Dallas South Oak Cliff 12, Mansfield Summit 7
Lucas Lovejoy 38, Whitehouse 34
Melissa 57, Hallsville 20
Terrell 28, Texarkana Texas 21, OT
Region III Bi-District
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
Montgomery Lake Creek 25, Texas City 7
Region IV Bi-District
Mission Sharyland 32, Edcouch-Elsa 7
SA Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27
SA Veterans Memorial 38, SA Harlandale 7
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14
Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7
Decatur 55, Pampa 0
Lubbock Estacado 54, EP Bowie 7
Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10
Region II Bi-District
Anna 62, Frisco Panther Creek 24
Celina 35, Nevada Community 13
Dallas Carter 37, Sulphur Springs 33
Kaufman 41, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Kennedale 10, Waco La Vega 7
Lake Worth 23, Alvarado 20, 2OT
Region III Bi-District
Freeport Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18
Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Lindale 45, Vidor 23
Region IV Bi-District
CC Calallen 30, Beeville Jones 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Uvalde 0
La Vernia 42, La Feria 0
Pleasanton 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 20
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Alice 26
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Ferris 31, Snyder 21
Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14
Glen Rose 55, Graham 14
Godley 26, Midland Greenwood 7
Region II Bi-District
Caddo Mills 69, Sanger 55
Center 67, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21
Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24
Gilmer 25, Rusk 7
Van Alstyne 55, Quinlan Ford 27
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 27, West Orange-Stark 20
Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT
Hamshire-Fannett 40, Brookshire Royal 10
Sealy 31, Jasper 15
Class 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Brock 48, Iowa Park 0
Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7
Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0
Region II Bi-District=
Grandview 42, Fairfield 7
Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0
Mineola 31, Jefferson 13
Mount Vernon 42, Tatum 6
Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14
Region III Bi-District
Anahuac 42, Palestine Westwood 14
Columbus 24, Lorena 21
Hitchcock 22, Little River Academy 14
Region IV Bi-District=
CC London 28, San Diego 6
Edna 52, Lyford 0
Universal City Randolph 28, Hondo 9
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Falfurrias 13
Class 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Childress 46, Coahoma 20
Idalou 24, Friona 21
Spearman 21, Abernathy 7
Region II Bi-District
Jacksboro 55, WF City View 35
Region IV Bi-District
Boling 35, Buffalo 7
Hebbronville 40, Natalia 14
Taft 38, Comfort 14
Region IV Bi-District
Poth 67, George West 0
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Forsan 21, Stamford 14
Panhandle 54, Floydada 28
Region II Bi-District
Bangs 61, Nocona 21
Crawford 66, Kerens 7
Marlin 38, Rio Vista 7
Region III Bi-District
Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13
Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7
Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6
Joaquin 61, Jewett Leon 0
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
New Home 49, Hale Center 8
Sudan 43, Ropesville Ropes 12
Sunray 53, Shamrock 35
Region II Bi-District
Albany 49, Eldorado 13
McCamey 42, Roscoe 6
Santo 28, Seymour 20
Region III Bi-District
Cushing 27, Colmesneil 26
Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14
Lovelady 62, Overton 0
Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
Maud 21, Dawson 14
Price Carlisle 74, Evadale 14
Simms Bowie 34, Hico 22
Wortham 54, Clarksville 6
Region IV Bi-District
Brackett 68, Woodsboro 12
Burton 47, Milano 0
Chilton 39, Yorktown 14
D’Hanis 12, Bruni 0
Granger 60, Somerville 13
Class 1A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Happy 52, Miami 0
Knox City 50, Petersburg 28
Nazareth 40, Follett 24
Region II Bi-District
Imperial Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36
Rankin 74, Ira 42
Westbrook 72, Garden City 22
Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6
Region III Bi-District
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Gorman 6
Gordon 62, Saint Jo 16
Region IV Bi-District
Leakey 39, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 35
Medina 52, Chester 6
Class 1A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Groom 44, Amherst 24
Lamesa Klondike 63, Sanderson 36
Whitharral 46, Silverton 0
Region II Bi-District
Benjamin 56, Matador Motley County 6
Throckmorton 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 8
Region III Bi-District
Bluff Dale 80, Calvert 30
Oglesby 60, Iredell 30
Region IV Bi-District
Cherokee 52, Blanket 6
Loraine 56, Valera Panther Creek 0
Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16
TAIAO Div I
Round 1
Lubbock Home School Titans def. Austin Harmony Science, forfeit
TAIAO Div II
Round 1
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Tyler Kings Academy, forfeit
Joshua Johnson County 46, SA FEAST 33
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Area
Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6
FW All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith 30
Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40
Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div III
Area
Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24
Bay Area Christian 35, Plano John Paul II 13
Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant 6
Lubbock Trinity 42, McKinney Christian 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV
Area
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Tyler Gorman 8
Muenster Sacred Heart 48, Weatherford Christian 16
TAPPS Six-Man Div II
Area
Abilene Christian 46, Dallas Lutheran 0
Conroe Covenant 46, Marble Falls Faith 0
FW Covenant Classical 52, Wylie Prep 0
Pasadena First Baptist 62, Concordia 0
Plano Coram Deo 54, Midland Trinity 0
San Marcos 62, Bryan Allen Academy 16
TAPPS Six-Man Div III
Area
Baytown Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 8
Bulverde Bracken 59, Divine Savior Academy 14
TCSAAL
Semifinal
KIPP Sunnyside 17, Harlingen Marine Military 7