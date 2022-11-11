AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis got its playoffs started with a 35-10 win over Round Rock and Dripping Springs continued its strong first year in Class 6A with a 69-14 thumping of Manor at home in the bi-district playoff round Friday.

LBJ blanked Elgin 69-0 in its first Class 5A playoff game and Liberty Hill clobbered SA Highlands 63-17.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below:

Playoff scores from around Central Texas

Belton 56, Austin Northeast 0

Cameron Yoe 39, Yoakum 28

Davenport 36, Fredericksburg 6

Georgetown 21, New Braunfels Canyon 10

Lockhart 62, SA Burbank 7

Regents 31, Houston Lutheran South 6

Rouse 48, Crockett 14

SA Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14

Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7

Smithville 24, Gatesville 14

Somerset 27, Lampasas 17

Vandegrift 28, Bowie 14

Waco University 34, McCallum 21

Playoff scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3

EP Pebble Hills 45, Odessa Permian 28

Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10

Lewisville 43, Allen 18

North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17

Prosper 28, Plano 3

South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27

Region II Bi-District

Duncanville 74, Bryan 13

Klein Cain 31, Cypress Ranch 24

Klein Collins 48, Cypress Bridgeland 14

Rockwall 50, Garland Sachse 24

Spring Westfield 62, Conroe 7

The Woodlands 73, Aldine Nimitz 13

Waxahachie 30, Temple 21

Wylie 21, Mesquite Horn 11

Region III Bi-District

Arlington Lamar 55, Jersey Village 24

Dickinson 35, Pearland 21

Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Richmond George Ranch 14

League City Clear Springs 37, Alief Taylor 0

Region IV Bi-District

Los Fresnos 21, Edinburg North 6

New Braunfels 17, SA Reagan 13

SA Northside Brennan 58, Laredo Alexander 7

SA Northside Taft 49, Laredo United 14

San Benito 49, La Joya 14

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Byron Nelson 54, Saginaw Boswell 14

Dallas Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27

Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington 14

Denton Guyer 42, Lewisville Marcus 7

EP Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49

McKinney 44, Coppell 26

Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17

Region II Bi-District

Cypress Falls 45, Tomball Memorial 35

Killeen Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2

New Caney 28, Aldine Eisenhower 6

Rockwall-Heath 23, Wylie East 16

Royse City 45, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Tomball 30, Cypress Woods 3

Region III Bi-District

Clear Falls 35, Pearland Dawson 14

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Houston King 70, Channelview 14

Humble Summer Creek 72, Pasadena South Houston 7

Katy 59, Fort Bend Clements 0

Region IV Bi-District

Harlingen 49, PSJA 0

SA Northside Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14

SA Northside Warren 47, Eagle Pass 28

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo 38, EP Parkland 20

Amarillo Tascosa 70, EP Ysleta 7

Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28

Lubbock Cooper 59, EP Bel Air 7

Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34

Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28, OT

Region II Bi-District

Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 15

Frisco Wakeland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 28

Lancaster 47, Humble Kingwood Park 14

Longview 49, Crosby 15

Mansfield Timberview 33, Frisco Heritage 14

Region III Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 35, Seguin 20

College Station 37, SA Wagner 19

Region IV Bi-District

Edinburg Vela 49, Weslaco East 3

PSJA North 41, Donna 7

SA Southside 37, Victoria East 36

Victoria West 21, SA Southwest 16

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0

Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14

FW Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21

WF Rider 48, EP Chapin 7

Region II Bi-District

Crandall 48, Marshall 47

Dallas South Oak Cliff 12, Mansfield Summit 7

Lucas Lovejoy 38, Whitehouse 34

Melissa 57, Hallsville 20

Terrell 28, Texarkana Texas 21, OT

Region III Bi-District

Brenham 42, Dayton 28

Montgomery Lake Creek 25, Texas City 7

Region IV Bi-District

Mission Sharyland 32, Edcouch-Elsa 7

SA Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27

SA Veterans Memorial 38, SA Harlandale 7

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14

Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7

Decatur 55, Pampa 0

Lubbock Estacado 54, EP Bowie 7

Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10

Region II Bi-District

Anna 62, Frisco Panther Creek 24

Celina 35, Nevada Community 13

Dallas Carter 37, Sulphur Springs 33

Kaufman 41, Wilmer-Hutchins 0

Kennedale 10, Waco La Vega 7

Lake Worth 23, Alvarado 20, 2OT

Region III Bi-District

Freeport Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18

Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Lindale 45, Vidor 23

Region IV Bi-District

CC Calallen 30, Beeville Jones 6

Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Uvalde 0

La Vernia 42, La Feria 0

Pleasanton 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 20

Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Alice 26

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Ferris 31, Snyder 21

Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14

Glen Rose 55, Graham 14

Godley 26, Midland Greenwood 7

Region II Bi-District

Caddo Mills 69, Sanger 55

Center 67, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21

Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24

Gilmer 25, Rusk 7

Van Alstyne 55, Quinlan Ford 27

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 27, West Orange-Stark 20

Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT

Hamshire-Fannett 40, Brookshire Royal 10

Sealy 31, Jasper 15

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Brock 48, Iowa Park 0

Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7

Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0

Region II Bi-District=

Grandview 42, Fairfield 7

Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0

Mineola 31, Jefferson 13

Mount Vernon 42, Tatum 6

Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14

Region III Bi-District

Anahuac 42, Palestine Westwood 14

Columbus 24, Lorena 21

Hitchcock 22, Little River Academy 14

Region IV Bi-District=

CC London 28, San Diego 6

Edna 52, Lyford 0

Universal City Randolph 28, Hondo 9

Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Falfurrias 13

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Childress 46, Coahoma 20

Idalou 24, Friona 21

Spearman 21, Abernathy 7

Region II Bi-District

Jacksboro 55, WF City View 35

Region IV Bi-District

Boling 35, Buffalo 7

Hebbronville 40, Natalia 14

Taft 38, Comfort 14

Region IV Bi-District

Poth 67, George West 0

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Forsan 21, Stamford 14

Panhandle 54, Floydada 28

Region II Bi-District

Bangs 61, Nocona 21

Crawford 66, Kerens 7

Marlin 38, Rio Vista 7

Region III Bi-District

Centerville 51, Shelbyville 13

Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7

Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6

Joaquin 61, Jewett Leon 0

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

New Home 49, Hale Center 8

Sudan 43, Ropesville Ropes 12

Sunray 53, Shamrock 35

Region II Bi-District

Albany 49, Eldorado 13

McCamey 42, Roscoe 6

Santo 28, Seymour 20

Region III Bi-District

Cushing 27, Colmesneil 26

Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14

Lovelady 62, Overton 0

Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14

Maud 21, Dawson 14

Price Carlisle 74, Evadale 14

Simms Bowie 34, Hico 22

Wortham 54, Clarksville 6

Region IV Bi-District

Brackett 68, Woodsboro 12

Burton 47, Milano 0

Chilton 39, Yorktown 14

D’Hanis 12, Bruni 0

Granger 60, Somerville 13

Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Happy 52, Miami 0

Knox City 50, Petersburg 28

Nazareth 40, Follett 24

Region II Bi-District

Imperial Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36

Rankin 74, Ira 42

Westbrook 72, Garden City 22

Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6

Region III Bi-District

Gilmer Union Hill 48, Gorman 6

Gordon 62, Saint Jo 16

Region IV Bi-District

Leakey 39, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 35

Medina 52, Chester 6

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Groom 44, Amherst 24

Lamesa Klondike 63, Sanderson 36

Whitharral 46, Silverton 0

Region II Bi-District

Benjamin 56, Matador Motley County 6

Throckmorton 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 8

Region III Bi-District

Bluff Dale 80, Calvert 30

Oglesby 60, Iredell 30

Region IV Bi-District

Cherokee 52, Blanket 6

Loraine 56, Valera Panther Creek 0

Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16

TAIAO Div I

Round 1

Lubbock Home School Titans def. Austin Harmony Science, forfeit

TAIAO Div II

Round 1

Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite def. Tyler Kings Academy, forfeit

Joshua Johnson County 46, SA FEAST 33

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Area

Argyle Liberty Christian 50, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

FW All Saints 45, Grapevine Faith 30

Fort Worth Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Dunne 40

Midland Christian 37, Tyler Grace Community 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div III

Area

Arlington Grace Prep 34, Dallas Covenant 24

Bay Area Christian 35, Plano John Paul II 13

Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant 6

Lubbock Trinity 42, McKinney Christian 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV

Area

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Tyler Gorman 8

Muenster Sacred Heart 48, Weatherford Christian 16

TAPPS Six-Man Div II

Area

Abilene Christian 46, Dallas Lutheran 0

Conroe Covenant 46, Marble Falls Faith 0

FW Covenant Classical 52, Wylie Prep 0

Pasadena First Baptist 62, Concordia 0

Plano Coram Deo 54, Midland Trinity 0

San Marcos 62, Bryan Allen Academy 16

TAPPS Six-Man Div III

Area

Baytown Christian 58, Cedar Park Summit 8

Bulverde Bracken 59, Divine Savior Academy 14

TCSAAL

Semifinal

KIPP Sunnyside 17, Harlingen Marine Military 7