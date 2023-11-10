AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bi-district games in the Texas high school football playoffs concluded Friday, but that’s where some of the chaos began.
Lake Travis knocked off 2022 Class 6A Division II runner-up Vandegrift Vipers 13-10 on a Braydon Doane field goal with 0:01 remaining to pull off the upset.
McNeil, making its first playoff appearance in 19 years, picked up a 17-14 win over Bowie and Dripping Springs topped Vista Ridge 34-14. LBJ shut out Pflugerville 20-0 to advance in the 5A Division II playoffs.
Check out all the scores from the viewing area and Texas below:
Bi-district scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21
Bandera 32, Jarrell 27
Cedar Hill 62, Weiss 0
Cedar Park 20, Canyon 16
Crockett 14, Waco University 13
Dripping Springs 34, Vista Ridge 14
Duncanville 63, Hutto 7
Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31
Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21
Lago Vista 42, Devine 12
Lake Travis 13, Vandegrift 10
Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0
LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0
Lexington 14, Boling 7
Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26
McNeil 17, Bowie 14
Rouse 55, McCallum 27
Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25
Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6
Westlake 35, Round Rock 3
Bi-district scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35
North Crowley 42, Keller 26
Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13
Prosper 41, Plano East 3
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38
Region II Bi-District
Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20
Rockwall 50, Wylie 10
Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42
Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19
Region III Bi-District
Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44
Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28
Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6
League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7
Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT
Region IV Bi-District
Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28
PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7
SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31
SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21
Class 6A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28
Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21
Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17
Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7
McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31
Midland 31, EP Americas 21
Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0
Region II Bi-District
De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10
North Forney 28, Garland 21
Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6
Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34
Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14
Region III Bi-District
Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10
Houston King 70, Channelview 21
League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14
Region IV Bi-District
Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7
Weslaco 35, Mission 6
Class 5A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0
Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25
Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13
Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37
Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32
Region II Bi-District
Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21
Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7
Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14
Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18
Lancaster 27, La Porte 13
Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21
Region III Bi-District
A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17
Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34
College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28
Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6
Region IV Bi-District
Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7
Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9
Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7
Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13
Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22
Class 5A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13
Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13
WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6
Region II Bi-District
Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13
Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6
Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7
Marshall 28, Denison 20
Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21
Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28
Region III Bi-District
Huntsville 10, Texas City 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6
Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7
Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24
Region IV Bi-District
CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21
Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17
Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6
Pieper 33, SA Houston 0
SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0
Class 4A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21
Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3
Springtown 42, Hereford 7
Region II Bi-District
Celina 49, Paris 14
China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24
Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35
Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21
Region III Bi-District
El Campo 42, Worthing 14
Kilgore 49, Livingston 8
Lumberton 40, Athens 14
Needville 49, Yates 14
Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Region IV Bi-District
Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14
Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25
La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36
Class 4A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7
Graham 56, Hillsboro 0
Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27
Sweetwater 35, Godley 34
WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10
Region II Bi-District
Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10
Gilmer 69, Center 34
Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7
Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34
Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7
Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31
Region IV Bi-District
Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0
Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15
Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38
Class 3A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Brock 59, Iowa Park 0
Clyde 41, Peaster 34
Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20
Shallowater 52, Slaton 0
Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34
Region II Bi-District
Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7
Tatum 42, Commerce 21
Teague 29, West 27
Region III Bi-District
Columbus 56, Rockdale 8
Diboll 48, Buna 20
Class 3A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Alpine 29, Brady 23
Childress 28, Abernathy 6
Early 54, Odessa Compass 13
Idalou 34, Spearman 0
Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14
Wall 66, Tornillo 0
Region II Bi-District
Comanche 26, Henrietta 21
WF City View 38, Millsap 15
Region III Bi-District
Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12
New Boston 59, Troup 43
New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0
Region IV Bi-District
Comfort 67, Taft 28
Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27
East Bernard 55, Clifton 6
Odem 49, Natalia 7
Poth 47, Hebbronville 0
Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15
Class 2A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Cisco 21, Ozona 14
Farwell 42, Olton 21
Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54
Stamford 42, Forsan 6
Region II Bi-District
Cayuga 20, Riesel 14
De Leon 70, Nocona 41
Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18
Region III Bi-District
Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7
Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14
Region IV Bi-District
Shiner 40, Freer 6
Class 2A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6
Gruver 49, Shamrock 14
Sunray 66, Wheeler 16
Region II Bi-District
Celeste 41, Seymour 12
Wink 43, Cross Plains 0
Region III Bi-District
Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0
Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26
Hico 47, Maud 14
Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16
Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12
Region IV Bi-District
Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41
Brackett 66, Pettus 0
Class 1A Division I
Region I Bi-District
Happy 36, Follett 30
Knox City 51, Kress 6
Miami 50, Nazareth 30
Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29
Region II Bi-District
Borden County 48, Ira 0
Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50
Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8
Region III Bi-District
Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8
Region IV Bi-District
May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70
Class 1A Division II
Region I Bi-District
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Silverton 52, Amherst 34
Region II Bi-District
Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6
Jayton 61, Crowell 16
Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36
Region III Bi-District
Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12
Iredell 64, Calvert 14
Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6
Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14
Region IV Bi-District
Bronte 36, Rising Star 20
Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20
Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0
Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37