AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bi-district games in the Texas high school football playoffs concluded Friday, but that’s where some of the chaos began.

Lake Travis knocked off 2022 Class 6A Division II runner-up Vandegrift Vipers 13-10 on a Braydon Doane field goal with 0:01 remaining to pull off the upset.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

McNeil, making its first playoff appearance in 19 years, picked up a 17-14 win over Bowie and Dripping Springs topped Vista Ridge 34-14. LBJ shut out Pflugerville 20-0 to advance in the 5A Division II playoffs.

Check out all the scores from the viewing area and Texas below:

Bi-district scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Alamo Heights 69, Lockhart 21

Bandera 32, Jarrell 27

Cedar Hill 62, Weiss 0

Cedar Park 20, Canyon 16

Crockett 14, Waco University 13

Dripping Springs 34, Vista Ridge 14

Duncanville 63, Hutto 7

Hill Country 79, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 31

Johnson City 28, Schulenburg 21

Lago Vista 42, Devine 12

Lake Travis 13, Vandegrift 10

Lampasas 52, Uvalde 0

LBJ 20, Pflugerville 0

Lexington 14, Boling 7

Liberty Hill 43, SA Harlandale 26

McNeil 17, Bowie 14

Rouse 55, McCallum 27

Smithson Valley 41, Georgetown 25

Waco Connally 27, Giddings 6

Westlake 35, Round Rock 3

Bi-district scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Euless Trinity 63, Keller Timber Creek 35

North Crowley 42, Keller 26

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 13

Prosper 41, Plano East 3

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, South Grand Prairie 38

Region II Bi-District

Klein Collins 55, Cypress Ranch 20

Rockwall 50, Wylie 10

Rockwall-Heath 56, Garland Sachse 42

Waxahachie 20, Hewitt Midway 19

Region III Bi-District

Fort Bend Ridge Point 49, Katy Tompkins 44

Humble Atascocita 65, Pasadena Dobie 28

Katy 49, Fort Bend Travis 6

League City Clear Springs 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 7

Pearland 16, Dickinson 14, 4OT

Region IV Bi-District

Laredo United 35, SA Northside Taft 28

PSJA 35, Los Fresnos 7

SA Johnson 36, New Braunfels 31

SA Reagan 55, SA East Central 21

Class 6A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Byron Nelson 52, Crowley 28

Coppell 35, Denton Guyer 21

Dallas Highland Park 45, Arlington 17

Dallas Jesuit 20, Arlington Bowie 7

McKinney 52, Lewisville Marcus 31

Midland 31, EP Americas 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Saginaw Boswell 0

Region II Bi-District

De Soto 50, Killeen Harker Heights 10

North Forney 28, Garland 21

Tomball 32, Cypress Falls 6

Willis 62, Aldine Nimitz 34

Wylie East 23, Tyler Legacy 14

Region III Bi-District

Clear Falls 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Houston King 70, Channelview 21

League City Clear Creek 27, Pearland Dawson 14

Region IV Bi-District

Converse Judson 27, SA Northside Clark 7

Weslaco 35, Mission 6

Class 5A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Amarillo 49, EP Bel Air 0

Amarillo Tascosa 50, EP Del Valle 25

Denton Ryan 38, Lake Belton 13

Justin Northwest 40, Midlothian 37

Red Oak 35, Burleson Centennial 32

Region II Bi-District

Barbers Hill 43, McKinney North 21

Forney 44, Port Arthur Memorial 7

Frisco Reedy 52, Carrollton Smith 14

Frisco Wakeland 21, Mansfield Timberview 18

Lancaster 27, La Porte 13

Longview 59, New Caney Porter 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 48, Frisco 21

Region III Bi-District

A&M Consolidated 45, SA Wagner 17

Angleton 40, Galveston Ball 34

College Station 51, Boerne-Champion 28

Magnolia 56, Houston Sterling 6

Region IV Bi-District

Brownsville Memorial 55, McAllen 20

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, SA Southwest 7

Edinburg Vela 31, Weslaco East 9

Harlingen South 10, McAllen Memorial 7

Victoria East 35, Castroville Medina Valley 13

Victoria West 59, SA Southside 22

Class 5A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Abilene Cooper 42, EP Chapin 27

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Colleyville Heritage 71, Denton 13

Lake Dallas 28, FW Arlington Heights 13

WF Rider 57, EP Burges 6

Region II Bi-District

Ennis 21, Dallas Kimball 13

Lucas Lovejoy 34, Longview Pine Tree 6

Mansfield Summit 37, Seagoville 7

Marshall 28, Denison 20

Melissa 49, Whitehouse 21

Texarkana Texas 51, Terrell 28

Region III Bi-District

Huntsville 10, Texas City 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 53, Nederland 6

Port Neches-Groves 37, Brenham 7

Randle 35, Fort Bend Marshall 24

Region IV Bi-District

CC Flour Bluff 52, PSJA Memorial 21

Gregory-Portland 55, Roma 17

Mission Memorial 43, Pharr Valley View 6

Pieper 33, SA Houston 0

SA Veterans Memorial 56, SA Burbank 0

Class 4A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Canyon Randall 48, Burkburnett 21

Lubbock Estacado 45, EP Bowie 3

Springtown 42, Hereford 7

Region II Bi-District

Celina 49, Paris 14

China Spring 42, Lake Worth 24

Dallas Carter 41, Sulphur Springs 35

Waco La Vega 42, FW Dunbar 21

Region III Bi-District

El Campo 42, Worthing 14

Kilgore 49, Livingston 8

Lumberton 40, Athens 14

Needville 49, Yates 14

Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Region IV Bi-District

Alice 64, Rockport-Fulton 14

Beeville Jones 27, CC Calallen 25

La Vernia 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 14

Port Lavaca Calhoun 62, Zapata 36

Class 4A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Glen Rose 52, Midland Greenwood 7

Graham 56, Hillsboro 0

Perryton 58, Fort Stockton 27

Sweetwater 35, Godley 34

WF Hirschi 38, FW Benbrook 10

Region II Bi-District

Caddo Mills 38, Farmersville 10

Gilmer 69, Center 34

Sunnyvale 47, Krum 7

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 61, Rusk 7

Van 63, Longview Spring Hill 34

Van Alstyne 27, Wills Point 20

Region III Bi-District

Bellville 49, West Orange-Stark 7

Gatesville 34, Gonzales 31

Region IV Bi-District

Geronimo Navarro 48, San Antonio YMLA 0

Orange Grove 44, Raymondville 15

Port Isabel 42, Robstown 38

Class 3A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Brock 59, Iowa Park 0

Clyde 41, Peaster 34

Muleshoe 56, Lamesa 20

Shallowater 52, Slaton 0

Whitesboro 35, Tuscola Jim Ned 34

Region II Bi-District

Mount Vernon 49, Gladewater 7

Tatum 42, Commerce 21

Teague 29, West 27

Region III Bi-District

Columbus 56, Rockdale 8

Diboll 48, Buna 20

Class 3A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Alpine 29, Brady 23

Childress 28, Abernathy 6

Early 54, Odessa Compass 13

Idalou 34, Spearman 0

Lubbock Roosevelt 32, Friona 14

Wall 66, Tornillo 0

Region II Bi-District

Comanche 26, Henrietta 21

WF City View 38, Millsap 15

Region III Bi-District

Arp 39, De Kalb 36, OT

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 55, Hemphill 12

New Boston 59, Troup 43

New Diana 6, Anderson-Shiro 0

Region IV Bi-District

Comfort 67, Taft 28

Dilley 34, Santa Rosa 27

East Bernard 55, Clifton 6

Odem 49, Natalia 7

Poth 47, Hebbronville 0

Rogers 42, Van Vleck 15

Class 2A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Cisco 21, Ozona 14

Farwell 42, Olton 21

Panhandle 92, Tahoka 54

Stamford 42, Forsan 6

Region II Bi-District

Cayuga 20, Riesel 14

De Leon 70, Nocona 41

Valley Mills 29, Axtell 18

Region III Bi-District

Timpson 68, Corrigan-Camden 7

Wolfe City 48, Harleton 14

Region IV Bi-District

Shiner 40, Freer 6

Class 2A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Clarendon 46, Boys Ranch 6

Gruver 49, Shamrock 14

Sunray 66, Wheeler 16

Region II Bi-District

Celeste 41, Seymour 12

Wink 43, Cross Plains 0

Region III Bi-District

Dawson 72, Linden-Kildare 0

Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 26

Hico 47, Maud 14

Simms Bowie 30, Wortham 16

Tenaha 52, Hull-Daisetta 12

Region IV Bi-District

Agua Dulce 42, Center Point 41

Brackett 66, Pettus 0

Class 1A Division I

Region I Bi-District

Happy 36, Follett 30

Knox City 51, Kress 6

Miami 50, Nazareth 30

Springlake-Earth 62, Turkey Valley 29

Region II Bi-District

Borden County 48, Ira 0

Imperial Buena Vista 68, O’Donnell 50

Whiteface 58, Van Horn 8

Region III Bi-District

Gilmer Union Hill 54, Bryson 8

Region IV Bi-District

May 92, Mertzon Irion County 70

Class 1A Division II

Region I Bi-District

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Silverton 52, Amherst 34

Region II Bi-District

Benjamin 52, Matador Motley County 6

Jayton 61, Crowell 16

Strawn 67, Throckmorton 36

Region III Bi-District

Bynum 61, Apple Springs 12

Iredell 64, Calvert 14

Oakwood 51, Kopperl 6

Oglesby 60, Walnut Springs 14

Region IV Bi-District

Bronte 36, Rising Star 20

Cherokee 63, Zephyr 20

Loraine 46, Paint Rock 0

Richland Springs 50, Sidney 37