AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bellville stuffed Wimberley at the 1-yard line on a 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game and the Brahmas escaped The Pfield with a 35-33 win over the Texans in a Class 4A Division II semifinal.

Liberty Hill fell to Port Neches-Groves 42-35 in a Class 5A Division II semifinal at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.

Westlake takes on Galena Park North Shore at 3 p.m., Saturday at The Pfield in Class 6A Division I action. All four 6A semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday.

Here are the scores from state semifinal games from around Texas played Thursday and Friday.

State semifinal scores from around Texas

Class 5A Division I

Aledo 43, Forney 7

Smithson Valley 49, Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 21

State championship

Aledo (15-0) vs. Smithson Valley (14-1), 7 p.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 35

South Oak Cliff 36, Frisco Emerson 24

State championship

Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division I

Anna 38, Decatur 27

Tyler Chapel Hill 57, San Antonio Davenport 33

State championship

Anna (14-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Gilmer 79, Glen Rose 42

Bellville 35, Wimberley 33

State championship

Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3), 3 p.m. Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division I (Games played Thursday)

Franklin 52, Edna 14

Malakoff 38, Brock 31

State championship

Malakoff (15-0) vs. Franklin (14-1), 3 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division II

Gunter 38, Canadian 17

Tidehaven 20, Daingerfield 14 (Thursday)

State championship

Gunter (15-0) vs. Tidehaven (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division I (Games played Thursday)

Timpson 35, Ganadao 21

Tolar 35, Stratford 7

State championship

Tolar (14-1) vs. Timpson (15-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium

Tolar vs. Timpson, 7p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division II

Albany 34, Sunray 14 (Thursday)

Mart 38, Chilton 24

State championship

Albany (15-0) vs. Mart (15-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 1A 6-man Division I

State championship

Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium

Class 1A 6-man Division II

State championship

Benajmin (14-0) vs. Oglesby (13-0), 2 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium