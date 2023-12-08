AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bellville stuffed Wimberley at the 1-yard line on a 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game and the Brahmas escaped The Pfield with a 35-33 win over the Texans in a Class 4A Division II semifinal.
Liberty Hill fell to Port Neches-Groves 42-35 in a Class 5A Division II semifinal at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Westlake takes on Galena Park North Shore at 3 p.m., Saturday at The Pfield in Class 6A Division I action. All four 6A semifinal games are scheduled for Saturday.
Here are the scores from state semifinal games from around Texas played Thursday and Friday.
State semifinal scores from around Texas
Class 5A Division I
Aledo 43, Forney 7
Smithson Valley 49, Brownsville Veteran’s Memorial 21
State championship
Aledo (15-0) vs. Smithson Valley (14-1), 7 p.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Port Neches-Groves 42, Liberty Hill 35
South Oak Cliff 36, Frisco Emerson 24
State championship
Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium
Class 4A Division I
Anna 38, Decatur 27
Tyler Chapel Hill 57, San Antonio Davenport 33
State championship
Anna (14-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium
Class 4A Division II
Gilmer 79, Glen Rose 42
Bellville 35, Wimberley 33
State championship
Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3), 3 p.m. Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium
Class 3A Division I (Games played Thursday)
Franklin 52, Edna 14
Malakoff 38, Brock 31
State championship
Malakoff (15-0) vs. Franklin (14-1), 3 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium
Class 3A Division II
Gunter 38, Canadian 17
Tidehaven 20, Daingerfield 14 (Thursday)
State championship
Gunter (15-0) vs. Tidehaven (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium
Class 2A Division I (Games played Thursday)
Timpson 35, Ganadao 21
Tolar 35, Stratford 7
State championship
Tolar (14-1) vs. Timpson (15-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium
Class 2A Division II
Albany 34, Sunray 14 (Thursday)
Mart 38, Chilton 24
State championship
Albany (15-0) vs. Mart (15-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium
Class 1A 6-man Division I
State championship
Westbrook (13-1) vs. Gordon (14-0), 11 a.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium
Class 1A 6-man Division II
State championship
Benajmin (14-0) vs. Oglesby (13-0), 2 p.m., Dec. 13, AT&T Stadium