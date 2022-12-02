AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift got its revenge Friday night and stopped Dripping Springs on fourth down late in the game to win 27-24 at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They’ll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
Liberty Hill rumbled to a 63-43 win over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in 5A-Division II and will face Port Neches-Groves in the semifinals next week.
Wimberley is in familiar territory in the semifinals after a 49-30 win over Lago Vista in 4A-Division II. The Texans will play Cuero next week in the state semifinals.
Westlake plays San Antonio Brennan in the 6A-Division I quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome. That game will air on KBVO.
Check out the rest of the scores from the regional finals around Texas below.
Scores from around Central Texas
Burton 27, Granger 7
Liberty Hill 63, CC Flour Bluff 43
Edna 40, Llano 21 (Thursday)
Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 24
Westlake vs. SA Brennan, 2 p.m., Saturday, Alamodome
Wimberley 49, Lago Vista 30
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
Quarterfinal
Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, Humble Atascocita 7
Class 6A Division II
Quarterfinal
De Soto 60, Killeen Harker Heights 24
Katy 56, Houston King 34
Class 5A Division I
Quarterfinal
Longview 38, Mansfield Timberview 21
Class 5A Division II
Quarterfinal
Argyle 35, Abilene Wylie 28
Dallas South Oak Cliff 30, Melissa 16
Port Neches-Groves 29, Fort Bend Marshall 21
Class 4A Division I
Region I Quarterfinal
Decatur 35, Wichita Falls 21
Region II Quarterfinal
China Spring 31, Anna 14
Region III Quarterfinal
Tyler Chapel Hill 24, Kilgore 21
Region IV Quarterfinal
Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19
Class 4A Division II
Region I Quarterfinal
Glen Rose 62, Monahans 14
Region II Quarterfinal
Carthage 45, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Region III Quarterfinal
Cuero 58, Silsbee 56, 3OT
Class 3A Division I
Quarterfinal
Franklin 24, Columbus 21
Malakoff 29, Grandview 17
Class 3A Division II
Quarterfinal
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 36, Newton 22
Canadian 45, Wall 10
Gunter 31, Holliday 7
Poth 12, El Maton Tidehaven 6
Class 2A Division I
Quarterfinal
Crawford 14, Tolar 7
Hawley 40, Cisco 7
Refugio 27, Shiner 21
Timpson 34, Cooper 13
Class 2A Division II
Quarterfinal
Albany 66, Collinsville 34
Mart 56, Lovelady 6
New Home 35, Wellington 20
Class 1A Division I
State Semifinal
Westbrook 40, Happy 30
Class 1A Division II
State Semifinal
Loraine 86, Oakwood 38
TAPPS 11-Man Div I
Championship
Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, Plano Prestonwood 14
TAPPS 11-Man Div II
Championship
Fort Bend Christian 42, FW All Saints 30