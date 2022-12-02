AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift got its revenge Friday night and stopped Dripping Springs on fourth down late in the game to win 27-24 at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.

The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They’ll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.

Liberty Hill rumbled to a 63-43 win over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in 5A-Division II and will face Port Neches-Groves in the semifinals next week.

Wimberley is in familiar territory in the semifinals after a 49-30 win over Lago Vista in 4A-Division II. The Texans will play Cuero next week in the state semifinals.

Westlake plays San Antonio Brennan in the 6A-Division I quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome. That game will air on KBVO.

Check out the rest of the scores from the regional finals around Texas below.

Scores from around Central Texas

Burton 27, Granger 7

Liberty Hill 63, CC Flour Bluff 43

Edna 40, Llano 21 (Thursday)

Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 24

Westlake vs. SA Brennan, 2 p.m., Saturday, Alamodome

Wimberley 49, Lago Vista 30

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

Quarterfinal

Houston North Shore Mustangs 38, Humble Atascocita 7

Class 6A Division II

Quarterfinal

De Soto 60, Killeen Harker Heights 24

Katy 56, Houston King 34

Class 5A Division I

Quarterfinal

Longview 38, Mansfield Timberview 21

Class 5A Division II

Quarterfinal

Argyle 35, Abilene Wylie 28

Dallas South Oak Cliff 30, Melissa 16

Port Neches-Groves 29, Fort Bend Marshall 21

Class 4A Division I

Region I Quarterfinal

Decatur 35, Wichita Falls 21

Region II Quarterfinal

China Spring 31, Anna 14

Region III Quarterfinal

Tyler Chapel Hill 24, Kilgore 21

Region IV Quarterfinal

Boerne 49, CC Calallen 19

Class 4A Division II

Region I Quarterfinal

Glen Rose 62, Monahans 14

Region II Quarterfinal

Carthage 45, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

Region III Quarterfinal

Cuero 58, Silsbee 56, 3OT

Class 3A Division I

Quarterfinal

Franklin 24, Columbus 21

Malakoff 29, Grandview 17

Class 3A Division II

Quarterfinal

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 36, Newton 22

Canadian 45, Wall 10

Gunter 31, Holliday 7

Poth 12, El Maton Tidehaven 6

Class 2A Division I

Quarterfinal

Crawford 14, Tolar 7

Hawley 40, Cisco 7

Refugio 27, Shiner 21

Timpson 34, Cooper 13

Class 2A Division II

Quarterfinal

Albany 66, Collinsville 34

Mart 56, Lovelady 6

New Home 35, Wellington 20

Class 1A Division I

State Semifinal

Westbrook 40, Happy 30

Class 1A Division II

State Semifinal

Loraine 86, Oakwood 38

TAPPS 11-Man Div I

Championship

Dallas Parish Episcopal 38, Plano Prestonwood 14

TAPPS 11-Man Div II

Championship

Fort Bend Christian 42, FW All Saints 30