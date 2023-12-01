AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Hill and Wimberley clinched spots in their respective state semifinals with wins Friday night, winning regional finals in the Texas high school football playoffs.

Liberty Hill took out San Antonio Pieper 28-14 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos while the Texans went down to Von Ormy and pounded Sinton 38-13. Liberty Hill will take on Port Neches-Groves in the 5A Division II semifinals with a time and location to be announced. Wimberley will face Bellville in the 4A Division II semifinals next week.

Blanco fell to Edna in 3A Division I play at Bastrop 55-13.

Dripping Springs, Lake Travis and Westlake all play their regional final games on Saturday. The Cavaliers and Chaparrals meet in the 6A Division I Region IV final at 2 p.m. from The Pfield in Pflugerville while Dripping Springs heads to the Alamodome to face Cibolo Steele in the 6A Division II Region IV final at 7 p.m.

Check out the rest of the scores from Friday’s regional finals from across Texas below.

Class 6A Division II

De Soto 59, Cedar Hill 16

Class 5A Division I

Aledo 56, Abilene 21

Brownsville Memorial 35, CC Miller 28

Forney 43, Lancaster 41, 2OT

Smithson Valley 31, A&M Consolidated 24

Class 5A Division II

Liberty Hill 28, Pieper 14

Port Neches-Groves 24, Huntsville 14

Class 4A Division I

Davenport 55, Port Lavaca Calhoun 20

Decatur 38, Brownwood 35

Tyler Chapel Hill 21, Kilgore 19

Class 4A Division II

Bellville 31, Jasper 7

Glen Rose 45, West Plains 13

Wimberley 38, Sinton 13

Class 3A Division I

Brock 21, Paradise 7

Franklin 49, Lorena 27

Class 3A Division II

Canadian 31, Wall 12

Daingerfield 42, Newton 21

El Maton Tidehaven 34, Poth 28, OT

Gunter 55, Jacksboro 33

Class 2A Division I

Stratford 46, Hawley 6

Timpson 35, Garrison 23

Class 2A Division II

Chilton 53, Falls City 7

Mart 57, Lovelady 20

Sunray 67, Clarendon 6

Class 1A Division I

Semifinal

Westbrook 32, Happy 16

TAPPS 6-man Div I

Championship

Houston Emery/Weiner School 52, Austin Veritas 22

TAPPS 6-man Div II

Championship

Conroe Covenant 80, Abilene Christian 76

TAPPS 6-man Div III

Championship

Baytown Christian 70, Prestonwood North 22