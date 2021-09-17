Texas high school football: Must-see matchups in week 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’re one month into the high school football season and a large portion of Central Texas schools are enjoying their bye week this week. For a number of other schools, it marks the beginning of district play.

It was an instant classic on KBVO Thursday night between LBJ and Liberty Hill. The Jaguars left with a win in the battle between state-ranked teams. LBJ stopped Liberty Hill on fourth down in the final minute of the game for the 41-34 win.

LBJ was ranked No. 3 in 4A-Division 1 state rankings. Liberty Hill was No. 9 in the 5A-Division II state rankings entering Thursday’s game.

Here are some of the top matchups on Friday night.

Week 4 matchups in Central Texas

District 25-6A: Cedar Ridge at Round Rock 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium

After two blowout wins, Round Rock passed their first real test of the season with a 21-17 win over Cedar Park on Friday night at Gupton Stadium.

The Dragons are winning with a punishing running back and racking up more than 1000 yards of offense in their first three games. Cedar Ridge comes into the game 2-1 after their 48-13 win over Hays.

District 25-6A: Vandegrift at Stony Point 7 p.m. at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

Vandegrift’s amazing undefeated run came to an end late last season when Round Rock snapped their 21-game win streak. The Vipers rebounded and advanced to the 6A-Division II State Quarterfinals.

The Vipers are off to a 3-0 start with a 28 point average margin of victory. Junior quarterback Brayden Buchanan has passed for 471 yards and five touchdowns in their last two games.

Stony Point bounced back from their week two loss to Bowie with a 42-7 win over Del Valle. Running back Cameron Cook has rushed for 399 yards while averaging more than nine yards per carry.

District 26-6A: Lake Travis at San Marcos 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium

Lake Travis opens district play after a 59-35 loss at Rockwall last week. The Cavaliers played one of the toughest non-district schedules in Texas.

Running back DJ Johnson leads the Cavaliers high-powered offense with 357 yards rushing while averaging 11.9 yards per carry and another 126 yards receiving with five total touchdowns.

San Marcos picked up their first win of the season Friday with a 28-16 victory over San Antonio East Central. Junior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon has 513 yards passing an another 229 yards rushing.

6A’s top-ranked team Westlake opens district play next week at Del Valle.