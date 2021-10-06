Texas high school football LIVE: Round Rock hosts Hutto Thursday night

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pair of playoff contenders in District 25-6A will meet in Round Rock Thursday night for a pivotal high school football showdown.

Round Rock High School will host Hutto Thursday night at Dragon Stadium. You can watch the game on High School Football Live, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday on KBVO and KXAN.com.

Hutto is out to a 2-0 start in district play after wins against Westwood and McNeil. Round Rock went undefeated in non-district, but slipped in the opening week of district, losing to Cedar Ridge on Sept. 17. The Dragons rebounded with a 35-0 win against Westwood last week.

Round Rock is led by its rushing attack, which has put up massive numbers through the first half of the season. Hutto is finding its offensive rhythm after scoring at least 44 points in its last three games.

