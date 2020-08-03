Texas high school football is here — for some: Class 4A-1A team start practice Monday

TEXAS (KXAN) — Monday marked the first day of practice for Texas high school football teams, at least for teams in Classes 4A-1A.

Under the modified fall sports plan by the University Interscholastic League, smaller schools are able to start practice at the traditional time, while Class 5A and 6A teams have to wait until Sept. 7 to start organized practices.

KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas went out to Wimberley to catch the Texans on the practice field for the first time. The Texans are coming off a banner season in 2019 with a Class 4A Division 2 runner-up finish.

The Texans made the playoffs as the runner up in 4A-District 13, and then tore through the playoffs before falling to Pleasant Grove 35-21 in the state championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Wimberley finished the season 12-4 last year, remarkably better than its 4-7 record the year prior.

Under the UIL’s modified schedule, smaller schools can play their first game Aug. 27 with the state championships games Dec. 16-19. The larger schools have to wait until Sept. 24 to open the season, and their state title games won’t be played until January 2021.