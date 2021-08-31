Texas high school football fans — send us your photos from game night

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new football season is kicking off in Texas. Show off your school spirit with KXAN.

Celebrate game night with us at KXAN all season by sending us your photos from your favorite football stadiums across Texas.

Your photos will be featured on KXAN.com to showcase the best sport in the world — Texas high school football.

KXAN will broadcast live high school football games every week during the 2021 season. Tune in for the KBVO Big Game of the Week, featuring different Central Texas teams every Thursday night.

You can watch Westlake High School football chase a third straight state championship via live stream on KXAN.com every Friday and some Thursday nights during the 2021 season.

How to watch the KBVO Big Game of the Week

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Bastrop vs Glenn | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

