Texas high school football fans — send us your photos from game night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new football season is kicking off in Texas. Show off your school spirit with KXAN.

Celebrate game night with us at KXAN all season by sending us your photos from your favorite football stadiums across Texas.

Your photos will be featured on KXAN.com to showcase the best sport in the world — Texas high school football.

” routing=”hash”]

KXAN will broadcast live high school football games every week during the 2021 season. Tune in for the KBVO Big Game of the Week, featuring different Central Texas teams every Thursday night.

You can watch Westlake High School football chase a third straight state championship via live stream on KXAN.com every Friday and some Thursday nights during the 2021 season.

How to watch the KBVO Big Game of the Week