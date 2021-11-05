Texas high school football: District titles on the line in regular season finale

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The end of the regular season features a number of games with a district title on the line, starting with the premier game of the season in Central Texas.

The Battle of the Lakes, Lake Travis and Westlake, will meet for the district championship at Chaparral Stadium Friday at 7:20 p.m. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com.

In District 25-6A, Vandegrift will own the district crown outright for the second straight season with a win against Round Rock High School. The Vipers clinched a share of the championship last week.

Here’s a look at the featured games in Central Texas.

Top high school football matchups in Central Texas

Lake Travis at Westlake | District 26-6A | Chaparral Stadium

The annual showdown between Lake Travis and Westlake is for the district title, but it has nothing to do with playoff positioning. Westlake (9-0, 6-0) has wrapped up the top seed in Division 2 for 26-6A while Lake Travis (8-1, 6-0) will be the top seed in Division 1.

These teams did not play last year because of COVID-19 protocol in the Lake Travis program. Westlake could be without quarterback Cade Klubnik for the fourth straight game as he rests his injured left shoulder. This also marks the final regular season game for Westlake head coach Todd Dodge, who will retire at the end of the season.

Senior backup quarterback Christian Edgar has thrown for 706 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 455 yards and eight TD’s. The Cavaliers have won six straight since their non-district loss to Rockwall. Junior quarterback Bo Edmundson has passed for 1,955 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Round Rock at Vandegrift I District 25-6A I Monroe Stadium

Vandegrift has earned at least a share of the district title and can win it outright against Round Rock. The Vipers are looking for their third perfect regular season in the last four years.

Last year, Vandegrift had their 21-game district win streak snapped with a 28-21 overtime loss to Round Rock. The Dragons are also looking to earn the top Division 1 seed in 25-6A, and avoid an opening round game at Lake Travis. Round Rock will need a win and a Cedar Ridge loss to Hutto for that to happen.

Brenham at Rouse I District 13-5A D2 I Bible Stadium

It’s a winner-take-all game in District 13-5A as Brenham and Rouse meet at Bible Stadium. The Raiders (8-1, 5-0) are looking for back-to-back undefeated, district seasons after going 1-5 in 2019.

Junior quarterback Mason Shorb has thrown for 2,697 yards and 36 touchdowns. His favorite target is Jalen Becera, who has 53 catches and 14 touchdowns. Rouse handed the Cubs their only district loss last season — 26-19 in Brenham.

Taylor at LBJ | District 13-4A D1 | Nelson Field

LBJ is looking for a perfect regular season against Taylor on Friday night. The Jaguars are ranked No. 1 in 4A Division 1, and are looking to take that next step after losing in the state semifinals in last year’s playoffs. The Ducks are winless since non-district play after starting the season 3-2.