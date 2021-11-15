Texas high school football: Area round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s only five weeks left in the Texas high school football season as the playoff field was cut in half following last week’s first-round games.

The area round of the state playoffs is ahead for 21 Austin-area teams.

You can watch Westlake take on New Braunfels live Friday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. The stream is available for all in the Austin market.

Here’s the full schedule for playoff teams in Austin.

Bowie vs. Smithson Valley | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Marcos Bobcat Stadium

Lake Travis vs. East Central (San Antonio) | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Dripping Springs Tiger Stadium

Vandegrift vs. Cibolo Steele | Friday at 7 p.m. | Schertz Lehnhoff Stadium

Westlake vs. New Braunfels | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Marcos Rattler Stadium

Cedar Park vs. Angleton | Friday at 7 p.m. | Waller ISD Stadium

Manor vs. Paetow | Friday at 7 p.m. | College Station Cougar Field

Weiss vs. Manvel | Friday at 7 p.m. | Bryan Green Stadium

Georgetown vs. Fort Bend Hightower | Friday at 6 p.m. | Katy Legacy Stadium

Rouse vs. Floresville | Friday at 7 p.m. | Buda Shelton Stadium

Liberty Hill vs. Boerne-Champion | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Antonio Ferris Stadium

McCallum vs. Alamo Heights | Friday at 7 p.m. | New Braunfels Cougar Stadium

Marble Falls vs. Mission Veterans Memorial | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | San Antonio Heroes Stadium

LBJ vs. Calhoun | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Yoakum Bulldog Stadium

Fredericksburg vs. Calallen | Friday at 7 p.m. | Jourdanton

Wimberley vs. Ingleside | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | San Antonio Gustafson Stadium

La Grange vs. Sinton | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Converse Rutledge Stadium

Llano vs. San Diego | Friday at 7 p.m. | Seguin Matador Stadium

Blanco vs. Edna | Friday at 7 p.m. | Smithville Tiger Stadium

Lago Vista vs. London | Friday at 7 p.m. | Somerset Bulldog Stadium

Thorndale vs. Timpson | Friday at 7 p.m. | Fairfield High School

TAPPS-Division 2