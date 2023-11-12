AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas high school football playoff field gets a little smaller with the area round coming up Thursday-Saturday all across the state, and teams in Austin and the surrounding area are still alive.
Lake Travis and Westlake won their bi-district games and will take on San Antonio teams in the 6A Division I Region IV second round Friday. The Cavaliers will play SA Johnson at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos and the Chaparrals face SA Reagan at 7:30 p.m. at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
In 6A Division II Region IV play, McNeil takes on Cibolo Steele at 7 p.m. Friday from Rattler Stadium in San Marcos and Dripping Springs plays at 2 p.m. Saturday against Converse Judson at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Cedar Park takes on Angleton at 7 p.m. Friday at Waller ISD Stadium in 5A Division I action while LBJ heads to Waco ISD Stadium to take on Huntsville. Rouse meets Port Neches-Groves at 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, and Crockett plays Montgomery Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Giddings.
Check out the rest of the area round pairings below for Classes 6A-2A and the regional round for Class 1A six-man:
Statewide area round pairings compiled by Texas Football magazine
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Odessa Permian (7-4) vs. North Crowley (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Prosper (10-1) vs. Richardson Lake Highlands (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium
Midland Legacy (9-2) vs. Euless Trinity (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field
Allen (7-4) vs. Arlington Martin (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium
Region II
Rockwall-Heath (9-2) vs. Duncanville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
The Woodlands (8-3) vs. Klein Collins (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium
Rockwall (10-1) vs. Waxahachie (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Spring Westfield (9-2) vs. Klein Cain (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
Region III
Cy-Fair (10-1) vs. Katy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium
Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs. League City Clear Springs (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium
Houston Lamar (11-0) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium
Humble Atascocita (9-2) vs. Pearland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig Stadium
Region IV
Lake Travis (9-2) vs. SA Johnson (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
SA Northside Brennan (9-2) vs. PSJA (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium
Austin Westlake (11-0) vs. SA Reagan (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium
Laredo United (9-2) vs. San Benito (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Wolfforth Frenship (9-2) vs. Southlake Carroll (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
McKinney (9-2) vs. Dallas Highland Park (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium
Midland (9-2) vs. Northwest Nelson (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium
Coppell (11-0) vs. Dallas Jesuit (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Region II
Wylie East (10-1) vs. DeSoto (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
Willis (11-0) vs. Tomball Memorial (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
North Forney (9-2) vs. Cedar Hill (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Spring Dekaney/Conroe Oak Ridge Winner vs. Tomball (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Region III
Houston Stratford (8-3) vs. Richmond George Ranch (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Tully Stadium
Humble Summer Creek (10-1) vs. League City Clear Creek (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium
Houston Heights (8-3) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium
Sheldon King (8-3) vs. League City Clear Falls (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium
Region IV
Round Rock McNeil (7-4) vs. Cibolo Steele (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
SA Harlan (11-0) vs. Harlingen (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium
Dripping Springs (9-2) vs. Converse Judson (4-7), 2 p.m. Saturday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
SA Jay (9-2) vs. Weslaco (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday at Laredo’s Shirley Field
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Amarillo Tascosa (5-6) vs. Justin Northwest (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium
Abilene (9-2) vs. Denton Ryan (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
Aledo (11-0) vs. Lubbock Cooper (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Red Oak (11-0) vs. Amarillo (6-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium
Region II
Richland (11-0) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Frisco Lone Star (10-1) vs. Forney (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium
Longview (10-1) vs. Frisco Reedy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Lancaster (6-5) vs. Frisco Wakeland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville FAAC
Region III
Angleton (7-4) vs. Cedar Park (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium
Fulshear (11-0) vs. A&M Consolidated (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium
College Station (10-1) vs. Magnolia (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field
Comal Smithson Valley (10-1) vs. Magnolia West (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium
Region IV
Victoria West (5-6) vs. Harlingen South (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium
CC Miller (11-0) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium
PSJA North (11-0) vs. Victoria East (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (9-2) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Canutillo (9-2) vs. Frisco Emerson (9-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
WF Rider (9-2) vs. Lake Dallas (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
Argyle (8-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Colleyville Heritage (10-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium
Region II
Midlothian Heritage (11-0) vs. Marshall (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs. Melissa (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Lucas Lovejoy (10-1) vs. Ennis (5-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium
Texarkana (10-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
Region III
Port Neches-Groves (10-1) vs. Leander Rouse (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Montgomery Lake Creek (11-0) vs. Austin Crockett (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium
Belton (10-1) vs. Richmond Randle (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Huntsville (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
Region IV
SA Pieper (10-1) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Shirley Field
SA Alamo Heights (11-0) vs. Gregory-Portland (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CC Flour Bluff (9-2) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium
Mission Sharyland Pioneer (10-1) vs. Liberty Hill (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
EP Riverside (9-2) vs. Springtown (8-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium
Brownwood (10-1) vs. Canyon Randall (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Ranger Stadium
Canyon (9-2) vs. Lubbock Estacado (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium
Decatur (7-4) vs. Andrews (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Region II
Stephenville (9-2) vs. Dallas Carter (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
Alvarado (7-4) vs. Celina (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Ranger Stadium
Frisco Panther Creek (10-1) vs. Waco La Vega (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Anna (10-1) vs. China Spring (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium
Region III
Kilgore (10-1) vs. Bay City (8-3), TBD
Lumberton (8-3) vs. Needville (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
El Campo (6-5) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium
Alvin Iowa Colony (11-0) vs. Lindale (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Region IV
SA Davenport (8-3) vs. Beeville Jones (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium
Boerne (10-1) vs. La Vernia (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium
Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-4) vs. Burnet (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Alice (9-2) vs. Lampasas (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Monahans (11-0) vs. Sweetwater (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Seminole’s Wigwam Stadium
Canyon West Plains (10-1) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium
WF Hirschi (6-4) vs. Seminole (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium
Glen Rose (7-4) vs. Perryton (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium
Region II
Aubrey (8-3) vs. Van (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium
Sunnyvale (9-2) vs. Gilmer (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-0) vs. Caddo Mills (8-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium
Carthage (11-0) vs. Van Alstyne (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field
Region III
Silsbee (11-0) vs. Gatesville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
Bellville (11-0) vs. Madisonville (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium
Waco Connally (8-3) vs. Jasper (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium
Cuero (11-0) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium
Region IV
Wimberley (11-0) vs. Orange Grove (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium
Bandera (10-1) vs. Ingleside (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium
Sinton (8-2) vs. Lago Vista (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
Port Isabel (9-2) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Diego’s Vaquero Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Dalhart (8-3) vs. Paradise (10-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Bushland (10-1) vs. Whitesboro (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium
Clyde (10-1) vs. Shallowater (6-5), 4 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium
Brock (8-3) vs. Muleshoe (9-2), 5 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium
Region II
Winnsboro (10-0) vs. Teague (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kaufman’s Norville Field
Tatum (6-4) vs. Whitney (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium
Grandview (10-1) vs. Pottsboro (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Malakoff (11-0) vs. Mount Vernon (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
Region III
Diboll (9-2) vs. Little River-Academy (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium
Shepherd (6-5) vs. Franklin (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium
Lorena (9-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
Columbus (11-0) vs. Woodville (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
Region IV
Universal City Randolph (10-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium
Jourdanton (11-0) vs. Edna (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium
Goliad (9-2) vs. Hondo (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium
CC London (7-4) vs. Blanco (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Crane (8-3) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium
Wall (9-2) vs. Childress (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium
Canadian (11-0) vs. Early (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium
Idalou (7-4) vs. Alpine (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl
Region II
Jacksboro (11-0) vs. Bells (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Holliday (10-1) vs. Leonard (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium
Scurry-Rosser (11-0) vs. Comanche (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium
Gunter (11-0) vs. WF City (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
Region III
New London West Rusk (9-2) vs. New Diana (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Hooks (10-0) vs. Daingerfield (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
Gilmer Harmony (9-2) vs. Arp (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
Newton (9-0) vs. New Boston (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
Region IV
Rogers (8-3) vs. Comfort (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium
El Maton Tidehaven (10-0) vs. Dilley (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium
Poth (10-1) vs. East Bernard (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
Odem (8-2) vs. Lexington (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Stratford (11-0) vs. Stamford (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium
New Deal (8-3) vs. Cisco (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
Sonora (10-1) vs. Farwell (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium
Hawley (9-2) vs. Panhandle (10-1), 8 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field
Region II
Tolar (10-1) vs. Cayuga (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
De Leon (7-4) vs. Italy (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at TBD
Valley Mills (7-4) vs. Tioga (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Stadium
Marlin (9-2) vs. Coleman (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Region III
Cooper (10-1) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium
Beckville (10-1) vs. Garrison (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Timpson (11-0) vs. Wolfe City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
Centerville (9-2) vs. Honey Grove (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday Mineola’s Meredith Memorial Stadium
Region IV
Holland (11-0) vs. Shiner (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium
Mason (11-0) vs. Ganado (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
Refugio (10-1) vs. Johnson City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field
La Villa (9-2) vs. Weimar (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I
Gruver (9-2) vs. Ralls (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Clarendon (8-3) vs. Seagraves (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium
Morton (6-5) vs. Wellington (8-3), 4 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
New Home (11-0) vs. Sunray (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
Region II
Wink (10-1) vs. Muenster (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscola’s Indian Stadium
Albany (11-0) vs. Celeste (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium
Windthorst (9-2) vs. Roscoe (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Moore Stadium
Collinsville (10-1) vs. Miles (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium
Region III
Simms Bowie (8-3) vs. Deweyville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Augustine’s Wolf Stadium
Mart (11-0) vs. Overton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium
Tenaha (9-2) vs. Dawson (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Lovelady (11-0) vs. Hico (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium
Region IV
Bremond (8-3) vs. Sabinal (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lockhart’s Lion Stadium
Falls City (8-3) vs. Rocksprings (6-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Kerrville’s Antler Stadium
Brackettville (9-2) vs. Granger (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium
Agua Dulce (9-2) vs. Chilton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Flatonia’s Bulldog Stadium
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Regionals
Region I
Miami vs. Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m. Friday at Motley County
Knox City vs. Happy, 7 p.m. Friday at Petersburg
Region II
Whiteface vs. Gail Borden County, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton
Westbrook vs. Imperial Buena Vista, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin
Region III
Gordon vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dublin
Abbott vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Oakwood
Region IV
May vs. Leverett’s Chapel, TBD
Chester vs. Jonesboro, TBD
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Regionals
Region I
Silverton vs. Balmorhea, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Borden County
Klondike vs. Whitharral, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
Region II
Jayton vs. Strawn, 7 p.m. Friday at Trent
Newcastle vs. Benjamin, 7 p.m. Friday at Hamlin
Region III
Oakwood vs. Oglesby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Coolidge
Iredell vs. Bynum, TBD
Region IV
Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winters
Richland Springs vs. Bronte, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mertzon