AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas high school football playoff field gets a little smaller with the area round coming up Thursday-Saturday all across the state, and teams in Austin and the surrounding area are still alive.

Lake Travis and Westlake won their bi-district games and will take on San Antonio teams in the 6A Division I Region IV second round Friday. The Cavaliers will play SA Johnson at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos and the Chaparrals face SA Reagan at 7:30 p.m. at Matador Stadium in Seguin.

In 6A Division II Region IV play, McNeil takes on Cibolo Steele at 7 p.m. Friday from Rattler Stadium in San Marcos and Dripping Springs plays at 2 p.m. Saturday against Converse Judson at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.

Cedar Park takes on Angleton at 7 p.m. Friday at Waller ISD Stadium in 5A Division I action while LBJ heads to Waco ISD Stadium to take on Huntsville. Rouse meets Port Neches-Groves at 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium in Katy, and Crockett plays Montgomery Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Giddings.

Check out the rest of the area round pairings below for Classes 6A-2A and the regional round for Class 1A six-man:

Statewide area round pairings compiled by Texas Football magazine

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Odessa Permian (7-4) vs. North Crowley (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Prosper (10-1) vs. Richardson Lake Highlands (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium

Midland Legacy (9-2) vs. Euless Trinity (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Allen (7-4) vs. Arlington Martin (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II

Rockwall-Heath (9-2) vs. Duncanville (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

The Woodlands (8-3) vs. Klein Collins (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Rockwall (10-1) vs. Waxahachie (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Spring Westfield (9-2) vs. Klein Cain (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Region III

Cy-Fair (10-1) vs. Katy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (11-0) vs. League City Clear Springs (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Houston Lamar (11-0) vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Humble Atascocita (9-2) vs. Pearland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig Stadium

Region IV

Lake Travis (9-2) vs. SA Johnson (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

SA Northside Brennan (9-2) vs. PSJA (8-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

Austin Westlake (11-0) vs. SA Reagan (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Laredo United (9-2) vs. San Benito (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Wolfforth Frenship (9-2) vs. Southlake Carroll (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

McKinney (9-2) vs. Dallas Highland Park (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Ford Stadium

Midland (9-2) vs. Northwest Nelson (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Coppell (11-0) vs. Dallas Jesuit (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region II

Wylie East (10-1) vs. DeSoto (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Willis (11-0) vs. Tomball Memorial (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

North Forney (9-2) vs. Cedar Hill (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Spring Dekaney/Conroe Oak Ridge Winner vs. Tomball (7-4), 4 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Region III

Houston Stratford (8-3) vs. Richmond George Ranch (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (10-1) vs. League City Clear Creek (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Houston Heights (8-3) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sugar Land’s Hall Stadium

Sheldon King (8-3) vs. League City Clear Falls (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Webster’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Round Rock McNeil (7-4) vs. Cibolo Steele (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

SA Harlan (11-0) vs. Harlingen (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Dripping Springs (9-2) vs. Converse Judson (4-7), 2 p.m. Saturday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

SA Jay (9-2) vs. Weslaco (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday at Laredo’s Shirley Field

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Amarillo Tascosa (5-6) vs. Justin Northwest (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Abilene (9-2) vs. Denton Ryan (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Aledo (11-0) vs. Lubbock Cooper (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Red Oak (11-0) vs. Amarillo (6-5), 2 p.m. Saturday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Region II

Richland (11-0) vs. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (10-1) vs. Forney (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Longview (10-1) vs. Frisco Reedy (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Lancaster (6-5) vs. Frisco Wakeland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville FAAC

Region III

Angleton (7-4) vs. Cedar Park (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Fulshear (11-0) vs. A&M Consolidated (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

College Station (10-1) vs. Magnolia (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

Comal Smithson Valley (10-1) vs. Magnolia West (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV

Victoria West (5-6) vs. Harlingen South (8-3), 2 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

CC Miller (11-0) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

PSJA North (11-0) vs. Victoria East (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (9-2) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Canutillo (9-2) vs. Frisco Emerson (9-2), 4 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

WF Rider (9-2) vs. Lake Dallas (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Argyle (8-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Colleyville Heritage (10-1) vs. Abilene Cooper (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (11-0) vs. Marshall (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-2) vs. Melissa (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Lucas Lovejoy (10-1) vs. Ennis (5-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Texarkana (10-1) vs. Mansfield Summit (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Region III

Port Neches-Groves (10-1) vs. Leander Rouse (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (11-0) vs. Austin Crockett (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Belton (10-1) vs. Richmond Randle (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Huntsville (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Region IV

SA Pieper (10-1) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Shirley Field

SA Alamo Heights (11-0) vs. Gregory-Portland (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CC Flour Bluff (9-2) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

Mission Sharyland Pioneer (10-1) vs. Liberty Hill (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

EP Riverside (9-2) vs. Springtown (8-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Brownwood (10-1) vs. Canyon Randall (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Ranger Stadium

Canyon (9-2) vs. Lubbock Estacado (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium

Decatur (7-4) vs. Andrews (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Region II

Stephenville (9-2) vs. Dallas Carter (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Alvarado (7-4) vs. Celina (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Ranger Stadium

Frisco Panther Creek (10-1) vs. Waco La Vega (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Anna (10-1) vs. China Spring (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Region III

Kilgore (10-1) vs. Bay City (8-3), TBD

Lumberton (8-3) vs. Needville (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

El Campo (6-5) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Alvin Iowa Colony (11-0) vs. Lindale (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Region IV

SA Davenport (8-3) vs. Beeville Jones (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Boerne (10-1) vs. La Vernia (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-4) vs. Burnet (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Alice (9-2) vs. Lampasas (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Monahans (11-0) vs. Sweetwater (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Seminole’s Wigwam Stadium

Canyon West Plains (10-1) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

WF Hirschi (6-4) vs. Seminole (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Glen Rose (7-4) vs. Perryton (4-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park’s Hawk Stadium

Region II

Aubrey (8-3) vs. Van (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Sunnyvale (9-2) vs. Gilmer (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-0) vs. Caddo Mills (8-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Melissa’s Kenny Deel Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. Van Alstyne (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field

Region III

Silsbee (11-0) vs. Gatesville (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

Bellville (11-0) vs. Madisonville (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Memorial Stadium

Waco Connally (8-3) vs. Jasper (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Cuero (11-0) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Region IV

Wimberley (11-0) vs. Orange Grove (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

Bandera (10-1) vs. Ingleside (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium

Sinton (8-2) vs. Lago Vista (7-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Port Isabel (9-2) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Diego’s Vaquero Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Dalhart (8-3) vs. Paradise (10-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Bushland (10-1) vs. Whitesboro (6-5), 6 p.m. Thursday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Clyde (10-1) vs. Shallowater (6-5), 4 p.m. Saturday at Abilene’s Shotwell Stadium

Brock (8-3) vs. Muleshoe (9-2), 5 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Region II

Winnsboro (10-0) vs. Teague (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kaufman’s Norville Field

Tatum (6-4) vs. Whitney (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Grandview (10-1) vs. Pottsboro (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Malakoff (11-0) vs. Mount Vernon (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Region III

Diboll (9-2) vs. Little River-Academy (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

Shepherd (6-5) vs. Franklin (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Lorena (9-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Columbus (11-0) vs. Woodville (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Region IV

Universal City Randolph (10-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Jourdanton (11-0) vs. Edna (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

Goliad (9-2) vs. Hondo (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium

CC London (7-4) vs. Blanco (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Crane (8-3) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Wall (9-2) vs. Childress (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Canadian (11-0) vs. Early (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Idalou (7-4) vs. Alpine (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl

Region II

Jacksboro (11-0) vs. Bells (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Holliday (10-1) vs. Leonard (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Scurry-Rosser (11-0) vs. Comanche (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Gunter (11-0) vs. WF City (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Region III

New London West Rusk (9-2) vs. New Diana (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Hooks (10-0) vs. Daingerfield (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (9-2) vs. Arp (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Newton (9-0) vs. New Boston (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

Region IV

Rogers (8-3) vs. Comfort (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

El Maton Tidehaven (10-0) vs. Dilley (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Warrior Stadium

Poth (10-1) vs. East Bernard (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Odem (8-2) vs. Lexington (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Stratford (11-0) vs. Stamford (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Pirate Stadium

New Deal (8-3) vs. Cisco (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Sonora (10-1) vs. Farwell (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Hawley (9-2) vs. Panhandle (10-1), 8 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Region II

Tolar (10-1) vs. Cayuga (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

De Leon (7-4) vs. Italy (6-5), 7 p.m. Friday at TBD

Valley Mills (7-4) vs. Tioga (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at River Oaks’ Barnes Stadium

Marlin (9-2) vs. Coleman (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Region III

Cooper (10-1) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium

Beckville (10-1) vs. Garrison (10-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Timpson (11-0) vs. Wolfe City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

Centerville (9-2) vs. Honey Grove (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday Mineola’s Meredith Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Holland (11-0) vs. Shiner (5-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

Mason (11-0) vs. Ganado (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

Refugio (10-1) vs. Johnson City (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field

La Villa (9-2) vs. Weimar (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Gruver (9-2) vs. Ralls (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon (8-3) vs. Seagraves (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Morton (6-5) vs. Wellington (8-3), 4 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

New Home (11-0) vs. Sunray (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Region II

Wink (10-1) vs. Muenster (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Tuscola’s Indian Stadium

Albany (11-0) vs. Celeste (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Windthorst (9-2) vs. Roscoe (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Moore Stadium

Collinsville (10-1) vs. Miles (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium

Region III

Simms Bowie (8-3) vs. Deweyville (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at San Augustine’s Wolf Stadium

Mart (11-0) vs. Overton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Tenaha (9-2) vs. Dawson (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Lovelady (11-0) vs. Hico (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Crusader Stadium

Region IV

Bremond (8-3) vs. Sabinal (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lockhart’s Lion Stadium

Falls City (8-3) vs. Rocksprings (6-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Kerrville’s Antler Stadium

Brackettville (9-2) vs. Granger (9-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Von Ormy’s Southwest Legacy Stadium

Agua Dulce (9-2) vs. Chilton (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Flatonia’s Bulldog Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Regionals

Region I

Miami vs. Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m. Friday at Motley County

Knox City vs. Happy, 7 p.m. Friday at Petersburg

Region II

Whiteface vs. Gail Borden County, 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton

Westbrook vs. Imperial Buena Vista, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Region III

Gordon vs. Milford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Dublin

Abbott vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Oakwood

Region IV

May vs. Leverett’s Chapel, TBD

Chester vs. Jonesboro, TBD

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Regionals

Region I

Silverton vs. Balmorhea, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Borden County

Klondike vs. Whitharral, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Region II

Jayton vs. Strawn, 7 p.m. Friday at Trent

Newcastle vs. Benjamin, 7 p.m. Friday at Hamlin

Region III

Oakwood vs. Oglesby, 7 p.m. Thursday at Coolidge

Iredell vs. Bynum, TBD

Region IV

Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winters

Richland Springs vs. Bronte, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mertzon