Texas high school football: 4th round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only seven Austin-area teams remain in the hunt for a Texas high school football state title, entering this weekend’s region championship round.

In just over two weeks, state champions will be crowned at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Two fourth round matchups will be all-local showdowns with Westlake and Vandegrift meeting at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in the 6A-Division 2 playoffs and LBJ facing Fredericksburg at the Alamodome in the 4A-Division 1 playoffs.

Here’s the schedule for Austin-area teams still alive in the playoffs.

6A-Division 1

  • Lake Travis (11-2) vs. San Antonio Brennan (13-0) | Saturday at 2 p.m. | Tiger Stadium (Dripping Springs)

6A-Division 2

  • Westlake (13-0) vs. Vandegrift (12-1) | Saturday at 2 p.m. | Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)

5A-Division 2

  • Liberty Hill (11-2) vs. Alamo Heights (13-0) | Friday at 7 p.m. | Bobcat Stadium (San Marcos)

4A-Division 1

  • LBJ (13-0) vs Fredericksburg (9-4) | Saturday at 3 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)

3A-Division 1

  • Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Industrial (11-2) | Friday at 7 p.m. | Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

