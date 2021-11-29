Texas high school football: 4th round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Only seven Austin-area teams remain in the hunt for a Texas high school football state title, entering this weekend’s region championship round.
In just over two weeks, state champions will be crowned at AT&T Stadium in Arlington — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Two fourth round matchups will be all-local showdowns with Westlake and Vandegrift meeting at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in the 6A-Division 2 playoffs and LBJ facing Fredericksburg at the Alamodome in the 4A-Division 1 playoffs.
Here’s the schedule for Austin-area teams still alive in the playoffs.
6A-Division 1
- Lake Travis (11-2) vs. San Antonio Brennan (13-0) | Saturday at 2 p.m. | Tiger Stadium (Dripping Springs)
6A-Division 2
- Westlake (13-0) vs. Vandegrift (12-1) | Saturday at 2 p.m. | Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin)
5A-Division 2
- Liberty Hill (11-2) vs. Alamo Heights (13-0) | Friday at 7 p.m. | Bobcat Stadium (San Marcos)
4A-Division 1
- LBJ (13-0) vs Fredericksburg (9-4) | Saturday at 3 p.m. | Alamodome (San Antonio)
3A-Division 1
- Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Industrial (11-2) | Friday at 7 p.m. | Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)