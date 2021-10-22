Texas high school football: 4 must-see games in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the battle for playoff spots is intensifying in Central Texas.

It’s not just about making it to the postseason for a handful of our local teams, but it’s also about trying to earn the highest seed becomes so important.

Here’s a look at some of the best games of the weekend.

Must-see games for week 9

Lake Travis at Bowie | District 26-6A | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Burger Stadium

Lake Travis (6-1, 3-0) has won four straight in dominating fashion following their non-district loss to Rockwall. Junior quarterback Bo Edmundson has not had to put up big passing numbers, but in his last three games he’s thrown for 639 yards (completing 72% of his passes) and 11 touchdowns.

Bowie (6-1, 3-0) bounced back from their shutout loss to Westlake with a 51-6 win over Akins. Running back Noah Camacho has 751 yards (7.5 yards/carry) and eight touchdowns.

Hutto at Vista Ridge | District 25-6A | Friday 7 p.m. at Gupton Stadium

This is a battle of teams trying to keep their playoff hopes alive. Both teams are 2-2 in District 25-6A and tied with Stony Point for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Hutto (3-4, 2-2) has yet to play a home game because of delayed construction on its stadium renovation. The Hippos have dropped their last two games. Hutto plays two quarterbacks and their numbers are almost identical. Sophomore Will Hammond has passed for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns while senior Grayson Doggett has 805 yards and nine touchdowns through the air.

Vista Ridge (3-4, 2-2) is coming off a 45-2 win over Westwood. Senior quarterback Desmonde Thomas leads the Rangers offense with 1219 yards passing and 13 touchdowns to go with 252 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Weiss at Manor | 11-5A D1 | 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium

The game of the weekend could be between Weiss and Manor with both teams coming in with 6-1 and 4-0 records in District 11-5A D1.

The Mustangs have won six in a row since losing their opener to LBJ. Junior running back Quinton Joyner has rushed for 1322 yards and 16 touchdowns, including 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in their win over Hendrickson.

Weiss has also won six straight since losing their opener to Harker Heights. The Wolves are coming off their closest and lowest scoring game since the opener, beating Pflugerville 28-19. Senior quarterback Dior Bradfield has passed for 1522 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Lampasas at LBJ | 13-4A D1 | 7:30 p.m. at Nelson Field

It’s a safe bet that the winner of this will emerge with at least a share of the district title, if not winning it outright.

LBJ holds on to its No. 1 ranking after a 40-14 win at Fredericksburg while Lampasas has won three straight after losing back-to-back games to close out their non-district schedule. Last year, Lampasas won this game 41-20 and it was the last loss of the season for LBJ until their state semifinal game against Lindale.

Other games to watch