Texas high school football: 1st-round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state playoff brackets are set for Texas high school football. The pivotal, winner-take-all portion of the season will get started Thursday and Friday with UIL first-round matchups.
You can watch Weiss take on Veterans Memorial Thursday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. On Friday, Westlake’s first-round game against Hutto will be shown live on KBVO and KXAN.com.
Here’s a look at the schedule for Central Texas teams competing for a state championship.
6A-Division 1
- Bowie at Round Rock | Friday at 7 p.m. | Dragon Stadium
- Cedar Ridge at Lake Travis | Friday at 7 p.m. | Cavalier Stadium
6A-Division 2
- San Marcos at Vandegrift | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Monroe Stadium
- Hutto at Westlake | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Chaparral Stadium
5A-Division 1
- Cedar Park at Johnson | Friday at 7 p.m. | Shelton Stadium
- Seguin at Manor | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Manor Athletics Complex
- Veterans Memorial at Weiss | Thursday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield
- Georgetown at Dripping Springs | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Tiger Stadium
5A-Division 2
- Bastrop at Liberty Hill | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Panther Stadium
- Leander Glenn at McCallum | Friday at 7 p.m. | House Park
- Marble Falls at Brenham | 7:30 p.m. | Cub Stadium
- Travis at Rouse | 7 p.m. | Bible Stadium
4A-Division 1
- LBJ vs. La Vernia | Friday at 7 p.m. | Matador Stadium
- Fredericksburg vs. Somerset | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Antonio Pieper Warrior Stadium
- Lampasas vs. Pleasanton | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Kerrville Antler Stadium
4A-Division 2
- Wimberley vs. Navasota | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Bastrop Memorial Stadium
- La Grange vs. Manor New Tech | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium
- Smithville vs. Geronimo Navarro | Friday 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium
3A-Division 1
- Llano vs. Marion | Friday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield
- Blanco vs. Jourdanton | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Stadium
- Lago Vista vs. Randolph | Thursday at 7 p.m. | LBJ High School – Johnson City
2A-Division 1
- Mason vs. Schulenberg
- Johnson City vs. Flatonia
- Thorndale vs. Alto | Friday at 7 p.m. | Blackcat Stadium
TAPPS-Division 2
- Regents vs. The Woodlands Christian | Friday at 7 p.m. | Regents School of Austin