Texas high school football: 1st-round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state playoff brackets are set for Texas high school football. The pivotal, winner-take-all portion of the season will get started Thursday and Friday with UIL first-round matchups.

You can watch Weiss take on Veterans Memorial Thursday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. On Friday, Westlake’s first-round game against Hutto will be shown live on KBVO and KXAN.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Central Texas teams competing for a state championship.

6A-Division 1

  • Bowie at Round Rock | Friday at 7 p.m. | Dragon Stadium
  • Cedar Ridge at Lake Travis | Friday at 7 p.m. | Cavalier Stadium

6A-Division 2

  • San Marcos at Vandegrift | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Monroe Stadium
  • Hutto at Westlake | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Chaparral Stadium

5A-Division 1

  • Cedar Park at Johnson | Friday at 7 p.m. | Shelton Stadium
  • Seguin at Manor | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Manor Athletics Complex
  • Veterans Memorial at Weiss | Thursday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield
  • Georgetown at Dripping Springs | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Tiger Stadium

5A-Division 2

  • Bastrop at Liberty Hill | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Panther Stadium
  • Leander Glenn at McCallum | Friday at 7 p.m. | House Park
  • Marble Falls at Brenham | 7:30 p.m. | Cub Stadium
  • Travis at Rouse | 7 p.m. | Bible Stadium

4A-Division 1

  • LBJ vs. La Vernia | Friday at 7 p.m. | Matador Stadium
  • Fredericksburg vs. Somerset | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Antonio Pieper Warrior Stadium
  • Lampasas vs. Pleasanton | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Kerrville Antler Stadium

4A-Division 2

  • Wimberley vs. Navasota | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Bastrop Memorial Stadium
  • La Grange vs. Manor New Tech | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium
  • Smithville vs. Geronimo Navarro | Friday 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium

3A-Division 1

  • Llano vs. Marion | Friday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield
  • Blanco vs. Jourdanton | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Stadium
  • Lago Vista vs. Randolph | Thursday at 7 p.m. | LBJ High School – Johnson City

2A-Division 1

  • Mason vs. Schulenberg
  • Johnson City vs. Flatonia
  • Thorndale vs. Alto | Friday at 7 p.m. | Blackcat Stadium

TAPPS-Division 2

  • Regents vs. The Woodlands Christian | Friday at 7 p.m. | Regents School of Austin

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Georgetown vs. Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/11: Veterans Memorial vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/12: Hutto vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

