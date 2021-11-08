Texas high school football: 1st-round matchups, schedule for state playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state playoff brackets are set for Texas high school football. The pivotal, winner-take-all portion of the season will get started Thursday and Friday with UIL first-round matchups.

You can watch Weiss take on Veterans Memorial Thursday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com. On Friday, Westlake’s first-round game against Hutto will be shown live on KBVO and KXAN.com.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Central Texas teams competing for a state championship.

Bowie at Round Rock | Friday at 7 p.m. | Dragon Stadium

Cedar Ridge at Lake Travis | Friday at 7 p.m. | Cavalier Stadium

San Marcos at Vandegrift | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Monroe Stadium

Hutto at Westlake | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Chaparral Stadium

Cedar Park at Johnson | Friday at 7 p.m. | Shelton Stadium

Seguin at Manor | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Manor Athletics Complex

Veterans Memorial at Weiss | Thursday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield

Georgetown at Dripping Springs | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Tiger Stadium

Bastrop at Liberty Hill | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | Panther Stadium

Leander Glenn at McCallum | Friday at 7 p.m. | House Park

Marble Falls at Brenham | 7:30 p.m. | Cub Stadium

Travis at Rouse | 7 p.m. | Bible Stadium

LBJ vs. La Vernia | Friday at 7 p.m. | Matador Stadium

Fredericksburg vs. Somerset | Friday at 7 p.m. | San Antonio Pieper Warrior Stadium

Lampasas vs. Pleasanton | Thursday at 7 p.m. | Kerrville Antler Stadium

Wimberley vs. Navasota | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Bastrop Memorial Stadium

La Grange vs. Manor New Tech | Thursday at 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium

Smithville vs. Geronimo Navarro | Friday 7:30 p.m. | Taylor Stadium

Llano vs. Marion | Friday at 7 p.m. | The Pfield

Blanco vs. Jourdanton | Friday at 7:30 p.m. | New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Stadium

Lago Vista vs. Randolph | Thursday at 7 p.m. | LBJ High School – Johnson City

Mason vs. Schulenberg

Johnson City vs. Flatonia

Thorndale vs. Alto | Friday at 7 p.m. | Blackcat Stadium

TAPPS-Division 2