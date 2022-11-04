AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some schools pivoted quickly and moved Friday night football games to Thursday due to storms forecast throughout the Austin area, but some chose to keep the games on Friday and many are in lightning/weather delays.

KXAN photographers are at Georgetown, Lake Travis and the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex, and all the games there are on hold for lightning in the area. Typically, everyone has to clear the stadium at the first sign of lightning, and the game won’t restart for at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike is seen in the area. Depending on how fast the line of storms sweeps through the area, teams could be waiting for a while.

Storms rolled through the Austin area and lightning caused most games to go into weather delays Friday. (KXAN photo)

A STAR Flight helicopter had to airlift a fan out of Cavalier Stadium at Lake Travis HS after a medical emergency before storms rolled through the area. (KXAN photo)

In Georgetown, the Eagles are taking on Cedar Park. Lake Travis is hosting Bowie while Stony Point and Manor square off at the Palace.

In the case of Lake Travis, there was also a medical emergency prior to storms making it to the area, and a STAR Flight helicopter had to airlift a fan out of there.

It’s the last week of the regular season and playoff spots are supposed to be settled by the end of the week for bi-district play next week, so if teams can’t finish games Friday night, they should be able to play Saturday as no storms are forecasted past Friday night.

The KXAN First Warning Weather Team is forecasting some of the thunderstorms in the area could turn severe, but there’s not yet a Tornado Watch issued for the Austin area. There is one, however, for Milam County, northeast of Austin. There’s a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties until 8:45 p.m.

Live updates

8:20 p.m.: Radar is showing the line of storms has just about made it through Austin and is moving toward the viewing area’s eastern counties. It looks like most of the games could start around 9 p.m.