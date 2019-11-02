Stony Point pulls away late from Westwood for key victory

High School Sports

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point is doing everything it can to reach the postseason. The Tigers pulled away from Westwood in the fourth quarter for a 45-28 win Friday night.

Currently, Stony Point holds the No. 2 seed in the District 13-6A standings after a 21 point output in the final quarter against the Warriors.

Stony Point (7-2, 5-2) closes out the regular season against district champion, Vandegrift. A win against the Vipers would lock up the No. 2 seed.

Westwood (4-5, 3-4) isn’t eliminated from postseason contention, but will need some help. Westwood must beat Cedar Ridge by a big margin next week and have the rest of the district results fall their way.

