State-ranked showdown of Liberty Hill vs. Austin LBJ Thursday on KBVO — how to watch

Liberty Hill lines up before kick off for a 2019 home game. (Photo: KXAN)

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Austin LBJ is going northwest to Liberty Hill for a Central Texas showdown of state-ranked teams from 5A and 4A.

Liberty Hill, No. 9 in the latest 5A-Division II state rankings, will put its prolific Wing-T offense up against the undefeated LBJ Jaguars, ranked No. 3 in the 4A-Division I state rankings, on Thursday. You can watch the game live on KBVO or KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.

LBJ started the season in top form with wins over Manor, Dallas’ Parish Episcopal and Waco La Vega. Liberty Hill dropped its season opener to Killeen Ellison before turning it around with wins against Del Valle and Georgetown.

This will be Liberty Hill’s final non-district game before opening the district schedule against Crockett next week.

After Liberty Hill, LBJ will travel to San Antonio’s Cornerstone Christian next week.