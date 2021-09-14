STATE POLL: Westlake football stays No. 1 in rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Westlake High School remains at the top of the UIL 6A football mountain, holding down the No. 1 ranking in the state for another week. The Chaparrals closed out its non-district schedule undefeated with a 59-21 win against Mansfield Summit Friday.

Lake Travis and Rockwall switched spots in the rankings after Rockwall’s 59-35 win against the Cavaliers in North Texas. Lake Travis travels to San Marcos to start non-district this week.

Round Rock High School earned a three spot-bump to No. 22 this week. The Dragons defeated Cedar Park 21-17 Friday at Gupton Stadium. Round Rock is after outscoring its opponents 125-34 through the first three weeks of the season.

Liberty Hill is No. 9 in the 5A-Division II rankings after a 17-13 win over Georgetown. Liberty Hill will host Austin LBJ, which is No. 3 in the 4A-Division I state rankings, Thursday on KBVO on High School Football Live. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.

In 4A-Division II, Wimberley (2-1) moved up one spot to No. 8 with a 45-21 win against Lampasas.

Mason (3-0) is unbeaten and No. 6 in the 2A-Division I rankings.

In the private school rankings, Austin Regents stays at No. 1 for 11-man football. Austin Veritas, the Texas School for the Deaf and Marble Falls Faith Academy are in the Top 5 in the 6-man football rankings.

These Week 3 high school rankings are from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

1 Austin Westlake (3-0)

2 Katy (3-0)

3 Southlake Carroll (3-0)

4 Humble Atascocita (3-0)

5 Denton Guyer (3-0)

6 Rockwall (3-0)

7 Duncanville (1-1) I

8 Katy Tompkins (3-0)

9 Rockwall-Heath (2-1)

10 Lake Travis (2-1)

11 Arlington Martin (2-1)

12 Spring Westfield (3-0)

13 Galena Park North Shore (2-1)

14 Spring (3-0)

15 Allen (2-1)

16 San Antonio Brennan (3-0)

17 Euless Trinity (2-1)

18 Cibolo Steele (3-0)

19 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0)

20 DeSoto (2-1)

21 Clear Falls (3-0)

22 Round Rock (3-0)

23 Midland Legacy (2-1)

24 Lewisville (3-0)

25 Cypress Park (3-0)

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1 Denton Ryan (2-1)

2 College Station (3-0)

3 Manvel (2-1)

4 Highland Park (2-1)

5 CC Veterans Memorial (3-0)

6 Longview (2-1)

7 Colleyville Heritage (2-1)

8 Frisco Lone Star (2-1)

9 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1)

10 Katy Paetow (3-0)

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1 Aledo (3-0)

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0)

3 Lucas Lovejoy (3-0)

4 Huntsville (2-0)

5 A&M Consolidated (3-0)

6 Ennis (3-0)

7 Denison (2-0)

8 Lubbock-Cooper (2-1)

9 Liberty Hill (2-1)

10 Boerne Champion (3-0)

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1 Argyle (3-0)

2 Corpus Christi Calallen (3-0)

3 Austin LBJ (3-0)

4 Midlothian Heritage (3-0)

5 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0)

6 Stephenville (3-0)

7 Waco La Vega (2-1)

8 El Campo (2-1)

9 Paris (2-1)

10 Springtown (3-0)

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1 Carthage (2-0)

2 Gilmer (3-0)

3 Celina (2-1)

4 West Orange-Stark (1-1)

5 China Spring (3-0)

6 Bellville (3-0)

7 Cuero (3-0)

8 Wimberley (2-1)

9 Van (3-0)

10 Sinton (2-1)

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0)

2 Brock (2-0)

3 Tatum (3-0)

4 Grandview (3-0)

5 Gladewater (1-1)

6 Hallettsville (2-1)

7 Vanderbilt Industrial (2-1)

8 Yoakum (2-1)

9 Mount Vernon (3-0)

10 West (3-0)

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1 Franklin (3-0)

2 Gunter (3-0)

3 Newton (2-0)

4 Childress (2-0)

5 Holliday (3-0)

6 Waskom (2-1)

7 West Rusk (3-0)

8 Canadian (2-1)

9 Abernathy (3-0)

10 Poth (2-0)

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1 Refugio (3-0)

2 Shiner (3-0)

3 Timpson (2-0)

4 Crawford (3-0)

5 Cisco (3-0)

6 Mason (3-0)

7 New Deal (3-0)

8 Hawley (3-0)

9 Beckville (3-0)

10 Forsan (3-0)

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1 Mart (3-0)

2 Windthorst (3-0)

3 Muenster (3-0)

4 Albany (2-0)

5 Wellington (1-2)

6 Stratford (3-0)

7 Tenaha (2-1)

8 Falls City (2-1)

9 Vega (3-0)

10 Eldorado (2-0)

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1 May (3-0)

2 Rankin (3-0)

3 Sterling City (2-1)

4 Westbrook (2-1)

5 Jonesboro (3-0)

6 Abbott (3-0)

7 Springlake-Earth (2-1)

8 Water Valley (3-0)

9 Happy (2-1)

10 Leakey (1-1)

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1 Motley County (3-0)

2 Strawn (3-0)

3 Richland Springs (1-1)

4 Calvert (0-0)

5 Balmorhea (2-1)

6 Follett (3-0)

7 Lamesa Klondike (3-0)

8 Jayton (3-0)

9 Anton (3-0)

10 Oakwood (2-0)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

1 Austin Regents (3-0)

2 Dallas Christian (3-0)

3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-1)

4 Houston Kinkaid (3-0)

5 Midland Christian (3-0)

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

1 Waco Live Oak (3-0)

2 Austin Veritas (3-0)

3 Texas School for the Deaf (2-0)

4 Bulverde Bracken Christian (2-0)

5 Marble Falls Faith (3-0)