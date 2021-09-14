STATE POLL: Westlake football stays No. 1 in rankings

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Westlake High School remains at the top of the UIL 6A football mountain, holding down the No. 1 ranking in the state for another week. The Chaparrals closed out its non-district schedule undefeated with a 59-21 win against Mansfield Summit Friday.
Lake Travis and Rockwall switched spots in the rankings after Rockwall’s 59-35 win against the Cavaliers in North Texas. Lake Travis travels to San Marcos to start non-district this week.
Round Rock High School earned a three spot-bump to No. 22 this week. The Dragons defeated Cedar Park 21-17 Friday at Gupton Stadium. Round Rock is after outscoring its opponents 125-34 through the first three weeks of the season.
Liberty Hill is No. 9 in the 5A-Division II rankings after a 17-13 win over Georgetown. Liberty Hill will host Austin LBJ, which is No. 3 in the 4A-Division I state rankings, Thursday on KBVO on High School Football Live. You can watch the game live on KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.
In 4A-Division II, Wimberley (2-1) moved up one spot to No. 8 with a 45-21 win against Lampasas.
Mason (3-0) is unbeaten and No. 6 in the 2A-Division I rankings.
In the private school rankings, Austin Regents stays at No. 1 for 11-man football. Austin Veritas, the Texas School for the Deaf and Marble Falls Faith Academy are in the Top 5 in the 6-man football rankings.
These Week 3 high school rankings are from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
6A state rankings
CLASS 6A
1 Austin Westlake (3-0)
2 Katy (3-0)
3 Southlake Carroll (3-0)
4 Humble Atascocita (3-0)
5 Denton Guyer (3-0)
6 Rockwall (3-0)
7 Duncanville (1-1) I
8 Katy Tompkins (3-0)
9 Rockwall-Heath (2-1)
10 Lake Travis (2-1)
11 Arlington Martin (2-1)
12 Spring Westfield (3-0)
13 Galena Park North Shore (2-1)
14 Spring (3-0)
15 Allen (2-1)
16 San Antonio Brennan (3-0)
17 Euless Trinity (2-1)
18 Cibolo Steele (3-0)
19 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0)
20 DeSoto (2-1)
21 Clear Falls (3-0)
22 Round Rock (3-0)
23 Midland Legacy (2-1)
24 Lewisville (3-0)
25 Cypress Park (3-0)
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
1 Denton Ryan (2-1)
2 College Station (3-0)
3 Manvel (2-1)
4 Highland Park (2-1)
5 CC Veterans Memorial (3-0)
6 Longview (2-1)
7 Colleyville Heritage (2-1)
8 Frisco Lone Star (2-1)
9 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1)
10 Katy Paetow (3-0)
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
1 Aledo (3-0)
2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0)
3 Lucas Lovejoy (3-0)
4 Huntsville (2-0)
5 A&M Consolidated (3-0)
6 Ennis (3-0)
7 Denison (2-0)
8 Lubbock-Cooper (2-1)
9 Liberty Hill (2-1)
10 Boerne Champion (3-0)
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
1 Argyle (3-0)
2 Corpus Christi Calallen (3-0)
3 Austin LBJ (3-0)
4 Midlothian Heritage (3-0)
5 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0)
6 Stephenville (3-0)
7 Waco La Vega (2-1)
8 El Campo (2-1)
9 Paris (2-1)
10 Springtown (3-0)
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
1 Carthage (2-0)
2 Gilmer (3-0)
3 Celina (2-1)
4 West Orange-Stark (1-1)
5 China Spring (3-0)
6 Bellville (3-0)
7 Cuero (3-0)
8 Wimberley (2-1)
9 Van (3-0)
10 Sinton (2-1)
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0)
2 Brock (2-0)
3 Tatum (3-0)
4 Grandview (3-0)
5 Gladewater (1-1)
6 Hallettsville (2-1)
7 Vanderbilt Industrial (2-1)
8 Yoakum (2-1)
9 Mount Vernon (3-0)
10 West (3-0)
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
1 Franklin (3-0)
2 Gunter (3-0)
3 Newton (2-0)
4 Childress (2-0)
5 Holliday (3-0)
6 Waskom (2-1)
7 West Rusk (3-0)
8 Canadian (2-1)
9 Abernathy (3-0)
10 Poth (2-0)
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
1 Refugio (3-0)
2 Shiner (3-0)
3 Timpson (2-0)
4 Crawford (3-0)
5 Cisco (3-0)
6 Mason (3-0)
7 New Deal (3-0)
8 Hawley (3-0)
9 Beckville (3-0)
10 Forsan (3-0)
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
1 Mart (3-0)
2 Windthorst (3-0)
3 Muenster (3-0)
4 Albany (2-0)
5 Wellington (1-2)
6 Stratford (3-0)
7 Tenaha (2-1)
8 Falls City (2-1)
9 Vega (3-0)
10 Eldorado (2-0)
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
1 May (3-0)
2 Rankin (3-0)
3 Sterling City (2-1)
4 Westbrook (2-1)
5 Jonesboro (3-0)
6 Abbott (3-0)
7 Springlake-Earth (2-1)
8 Water Valley (3-0)
9 Happy (2-1)
10 Leakey (1-1)
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
1 Motley County (3-0)
2 Strawn (3-0)
3 Richland Springs (1-1)
4 Calvert (0-0)
5 Balmorhea (2-1)
6 Follett (3-0)
7 Lamesa Klondike (3-0)
8 Jayton (3-0)
9 Anton (3-0)
10 Oakwood (2-0)
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
1 Austin Regents (3-0)
2 Dallas Christian (3-0)
3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-1)
4 Houston Kinkaid (3-0)
5 Midland Christian (3-0)
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
1 Waco Live Oak (3-0)
2 Austin Veritas (3-0)
3 Texas School for the Deaf (2-0)
4 Bulverde Bracken Christian (2-0)
5 Marble Falls Faith (3-0)